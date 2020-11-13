2020 11-13- cubes advanced concepts team esa- arkin

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Towards an integrated biomanufacturing system for deep space missions Adam Arkin PI University of California, Berkeley 11/...
11/13/20 CONFIDENTIAL. PLEASE DO NOT DISTRIBUTE. 2 http://cubes.space
W E M U S T D U P L I C A T E T H E F U N C T I O N S O F O U R P L A N E T Can we make a life support system small and ye...
z General nutrition isn’t the whole story • Variety • Personal Choice • Taste/Smell/Texture • Color and Freshness • Specif...
z Other constraints § High demand for small amounts of fresh produce and ice cream that can be shipped
z Current missions are “easy”
z Even Amazon will deliver to the moon! ~12-15 hours to the moon?
z § Mars is between 33.9 and 250 million miles from earth. § Amazon does not deliver. At least not quickly.
“And now we come to the real trick of Mars exploration: Having all our shit there in advance.” -- Andy Weir, The Martian H...
But this is very expensive! Estimates vary between 300M to 1.5T! Smith, G., & Spudis, P. (2015). Op-ed | Mars for Only $1....
Initial estimates for large scale savings 11/13/20 19
Why biology? • Diverse functional banking and programmable synthetic capabilities 20 11/13/20
Why Biology? • Low launch mass: Growable units/Self- manufacture ~7:1 ~105:1 ~2:1
From Biology to Biomanufactory 11/13/20 22 1. Mission Design 2. Technology Choice 3. Technology Evaluation 4. Technology I...
Integration of Advanced Technologies 23 Biohybrid systems for N,C fixation Low-power, high efficiency growth chambers Spec...
Grand Challenges Art by Hugo Teixeira Systems Design and Integration Division Food and Pharmaceutical Synthesis Division B...
CUBES: Assembled a team to meet these challenges 25 25 Karen McDonald Somen Nandi Lance Seefeldt Bruce Bugbee Craig Criddl...
CUBES Human Resources, Performance Metrics Personnel • 12 Faculty • Visiting and Staff Scientists: 3 • Postdoctoral Schola...
Systems Design and Integration Division (SDID) Mission: Implement management and technical integration throughout CUBES vi...
Definition of Formal Reference Mission Architecture 11/13/20 28
Data/modeling for resource-based mission/tech choice 11/13/20 29 Climate and environment models impact ESM and mission des...
Microbial Media and Feedstocks Division (MMFD) Mission: develop approach to In situ microbial media production, which harn...
Microbial Media and Feedstocks Division Light CO2 N2 H2O Biofuels and Biomaterial Manufacturing Division Food and Pharmace...
Thinking about human needs: Food (good food) How much N does a human need per day? • Need about 600 g dry food/day for 240...
Model-driven calculations for feedstock needs 11/13/20 33 C needs for the mission • Acetate: 0.037 kg/day/person • Methane...
35 35 Precursors for methanotrophs to produce biomaterials Carbon feedstocks for other microbes and plants Nitrogen and ca...
Technology choice: Solar Nanowire -> Microbe 11/13/20 36 d e f -0.7 -0.8 -0.9 V vs. SHE (V) -1 -1.1 -1.2 Jacetate (mAcm-2 ...
Technology choice: R. palustris coupled N fixation 11/13/20 37 + - H+ H2 e- Pox Pred Pox Wood-Ljungdahl Pathway Biosynthes...
11/13/20 38 Plant species: Apogee wheat (Triticum aestivum L.) Biomass: Azotobacter vinelandii -slow release -biomass +slo...
Light Availability Affects Bioreactors 4/2/19 39 ● Reactors are the “fuel” of the CUBES production scheme ● We need to kno...
Need for Environment and Process Models 4/2/19 40 ● Jezero Crater: Mars 2020 site, mid-latitude, relatively high solar flu...
First of Two Types of Environment Models 4/2/19 41 • Simulation • Available numerical simulations of Martian atmosphere, v...
Light Availability Affects Bioreactors 4/2/19 42 • What is the highest possible efficiency for this reactor? • How are oth...
Biofuels and Biomaterials Manufacturing Division (BBMD) Mission: biomanufacturing of propellants, building materials and o...
11/13/20 44 11/13/20 Food and Pharmaceutical Synthesis Division Microbial Media and Feedstocks Division Systems Design and...
45 45 Production of printable biomaterials and more cells. Production of printable biomaterials and more cells Production ...
Technology Choice: PHA Derivatives 11/13/20 Diverse bacteria produce PHA PHB is just one of many PHAs (> 150 distinct mono...
11/13/20 CONFIDENTIAL. PLEASE DO NOT DISTRIBUTE. 47 Example project: tailored PHA polymers Food and Pharmaceutical Synthes...
PHBV addresses limitations 110 °C melting temper ature 210 °C thermal degradation Elongation at break 30% PHBV with 20% HV...
FPSD Mission: Produce food and pharmaceuticals to support an extended crew stay on Mars. • Optimizing photogrowth chambers...
50 50 Single cell: fast protein, flavor and pharmaceuticals Production of printable biomaterials and more cellsLow power, ...
FPSD Division Goals 11/13/20 51 • In situ food and pharmaceutical synthesis, under Mars-like resource constraints and envi...
Calculating Food requirements 11/13/20 52 Aaron Berliner Mia Mirkovic (Arkin Lab) Amor Menezes
Calculating food requirements 11/13/20 53 Total Crop Biomass
11/13/20 54 From light to Food and Pharmaceuticals
+9% Far RedControl Lettuce +9% Far-RedControl Tomato Certain crops are surprisingly productive on Far Red light increasing...
Plant Engineering What we are doing • CRISPR/Cas9 engineering of plants to increase photosynthetic efficiency and harvest ...
Microbiome Engineering What we are doing • Construction and evolution of a synthetic plant microbiome to increase disease ...
58 Photons for Food and Pharmaceuticals acetaminophen (Tylenol®) Engineering Spirulina for food and small molecule drugs I...
Microbial Alternative for Food and Small Molecule Drugs 59 Food (engineered for improved flavor) Small molecule drugs (ana...
11/13/20 60 From light to Food and Pharmaceuticals
Process Modeling and Integration AA PHB H2O {M} e- AA CO2 H2O e-γ MCR {M} CO2 H2O {M} e-γ PHB e- PHBR CGR 3D Extruder + Pr...
Integrated Process Simulation: Planning for translation User-defined input Over-mission Simulation Processes OnOﬀ Setup Ru...
Towards an Integrated Space Biomanufacturing Working towards a closed-loop, ”self-healing” production system. 11/13/20 63 ...
z Autotrophic factories for efficient living Mars is an inspirational challenge for human exploration and life studies. Ge...
Thank you! 65 65 • “This material is based upon work supported by NASA under grant or cooperative agreement award number N...
66 This material is based upon work supported by a NASA Space Technology Research Fellowship (NSTRF) under grant number 80...
