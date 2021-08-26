Successfully reported this slideshow.
Media Report D I G I T A L
Hoja 2 1. OVERVIEW Media Report +I Número 251 1. Se desborda 151% gasto en Dos Bocas. Pasa de 45 mil a 113 mil millones de...
Hoja 3 2. PORTADAS NACIONALES Media Report +I Número 251 1 2 3 4 5 6 Se desborda 151% gasto en Dos Bocas https://www.refor...
En un mes máximo ordenan a diputados reglamentar revocación https://heraldodemexico.com.mx/noticias/edicionimpres a.html A...
Hoja 5 3. PORTADAS INTERNACIONALES Media Report +I Número 251 1,500 Citizens Remain In-Afghanistan as U.S. Intensifires Ru...
Hoja 6 3. PORTADAS INTERNACIONALES Media Report +I Número 251 FCA’s Binance warning heightens concerns over crypto- platfo...
TURISMO 1. En julio, las aerolíneas mexicanas transportaron un total de cinco millones 456 mil 169 pasajeros tanto en el s...
EL UNIVERSAL POR ESTO LA JORNADA TRAVEL2 LATAM PERIODICO VIAJE REPORTE LOBBY.COM A21.MX NITU Hoja 8 4. SECTOR TURISMO Medi...
Hoja 9 4. SECTOR TURISMO Media Report +I Número 251 EL UNIVERSAL Turismo recupera 249 mil empleos entre abril y junio; fal...
5. OPINIÓN FINANCIERA Media Report +I Número 251 Hoja 10 JUEVES 26 DE AGOSTO DE 2021
Hoja 11 5. OPINIÓN POLÍTICA Media Report +I Número 251 JUEVES 26 DE AGOSTO DE 2021
Hoja 12 6. REDES SOCIALES Media Report +I Número 251 JUEVES 26 DE AGOSTO DE 2021
Hoja 13 7. INFORMACIÓN VALIOSA Media Report +I Número 251 https://bit.ly/3mEEy5P JUEVES 26 DE AGOSTO DE 2021
Hoja 14 8. EVENTOS PRÓXIMOS Media Report +I Número 251 “Tianguis Turístico México” en su edición 45 se celebrará por prime...
Hoja 15 9. RECOMENDACIÓN DE LECTURA Media Report +I Número 251 https://bit.ly/3zlgicb TURISMO CULTURAL Y COVID19 Al parali...
Travel
Aug. 26, 2021
43 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Reporte de Inteligencia Turística por Media Más. Agosto 26, 2021.

Download to read offline

Travel
Aug. 26, 2021
43 views

Reporte de Inteligencia Turística por Media Más. Agosto 26, 2021.

Reporte de Inteligencia Turística por Media Más. Agosto 26, 2021.

  1. 1. Media Report D I G I T A L
  2. 2. Hoja 2 1. OVERVIEW Media Report +I Número 251 1. Se desborda 151% gasto en Dos Bocas. Pasa de 45 mil a 113 mil millones de pesos en primer semestre. REFORMA 2. México rescata y acoge a periodistas afganos y familias. Arriban en total 124; laboran los comunicadores para el NYT. LA JORNADA 3. Mexicanos se llevan 6 mil 939 millones de dólares al exterior. Tercera ola de contagios de Covid-19 e incertidumbre por la inflación provocaron la salida decapitales. EL UNIVERSAL 4. Ligan préstamos y donación de una casa con soborno a Anaya. El panista se mofa de la Fiscalía y dice que se presenta hoyal Reclusorio Nortesi también van Pío y Martín López Obrador.MILENIO 5. Entes locales pueden vigilar los celulares. Adquieren equipos a firma israelí.EXCELSIOR 6. Se tiene la peor caída del Indicador Global de la Actividad Económica en 13 meses. Atribuyen expertos esta baja a la pandemia y prevén una modesta recuperación en la parte final del año.EL FINANCIERO 7. La inversión de cartera registró salida de 12 mil 573 millones de dólares en el primer semestre. Supera la corrida histórica de 8 mil 046 millones de dólares en 1995.EL ECONOMISTA 8. México alcanza las 255 mil 452 muertes por coronavirus;hay3,271,128 casos.MILENIO JUEVES 26 DE AGOSTO DE 2021
  3. 3. Hoja 3 2. PORTADAS NACIONALES Media Report +I Número 251 1 2 3 4 5 6 Se desborda 151% gasto en Dos Bocas https://www.reforma.com/ Mexicanos se llevan 6 mil 939 millones de dólares al exterior https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/edicion- impresa/periodicos/2021/08/26 Entes locales pueden vigilar los celulares https://m.excelsior.com.mx/impreso/nacional Se tiene la peor caída del Indicador Global de la Actividad Económica en 13 meses https://www.elfinanciero.com.mx/ Ligan préstamos y donación de una casa con soborno a Anaya https://www.milenio.com/ La inversión de cartera registró salida de 12 mil 573 millones de dólares en el primer semestre https://eleconomista.pressreader.com/el-economista- mexico/ 1 2 3 4 5 6 JUEVES 26 DE AGOSTO DE 2021
  4. 4. En un mes máximo ordenan a diputados reglamentar revocación https://heraldodemexico.com.mx/noticias/edicionimpres a.html A medias, el plan de vacunas para 4ª. ola https://www.24-horas.mx 7 8 Hoja 4 2. PORTADAS NACIONALES Media Report +I Número 251 México rescata y acoge a periodistas afganos y familias https://www.jornada.com.mx/2021/08/26/portada.pdf 9 7 8 9 10 Fracasa Joe Biden en eliminar el Quédate en México https://origennoticias.com/inicio/inicio/ 10 JUEVES 26 DE AGOSTO DE 2021
  5. 5. Hoja 5 3. PORTADAS INTERNACIONALES Media Report +I Número 251 1,500 Citizens Remain In-Afghanistan as U.S. Intensifires Rush to Exit https://www.nytimes.com/ Blinken vows to get out all U.S: citizens https://www.latimes.com/ “La misión era proteger a EE UU, no a Afganistán” https://elpais.com/ 35 provincias tienen menos de dos cotizaciones por pensionista https://www.expansion.com/ 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 3 5 6 2 4 ESTADOS UNIDOS ESPAÑA REINO UNIDO Head for the border, UK tells Afghans trying to flee https://www.theguardian.com/international Cuenta atrás para huir de las garras de los talibán en 24 horas https://www.elmundo.es/ JUEVES 26 DE AGOSTO DE 2021
  6. 6. Hoja 6 3. PORTADAS INTERNACIONALES Media Report +I Número 251 FCA’s Binance warning heightens concerns over crypto- platforms https://www.ft.com/ 7 8 7 8 WHO-China scientists warn of missing key studies window thttps://www.globaltimes.cn/ 9 9 Diputado Sergio Gálvez: 'Rómulo Roux tiene sus días contados como presidente del partido Cambio Democrático' https://www.panamaamerica.com.pa/ 10 11 12 Comunidad médica expone seis propuestas para contener la pandemia https://www.prensalibre.com/ 10 11 12 Mejora la situación laboral en la Región Pacífico https://www.elpais.com.co/ REINO UNIDO CHINA LATINOAMERICA: COLOMBIA, PANAMÁ, ECUADOR, GUATEMALA Autoridades buscan cómo solucionar crisis cancelaria https://www.eluniverso.com/ JUEVES 26 DE AGOSTO DE 2021
  7. 7. TURISMO 1. En julio, las aerolíneas mexicanas transportaron un total de cinco millones 456 mil 169 pasajeros tanto en el segmento doméstico como el internacional, esta cifra pone la recuperación de la industria aérea nacional al 82% de los niveles que se tenían en julio de 2019, de acuerdo con datos publicados por la Secretaría de Comunicaciones yTransportes (SCT). 2. Grupo Posadas discutirá en su próxima asamblea general de accionistas una entrada voluntaria al Capítulo 11 del Código de Bancarrotas de Estados Unidos, luego de atravesar uno de sus periodos más críticos a causa de la pandemia de COVID-19,quele llevó a renegociar sus adeudos. 3. Torruco en deuda con los agentes de viaje. El secretario aunque no se haya dado cuenta si tiene muy decepcionada a la industria turística de este país. 4. La coordinación del Consejo de Diplomacia Turística la llevará Marcelo Ebrard, titular de la Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores (SRE), a partir del 27 de agosto. Hoja 7 4. OVERVIEW Media Report +I Número 251 JUEVES 26 DE AGOSTO DE 2021
  8. 8. EL UNIVERSAL POR ESTO LA JORNADA TRAVEL2 LATAM PERIODICO VIAJE REPORTE LOBBY.COM A21.MX NITU Hoja 8 4. SECTOR TURISMO Media Report +I Número 251 JUEVES 26 DE AGOSTO DE 2021
  9. 9. Hoja 9 4. SECTOR TURISMO Media Report +I Número 251 EL UNIVERSAL Turismo recupera 249 mil empleos entre abril y junio; faltan 556 mil para igualar nivel preCovid https://bit.ly/3sRyjwj TRIBUNAL DE LA BAHIA Empresarios proponen área de desarrollo turístico en la costa de Yucatán https://bit.ly/3kiWSyg LA JORNADA Llegaron por vía aérea 43.9% más turistas entre enero y julio: Cicotur https://bit.ly/3gxFODV TRAVEL2 LATAM Pasaportes sanitarios, una medida agridulce para el turismo https://bit.ly/3yd5Zpr PERIODICO VIAJE El Consejo de Diplomacia Turística lo coordinará la SRE https://bit.ly/3zlLJmC NITU Grupo Posadas discutirá entrar al Capítulo 11 del código de bancarrotas de EU https://bit.ly/3BdKGG1 REPORTE LOBBY.COM Torruco en deuda con los agentes de viaje https://bit.ly/3DhG0Ro A21.MX Recuperación de las aerolíneas mexicanas: al 82% https://bit.ly/3jhtzwK JUEVES 26 DE AGOSTO DE 2021
  10. 10. 5. OPINIÓN FINANCIERA Media Report +I Número 251 Hoja 10 JUEVES 26 DE AGOSTO DE 2021
  11. 11. Hoja 11 5. OPINIÓN POLÍTICA Media Report +I Número 251 JUEVES 26 DE AGOSTO DE 2021
  12. 12. Hoja 12 6. REDES SOCIALES Media Report +I Número 251 JUEVES 26 DE AGOSTO DE 2021
  13. 13. Hoja 13 7. INFORMACIÓN VALIOSA Media Report +I Número 251 https://bit.ly/3mEEy5P JUEVES 26 DE AGOSTO DE 2021
  14. 14. Hoja 14 8. EVENTOS PRÓXIMOS Media Report +I Número 251 “Tianguis Turístico México” en su edición 45 se celebrará por primera vez en Mérida, Yucatán. Es el evento más relevante del sector Turístico de México y un foro de negocios basado en citas preestablecidas entre Compradores y Expositores. World Travel Market London (WTM) se celebrará en ExCel London Londres del próximo 1 al 3 noviembre 2021 presentando las novedades de empresas de Reino Unido e internacionales relacionadas con los sectores de Hoteles, Líneas aéreas, Alquiler de vehículos, Operadores turísticos, Líneas de cruceros, Turismo JUEVES 26 DE AGOSTO DE 2021
  15. 15. Hoja 15 9. RECOMENDACIÓN DE LECTURA Media Report +I Número 251 https://bit.ly/3zlgicb TURISMO CULTURAL Y COVID19 Al paralizar la COVID-19 el turismo mundial, millones de personas en cuarentena han empezado a buscar experiencias culturales y viajeras desde sus casas. La cultura ha demostrado ser indispensable durante este periodo y la demanda de acceso virtual a los museos, sitios del patrimonio, teatros y espectáculos ha alcanzado niveles nunca vistos. JUEVES 26 DE AGOSTO DE 2021

