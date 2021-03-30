Successfully reported this slideshow.
Crecimiento y Desarrollo Normal Adrián Gonzaga Martín Gutiérrez
Tabla de Contenidos 01 Definición 02 Características 03 Factores determinantes Genéticos, neurológicos, endocrinos y ambie...
05 Edades vitales 06 Evaluación del crecimiento 07 Patrones de crecimiento Segun la OMS Tabla de Contenidos
“Proceso por el cual se incrementa la masa de un ser vivo, que se produce por el aumento en el número de células (hiperpla...
“Diferenciación sucesiva de órganos y sistemas. Se refiere al desarrollo de funciones, adaptaciones, habilidades y destrez...
CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES Dirección - Cefalo-caudal. - Próximo-distal Velocidad Crecimiento en unidad de tiempo. Ritmo Mom...
CARACTERÍSTICAS Caracterizado por: Cambios anatómicos y funcionales que progresan de la cabeza a los pies y del centro a l...
En etapas tempranas de la vida tiene su máxima rapidez y disminuye gradualmente. Alternancia: Aceleración, uniformidad, ri...
Durante primer año de vida extrauterina, pubertad. INTENSIDAD: Medición por grados mensuales CARACTERÍSTICAS Games, J. Tro...
Por lo que al nivel de madurez se alcanza en diferentes épocas de la vida. RITMO O SECUENCIA: patrón particular de crecimi...
MOMENTO U OPORTUNIDAD: Cada tejido tiene su tiempo para crecer y desarrollarse hasta madurar. CARACTERÍSTICAS Games, J. Tr...
CONTINUIDAD: No tiene interrupciones, desde la concepción hasta la adultez. VARIABILIDAD: Es modificable de acuerdo a dive...
Pese a que tienen diversa velocidad, ritmo y alternancia variable para cada uno de ellos. EQUILIBRIO: nivel de armonía que...
Los padres heredan a sus hijos la capacidad de crecimiento (genotipo), y que en condiciones ideales son similares para tod...
“potencial genético de crecimiento” Algunos factores determinantes son: ● FGF. ● SOX. Serrano, A. D. R. T. (2002). Crecimi...
El crecimiento está regulado por la interacción de factores neuroendocrinos, que actúan de manera autocrina, paracrina y e...
Durante el crecimiento hay una mayor síntesis de proteínas, multiplicación celular. Todo inducido principalmente por: ● GH...
Es de naturaleza proteica. 191 aa y 22 kDa. En ● GH-V en el 4to MDG promueve el crecimiento iu ● Regulada por la GHRH y So...
● Ejercicio, estrés, sueño, hemorragia, ayuno, hipoglucemia son factores reguladores. ○ Andrógenos, estrógenos, tiroxina, ...
Insulina Es de naturaleza proteica. ● Anabolismo proteico ● Necesaria para que la GH actúe ● Promueve la síntesis de energ...
IGF ● Péptidos de 67 y 70 aa, homólogos al 50% con la Insulina (hígado) ● IGF1 regulada por GH y estrógenos ○ Cuando hay u...
IGF ● En la adolescencia se duplica o triplica el valor normal en adultos ● Correlación con el estadio de Tanner y edad ós...
● Regulan la secreción de GH. ● FSH y LH ○ Desarrollo y maduración de las células germinales ○ Producción de hormonas sexu...
Efectos en el crecimiento posnatal y la maduración ósea. ● Es estimulante de GH ● Efecto directo sobre condrocitos y osteo...
● Efectos estimuladores e inhibidores en la secreción de GH ● Los glucocorticoides también alteran el crecimiento mediante...
“La herencia dicta lo que podemos ser y el ambiente lo que somos” -Gordon Factores físicos, químicos, biológicos, sociales...
● Clima ● Temperatura ● Nutrición ● Medicamentos ● Radiación ● Drogas Físico-químico Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y...
● Seres vivos que coexisten en el ambiente ○ Vegetales ○ Animales Biológico Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y adolesce...
● Actitudes: ○ Individuales ○ Grupales ● Relaciones con otros grupos Psicológico Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y ado...
● Seres gregarios ● Socialización: ○ Materna ○ Doméstica ○ Comunal Social Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y adolescenc...
● Modo en el que vive la comunidad ● Oportunidades de desarrollo: ○ Físico ○ Intelectual ○ Emocional Cultural Cano J., San...
Curvas de Scammon 01. Linfoide: alcanza su pico a los 8-12 años, pero luego desciende. 02. Neural: se ha completado desde ...
Edades Vitales PERÍODO EDAD Prenatal Dura 280 días ± 11.2 días Concepción-Nacimiento Recién Nacido Nacimiento-28 días Lact...
Edades Vitales PERÍODO EDAD Adolescencia Niñas: 10-16 años Niños: 12-18 años Juventud Fin de la adolescencia - 30 años Adu...
Fetal 3er Trimestre Alcanza su peso y talla final. 1er Trimestre Pesa 14g , mide 7cm, se distingue su sexo, ojos y oídos f...
Fetal >28 SDG hipertrofia , se reduce más el índice mitótico y sigue el aumento del tamaño celular Etapa vulnerable Cualqu...
Fetal Crecimiento medio por semana ~1.2-1.5cm por semana, después de la mitad de la gestación llega a ser de 2.5cm semanal...
Recién Nacido Medidas Peso de 2,5-3.7kg, talla de 47-57cm, PC34-35cm, PT 30.5-33cm, Neonato Temprano 1-7 día de nacido Neo...
Recién Nacido Parto Complicaciones y reanimación Adaptaciones Respiratoria, cardiovascular y digestiva SNC No mielinizado ...
Lactante Primera dentición 6-9 meses Al año ya tiene de 6-8 dientes 1er mes Movimientos reflejos, placer-displacer Voltea ...
Lactante 6to mes Pasa decúbito dorsal al ventral, emite sonidos vocales 7-8vo mes Sentarse, dice palabras cortas, consonan...
¡Recuerda para peso! 1-4 mes de vida Aumenta 750gr/mes (duplica el peso de nacimiento al 4° mes) 5-8 mes de vida Aumenta 5...
Lactante 9-10mo Balbucea, oposición pulgar-índice 11-12vo mes Bipedestación, pinza fina Sobrino M.. (2012). Crecimiento y ...
Lactante
¡Recuerda para talla! 1er trimestre Incrementa 3cm/mes 4-8 mes de vida Incrementa 2cm/mes 9-12 mes de vida Incrementa 1cm/...
¡Recuerda para PC! Al nacer 34± 1 cm 1-3er mes de vida 2cm/mes 4-6to mes 1cm/mes 3-4to trimestre 0.5cm/mes 1 año 47cm
¡Recuerda para capacidad gástrica! Al nacer 30mL 3er mes 120mL 1 año 250-300mL
Preescolar Muda dientes Peso y Talla constante 2kg y 6/8cm/año Quietud física 3-3.5 kg/año y talla 6 cm/año Cambios somáti...
Adolescencia Rejuste endocrino Menarca, ovulación, espermatogénesis Crecimiento Mujeres: 10-13 años ~8 cm año Hombres: 12-...
Escala de Tanner
Escala de Tanner
Hitos del Desarrollo Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y adolescencia: crecimiento y desarrollo. Atención primaria. Prob...
Hitos del Desarrollo Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y adolescencia: crecimiento y desarrollo. Atención primaria. Prob...
Hitos del Desarrollo Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y adolescencia: crecimiento y desarrollo. Atención primaria. Prob...
Hitos del Desarrollo Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y adolescencia: crecimiento y desarrollo. Atención primaria. Prob...
Hitos del Desarrollo Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y adolescencia: crecimiento y desarrollo. Atención primaria. Prob...
Evaluación del Crecimiento Antropometría estudio cuantitativo de las características físicas del hombre PESO LONGITUD TALL...
PESO: Deben usarse en caso de neonatos: báscula de lactantes (registro 10 g). Mayores de 2 años báscula de pie (graduación...
LONGITUD CORPORAL: En decúbito supino (del nacimiento a los 2 años). Técnica : Es conveniente que la medición sea efectuad...
TALLA/ESTATURA: ● Instrumento que forme un ángulo recto respecto al polo cefálico del paciente, en escala en centímetros. ...
CIRCUNFERENCIA CRANEANA: ● Uso de cinta métrica. Técnica: Manteniendo la cabeza fija, se medirá la circunferencia máxima c...
CIRCUNFERENCIA BRAQUIAL: ● Uso de cinta métrica. ● Banda/brazalete braquial. Técnica: El brazo izquierdo cuelga relajado, ...
Desarrollo Motor Grueso
Indican que los patrones de movimiento que requieren la actividad integrada de múltiples grupos de músculos que están pres...
Se desarrolla de forma organizada (céfalo-caudal). Refleja un proceso ordenado de mielinización de secuencia típica. Contr...
Control Muscular Antigravedad ● CONTROL DEL TRONCO Y SEDESTACIÓN: - En decúbito prono, el bebé solo mueve la cabeza a los ...
Control Muscular Antigravedad ● REACCIONES AUTOMÁTICAS: - Enderezamiento de la cabeza (típico a los 4 meses). - Reacción p...
Desarrollo de la Locomoción - El balanceo en decúbito supino (de adelante hacia atrás) se puede lograr entre los 3 y 4 mes...
Patrones Complejos de Motricidad Gruesa - equilibrio y una coordinación mejorados y un estrechamiento progresivo de la bas...
Causas potenciales del desarrollo motor grueso retrasado Retraso global del desarrollo Disfunción motora Motora intacta pe...
Desarrollo Motor Fino
Agarre Involuntario Limita el rango de movimiento de extremidades superiores. Compresión voluntaria: en el desarrollo norm...
Agarre Voluntario Objetos que tiene en la línea media o cercanos. Aumenta su rango exploratorio y afina músculos de la muñ...
Agarre Voluntario Debe controlarse por separado de la palma Pulgar Se adquiere motricidad fina ordenada. En el 2-3 mes el ...
Habilidades motoras complejas En reemplazo de los dedos Cuchara, taza Manipulación de herramientas y objetos de nuevas for...
Habilidades motoras complejas Apilar y reproducir dibujos Manipulación de herramientas y objetos de nuevas formas a los 2 ...
Pruebas físicas ● 4 meses: abatelenguas o juguete ● 6-9 meses: dos abatelenguas ● 12 meses: señala con el dedo índice y ha...
Desarrollo Cognitivo
Procesamiento Sensorial Temprano - Respuestas primitivas visuales y auditivas. - agudeza visual del bebé a término cae ent...
Desarrollo de la Inteligencia Sensoriomotora - comprensión del concepto de permanencia del objeto. - reconoce que un objet...
Desarrollo de la Inteligencia Sensoriomotora - se interesan por los cambios en la posición y apariencia de los juguetes (~...
Desarrollo de Capacidades Simbólicas - Son capaces de recrear con precisión una escena interesante previamente vista. - us...
Desarrollo del Pensamiento Lógico - asumen que todos los objetos están vivos. - Su lógica está influenciada por la aparien...
Desarrollo del Pensamiento Lógico ● NIÑOS EN EDAD ESCOLAR: - Siguen una lógica similar a la del adulto (en situaciones/est...
Evaluación de Desarrollo Cognitivo ● Se adecúa a la etapa inferida por el profesional. ● Posterior a la etapa de infante, ...
Desarrollo del Lenguaje
1er año de vida, se adquieren habilidades receptivas y expresivas. ● Reconocimiento de la voz humana ● Fuentes de sonido ●...
Se desarrolla lenguaje receptivo. ● 6 meses: responden a su nombre ● 9 meses: rutinas verbales ● Seguir órdenes complejas ...
● 30 meses: identificación por uso ● Gran avance del lenguaje receptivo en preescolar (ambiente) ● 6 meses: el niño domina...
● Habla telegráfica inicial ● 3 años: lenguaje complejo y pregunta. ● 5 años: usa todas las partes del habla y formula ora...
Desarrollo Social
● RN: con cuidadores, fijan sus rostros. Luego desarrollan la sonrisa receptiva (4-6 semanas) ● 6-8 meses protestan cuando...
● Juego paralelo. Compartir con otros niños de su edad. ● 2 años: fingir. Son curiosos, disfrutan leer y que respondan a s...
● 6-9 meses sentido de identidad. ● 1 año: tienen ideas sobre lo que quieren. Aplauden y disfrutan sus éxitos ● 2-3 años: ...
¿Cómo interpretarlas? ● Representan el estado de crecimiento del niño en una serie de visitas ● 0 es la mediana ● Cerca de...
ESTATURA POR EDAD Y PESO POR EDAD (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/growthcharts/data/spanishpdf97/co06l030.pdf https://www.cdc.go...
LONGITUD/ESTATURA PARA LA EDAD
PESO PARA LA EDAD
PESO PARA LA LONGITUD
PESO PARA LA ESTATURA
IMC PARA LA EDAD
PERÍMETRO CEFÁLICO PARA LA EDAD
PERÍMETRO BRAQUIAL PARA LA EDAD
PLIEGUE CUTÁNEO SUBESCAPULAR PARA LA EDAD
PLIEGUE CUTÁNEO DEL TRÍCEPS PARA LA EDAD
ETAPAS DEL DESARROLLO MOTOR
ETAPAS DEL DESARROLLO MOTOR (MÁS INFO)
VELOCIDAD DE PESO https://www.who.int/childgrowth/standards/w_velocity/en/
LENGHT VELOCITY https://www.who.int/childgrowth/standards/l_velocity/en/
HEAD CIRCUMFERENCE VELOCITY https://www.who.int/childgrowth/standards/hc_velocity/en/
REFERENCIAS: ● Serrano, A. D. R. T. (2002). Crecimiento y desarrollo. Revista Mexicana de Medicina Física y Rehabilitación...
  1. 1. Crecimiento y Desarrollo Normal Adrián Gonzaga Martín Gutiérrez
  2. 2. Tabla de Contenidos 01 Definición 02 Características 03 Factores determinantes Genéticos, neurológicos, endocrinos y ambientales 04 Curvas de Scammon
  3. 3. 05 Edades vitales 06 Evaluación del crecimiento 07 Patrones de crecimiento Segun la OMS Tabla de Contenidos
  4. 4. “Proceso por el cual se incrementa la masa de un ser vivo, que se produce por el aumento en el número de células (hiperplasia), el aumento en el volumen de las células (hipertrofia) y el incremento en la sustancia intercelular (acreción)” —NOM-008-SSA2-1993 Crecimiento
  5. 5. “Diferenciación sucesiva de órganos y sistemas. Se refiere al desarrollo de funciones, adaptaciones, habilidades y destrezas psicomotoras, relaciones afectivas y socialización” —NOM-008-SSA2-1993 Desarrollo
  6. 6. CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES Dirección - Cefalo-caudal. - Próximo-distal Velocidad Crecimiento en unidad de tiempo. Ritmo Momento u Oportunidad Situación temporal en la que las características de crecimiento, desarrollo y madurez son más evidentes de cada tejido. patrón particular de crecimiento que tiene cada tejido u órgano a través del tiempo. Equilibrio Situación temporal de armonía entre crecimiento y desarrollo que se considera normal Serrano, A. D. R. T. (2002). Crecimiento y desarrollo. Revista Mexicana de Medicina Física y Rehabilitación, 14(2-4), 54-57.
  7. 7. CARACTERÍSTICAS Caracterizado por: Cambios anatómicos y funcionales que progresan de la cabeza a los pies y del centro a la periferia hasta alcanzar la madurez. DIRECCIÓN: en sentido cefalocaudal y proximodistal. Games, J. Troconis,G. Introducción a la pediatría. Ed 7a. México: Méndez Editores; 2010
  8. 8. En etapas tempranas de la vida tiene su máxima rapidez y disminuye gradualmente. Alternancia: Aceleración, uniformidad, ritmo. VELOCIDAD: incremento por unidad de tiempo. Prenatal y pubertad. CARACTERÍSTICAS Games, J. Troconis,G. Introducción a la pediatría. Ed 7a. México: Méndez Editores; 2010
  9. 9. Durante primer año de vida extrauterina, pubertad. INTENSIDAD: Medición por grados mensuales CARACTERÍSTICAS Games, J. Troconis,G. Introducción a la pediatría. Ed 7a. México: Méndez Editores; 2010
  10. 10. Por lo que al nivel de madurez se alcanza en diferentes épocas de la vida. RITMO O SECUENCIA: patrón particular de crecimiento que tiene cada tejido u órgano. CARACTERÍSTICAS Games, J. Troconis,G. Introducción a la pediatría. Ed 7a. México: Méndez Editores; 2010
  11. 11. MOMENTO U OPORTUNIDAD: Cada tejido tiene su tiempo para crecer y desarrollarse hasta madurar. CARACTERÍSTICAS Games, J. Troconis,G. Introducción a la pediatría. Ed 7a. México: Méndez Editores; 2010
  12. 12. CONTINUIDAD: No tiene interrupciones, desde la concepción hasta la adultez. VARIABILIDAD: Es modificable de acuerdo a diversos factores: Genéticos, sexuales, etarios, socioeconómicos, culturales. CARACTERÍSTICAS Games, J. Troconis,G. Introducción a la pediatría. Ed 7a. México: Méndez Editores; 2010
  13. 13. Pese a que tienen diversa velocidad, ritmo y alternancia variable para cada uno de ellos. EQUILIBRIO: nivel de armonía que caracteriza al niño normal. Puntos espacio-temporales en los que estabiliza el crecimiento y desarrollo, considerado como normal. CARACTERÍSTICAS Games, J. Troconis,G. Introducción a la pediatría. Ed 7a. México: Méndez Editores; 2010
  14. 14. Los padres heredan a sus hijos la capacidad de crecimiento (genotipo), y que en condiciones ideales son similares para todos los hijos del mismo sexo (fenotipo), pero su expresión final (epigenotipo) depende de las condiciones ambientales de cada individuo en lo particular Factores Determinantes Genéticos Si los hijos crecen en mejores condiciones que los padres, es frecuente encontrar fallas finales superiores, llamado “incremento secular del crecimiento” Serrano, A. D. R. T. (2002). Crecimiento y desarrollo. Revista Mexicana de Medicina Física y Rehabilitación, 14(2-4), 54-57.
  15. 15. “potencial genético de crecimiento” Algunos factores determinantes son: ● FGF. ● SOX. Serrano, A. D. R. T. (2002). Crecimiento y desarrollo. Revista Mexicana de Medicina Física y Rehabilitación, 14(2-4), 54-57. 13 -13
  16. 16. El crecimiento está regulado por la interacción de factores neuroendocrinos, que actúan de manera autocrina, paracrina y endocrina. La regulación del ritmo, velocidad y momento, dependen fundamentalmente de moduladores neuroendocrinos Factores Determinantes Neurológicos Son reguladores del crecimiento: ● GHRH. ● Somatostatina. ● TRH. ● Prolactina. ● Dopamina. ● IGF-I, II ● Testosterona. Serrano, A. D. R. T. (2002). Crecimiento y desarrollo. Revista Mexicana de Medicina Física y Rehabilitación, 14(2-4), 54-57.
  17. 17. Durante el crecimiento hay una mayor síntesis de proteínas, multiplicación celular. Todo inducido principalmente por: ● GH ● Insulina ● IGF ● Andrógenos ● TH ● Estrógenos Factores Determinantes Endocrinos Cooke D., DiVall S., Radovick S. (2020). Williams Textbook of Endocrinology. En: Melmed S. Philadelphia: ELSEVIER , p. 937-1022.
  18. 18. Es de naturaleza proteica. 191 aa y 22 kDa. En ● GH-V en el 4to MDG promueve el crecimiento iu ● Regulada por la GHRH y Somatostatina ● Liberada en pulsos ● Promotora de la síntesis proteica ○ Mitosis celular GH Cooke D., DiVall S., Radovick S. (2020). Williams Textbook of Endocrinology. En: Melmed S. Philadelphia: ELSEVIER , p. 937-1022.
  19. 19. ● Ejercicio, estrés, sueño, hemorragia, ayuno, hipoglucemia son factores reguladores. ○ Andrógenos, estrógenos, tiroxina, IGF y glucocorticoides ● Involucrada en el crecimiento del cartílago en la epífisis de huesos largos ● Prepuber: se llegan a los niveles más altos GH Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y adolescencia: crecimiento y desarrollo. Atención primaria. Problemas de salud en la consulta de medicina de familia., p. 344-367.
  20. 20. Insulina Es de naturaleza proteica. ● Anabolismo proteico ● Necesaria para que la GH actúe ● Promueve la síntesis de energía (glucolisis, glucogenogénesis) Cooke D., DiVall S., Radovick S. (2020). Williams Textbook of Endocrinology. En: Melmed S. Philadelphia: ELSEVIER , p. 937-1022.
  21. 21. IGF ● Péptidos de 67 y 70 aa, homólogos al 50% con la Insulina (hígado) ● IGF1 regulada por GH y estrógenos ○ Cuando hay un incremento puberal, se aumenta su codificación ● Elevados en la etapa fetal ● Sus concentraciones aumentan durante la infancia Cooke D., DiVall S., Radovick S. (2020). Williams Textbook of Endocrinology. En: Melmed S. Philadelphia: ELSEVIER , p. 937-1022.
  22. 22. IGF ● En la adolescencia se duplica o triplica el valor normal en adultos ● Correlación con el estadio de Tanner y edad ósea ● Su RNAm expresado en tumores mesenquimatosos y embrionarios, como tumor de Wilms, rabdomiosarcoma, neuroblastoma, feocromocitoma, hepatoblastoma, leiomioma, leiomiosarcoma, liposarcoma y carcinoma de colon Cooke D., DiVall S., Radovick S. (2020). Williams Textbook of Endocrinology. En: Melmed S. Philadelphia: ELSEVIER , p. 937-1022.
  23. 23. ● Regulan la secreción de GH. ● FSH y LH ○ Desarrollo y maduración de las células germinales ○ Producción de hormonas sexuales: andrógenos y estrógenos ○ Estrógenos: regulan la diferenciación celular de condrocitos a osteoblastos, regulando de manera negativa el crecimiento longitudinal Esteroides gonadales Mericq, V. (2007). Factores reguladores de la osificación endocondral. Medwave, 7(03).
  24. 24. Efectos en el crecimiento posnatal y la maduración ósea. ● Es estimulante de GH ● Efecto directo sobre condrocitos y osteoblastos ● Regula la proliferación de condrocitos (hipertrofia), diferenciación terminal, mineralización y angiogenia. Hormona Tiroidea Cooke D., DiVall S., Radovick S. (2020). Williams Textbook of Endocrinology. En: Melmed S. Philadelphia: ELSEVIER , p. 937-1022.
  25. 25. ● Efectos estimuladores e inhibidores en la secreción de GH ● Los glucocorticoides también alteran el crecimiento mediante acciones directas en la placa de crecimiento, inhibiendo la producción local de IGF-1 Glucocorticoides Cooke D., DiVall S., Radovick S. (2020). Williams Textbook of Endocrinology. En: Melmed S. Philadelphia: ELSEVIER , p. 937-1022.
  26. 26. “La herencia dicta lo que podemos ser y el ambiente lo que somos” -Gordon Factores físicos, químicos, biológicos, sociales, culturales y psicológicos se ven involucrados en este proceso. Factores Determinantes Ambientales Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y adolescencia: crecimiento y desarrollo. Atención primaria. Problemas de salud en la consulta de medicina de familia., p. 344-367.
  27. 27. ● Clima ● Temperatura ● Nutrición ● Medicamentos ● Radiación ● Drogas Físico-químico Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y adolescencia: crecimiento y desarrollo. Atención primaria. Problemas de salud en la consulta de medicina de familia., p. 344-367.
  28. 28. ● Seres vivos que coexisten en el ambiente ○ Vegetales ○ Animales Biológico Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y adolescencia: crecimiento y desarrollo. Atención primaria. Problemas de salud en la consulta de medicina de familia., p. 344-367.
  29. 29. ● Actitudes: ○ Individuales ○ Grupales ● Relaciones con otros grupos Psicológico Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y adolescencia: crecimiento y desarrollo. Atención primaria. Problemas de salud en la consulta de medicina de familia., p. 344-367.
  30. 30. ● Seres gregarios ● Socialización: ○ Materna ○ Doméstica ○ Comunal Social Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y adolescencia: crecimiento y desarrollo. Atención primaria. Problemas de salud en la consulta de medicina de familia., p. 344-367.
  31. 31. ● Modo en el que vive la comunidad ● Oportunidades de desarrollo: ○ Físico ○ Intelectual ○ Emocional Cultural Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y adolescencia: crecimiento y desarrollo. Atención primaria. Problemas de salud en la consulta de medicina de familia., p. 344-367.
  32. 32. Curvas de Scammon 01. Linfoide: alcanza su pico a los 8-12 años, pero luego desciende. 02. Neural: se ha completado desde el 3er trimestre de la gestación hasta los 3-6 años. 03. General: se caracteriza por una curva en forma de S. 04. Genital: maduran durante la adolescencia. En los 30’s, Scammon prestó atención de que la velocidad y el ritmo de maduración posnatal, medidos como proporción del tamaño total del adulto, variaban mucho entre los principales sistemas del cuerpo humano. Carlson D., Buschang P. (2018). Crecimiento y desarrollo craneofaciales: perspectiva. Ortodoncia. España: ELSEVIER. p. 1-5.
  33. 33. Edades Vitales PERÍODO EDAD Prenatal Dura 280 días ± 11.2 días Concepción-Nacimiento Recién Nacido Nacimiento-28 días Lactante 29 días - 2 años Preescolar 2-6 años Escolar Niñas: 6-10 años Niños: 6-12 años Explica el crecimiento y el desarrollo en las etapas: Sobrino M.. (2012). Crecimiento y desarrollo: aspectos generales. Maduración. Pediatría. Universidad de Sevilla. p. 1-33.
  34. 34. Edades Vitales PERÍODO EDAD Adolescencia Niñas: 10-16 años Niños: 12-18 años Juventud Fin de la adolescencia - 30 años Adulto joven 30-40 años Adulto maduro 40-60 años Adulto mayor >60 años Explica el crecimiento y el desarrollo en las etapas: Sobrino M.. (2012). Crecimiento y desarrollo: aspectos generales. Maduración. Pediatría. Universidad de Sevilla. p. 1-33.
  35. 35. Fetal 3er Trimestre Alcanza su peso y talla final. 1er Trimestre Pesa 14g , mide 7cm, se distingue su sexo, ojos y oídos formados 2do Trimestre Pesa 1kg, mide 30cm, comienza el desarrollo pulmonar Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y adolescencia: crecimiento y desarrollo. Atención primaria. Problemas de salud en la consulta de medicina de familia., p. 344-367.
  36. 36. Fetal >28 SDG hipertrofia , se reduce más el índice mitótico y sigue el aumento del tamaño celular Etapa vulnerable Cualquier cambio puede afectar y dar origen a distintas patologías Los factores endógenos y exógenos influyen a la vulnerabilidad de esta etapa. Más rápido En toda la vida por la alta tasa de división celular 4-18 SDG Macada hiperplasia, mitosis elevada, pero tamaño celular pequeño. Organogénesis 12SDG 18-27 SDG Hiperplasia-hipertrofia, disminuye el índice mitótico, pero aumenta el tamaño celular Hasta las 12 SDG Embrión que hace organogénesis Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y adolescencia: crecimiento y desarrollo. Atención primaria. Problemas de salud en la consulta de medicina de familia., p. 344-367.
  37. 37. Fetal Crecimiento medio por semana ~1.2-1.5cm por semana, después de la mitad de la gestación llega a ser de 2.5cm semanales 16-30 SDG Pico máximo de crecimiento en longitud El pico de crecimiento en peso y PC es ~32-34 SDG Aumento de peso Pasamos de una célula a un organismo de 3.500gr Aumento de longitud Alcanzamos hasta los 50cm de longitud Las primeras 12 SDG El crecimiento es exponencial, luego se vuelve lineal Sobrino M.. (2012). Crecimiento y desarrollo: aspectos generales. Maduración. Pediatría. Universidad de Sevilla. p. 1-33.
  38. 38. Recién Nacido Medidas Peso de 2,5-3.7kg, talla de 47-57cm, PC34-35cm, PT 30.5-33cm, Neonato Temprano 1-7 día de nacido Neonato Tardío 8-28 día de nacido Sobrino M.. (2012). Crecimiento y desarrollo: aspectos generales. Maduración. Pediatría. Universidad de Sevilla. p. 1-33.
  39. 39. Recién Nacido Parto Complicaciones y reanimación Adaptaciones Respiratoria, cardiovascular y digestiva SNC No mielinizado al 100% Sobrino M.. (2012). Crecimiento y desarrollo: aspectos generales. Maduración. Pediatría. Universidad de Sevilla. p. 1-33.
  40. 40. Lactante Primera dentición 6-9 meses Al año ya tiene de 6-8 dientes 1er mes Movimientos reflejos, placer-displacer Voltea cara en decúbito ventral Crecimiento y desarrollo rápido Céfalo-caudal y próximo- distal Duplica su peso de nacimiento A los 4 meses y lo triplica al año Fontanela anterior Cierra 9-18 meses 2do mes Sobrino M.. (2012). Crecimiento y desarrollo: aspectos generales. Maduración. Pediatría. Universidad de Sevilla. p. 1-33.
  41. 41. Lactante 6to mes Pasa decúbito dorsal al ventral, emite sonidos vocales 7-8vo mes Sentarse, dice palabras cortas, consonantes, desconoce Visión binocular, gatea, pasa objetos mano-mano 3er mes Sonríe, prensión disimétrica, sostiene la cabeza 4to mes Conoce a su cuidador principal 5to mes Reconoce objetos y los toma 8-9no mes Sobrino M.. (2012). Crecimiento y desarrollo: aspectos generales. Maduración. Pediatría. Universidad de Sevilla. p. 1-33.
  42. 42. ¡Recuerda para peso! 1-4 mes de vida Aumenta 750gr/mes (duplica el peso de nacimiento al 4° mes) 5-8 mes de vida Aumenta 500gr/mes 9-12 mes de vida Aumenta 250gr/mes (triplica el peso de nacimiento al año) 1-2 años de vida Aumenta 250gr/mes (Edad*2)+8 3-6 años
  43. 43. Lactante 9-10mo Balbucea, oposición pulgar-índice 11-12vo mes Bipedestación, pinza fina Sobrino M.. (2012). Crecimiento y desarrollo: aspectos generales. Maduración. Pediatría. Universidad de Sevilla. p. 1-33.
  44. 44. Lactante
  45. 45. ¡Recuerda para talla! 1er trimestre Incrementa 3cm/mes 4-8 mes de vida Incrementa 2cm/mes 9-12 mes de vida Incrementa 1cm/mes (Habrá aumentado 75cm en un año)
  46. 46. ¡Recuerda para PC! Al nacer 34± 1 cm 1-3er mes de vida 2cm/mes 4-6to mes 1cm/mes 3-4to trimestre 0.5cm/mes 1 año 47cm
  47. 47. ¡Recuerda para capacidad gástrica! Al nacer 30mL 3er mes 120mL 1 año 250-300mL
  48. 48. Preescolar Muda dientes Peso y Talla constante 2kg y 6/8cm/año Quietud física 3-3.5 kg/año y talla 6 cm/año Cambios somáticos Físicos, hormonales y funcionales Marcados cambios psicológicos y sociales Escolar Pubertad Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y adolescencia: crecimiento y desarrollo. Atención primaria. Problemas de salud en la consulta de medicina de familia., p. 344-367.
  49. 49. Adolescencia Rejuste endocrino Menarca, ovulación, espermatogénesis Crecimiento Mujeres: 10-13 años ~8 cm año Hombres: 12-15 años 20 cm Todo crece y se acomoda Crecimiento acelerado Estatura, comósición corporal Caracteres sexuales secundarios Evaluados por la escala de Tanner Capacidad de reproducirse Crecimiento y desarrollo genital Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y adolescencia: crecimiento y desarrollo. Atención primaria. Problemas de salud en la consulta de medicina de familia., p. 344-367.
  50. 50. Escala de Tanner
  51. 51. Escala de Tanner
  52. 52. Hitos del Desarrollo Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y adolescencia: crecimiento y desarrollo. Atención primaria. Problemas de salud en la consulta de medicina de familia., p. 344-367.
  53. 53. Hitos del Desarrollo Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y adolescencia: crecimiento y desarrollo. Atención primaria. Problemas de salud en la consulta de medicina de familia., p. 344-367.
  54. 54. Hitos del Desarrollo Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y adolescencia: crecimiento y desarrollo. Atención primaria. Problemas de salud en la consulta de medicina de familia., p. 344-367.
  55. 55. Hitos del Desarrollo Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y adolescencia: crecimiento y desarrollo. Atención primaria. Problemas de salud en la consulta de medicina de familia., p. 344-367.
  56. 56. Hitos del Desarrollo Cano J., Santos T. (2019). Infancia y adolescencia: crecimiento y desarrollo. Atención primaria. Problemas de salud en la consulta de medicina de familia., p. 344-367.
  57. 57. Evaluación del Crecimiento Antropometría estudio cuantitativo de las características físicas del hombre PESO LONGITUD TALLA CIRCUNFERENCIA En el lenguaje médico, se refiere a la masa total que integra a una persona. Hace referencia a la distancia total en línea recta desde el vértex a l final del calcáneo en posición de decúbito. Hace referencia a la distancia total en línea recta desde el vértex a l final del calcáneo en posición de pie. Diámetro Vargas, N. A. (1991). Crecimiento y desarrollo. Texto de Pediatría.
  58. 58. PESO: Deben usarse en caso de neonatos: báscula de lactantes (registro 10 g). Mayores de 2 años báscula de pie (graduación 100g). Técnica: Debe pesarse a los niños sin ropas. De ser esto imposible, debe hacer la diferencia posteriormente el peso de la prenda usada. Se coloca al niño sobre la balanza y se efectúa la lectura hasta los 10 y 100 gramos completos, según la,balanza que se use (balanza de lactantes o de pie). Vargas, N. A. (1991). Crecimiento y desarrollo. Texto de Pediatría. Evaluación del Crecimiento
  59. 59. LONGITUD CORPORAL: En decúbito supino (del nacimiento a los 2 años). Técnica : Es conveniente que la medición sea efectuada con la ayuda de la Madre. El niño se apoya acostado sobre la superficie horizontal. El ayudante mantiene la cabeza en contacto con el extremo cefálico de dicha superficie, contra el plano vertical fijo. La persona encargada de efectuar la medición extiende las piernas del niño, apoyando una mano sobre las rodillas y manteniendo los pies en ángulo recto desliza la superficie vertical móvil hasta hacer contacto con los talones del niño, efectuando entonces la lectura correspondiente. Vargas, N. A. (1991). Crecimiento y desarrollo. Texto de Pediatría. Evaluación del Crecimiento
  60. 60. TALLA/ESTATURA: ● Instrumento que forme un ángulo recto respecto al polo cefálico del paciente, en escala en centímetros. ● El plano móvil se desliza libremente de arriba a bajo. ● El plano inferior es inmovil y debe coincidir con el cero. Técnica: Se debe medir al niño descalzo y sin calcetines. Talones, glúteos y cabeza están en contacto con la superficie vertical. Talones juntos, primer falange de miembros inferiores ligeramente separados, hombros relajados. La cabeza debe sostenerse de forma que el borde inferior de la órbita coincida con el meato del conducto auditivo extemo en el plano horizontal. Se solicita que realice una inspiración con el fin de alcanzar la mayor altura posible. Vargas, N. A. (1991). Crecimiento y desarrollo. Texto de Pediatría. Evaluación del Crecimiento
  61. 61. CIRCUNFERENCIA CRANEANA: ● Uso de cinta métrica. Técnica: Manteniendo la cabeza fija, se medirá la circunferencia máxima colocando la cinta con firmeza alrededor del hueso frontal en su punto más prominente (glabela), rodeando con la cinta la cabeza al mismo nivel por cada lado y aplicándola sobre la prominencia occipital externa en la parte posterior del cráneo. Vargas, N. A. (1991). Crecimiento y desarrollo. Texto de Pediatría. Evaluación del Crecimiento
  62. 62. CIRCUNFERENCIA BRAQUIAL: ● Uso de cinta métrica. ● Banda/brazalete braquial. Técnica: El brazo izquierdo cuelga relajado, en posición natural del cuerpo. Se flexiona el codo en ángulo recto. En esta posición la superficie lateral del brazo debe marcarse con una línea horizontal, a la altura del punto medio de una línea vertical que une el ángulo acromial y la punta del olécranon. Se endereza entonces el codo. Se pasa la cinta horizontalmente alrededor del brazo al nivel de la marca, en contacto con la piel en toda la circunferencia, pero sin comprimirla. Vargas, N. A. (1991). Crecimiento y desarrollo. Texto de Pediatría. Evaluación del Crecimiento
  63. 63. Desarrollo Motor Grueso
  64. 64. Indican que los patrones de movimiento que requieren la actividad integrada de múltiples grupos de músculos que están presentes incluso al nacer. Son patrones motores que se programan en el organismo para mejorar supervivencia. Reflejos Primitivos - Succion. - Agarre. - Reflejo de Moro (desaparece gradualmente a los 4 meses). - Reflejo del cuello tónico asimétrico. (ATNR) aparece ~2-4 semanas postparto, desaparece ~4-6 meses de edad. Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  65. 65. Se desarrolla de forma organizada (céfalo-caudal). Refleja un proceso ordenado de mielinización de secuencia típica. Control Muscular Antigravedad ● CONTROL DE LA CABEZA: - postura estable contra la influencia de la gravedad. - Por acción de los músculos flexores. - Cuando se empuja a un bebé a una posición sentada, la cabeza queda detrás de los brazos y los hombros. - ~4 meses de edad, el niño puede sostener su cabeza y su cabeza se mueve junto con sus hombros cuando se lo jala a una posición sentada. - ~5 - 6 meses de edad, el bebé anticipa la dirección del movimiento de la maniobra de tracción para sentarse y flexiona el cuello antes de que los hombros comiencen a levantarse. Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  66. 66. Control Muscular Antigravedad ● CONTROL DEL TRONCO Y SEDESTACIÓN: - En decúbito prono, el bebé solo mueve la cabeza a los lados; mantiene una posición flexionada. - ~4 meses el bebé reduce tono en flexores y se apoya en antebrazos. Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  67. 67. Control Muscular Antigravedad ● REACCIONES AUTOMÁTICAS: - Enderezamiento de la cabeza (típico a los 4 meses). - Reacción protectora lateral (emerge a los 6 meses de edad). - reacción de protección hacia adelante o en paracaídas (~10 meses de edad). Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  68. 68. Desarrollo de la Locomoción - El balanceo en decúbito supino (de adelante hacia atrás) se puede lograr entre los 3 y 4 meses de edad. - balanceo de decúbito supino a prono (de atrás hacia adelante) presente ~5-6 meses de edad. - Rastreo ( ~5-6 meses de edad). - Posición cuadrúpeda y gatear (~6-9 meses de edad). - Apoyarse de pie y crucero (~9-10 meses de edad). - Caminar independiente tres pasos (9-19 meses de edad). Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  69. 69. Patrones Complejos de Motricidad Gruesa - equilibrio y una coordinación mejorados y un estrechamiento progresivo de la base de apoyo. - Correr. - saltar sobre dos pies. - balancearse sobre un pie. - Brincar en una pierna. - Saltar (rebasando/ con ambos pies) - Captura con pies. ~13-15 meses de edad, el bebé camina bien. Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  70. 70. Causas potenciales del desarrollo motor grueso retrasado Retraso global del desarrollo Disfunción motora Motora intacta pero restringido de otro modo ❏ Síndromes genéticos y anomalías cromosómicas. ❏ Anomalías morfológicas cerebrales ❏ Deficiencias endocrinas: hipotiroidismo, hipoglucemia prolongada ❏ Infecciones congénitas ❏ Enfermedades neurodegenerativas ❏ Discapacidad intelectual idiopática ➔ Daño del sistema nervioso central: kernicterus, lesión de nacimiento, accidente cerebrovascular neonatal, trauma, convulsiones prolongadas, daño metabólico, infección ➔ Disfunción de la médula espinal: enfermedad de Werdnig-Hoffmann, mielomeningocele, polio ➔ Disfunción del nervio periférico: lesión del plexo braquial, neuropatías hereditarias ➔ Disfunción de la placa motora terminal: miastenia gravis ➔ Trastornos musculares: distrofias musculares ➔ Otros: hipotonía congénita benigna ➢ Malformaciones congénitas: defectos óseos o de tejidos blandos ➢ Disminución del suministro de energía: enfermedades crónicas, desnutrición grave ➢ Privación ambiental: enyesado, sin soporte de peso ➢ Dotación familiar y genética: mielinización más lenta ➢ Déficits sensoriales: ceguera ➢ Efectos temperamentales: bajo nivel de actividad, lentitud para probar nuevas tareas ➢ Trauma: abuso infantil Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  71. 71. Desarrollo Motor Fino
  72. 72. Agarre Involuntario Limita el rango de movimiento de extremidades superiores. Compresión voluntaria: en el desarrollo normal Los bebés suelen tener los puños cerrados. Tienen el reflejo de tomar cualquier objeto colocado en la palma de la mano y no lo sueltan. Desaparece al mes. Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  73. 73. Agarre Voluntario Objetos que tiene en la línea media o cercanos. Aumenta su rango exploratorio y afina músculos de la muñeca, mano y dedos. Deslizamiento Se adquiere motricidad fina ordenada. En el 2-3 mes el bebé junta sus manos en la línea media. Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  74. 74. Agarre Voluntario Debe controlarse por separado de la palma Pulgar Se adquiere motricidad fina ordenada. En el 2-3 mes el bebé junta sus manos en la línea media. Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  75. 75. Habilidades motoras complejas En reemplazo de los dedos Cuchara, taza Manipulación de herramientas y objetos de nuevas formas a los 2 años. Deja caer, apila, jala y coloca cosas dentro y fuera Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  76. 76. Habilidades motoras complejas Apilar y reproducir dibujos Manipulación de herramientas y objetos de nuevas formas a los 2 años. Deja caer, apila, jala y coloca cosas dentro y fuera Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  77. 77. Pruebas físicas ● 4 meses: abatelenguas o juguete ● 6-9 meses: dos abatelenguas ● 12 meses: señala con el dedo índice y hace pinza fina ● <18 meses: usan ambas manos bien ● >3 años: autorretrato ● Anamnesis sobre actividades diarias y ayuda para realizarlas Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  78. 78. Desarrollo Cognitivo
  79. 79. Procesamiento Sensorial Temprano - Respuestas primitivas visuales y auditivas. - agudeza visual del bebé a término cae entre 20/200 y 20/400, el cual mejora con el tiempo. - Al nacer, campo visual máximo de 180° - Identifican sonidos y los buscan visualmente. - La Escala de Evaluación del Comportamiento Neonatal de Brazelton es utilizada para identificar anomalías en estos patrones. Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  80. 80. Desarrollo de la Inteligencia Sensoriomotora - comprensión del concepto de permanencia del objeto. - reconoce que un objeto existe incluso cuando no se puede ver, escuchar o sentir. - desarrolla una comprensión de las relaciones de causa y efecto. - repiten acciones que han descubierto que producirán resultados interesantes. Durante los dos primeros años de vida es posible conjeturar el desarrollo sensoriomotor y las capacidades cognitivas solamente por el uso de los sentidos y la manipulación física de objetos. Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  81. 81. Desarrollo de la Inteligencia Sensoriomotora - se interesan por los cambios en la posición y apariencia de los juguetes (~4-8 meses de edad). - Búsqueda de objetos ocultos (~9-12 meses de edad). - demuestran conciencia de que diferentes objetos tienen diferentes propósitos. - deducir la ubicación de un objeto incluso si está oculto a la vista (~18 meses de edad). - Las relaciones de causa y efecto ya no necesitan ser directas para ser apreciadas. Durante los dos primeros años de vida es posible conjeturar el desarrollo sensoriomotor y las capacidades cognitivas solamente por el uso de los sentidos y la manipulación física de objetos. Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  82. 82. Desarrollo de Capacidades Simbólicas - Son capaces de recrear con precisión una escena interesante previamente vista. - usan objetos para representar a otros objetos o ideas. - planifican actividades de simulación con anticipación al tema del juego por venir. En el segundo año de vida, el niño demuestra actividad mental independiente del procesamiento sensorial o manipulación motora. Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  83. 83. Desarrollo del Pensamiento Lógico - asumen que todos los objetos están vivos. - Su lógica está influenciada por la apariencia de los objetos. - Piensan que el número y la cantidad varían con la apariencia. El niño en edad preescolar tiene capacidades bien desarrolladas para la representación mental y el pensamiento simbólico, pero el dominio de la información sensorial, la experiencia de vida limitada y la falta de educación formal conducen al desarrollo de un tipo de lógica especial. Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  84. 84. Desarrollo del Pensamiento Lógico ● NIÑOS EN EDAD ESCOLAR: - Siguen una lógica similar a la del adulto (en situaciones/estímulos concretos). - Sus limitaciones lógicas se vuelven obvias cuando deben razonar sobre lo hipotético o lo abstracto. ● ADOLESCENTES: - tienden a extender los principios lógicos a problemas cada vez más diversos. - pueden generar múltiples posibilidades lógicas de forma sistemática ante los experimentos científicos. - pueden plantearse problemas hipotéticos. - aplican la lógica a situaciones sociales. Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  85. 85. Evaluación de Desarrollo Cognitivo ● Se adecúa a la etapa inferida por el profesional. ● Posterior a la etapa de infante, se basa en la capacidad de conversación y lenguaje. ● Se emplean métodos para la evaluación formal del rendimiento mental como test de coeficiente intelectual. Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  86. 86. Desarrollo del Lenguaje
  87. 87. 1er año de vida, se adquieren habilidades receptivas y expresivas. ● Reconocimiento de la voz humana ● Fuentes de sonido ● 2-3 meses: gorgoritos y sonidos musicales ● 6 meses: balbuceo y mezcla de sonidos de consonantes y de vocales ● 9-12 meses: jerga Habilidades tempranas de percepción y producción del habla Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  88. 88. Se desarrolla lenguaje receptivo. ● 6 meses: responden a su nombre ● 9 meses: rutinas verbales ● Seguir órdenes complejas ● 1 año: etiqueta ● 18-24 meses: elige entre dos imágenes Desarrollo posterior Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  89. 89. ● 30 meses: identificación por uso ● Gran avance del lenguaje receptivo en preescolar (ambiente) ● 6 meses: el niño domina de 20-50 palabras. ● 18-24 meses el uso de palabras aumenta, se combinan palabras Desarrollo posterior Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  90. 90. ● Habla telegráfica inicial ● 3 años: lenguaje complejo y pregunta. ● 5 años: usa todas las partes del habla y formula oraciones complejas Desarrollo posterior Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  91. 91. Desarrollo Social
  92. 92. ● RN: con cuidadores, fijan sus rostros. Luego desarrollan la sonrisa receptiva (4-6 semanas) ● 6-8 meses protestan cuando los papás se van ● Extraños ● Al año ya pueden despegarse un poco más de los papás ● Exploración Capacidades tempranas Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  93. 93. ● Juego paralelo. Compartir con otros niños de su edad. ● 2 años: fingir. Son curiosos, disfrutan leer y que respondan a sus por qués ● 3 años: forman grupos y asumen papeles. Imitan al padre del mismo sexo. Amigos del mismo sexo. Apego Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  94. 94. ● 6-9 meses sentido de identidad. ● 1 año: tienen ideas sobre lo que quieren. Aplauden y disfrutan sus éxitos ● 2-3 años: aprobación de los padres ● Sentido del Yo Zitelli, B. J., McIntire, S. C., & Nowalk, A. J. (2017). Zitelli and Davis' Atlas of Pediatric Physical Diagnosis E-Book: Expert Consult-Online. Elsevier Health Sciences.
  95. 95. ¿Cómo interpretarlas? ● Representan el estado de crecimiento del niño en una serie de visitas ● 0 es la mediana ● Cerca del -3 y el 3 puede indicar un problema: ○ Tendencia al crecimiento ○ Condiciones de salud ○ Talla de padres
  96. 96. ESTATURA POR EDAD Y PESO POR EDAD (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/growthcharts/data/spanishpdf97/co06l030.pdf https://www.cdc.gov/growthcharts/data/spanishpdf97/co06l029.pdf
  97. 97. LONGITUD/ESTATURA PARA LA EDAD
  98. 98. PESO PARA LA EDAD
  99. 99. PESO PARA LA LONGITUD
  100. 100. PESO PARA LA ESTATURA
  101. 101. IMC PARA LA EDAD
  102. 102. PERÍMETRO CEFÁLICO PARA LA EDAD
  103. 103. PERÍMETRO BRAQUIAL PARA LA EDAD
  104. 104. PLIEGUE CUTÁNEO SUBESCAPULAR PARA LA EDAD
  105. 105. PLIEGUE CUTÁNEO DEL TRÍCEPS PARA LA EDAD
  106. 106. ETAPAS DEL DESARROLLO MOTOR
  107. 107. ETAPAS DEL DESARROLLO MOTOR (MÁS INFO)
  108. 108. VELOCIDAD DE PESO https://www.who.int/childgrowth/standards/w_velocity/en/
  109. 109. LENGHT VELOCITY https://www.who.int/childgrowth/standards/l_velocity/en/
  110. 110. HEAD CIRCUMFERENCE VELOCITY https://www.who.int/childgrowth/standards/hc_velocity/en/
  111. 111. REFERENCIAS: ● Serrano, A. D. R. T. (2002). Crecimiento y desarrollo. Revista Mexicana de Medicina Física y Rehabilitación, 14(2-4), 54-57. ● Mericq, V. (2007). Factores reguladores de la osificación endocondral. Medwave, 7(03). ● Games, J. Troconis,G. Introducción a la pediatría. Ed 7a. México: Méndez Editores; 2010 ● NOM, N. O. M. (1993). 008-SSA2-1993, Control de la nutrición, crecimiento y desarrollo del niño y del adolescente. Criterios y procedimientos para la prestación del servicio. Ciudad de México, México. ● Patrones de crecimiento OMS. obtenido de: https://www.who.int/childgrowth/standards/es/

×