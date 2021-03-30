Successfully reported this slideshow.
Asfixia perinatal UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTÓNOMA DE MÉXICO Hospital Regional de Alta Especialidad Bicentenario de la Indepe...
1. Definición. 2. Epidemiología 3. Causas y Factores de Riesgo 4. Clasificación: estadios de la encefalopatía hipóxico isq...
“Condición provocada por la alteración del intercambio de gases, que consiste en hipoxia progresiva, isquemia, hipercapnia...
Los 4 criterios acidosis metabólica APGAR 0-3 inicio temprano de encefalopatía evidencia bioquímica Sangre arterial del co...
130,000,000 Niños nacidos anualmente a nivel mundial EPIDEMIOLOGÍA Llambías, A., Julián, W., Pérez, R., Carmenate, L., Pér...
De los cuales... Llambías, A., Julián, W., Pérez, R., Carmenate, L., Pérez, L. & Díaz, G. (2016). Factores de riesgo de la...
En México (2003): 2,271,700 nacimientos 20,806 defunciones neonatales totales Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neon...
Eventos de hipoxia neonatal Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neonatal. México; Secretaría de Salud, 2011.
Pretérmino 9% (mortalidad en 20-50% casos) 1-1,5 % de los nacimientos En EUA Incidencia de asfixia neonatal ● 16 % en Suec...
6.1 por cada 1000 nacidos vivos Prevalencia de asfixia neonatal Países en vías de Desarrollo Llambías, A., Julián, W., Pér...
EHI afecta a 1-3 de cada 1.000 recién nacidos Morbilidad por asfixia neonatal 60% en los pretérmino En países en vías de d...
PCI por asfixia perinatal se presenta en uno de cada 12,500 recién nacidos vivos Morbilidad por asfixia neonatal niños pre...
Etiopatogenia Las causas de lesiones hipóxico-isquémicas, sean únicas o mixtas, son: 1. Interrupción de la circulación san...
Factores de riesgo Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neonatal. México; Secretaría de Salud, 2011.
FACTORES DE RIESGO Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neonatal. México; Secretaría de Salud, 2011.
Condición a Evaluar A <3 días Leve Estado de alerta Normal Tono muscular Hipotonía global >distribución proximal superior ...
Condición a evaluar A <3 días B <3 díass Moderado Estado de alerta Letargia o estupor moderado Convulsiones aisladas Convu...
Condición a evaluar A <3 días B <3 díass Grave Estado de alerta Coma o estupor severo Signos de disfunción del tallo cereb...
Fisiopatología Hipoxia ● Oxigenación materna ● Circulación materna ● Intercambio de gases ● Circulación umbilical ● Tensió...
Falla de energía Ca intracelular Desequilibrio electrolítico celular Despolarización ↓ Recaptación de glutamato Edema celu...
Cuadro clínico CUANDO NO HAY CAUSA EVIDENTE: ● Dificultad para iniciar o mantener la ventilación. ● Depresión del tono mus...
Cuadro clínico CUANDO NO HAY CAUSA EVIDENTE: ● Sangrado del tubo digestivo. ● Sangrado pulmonar. ● Hipotensión. ● Alteraci...
Temprana Temprana /tardía. Tardía ● Dificultad para iniciar o mantener la ventilación. ● Depresión del tono muscular y/o r...
Falla orgánica Retraso de 24hrs de la primera micción, hematuria, proteinuria, problemas electrolíticos Renal 2 o más órga...
Falla orgánica EHI, dificultad para iniciar y mantener la respiración, tono muscular, reflejos disminuidos o ausentes, con...
Falla orgánica Elevación de la aspartato-transaminasa, alanina-transaminasa Taquipnea, síndrome de aspiración de meconio, ...
Falla orgánica hipotensión, alteraciones del ritmo cardíaco, insuficiencia tricuspídea transitoria, ICmiocárdica, shock ca...
01. 02. 03. 04. Miocardiopatía hipóxico-isquémica Afecta la contractibilidad del miocardio y causa dilatación. Produce hip...
AUXILIARES PREDICTIVOS ● Estudio Tococardiogáfico. ● Perfil Biofísico.
● La ECT se encarga de proporcionar un registro continuo de frecuencia cardiaca fetal (FCF), actividad uterina (AU) y movi...
Estudio Tococardiográfico: REQUISITOS: ● Embarazo >32 SDG. ● Ayuno no >2 hrs. ● Paciente en posición semifowler decúbito l...
INDICACIONES: ● Enfermedad Hipertensiva del Embarazo. ● Diabetes Gestacional. ● Isoinmunización materno fetal. ● Restricci...
Estudio Tococardiográfico: INDICACIONES: ● Edad materna avanzada. ● Embarazo Múltiple. ● Hipermotilidad e hipomotilidad fe...
Estudio Tococardiográfico: FISIOLOGÍA DE LA FCF: SIMPÁTICO: ● Fibras nerviosas. ● Nodos PARASIMPÁTICO: ● Fibras nerviosas....
Estudio Tococardiográfico: INTERPRETACIÓN: ● Duración del RCTG ● Integridad. ● FCF basal. ● Aceleraciones. ● Desaceleracio...
Estudio Tococardiográfico: ● LINEA DE BASE. ● VARIABILIDAD. ● ACELERACIONES. ● DESACELERACIONES. Physiological CTG interpr...
Estudio Tococardiográfico: LINEA DE BASE ● Nivel promedio de la FCF en un segmento de 10 min. Se expresa en latidos por mi...
Estudio Tococardiográfico: Physiological CTG interpretation. (2018). Guía de monitorización fetal intraparto basada en fis...
Estudio Tococardiográfico: . VARIABILIDAD: ● Fluctuaciones en la línea de base en 1 min. ● Deben ser >2 ciclos. ● Normal: ...
Estudio Tococardiográfico: <5 lpm 6 - 25 lpm >25 lpm Por + 30 min. HIPOXIA Physiological CTG interpretation. (2018). Guía ...
Estudio Tococardiográfico: Los cambios instantáneos entre dos latidos consecutivos representan la variabilidad a corto pla...
Estudio Tococardiográfico: . PATRÓN SINUSOIDAL: ● FCF estable de 110-160 lpm con oscilaciones regulares. ● Amplitud de 5-1...
Patrón Pseudo-Sinusoidal: Estudio Tococardiográfico: ● Forma más angulada y picuda similar a unos “dientes de tiburón”. ● ...
Estudio Tococardiográfico: Uribe, E. N., & Lara, D. Z. (2009). Electrocardiotocografía intraparto. Acta Médica Grupo Ángel...
Estudio Tococardiográfico: ACELERACIONES: ● Incremento abrupto de la FCF (del inicio al pico en menos de 30 segundos), de ...
Estudio Tococardiográfico: DESACELERACION ES: ● Descenso en la FCF por debajo de la línea basal de más de 15 lpm de amplit...
Estudio Tococardiográfico: DESACELERACION ES:● Desaceleraciones tempranas: Disminuyen y vuelven a la línea basal de forma ...
Estudio Tococardiográfico: DESACELERACION ES: ● Desaceleraciones variables: Tienen forma de “V” y muestran una rápida caíd...
Estudio Tococardiográfico: DESACELERACION ES: ● Desaceleraciones tardías: Tienen un inicio o recuperación a la línea basal...
Estudio Tococardiográfico: DESACELERACION ES: ● Desaceleraciones prolongadas: >3 minutos. ● Hipoxia. ● >5 minutos con una ...
Estudio Tococardiográfico: HIPOXIA EN EL RCTG: AGUDA: ● desaceleración aguda que dura >5 minutos o >3 minutos si se asocia...
Estudio Tococardiográfico: HIPOXIA EN EL RCTG: Causas: - 3 Accidentes mayores intraparto: + Prolapso de cordon. + Desprend...
Estudio Tococardiográfico: HIPOXIA EN EL RCTG: SUBAGUDA: ● Se observa en aquellos fetos que pasan la mayor parte del tiemp...
Estudio Tococardiográfico: HIPOXIA EN EL RCTG: PROGRESIVA: ● Es el tipo de hipoxia más frecuente durante el trabajo de par...
Estudio Tococardiográfico: HIPOXIA EN EL RCTG: PROGRESIVA: 1. Evidencia de estrés hipóxico (desaceleraciones) 2. Pérdida d...
Estudio Tococardiográfico: Uribe, E. N., & Lara, D. Z. (2009). Electrocardiotocografía intraparto. Acta Médica Grupo Ángel...
Perfil Biofísico: Se califica en escala de 10, un 8/10 es normal y un 6/10 anormal (alerta por posible asfixia fetal y com...
Fracción miocardio–cerebro (CPK-MB) Dar idea del daño tisular Para evaluar la miocardiopatía hipóxica, se eleva en la isqu...
Marcador de inflamación en el SNC Vigilar el tiempo que dura en acidosis Citocinas en LCR Gasometría Rainaldi MA, Perlman ...
En 72 hrs después del evento se observa el edema y el estado de mielinización, que no es posible visualizar con la TAC o l...
Poco sensible, no detecta cambios en los núcleos grises usualmente afectados en EHI de RNT Cambios en la A. Cerebral Media...
Cambios en la A. Cerebral Media y ACInferior a las 24 horas del incidente y trombosis del seno venoso Estudios y Laborator...
Seguimiento a los daños encefálicos, recomendado uno los primeros días después. Sirve para el Dx de convulsiones Los cambi...
Depende el número de canales la sensibilidad. El más alto es el de 16 canales Estudios y Laboratorios (imagen) EEG de Vrie...
Tratamiento no farmacológico Mantener oxemia de 95% o mayor y la PaCO2 en rangos de 35-45 mmHg Alimentación enteral, a men...
Tratamiento no farmacológico Hipotermia, tiene varios efectos adversos Mantener niveles adecuados para sus días de vida. A...
Tratamiento no farmacológico No se debe restringir Mantenerla en los límites adecuados Aporte de liquidos Tensión arterial...
Tratamiento farmacológico Epinefrina: ● 0.01-0.03mg/kg IV ● 0.05-0.1mg/kg endotraqueal Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asf...
Depende de las condiciones bajo las que se padece HI: ● Duración y la gravedad de la agresión al cerebro ● Edad gestaciona...
Se calcula gracias a: ● EF ● Estudios complementarios ● Mientras más tiempo de asfixia se puede producir parálisis cerebra...
● 0, 1 y 2 a los 10mins de nacido → ~80% de discapacidad o muerte ● Daño severo después de 30mins sin respirar Pronóstico ...
● ¡25% + de morbilidad en RNT con acidosis! ● Mientras más ácido - menor APGAR y más probabilidades de EHI y falla orgánic...
● Alteraciones graves al nacer → alteraciones neurológicas. ● Especial atención cuando tiene problemas en la succión/deglu...
● Si presentan alteraciones es posible que tengan alteraciones en el neurodesarrollo a los 2 años. Pronóstico (efg) Greenb...
● Prostanoides y el hierro no unido a proteínas representan reflejan la lesión por estrés oxidativo en las neuronas. ● Se ...
● Mal pronóstico cuando hay lesiones extensas en tallo cerebral, ganglios basales y tálamo. ● También cuando la Intensidad...
● Debe ser hasta la edad escolar ● PC debajo de la percentila 3 indica mal pronóstico. Pronóstico (seguimiento pediátrico)...
  1. 1. Asfixia perinatal UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTÓNOMA DE MÉXICO Hospital Regional de Alta Especialidad Bicentenario de la Independencia ISSSTE Integrantes: Gonzaga Alonso Jesús Adrián Gutiérrez Vega José Martín Dra. Marisol Valdes
  2. 2. 1. Definición. 2. Epidemiología 3. Causas y Factores de Riesgo 4. Clasificación: estadios de la encefalopatía hipóxico isquémica 5. Fisiopatología 6. Cuadro Clínico 7. Complicaciones 8. Diagnóstico 9. Estudios y laboratorios 10. Tratamiento no Farmacológico 11. Tratamiento Farmacológico 12. Pronóstico Tabla de contenido
  3. 3. “Condición provocada por la alteración del intercambio de gases, que consiste en hipoxia progresiva, isquemia, hipercapnia, y acidosis. Sus daños dependen de la duración. Ocurre en el periodo perinatal” -Academia Americana de pediatría y Colegio Americano de Obstetras y Ginecológos (1996)
  4. 4. Los 4 criterios acidosis metabólica APGAR 0-3 inicio temprano de encefalopatía evidencia bioquímica Sangre arterial del cordón umbilical (pH <7 y exceso de base ≥12 mmol/L) Por más de 5 minutos neonatal grave- moderada de falla orgánica múltiple Rainaldi MA, Perlman JM. Pathophysiology of birth asphyxia. Clin Perinatol. 2016;43:409–422.
  5. 5. 130,000,000 Niños nacidos anualmente a nivel mundial EPIDEMIOLOGÍA Llambías, A., Julián, W., Pérez, R., Carmenate, L., Pérez, L. & Díaz, G. (2016). Factores de riesgo de la asfixia perinatal. MEDICIEGO, 22(4), 30-35
  6. 6. De los cuales... Llambías, A., Julián, W., Pérez, R., Carmenate, L., Pérez, L. & Díaz, G. (2016). Factores de riesgo de la asfixia perinatal. MEDICIEGO, 22(4), 30-35
  7. 7. En México (2003): 2,271,700 nacimientos 20,806 defunciones neonatales totales Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neonatal. México; Secretaría de Salud, 2011.
  8. 8. Eventos de hipoxia neonatal Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neonatal. México; Secretaría de Salud, 2011.
  9. 9. Pretérmino 9% (mortalidad en 20-50% casos) 1-1,5 % de los nacimientos En EUA Incidencia de asfixia neonatal ● 16 % en Suecia. ● 20 % en Estados Unidos, Japón, Inglaterra y Suiza. 0.5% A término Llambías, A., Julián, W., Pérez, R., Carmenate, L., Pérez, L. & Díaz, G. (2016). Factores de riesgo de la asfixia perinatal. MEDICIEGO, 22(4), 30-35
  10. 10. 6.1 por cada 1000 nacidos vivos Prevalencia de asfixia neonatal Países en vías de Desarrollo Llambías, A., Julián, W., Pérez, R., Carmenate, L., Pérez, L. & Díaz, G. (2016). Factores de riesgo de la asfixia perinatal. MEDICIEGO, 22(4), 30-35
  11. 11. EHI afecta a 1-3 de cada 1.000 recién nacidos Morbilidad por asfixia neonatal 60% en los pretérmino En países en vías de desarrollo aumenta al 10-20 de cada 1.000 RN Mortalidad del 50% en el primer mes de vida Benítez, P. J. C., & Ruiz, E. S. (2009). Conceptos básicos para el manejo de la asfixia perinatal y la encefalopatía hipóxico-isquémica en el neonato. Revista Mexicana de Pediatría, 76(4), 174-180.
  12. 12. PCI por asfixia perinatal se presenta en uno de cada 12,500 recién nacidos vivos Morbilidad por asfixia neonatal niños prematuros, la frecuencia es de uno de cada 1,000 RN vivos Benítez, P. J. C., & Ruiz, E. S. (2009). Conceptos básicos para el manejo de la asfixia perinatal y la encefalopatía hipóxico-isquémica en el neonato. Revista Mexicana de Pediatría, 76(4), 174-180.
  13. 13. Etiopatogenia Las causas de lesiones hipóxico-isquémicas, sean únicas o mixtas, son: 1. Interrupción de la circulación sanguínea umbilical. 2. Problemas en el intercambio placentario de gases. 3. Riesgo materno inadecuado hacia la placenta. 4. Deficiente oxigenación materna. 5. Transición neonatal anormal por alteración en la expansión pulmonar del bebé. Benítez, P. J. C., & Ruiz, E. S. (2009). Conceptos básicos para el manejo de la asfixia perinatal y la encefalopatía hipóxico-isquémica en el neonato. Revista Mexicana de Pediatría, 76(4), 174-180.
  14. 14. Factores de riesgo Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neonatal. México; Secretaría de Salud, 2011.
  15. 15. FACTORES DE RIESGO Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neonatal. México; Secretaría de Salud, 2011.
  16. 16. Condición a Evaluar A <3 días Leve Estado de alerta Normal Tono muscular Hipotonía global >distribución proximal superior Respuestas motoras Normales o ligeramente disminuidas Reactividad Normal o hiperexcitabilidad, TOT aumentados, temblores y mioclonías Clasificación de la EHI Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neonatal. México; Secretaría de Salud, 2011.
  17. 17. Condición a evaluar A <3 días B <3 díass Moderado Estado de alerta Letargia o estupor moderado Convulsiones aisladas Convulsiones repetidas Tono muscular Hipotonía global > distribución proximal superior Respuestas motoras Disminuidas - normales Reactividad ROT disminuídos, reflejos primitivos leves Clasificación de la EHI Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neonatal. México; Secretaría de Salud, 2011.
  18. 18. Condición a evaluar A <3 días B <3 díass Grave Estado de alerta Coma o estupor severo Signos de disfunción del tallo cerebral Tono muscular Hipotonía global Respuestas motoras Ausentes o estereotipadas, convulsiones en estado epiléptico Reactividad Reflejos primitivos ausentes Clasificación de la EHI Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neonatal. México; Secretaría de Salud, 2011.
  19. 19. Fisiopatología Hipoxia ● Oxigenación materna ● Circulación materna ● Intercambio de gases ● Circulación umbilical ● Tensión de feto neonatal Isquemia Daño tisular Muerte celular Secuelas Reanimación Reperfusión Recuperación Apoptosis Falla de energía Cullen J., Salgado E. Conceptos básicos para el manejo de la asfixia perinatal y la encefalopatía hipóxico-isquémica en el neonato. Rev. Mexicana de Pediatría. 2009; 76(4): 174-180.
  20. 20. Falla de energía Ca intracelular Desequilibrio electrolítico celular Despolarización ↓ Recaptación de glutamato Edema celular Liberación mitocondrial de calcio Falla de ATPasa Excitotoxicidad Entrada de Na Activación de enzimas citotóxicas Destrucción del DNA y membrana celular Lípidos bioactivos Óxido nítrico Citocinas proinflamatorias Inflamación ROS ↓ Enzimas antioxidantes Reperfusión Fisiopatología Cullen J., Salgado E. Conceptos básicos para el manejo de la asfixia perinatal y la encefalopatía hipóxico-isquémica en el neonato. Rev. Mexicana de Pediatría. 2009; 76(4): 174-180.
  21. 21. Cuadro clínico CUANDO NO HAY CAUSA EVIDENTE: ● Dificultad para iniciar o mantener la ventilación. ● Depresión del tono muscular o/o reflejos. ● Alteración del estado de alerta. ● Crisis convulsivas. ● Intolerancia a la vía oral. Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neonatal. México; Secretaría de Salud, 2011.
  22. 22. Cuadro clínico CUANDO NO HAY CAUSA EVIDENTE: ● Sangrado del tubo digestivo. ● Sangrado pulmonar. ● Hipotensión. ● Alteraciones del ritmo cardiaco. ● Alteraciones de la perfusión. ● Retraso en la primera micción. ● Oliguria, anuria y/o poliuria. Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neonatal. México; Secretaría de Salud, 2011.
  23. 23. Temprana Temprana /tardía. Tardía ● Dificultad para iniciar o mantener la ventilación. ● Depresión del tono muscular y/o reflejos. ● Alteraciones de la perfusión. ● Alteración del estado de alerta. ● Crisis convulsivas. ● Intolerancia a la vía oral. ● Hipotensión. ● Alteraciones del ritmo cardiaco. ● Sangrado de tubo digestivo. ● Sangrado pulmonar. ● Retraso en la primera micción. ● Oliguria / Poliuria. Cuadro Cínico Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neonatal. México; Secretaría de Salud, 2011.
  24. 24. Falla orgánica Retraso de 24hrs de la primera micción, hematuria, proteinuria, problemas electrolíticos Renal 2 o más órganos/sistemas presentan alteraciones secundarias al proceso inflamatorio ocasionado por la asfixia. Aparece dentro de 5 días después del evento. Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neonatal. México; Secretaría de Salud, 2011.
  25. 25. Falla orgánica EHI, dificultad para iniciar y mantener la respiración, tono muscular, reflejos disminuidos o ausentes, convulsiones, alteración del estado de alerta Intolerancia digestiva transitoria, enterocolitis necrosante, hemorragia difgestiva Neuro Diges Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neonatal. México; Secretaría de Salud, 2011.
  26. 26. Falla orgánica Elevación de la aspartato-transaminasa, alanina-transaminasa Taquipnea, síndrome de aspiración de meconio, síndrome de escape extra-alveolar Hepático Respi Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neonatal. México; Secretaría de Salud, 2011.
  27. 27. Falla orgánica hipotensión, alteraciones del ritmo cardíaco, insuficiencia tricuspídea transitoria, ICmiocárdica, shock cardiogénico y/o hipovolémico trombocitopenia, problemas autoinmunes Cardio Hemato e Inmuno Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neonatal. México; Secretaría de Salud, 2011.
  28. 28. 01. 02. 03. 04. Miocardiopatía hipóxico-isquémica Afecta la contractibilidad del miocardio y causa dilatación. Produce hipotensión. Hipertensión pulmonar Aumenta el tono capilar y el grosor de las arteriolas. En hipoxia crónica in utero ERC Por la reperfusión, se produce oliguria, proteinuria y desequilibrio electrolítico. Isquemia intestinal Hay retraso del vaciamiento gástrico y enterocolitis necrosante. Complicaciones Rainaldi MA, Perlman JM. Pathophysiology of birth asphyxia. Clin Perinatol. 2016;43:409–422.
  29. 29. AUXILIARES PREDICTIVOS ● Estudio Tococardiogáfico. ● Perfil Biofísico.
  30. 30. ● La ECT se encarga de proporcionar un registro continuo de frecuencia cardiaca fetal (FCF), actividad uterina (AU) y movimientos fetales (MF). ● La FCF es el resultado de la integración de varios factores, éstos se pueden estudiar como maternos y fetales. Estudio Tococardiográfico: Uribe, E. N., & Lara, D. Z. (2009). Electrocardiotocografía intraparto. Acta Médica Grupo Ángeles, 7(1), 24-28. . ● FCF ● Motilidad ● Actividad Uterina.
  31. 31. Estudio Tococardiográfico: REQUISITOS: ● Embarazo >32 SDG. ● Ayuno no >2 hrs. ● Paciente en posición semifowler decúbito lateral izquierdo. ● Duración ~ 20 min.
  32. 32. INDICACIONES: ● Enfermedad Hipertensiva del Embarazo. ● Diabetes Gestacional. ● Isoinmunización materno fetal. ● Restricción del crecimiento intrauterino. ● Oligoamnios y Polihidramnios. ● Enfermedades crónicas (Renales, hematológicas, cardiacas, autoinmunes). ● Hemorragias del 3er trimestre. Estudio Tococardiográfico:
  33. 33. Estudio Tococardiográfico: INDICACIONES: ● Edad materna avanzada. ● Embarazo Múltiple. ● Hipermotilidad e hipomotilidad fetal. ● Antecedente de óbito. ● Embarazo prolongado. ● Distocias de contracción. ● Inducción farmacológica del TDP. ● Taquicardia y bradicardia fetal.
  34. 34. Estudio Tococardiográfico: FISIOLOGÍA DE LA FCF: SIMPÁTICO: ● Fibras nerviosas. ● Nodos PARASIMPÁTICO: ● Fibras nerviosas. Uribe, E. N., & Lara, D. Z. (2009). Electrocardiotocografía intraparto. Acta Médica Grupo Ángeles, 7(1), 24-28. .
  35. 35. Estudio Tococardiográfico: INTERPRETACIÓN: ● Duración del RCTG ● Integridad. ● FCF basal. ● Aceleraciones. ● Desaceleraciones. ● Actividad uterina. ● Motilidad fetal. ● Posición. ● Variabilidad - Hammacher Physiological CTG interpretation. (2018). Guía de monitorización fetal intraparto basada en fisiopatología. Obtenido de: https://www.icarectg.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Gui%CC%81a-de-monitorizacio%CC%81n-fetal-intraparto-basada-en-fisiopatologi%CC%81a.pdf
  36. 36. Estudio Tococardiográfico: ● LINEA DE BASE. ● VARIABILIDAD. ● ACELERACIONES. ● DESACELERACIONES. Physiological CTG interpretation. (2018). Guía de monitorización fetal intraparto basada en fisiopatología. Obtenido de: https://www.icarectg.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Gui%CC%81a-de-monitorizacio%CC%81n-fetal-intraparto-basada-en-fisiopatologi%CC%81a.pdf
  37. 37. Estudio Tococardiográfico: LINEA DE BASE ● Nivel promedio de la FCF en un segmento de 10 min. Se expresa en latidos por minuto (lpm). ● Excluyendo: - Aceleraciones. - Desaceleraciones. - Variabilidad marcada (>25 lpm) Physiological CTG interpretation. (2018). Guía de monitorización fetal intraparto basada en fisiopatología. Obtenido de: https://www.icarectg.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Gui%CC%81a-de-monitorizacio%CC%81n-fetal-intraparto-basada-en-fisiopatologi%CC%81a.pdf
  38. 38. Estudio Tococardiográfico: Physiological CTG interpretation. (2018). Guía de monitorización fetal intraparto basada en fisiopatología. Obtenido de: https://www.icarectg.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Gui%CC%81a-de-monitorizacio%CC%81n-fetal-intraparto-basada-en-fisiopatologi%CC%81a.pdf
  39. 39. Estudio Tococardiográfico: . VARIABILIDAD: ● Fluctuaciones en la línea de base en 1 min. ● Deben ser >2 ciclos. ● Normal: amplitud de banda de 5-25 lpm. ● Reducida: <5 lpm. Durante más de 50 min. de la línea base o >3 min. En desaceleraciones. ● Puede ser: - Ausente/Silente. - Minima. - Moderada. - Marcada/Saltatorio. Physiological CTG interpretation. (2018). Guía de monitorización fetal intraparto basada en fisiopatología. Obtenido de: https://www.icarectg.com/wp- content/uploads/2018/05/Gui%CC%81a-de-monitorizacio%CC%81n-fetal-intraparto-basada-en- fisiopatologi%CC%81a.pdf
  40. 40. Estudio Tococardiográfico: <5 lpm 6 - 25 lpm >25 lpm Por + 30 min. HIPOXIA Physiological CTG interpretation. (2018). Guía de monitorización fetal intraparto basada en fisiopatología. Obtenido de: https://www.icarectg.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Gui%CC%81a-de- monitorizacio%CC%81n-fetal-intraparto-basada-en-fisiopatologi%CC%81a.pdf
  41. 41. Estudio Tococardiográfico: Los cambios instantáneos entre dos latidos consecutivos representan la variabilidad a corto plazo. La variabilidad a largo plazo se define como las fluctuaciones de FCF producidas entre 2 y 6 veces por minuto, cuando son normales tienen una amplitud de 10 - 25 latidos por minuto.
  42. 42. Estudio Tococardiográfico: . PATRÓN SINUSOIDAL: ● FCF estable de 110-160 lpm con oscilaciones regulares. ● Amplitud de 5-15 lpm. ● Variabilidad larga de 3-5 ciclos/min. ● Variabilidad corta, fija o plana. ● Duración de 30 min. ● Oscilaciones de forma de onda sinusoidal por arriba o debajo de la línea basal. ● Ausencia de aceleraciones. SE ASOCIA A ANEMIA, HIPOXIA FETAL AGUDA, INFECCIÓN, MALFORMACIONES CARDIACAS, HIDROCEFALIA Y GASTROSQUISIS. Physiological CTG interpretation. (2018). Guía de monitorización fetal intraparto basada en fisiopatología. Obtenido de: https://www.icarectg.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Gui%CC%81a-de-monitorizacio%CC%81n-fetal-intraparto-basada-en-fisiopatologi%CC%81a.pdf
  43. 43. Patrón Pseudo-Sinusoidal: Estudio Tococardiográfico: ● Forma más angulada y picuda similar a unos “dientes de tiburón”. ● Raramente supera los 30 min. ● Suele ser precedido o continua con un registro normal. HIPOTENSIÓN FETAL SECUNDARIA A UNA HEMORRAGIA MATERNO-FETAL AGUDA Y CONDICIONES COMO LA RUPTURA DE LA VASA PREVIA, ADMINISTRACIÓN MATERNA, CHUPETEO, MOVIMIENTOS BUCALES FETALES. Physiological CTG interpretation. (2018). Guía de monitorización fetal intraparto basada en fisiopatología. Obtenido de: https://www.icarectg.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Gui%CC%81a-de-monitorizacio%CC%81n-fetal-intraparto-basada-en-fisiopatologi%CC%81a.pdf
  44. 44. Estudio Tococardiográfico: Uribe, E. N., & Lara, D. Z. (2009). Electrocardiotocografía intraparto. Acta Médica Grupo Ángeles, 7(1), 24-28. .
  45. 45. Estudio Tococardiográfico: ACELERACIONES: ● Incremento abrupto de la FCF (del inicio al pico en menos de 30 segundos), de más de 15 lpm de amplitud y que dura más de 15 segundos pero menos de 10 minutos. ● Una aceleración debe iniciar y volver a una línea basal estable. ● FCF fetal desacelera con la contracción y la FC materna típicamente aumenta con las contracciones. Physiological CTG interpretation. (2018). Guía de monitorización fetal intraparto basada en fisiopatología. Obtenido de: https://www.icarectg.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Gui%CC%81a-de-monitorizacio%CC%81n-fetal-intraparto-basada-en-fisiopatologi%CC%81a.pdf
  46. 46. Estudio Tococardiográfico: DESACELERACION ES: ● Descenso en la FCF por debajo de la línea basal de más de 15 lpm de amplitud y que dura más de 15 segundos. ● respuesta refleja para disminuir el GC cuando el feto es expuesto a un estrés hipóxico o mecánico (ayudar a mantener el metabolismo aeróbico del miocardio). Physiological CTG interpretation. (2018). Guía de monitorización fetal intraparto basada en fisiopatología. Obtenido de: https://www.icarectg.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Gui%CC%81a-de-monitorizacio%CC%81n-fetal-intraparto-basada-en-fisiopatologi%CC%81a.pdf
  47. 47. Estudio Tococardiográfico: DESACELERACION ES:● Desaceleraciones tempranas: Disminuyen y vuelven a la línea basal de forma gradual (del inicio al nadir ≥30s). Coinciden con las contracciones de forma especular. ● secundarias a compresión de la cabeza fetal. No traducen hipoxia/acidosis. Physiological CTG interpretation. (2018). Guía de monitorización fetal intraparto basada en fisiopatología. Obtenido de: https://www.icarectg.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Gui%CC%81a-de-monitorizacio%CC%81n-fetal-intraparto-basada-en-fisiopatologi%CC%81a.pdf
  48. 48. Estudio Tococardiográfico: DESACELERACION ES: ● Desaceleraciones variables: Tienen forma de “V” y muestran una rápida caída (del inicio al nadir <30s) seguido de una rápida recuperación a la línea basal. ● compresión umbilical. ● constituyen la mayoría de las desaceleraciones durante el trabajo de parto. ● se asocian raramente a hipoxia/acidosis, a menos que adquieran una forma de “U” y/o sí su duración >3 minutos. Physiological CTG interpretation. (2018). Guía de monitorización fetal intraparto basada en fisiopatología. Obtenido de: https://www.icarectg.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Gui%CC%81a-de-monitorizacio%CC%81n-fetal-intraparto-basada-en-fisiopatologi%CC%81a.pdf
  49. 49. Estudio Tococardiográfico: DESACELERACION ES: ● Desaceleraciones tardías: Tienen un inicio o recuperación a la línea basal muy gradual y/o disminución o incremento de la variabilidad intra-desaceleración. ● 30 segundos entre el principio y el nadir o entre el nadir y la recuperación. ● empiezan >20 segundos después del inicio de la contracción. ● indican una respuesta a hipoxia fetal mediada por Quimioreceptores. Physiological CTG interpretation. (2018). Guía de monitorización fetal intraparto basada en fisiopatología. Obtenido de: https://www.icarectg.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Gui%CC%81a-de-monitorizacio%CC%81n-fetal-intraparto-basada-en-fisiopatologi%CC%81a.pdf
  50. 50. Estudio Tococardiográfico: DESACELERACION ES: ● Desaceleraciones prolongadas: >3 minutos. ● Hipoxia. ● >5 minutos con una FCF mantenida <80 lpm y variabilidad reducida dentro de la desaceleración están frecuentemente asociados con hipoxia/acidosis fetal aguda y requieren una intervención urgente Physiological CTG interpretation. (2018). Guía de monitorización fetal intraparto basada en fisiopatología. Obtenido de: https://www.icarectg.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Gui%CC%81a-de-monitorizacio%CC%81n-fetal-intraparto-basada-en-fisiopatologi%CC%81a.pdf
  51. 51. Estudio Tococardiográfico: HIPOXIA EN EL RCTG: AGUDA: ● desaceleración aguda que dura >5 minutos o >3 minutos si se asociada a disminución de la variabilidad dentro de la desaceleración. ● El manejo se hace siguiendo la Regla de los 3 minutos. Physiological CTG interpretation. (2018). Guía de monitorización fetal intraparto basada en fisiopatología. Obtenido de: https://www.icarectg.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Gui%CC%81a-de-monitorizacio%CC%81n-fetal-intraparto-basada-en-fisiopatologi%CC%81a.pdf
  52. 52. Estudio Tococardiográfico: HIPOXIA EN EL RCTG: Causas: - 3 Accidentes mayores intraparto: + Prolapso de cordon. + Desprendimiento de placenta (DPPNI). + Rotura uterina - 2 Causas yatrogénicas: + Hipotensión materna (generalmente debida a hipotensión supina o a anestesia epidural) + Hiperestimulación uterina (por oxitocina/PGs) o debido a un aumento espontaneo de actividad Physiological CTG interpretation. (2018). Guía de monitorización fetal intraparto basada en fisiopatología. Obtenido de: https://www.icarectg.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Gui%CC%81a-de-monitorizacio%CC%81n-fetal-intraparto-basada-en-fisiopatologi%CC%81a.pdf
  53. 53. Estudio Tococardiográfico: HIPOXIA EN EL RCTG: SUBAGUDA: ● Se observa en aquellos fetos que pasan la mayor parte del tiempo desacelerando. ● Está casi siempre causado por hiperestimulación uterina. Physiological CTG interpretation. (2018). Guía de monitorización fetal intraparto basada en fisiopatología. Obtenido de: https://www.icarectg.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Gui%CC%81a-de-monitorizacio%CC%81n-fetal-intraparto-basada-en-fisiopatologi%CC%81a.pdf
  54. 54. Estudio Tococardiográfico: HIPOXIA EN EL RCTG: PROGRESIVA: ● Es el tipo de hipoxia más frecuente durante el trabajo de parto. ● el feto experimenta los mismos cambios que le suceden a un adulto durante el ejercicio. Physiological CTG interpretation. (2018). Guía de monitorización fetal intraparto basada en fisiopatología. Obtenido de: https://www.icarectg.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Gui%CC%81a-de-monitorizacio%CC%81n-fetal-intraparto-basada-en-fisiopatologi%CC%81a.pdf
  55. 55. Estudio Tococardiográfico: HIPOXIA EN EL RCTG: PROGRESIVA: 1. Evidencia de estrés hipóxico (desaceleraciones) 2. Pérdida de aceleraciones y ausencia de cycling 3. Respuesta exagerada al estrés hipóxico (las desaceleraciones se hacen más anchas y profundas) 4. Redistribución de la sangre a órganos vitales inducida por catecolaminas (el primer signo que se visualiza es el aumento de la FCFb) 5. Mayor redistribución que afecta al cerebro (disminución de la variabilidad) 6. Fracaso cardíaco terminal (FCFb inestable o disminución progresiva en escalones -“Step ladder pattern to death”-) Physiological CTG interpretation. (2018). Guía de monitorización fetal intraparto basada en fisiopatología. Obtenido de: https://www.icarectg.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Gui%CC%81a-de-monitorizacio%CC%81n-fetal-intraparto-basada-en-fisiopatologi%CC%81a.pdf
  56. 56. Estudio Tococardiográfico: Uribe, E. N., & Lara, D. Z. (2009). Electrocardiotocografía intraparto. Acta Médica Grupo Ángeles, 7(1), 24-28. .
  57. 57. Perfil Biofísico: Se califica en escala de 10, un 8/10 es normal y un 6/10 anormal (alerta por posible asfixia fetal y complicaciones) Carlo WA, Goudar SS, Jehan, et al.; First Breath Study Group. Newborn-care training and perinatal mortality in developing countries. N Engl J Med. 2010;362:614-623. .
  58. 58. Fracción miocardio–cerebro (CPK-MB) Dar idea del daño tisular Para evaluar la miocardiopatía hipóxica, se eleva en la isquemia y después Estudios y Laboratorios (biomarcadores) Creatinina fosfoquinasa (CPK) Deshidrogenasa láctica (LDH) Troponina I Rainaldi MA, Perlman JM. Pathophysiology of birth asphyxia. Clin Perinatol. 2016;43:409–422.
  59. 59. Marcador de inflamación en el SNC Vigilar el tiempo que dura en acidosis Citocinas en LCR Gasometría Rainaldi MA, Perlman JM. Pathophysiology of birth asphyxia. Clin Perinatol. 2016;43:409–422. Estudios y Laboratorios (biomarcadores)
  60. 60. En 72 hrs después del evento se observa el edema y el estado de mielinización, que no es posible visualizar con la TAC o la US. No sirve mucho en la evaluación de anomalías causadas por EHI Estudios y Laboratorios (imagen) RM Ecografía craneal Rainaldi MA, Perlman JM. Pathophysiology of birth asphyxia. Clin Perinatol. 2016;43:409–422.
  61. 61. Poco sensible, no detecta cambios en los núcleos grises usualmente afectados en EHI de RNT Cambios en la A. Cerebral Media y ACInferior a las 24 horas del incidente y trombosis del seno venoso Estudios y Laboratorios (imagen) TC Doppler Rainaldi MA, Perlman JM. Pathophysiology of birth asphyxia. Clin Perinatol. 2016;43:409–422.
  62. 62. Cambios en la A. Cerebral Media y ACInferior a las 24 horas del incidente y trombosis del seno venoso Estudios y Laboratorios (imagen) TC Rainaldi MA, Perlman JM. Pathophysiology of birth asphyxia. Clin Perinatol. 2016;43:409–422. Solo es útil en un lactante que ingresa después de un parto muy traumático y se sospecha que tiene hemorragia extraaxial. Los ganglios basales y los tálamos son los más comúnmente afectados Doppler
  63. 63. Seguimiento a los daños encefálicos, recomendado uno los primeros días después. Sirve para el Dx de convulsiones Los cambios presentados también se reflejan en el EEG. Estudios y Laboratorios (imagen) EEG MRI de Vries LS, Groenendaal F. Patterns of neonatal hypoxic-ischaemic brain injury. Neuroradiology. (2010) 52:555–66. 10.1007/s00234-010-0674-9
  64. 64. Depende el número de canales la sensibilidad. El más alto es el de 16 canales Estudios y Laboratorios (imagen) EEG de Vries LS, Groenendaal F. Patterns of neonatal hypoxic-ischaemic brain injury. Neuroradiology. (2010) 52:555–66. 10.1007/s00234-010-0674-9
  65. 65. Tratamiento no farmacológico Mantener oxemia de 95% o mayor y la PaCO2 en rangos de 35-45 mmHg Alimentación enteral, a menos que exista incoordinación del mecanismo succión- deglución, prematurez, malformaciones e intolerancia Asistencia ventilatoria Nutrición Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neonatal. México; Secretaría de Salud, 2011.
  66. 66. Tratamiento no farmacológico Hipotermia, tiene varios efectos adversos Mantener niveles adecuados para sus días de vida. Atención inmediata ante alteraciones. Neuroprotección Equilibrio metabólico Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neonatal. México; Secretaría de Salud, 2011.
  67. 67. Tratamiento no farmacológico No se debe restringir Mantenerla en los límites adecuados Aporte de liquidos Tensión arterial Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neonatal. México; Secretaría de Salud, 2011.
  68. 68. Tratamiento farmacológico Epinefrina: ● 0.01-0.03mg/kg IV ● 0.05-0.1mg/kg endotraqueal Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neonatal. México; Secretaría de Salud, 2011.
  69. 69. Depende de las condiciones bajo las que se padece HI: ● Duración y la gravedad de la agresión al cerebro ● Edad gestacional ● Presencia de convulsiones ● Trastornos infecciosos, metabólicos y traumáticos asociados ● Efectos de la hipotermia terapéutica Pronóstico Greenberg M., Druzin M. Evaluación fetal preparto. En: Steven G .Obstetricia. Embarazos normales y de riesgo. 7ma ed. España: MTP; 2019. p. 230-257.
  70. 70. Se calcula gracias a: ● EF ● Estudios complementarios ● Mientras más tiempo de asfixia se puede producir parálisis cerebral y otras discapacidades neurológicas. ○ Costosas ○ 2/1,000 nacimientos ○ Crónicas Pronóstico Greenberg M., Druzin M. Evaluación fetal preparto. En: Steven G .Obstetricia. Embarazos normales y de riesgo. 7ma ed. España: MTP; 2019. p. 230-257.
  71. 71. ● 0, 1 y 2 a los 10mins de nacido → ~80% de discapacidad o muerte ● Daño severo después de 30mins sin respirar Pronóstico (apgar) Greenberg M., Druzin M. Evaluación fetal preparto. En: Steven G .Obstetricia. Embarazos normales y de riesgo. 7ma ed. España: MTP; 2019. p. 230-257.
  72. 72. ● ¡25% + de morbilidad en RNT con acidosis! ● Mientras más ácido - menor APGAR y más probabilidades de EHI y falla orgánica. ● Si es grave puede morir Pronóstico (acidosis) Greenberg M., Druzin M. Evaluación fetal preparto. En: Steven G .Obstetricia. Embarazos normales y de riesgo. 7ma ed. España: MTP; 2019. p. 230-257.
  73. 73. ● Alteraciones graves al nacer → alteraciones neurológicas. ● Especial atención cuando tiene problemas en la succión/deglución ● Alteraciones de la capacidad visual Pronóstico (examen neurológico) Greenberg M., Druzin M. Evaluación fetal preparto. En: Steven G .Obstetricia. Embarazos normales y de riesgo. 7ma ed. España: MTP; 2019. p. 230-257.
  74. 74. ● Si presentan alteraciones es posible que tengan alteraciones en el neurodesarrollo a los 2 años. Pronóstico (efg) Greenberg M., Druzin M. Evaluación fetal preparto. En: Steven G .Obstetricia. Embarazos normales y de riesgo. 7ma ed. España: MTP; 2019. p. 230-257.
  75. 75. ● Prostanoides y el hierro no unido a proteínas representan reflejan la lesión por estrés oxidativo en las neuronas. ● Se ha sugerido que son biomarcadores del cerebro daño y del grado y extensión de la lesión: ○ Activina A ○ Proteína ácida fibrilar glial ○ Enolasa específica de neuronas ○ S100B ○ Adrenomedulina Pronóstico (biomarcadores) Greenberg M., Druzin M. Evaluación fetal preparto. En: Steven G .Obstetricia. Embarazos normales y de riesgo. 7ma ed. España: MTP; 2019. p. 230-257.
  76. 76. ● Mal pronóstico cuando hay lesiones extensas en tallo cerebral, ganglios basales y tálamo. ● También cuando la Intensidad de la Señal es menor en el putamen que en la cápsula interna el pronóstico es bueno, pero si la SI es al revés el pronóstico es adverso. Pronóstico (resonancia magnética) Greenberg M., Druzin M. Evaluación fetal preparto. En: Steven G .Obstetricia. Embarazos normales y de riesgo. 7ma ed. España: MTP; 2019. p. 230-257.
  77. 77. ● Debe ser hasta la edad escolar ● PC debajo de la percentila 3 indica mal pronóstico. Pronóstico (seguimiento pediátrico) Greenberg M., Druzin M. Evaluación fetal preparto. En: Steven G .Obstetricia. Embarazos normales y de riesgo. 7ma ed. España: MTP; 2019. p. 230-257.
  78. 78. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Freepik and illustrations by Stories. ¡Gracias! ¿Tienen preguntas? REFERENCIAS: 1. Uribe, E. N., & Lara, D. Z. (2009). Electrocardiotocografía intraparto. Acta Médica Grupo Ángeles, 7(1), 24-28. 2. Llambías, A., Julián, W., Pérez, R., Carmenate, L., Pérez, L. & Díaz, G. (2016). Factores de riesgo de la asfixia perinatal. MEDICIEGO, 22(4), 30- 35 3. Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neonatal. GPC. (2016). Cenetec. Obtenido de: file:///C:/Users/marti/Downloads/632GRR%20(1).pdf 4. Benítez, P. J. C., & Ruiz, E. S. (2009). Conceptos básicos para el manejo de la asfixia perinatal y la encefalopatía hipóxico-isquémica en el neonato. Revista Mexicana de Pediatría, 76(4), 174-180. 5. Tejerina Morató, Hugo. (2007). Asfixia neonatal. Revista de la Sociedad Boliviana de Pediatría, 46(2), 145-150. Recuperado en 15 de agosto de 2020, de http://www.scielo.org.bo/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S1024-06752007000200012&lng=es&tlng=es. 6. Diagnóstico y Tratamiento de la Asfixia Neonatal. México; Secretaría de Salud, 2011.. 7. Cullen J., Salgado E. Conceptos básicos para el manejo de la asfixia perinatal y la encefalopatía hipóxico-isquémica en el neonato. Rev. Mexicana de Pediatría. 2009; 76(4): 174-180. 8. Rainaldi MA, Perlman JM. Pathophysiology of birth asphyxia. Clin Perinatol. 2016;43:409–422. 9. Carlo WA, Goudar SS, Jehan, et al.; First Breath Study Group. Newborn-care training and perinatal mortality in developing countries. N Engl J Med. 2010;362:614-623. 10. de Vries LS, Groenendaal F. Patterns of neonatal hypoxic-ischaemic brain injury. Neuroradiology. (2010) 52:555–66. 10.1007/s00234-010- 0674-9 11. Greenberg M., Druzin M. Evaluación fetal preparto. En: Steven G .Obstetricia. Embarazos normales y de riesgo. 7ma ed. España: MTP; 2019. p. 230-257. 12. Resnik R. Intrauterine growth restriction. Obstet Gynecol. 2002;99:490–496. doi: 10.3109/14767058.2016.1152249. 13. Carol B Benson, Peter M Doubilet. Fetal measurements: normal and abnormal fetal growth. Diagnostic Ultrasound. 4th edition. 2011;2:1455- 1471.

×