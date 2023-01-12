Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gamma Nu News - December 2022

Jan. 12, 2023
President's Message Pg 1 Summer Activities Pg 2 I3 Symposium Pg 3 New Officers Pg 4 Sorors in the Community Pg 5 Highlight...
"Fun in the Sun" Summer Picnic On Saturday, July 30, 2022 Gamma Nu Charter held it's First Annual Summer Picnic at Temesca...
9 Characteristics of Leadership Awareness Decisiveness Empathy Accountability Confidence Optimism Honesty Focus Inspiratio...
Gamma Nu News - December 2022

"Gamma Nu News" (GNN) - The Gamma Nu Chapter of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc.'s newsletter for June 2020. Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. was founded in Chicago, IL, by Lola M. Parker on June 1, 1929. Gamma Nu Chapter (iotasf.org) is located in San Francisco, CA, and was founded June 1, 1963.

Gamma Nu News - December 2022

  1. 1. President's Message Pg 1 Summer Activities Pg 2 I3 Symposium Pg 3 New Officers Pg 4 Sorors in the Community Pg 5 Highlights from the I3 Symposium Pg 6 Welcome New Chapters Pg 7 Welcome to our first Gamma Nu News of this Chapter year. Wow, did we have a very successful last Chapter Year? Even with COVID on the run, we have a most exciting year ahead. Are we up to it? We sure “got some” challenges ahead. Are we up to it? Our National President, Soror Dorothy White, has issued the challenge of 100 Chapters and 1929 Sorors by our 100th Anniversary date in 2029. We have our 76th FWR Conference in April 2023, our 94th National Convention in Detroit in July 2023, all the while working our programs and projects for the year, and looking for ways to increase our community presence, looking for unique ways that continues to honor our Bay Area business and professional sisters, awarding even more scholarship money, and establishing a FILs Chapter. Gamma Nu Chapter ---------- Are we engaged? Are we ready? Are we up to it? I have all the faith in our Chapter Sorors that I can muster, (hey Sorors, I know our capability and our accomplishments), I already know that this year will be even more amazing. So how do I answer the question? Are we up to it? A Resounding “Yes We Are!” Sisterly. Your Chapter President, Soror Joanne Early What's Inside... President's Message... GNN News IOTA PHI LAMBDA SORORITY, Inc. Volume II December 31, 2022 GAMMA NU CHAPTER SAN FRANCISCO, CA Page 1 iotasf.org Hello Sorors,
  2. 2. "Fun in the Sun" Summer Picnic On Saturday, July 30, 2022 Gamma Nu Charter held it's First Annual Summer Picnic at Temescal Picnic Area, 6500 Broadway Oakland, CA. Sorors wore Gamma Nu Chapter shirts and played games for prices; had lots of food, including drinks, desserts, fruit, and BBQ . We enjoyed Music and a beautiful day. The event was chaired by Soror Genora Turner . Page 2 IOTA PHI LAMBDA SORORITY, Inc. Volume II December 31, 2022 HOLIDAYS Gamma Nu Chapter ‘s Annual Holiday Party Saturday, December 17, 2022 Home of Soror Joanne Early
  3. 3. 9 Characteristics of Leadership Awareness Decisiveness Empathy Accountability Confidence Optimism Honesty Focus Inspiration IOTA PHI LAMBDA SORORITY, Inc. Volume II December 31, 2022 Page 3 GNC had 6 sorors attend the three-day 2022 Hybrid I3 Symposium. Sorors Early and Metcalf-Foster, who attended virtually and Sorors Bosley, Gaines, Smith and Cheatum who attended in-person. Soror Bosley says she benefited from all the Workshops. Her favorite was "Black Generational Wealth Building". Another speaker who spoke personally to her, talked about setting boundaries for yourself" by making sure you have "white space" at work, don't become a work horse; she left the symposium feeling determined and confident and with purpose and came back applying things. Soror Dana Cheatum was our Speaker at the Saturday morning session. She spoke on “Surviving Mental and Physical Trauma”. Her presentation was well received. The speakers were all excellent and had so much valuable information and stories to share. Kim Roxie's, Lola M Parker Outstanding Woman of the Year 2021, was one of the speakers. She is a dynamic young business woman who founded her own make up company LAMIK Beauty (Love and Makeup in Kindness) Her products can be found at Ulta Beauty, Inc., and are non-toxic." I3 Symposium LEADERSHIP WORKSHOP Chapter President, Soror Joanne Early conducted a Leadership Workshop For Gamma Nu Chapter officers. The workshop was conducted on October 14, 2022 via Zoom. The focus of the workshop was to heighten awareness of leadership in respect to 9 Specific Characteristics of Leadership. Those in attendance were Sorors Janis Williams-1st VP, Genora Turner-2nd VP, Myrtle Smith- Financial & Recording Secretary, Lillian Anderson-Treasurer, Rhonda Gaines- Correspondence Secretary, Dana Cheatum- Journalist and Johnnie Evans- Dean of Intake .
  4. 4. Gamma Nu Chapter Officers 2022-2023 Page 4 President Soror Joanne Early 1st Vice President Soror Janis Williams Recording/Financial Secretary Soror Myrtle Smith Corresponding Secretary Soror Rhonda Gaines Dean of Intake Soror Johnnie Evans Meditation Leader Cara Brown Sorors serving as Chapter Officers for next Chapter year as September 1, 2022. Thanks for your service and leadership to the Gamma Nu Chapter. 2nd Vice President Soror Genora Turner Treasurer Soror Lillian Anderson Journalist Soror Dana Cheatum Veteran Recognition: H.R. Bill has originated from the U.S. House of Representatives to rename the Mare Island Veteran's Clinic after Soror Delphine Metcalf-Foster. The Mare Island VA Clinic is located in Vallejo, CA. , the hometown of Soror Metcalf-Foster. Renaming Mare Island Clinic, Delphine Metcalf- Foster Clinic will recognize the incredible service of Soror Delphine Metcalf- Foster to our Country. IOTA EXCELLENCE IOTA PHI LAMBDA SORORITY, Inc. Volume II December 31, 2022
  5. 5. Upcoming Page 5 October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! It is a month- long campaign, that’s sponsored by big charities. It involves individuals and groups signing up, and helping to raise awareness and funds to reduce the impacts of breast cancer, which supports those affected. On October 16, 2022 Gamma Nu Chapter participated in the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Bay Area Walk and program! Making Strides Against Cancer seeks to unite communities, individuals, and companies, that have a collective goal to end cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, apart from skin cancer breast cancer is the most common cancer type in women. This means when most women are diagnosed with cancer, most times it will be breast cancer. The American Cancer Society has also reported that approximately 290, 560 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer, so hundreds of thousands of women will be impacted by breast cancer. Many people were in the crowd full of hope, and compassion supporting all who are impacted by this illness. In the opening ceremony we heard some very empowering Love certainly filled the air; volunteers were cheering walkers on, and sounds of slapping high fives, and thank you could be heard all around at the finish line. also learned that President Early can dance and jump, it was nice! President Early and Emerald Princess Soror Myrtle walked with me. We saw so many sororities, and it was so exciting to interact with them. So many wanted to know all about Iota Phi Lambda Sorority Inc! Iota Walks Gamma Nu Chapter was able to raise $458 dollars in donations, by joining the fight. This money will be used to fuel breast cancer research, provide rides to cancer appointments, counseling, 24 hour. We encourage all women to get screened, because early detection is key! Sorors In the Community submitted by Soror Genora Turner "Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk” IOTA PHI LAMBDA SORORITY, Inc. Volume II December 31, 2022
  6. 6. Highlights from the I3 SYMPOSIUM LAS VEGAS, NV Sisterhood Page 6 IOTA PHI LAMBDA SORORITY, Inc. Volume II December 31, 2022
  7. 7. Page 7 Expanding our Sisterhood in the Far Western Region Welcome Dr. Lori Arnold , Chapter President Zeta Sigma Las Vegas, NV Zeta Tau San Tan Valley, AZ Sheri Dozier, Chapter President IOTA PHI LAMBDA SORORITY, Inc. Volume II December 31, 2022

