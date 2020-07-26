Unidad 2 teoria 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Teorías de la Comunicación I: Fundamentos de Ciencias Sociales LCMS 001 UNIDAD 02
Unidad de aprendizaje 2 Los problemas de la sociología positiva desde la teoría crítica alemana Max Weber y la sociología ...
Referencias de la Unidad 2 Obligatorias Cisneros, J. “El concepto de la comunicación: El cristal con que se mira”. Ámbitos...
Contacta a tu facilitador Nombre Adriel Patrón Ponce Correos adriel.patron@gmail.com, adriel.patron@correo.buap.mx Disponi...
  1. 1. Teorías de la Comunicación I: Fundamentos de Ciencias Sociales LCMS 001 UNIDAD 02
  2. 2. Unidad de aprendizaje 2 Los problemas de la sociología positiva desde la teoría crítica alemana Max Weber y la sociología comprensiva Fundamentos metodológicos Alfred Schütz y la fenomenología social La metodología de las ciencias sociales El sentido común La interpretación cientíﬁca de la acción humana Breve introducción a la fenomenología Fenomenología y ciencias sociales Paul Ricoeur: hermenéutica de la acción El concepto de texto Explicar y comprender La acción como texto La ciencias sociales en el siglo XX
  3. 3. Referencias de la Unidad 2 Obligatorias Cisneros, J. “El concepto de la comunicación: El cristal con que se mira”. Ámbitos No. 7-8 Semestre 2001. P. 49-82. Herrera, M. (2010). La comunicación como objeto de estudio: entre las relaciones humanas y los medios. Ciencia ergo sum, 14, 197-204. “Filosofía de las ciencias humanas y sociales. Nota histórica de una polémica incesante” en Mardonez, J. (1991). Filosofía de las Ciencias Humanas y Sociales. Materiales para una fundamentación cientíﬁca. Barcelona: Anthropos Promat. P. 19-57. Complementarias Adorno, T. & Horkheimer, M. (1969). La sociedad. Lecciones de sociología. Argentina: Proteo. Adorno, T. (2001). Epistemología y ciencias sociales. España: Cátedra. Cecilia, M. (1998). Introducción al pensamiento de Paul Ricoeur. Thémata, revista de ﬁlosofía, (19), 219-223. Hernández, Y. & Galindo, R. (2007). El concepto de intersubjetividad en Alfred Schutz. Espacios públicos, (10), 228- 240. Horkheimer, M. (2003). Teoría crítica. Argentina: Amorrortu. Mazman, I. (2005). Max Weber and Emile Durkheim: A comparative analysis on the theory of social order and the Natanson, M. (1998). Alfred Schütz: Philosopher and social scientist. Human studies, 21, 1-12.methodological approach to understanding society. Sosyal Bilimler Dergisi, 68-83. Schütz, A. (2008). El problema de la realidad social: Escritos I. Argentina: Amorrortu. Ricoeur, P. (2010). Del texto a la acción: ensayos de hermenéutica II. Argentina: Fondo de Cultura Económica.
  4. 4. Contacta a tu facilitador Nombre Adriel Patrón Ponce Correos adriel.patron@gmail.com, adriel.patron@correo.buap.mx Disponibilidad Estoy atento a sus dudas en la plataforma al menos cada tercer día, no tardo en evaluar más de 48 horas, así que pueden dejarme sus inquietudes en el foro correspondiente.

