Unidad 2 publicidad

Publicidad LCMS 607
Unidad de aprendizaje 2 Publicidad impresa Publicidad audiovisual Publicidad en medios digitales Tipologías publicitarias
Referencias de la Unidad 2 Obligatorias González M.A. y Prieto M.D. (2009). Manual de publicidad. España: ESIC Editorial. ...
Contacta a tu facilitador Nombre Adriel Patrón Ponce Correos adriel.patron@gmail.com, adriel.patron@correo.buap.mx Disponi...
Material correspondiente a la segunda unidad de la materia de publicidad.

  3. 3. Referencias de la Unidad 2 Obligatorias González M.A. y Prieto M.D. (2009). Manual de publicidad. España: ESIC Editorial. Gutiérrez, G. P.P. (2006). Teoría y práctica de la publicidad impresa. Edit. Valencia : Campogràﬁc, España. W.AA. (2013). El libro del martketing interactivo y la publicidad digital. Ediciones ESIC. España. Complementarias Díaz, C; López, E; González, R y Preciado, C. (2013) Mercadotecnia digital y publicidad online. México: Centro Universitario de la Costa Sur, Editorial Universitaria, Universidad de Guadalajara. López, M.A. (2014). La publicidad on line: motor económico con riesgos legales. Edit. Bubok. España. Ramos, H. I., (2013). La publicidad en el sector audiovisual. España: Edit. Arandazi. Treviño, R. (2010) Publicidad. Comunicación integral en marketing. México. McGraw Hill.
  4. 4. Contacta a tu facilitador Nombre Adriel Patrón Ponce Correos adriel.patron@gmail.com, adriel.patron@correo.buap.mx Disponibilidad Estoy atento a sus dudas en la plataforma al menos cada tercer día, no tardo en evaluar más de 48 horas, así que pueden dejarme sus inquietudes en el foro correspondiente.

