Unidad 1 teoria 1

Teorías de la Comunicación I: Fundamentos de Ciencias Sociales LCMS 001 UNIDAD 01
Unidad de aprendizaje 1 Debate epistemológico entre ciencias naturales y ciencias sociales: explicación y comprensión Cien...
Referencias de la Unidad 1 Obligatorias http://www.ﬁlosoﬁa.org/ y Pérez, D. y Rodríguez, L. (eds). (2011). Explicar y comp...
Contacta a tu facilitador Nombre Adriel Patrón Ponce Correos adriel.patron@gmail.com, adriel.patron@correo.buap.mx Disponi...
información correspondiente a la primera unidad de la materia de teorías de la comunicación.

