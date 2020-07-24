Successfully reported this slideshow.
Redes sociales digitales LMDM 016
Objetivo general de la asignatura Identiﬁcar la importancia que tienen las redes sociales en la actualidad y su relación c...
Criterios de evaluación Talleres Porcentaje Actividad diagnóstica No sumativa Taller 1. Línea del tiempo sobre la Web 10% ...
Cronograma de trabajo Actividades S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 S9 S10 S11 S12 S13 S14 S15 S16 Actividad diagnóstica Taller 1. L...
Unidad de aprendizaje 1 Deﬁnición de Web 2.0., Evolución de los websites, Web 2.0 El desarrollo de las web y su futuro Dif...
Referencias de la Unidad 1 Obligatorias Nafría, Ismael. Web 2.0. El usuario, el nuevo rey del Internet. Editorial Gestión ...
Unidad de aprendizaje 2 Los canales sociales dentro de la estrategia del marketing digital Social Commerce como tendencia ...
Referencias de la Unidad 2 Obligatorias López Lita, Rafael, Fernández Beltrán, Francisco. Durán Mañez, Angeles. La Comunic...
Unidad de aprendizaje 3 Estrategia para Facebook Creación de página en Facebook Medir resultados de publicaciones en Faceb...
Referencias de la Unidad 3 Obligatorias Casale, Fernando. Blogs desde Cero. Fox Andina. 2010. 1a edición. Stokes, R. (2013...
Contacta a tu facilitador Nombre Adriel Patrón Ponce Correos adriel.patron@gmail.com, adriel.patron@correo.buap.mx Disponi...
Redes sociales
Redes sociales
Programa correspondiente a los temas de la materia de redes sociales digitales.

Redes sociales

  1. 1. Redes sociales digitales LMDM 016
  2. 2. Objetivo general de la asignatura Identiﬁcar la importancia que tienen las redes sociales en la actualidad y su relación con la mercadotecnia para diseñar, gestionar y manejar un plan de contenidos de marketing para redes sociales.
  3. 3. Criterios de evaluación Talleres Porcentaje Actividad diagnóstica No sumativa Taller 1. Línea del tiempo sobre la Web 10% Chat en collaborate ultra No sumativa Taller 2. Análisis de las principales redes sociales 10% Taller 3. Marketing de contenidos en redes 10% Taller 4. Foro de discusión 1. La paletería y el concepto creativo 10% Chat en collaborate ultra No sumativa Taller 5. Estrategia de FB y cursos 10% Taller 6. Twitter para empresas 10% Chat en collaborate ultra No sumativa Taller 7. Los tipos de perfiles de Instagram 10% Taller 8. Inbound marketing 10% Taller 9. Proyecto final 20% Examen extraordinario 100%
  4. 4. Cronograma de trabajo Actividades S1 S2 S3 S4 S5 S6 S7 S8 S9 S10 S11 S12 S13 S14 S15 S16 Actividad diagnóstica Taller 1. Línea del tiempo sobre la Web Chat en collaborate ultra Taller 2. Análisis de las principales redes sociales Taller 3. Marketing de contenidos en redes Taller 4. Foro de discusión 1. La paletería y el concepto creativo Chat en collaborate ultra Taller 5. Estrategia de FB y cursos Taller 6. Twitter para empresas Chat en collaborate ultra Taller 7. Los tipos de perfiles de Instagram Taller 8. Inbound marketing Taller 9. Proyecto final Examen extraordinario
  5. 5. Unidad de aprendizaje 1 Deﬁnición de Web 2.0., Evolución de los websites, Web 2.0 El desarrollo de las web y su futuro Diferencia entre medios sociales y redes sociales Principales redes sociales Indicadores en las redes sociales Introducción a la web
  6. 6. Referencias de la Unidad 1 Obligatorias Nafría, Ismael. Web 2.0. El usuario, el nuevo rey del Internet. Editorial Gestión 2000, 2009, 4a. edición. Celaya, Javier, La Empresa en la Web 2.0, Editorial Gestión 2000, 2011, 2a. edición. Complementarias Álvarez Ruíz, X. A. (2012). “Deﬁniendo qué es un insight” en Álvarez Ruíz, X. A. 176-182. La magia del planner. Cómo la planiﬁcación estratégica puede potenciar la comunicación persuasiva. Madrid: ESIC editorial. Porter, M. (2011). ¿Qué es la estrategia? Harvard Business Review. 100-117. Recuperado desde: http://www.ucipfg.com/Repositorio/MAES/MAES-03/Unidad1/ESTRATEGIA%20MPORTER%202011.pdf Rocha, W. “Matriz de posicionamiento estratégico y evaluación de la acción”. Recuperado en: https://es.scribd.com/doc/102287089/Matriz-Peyea-Ejemplo
  7. 7. Unidad de aprendizaje 2 Los canales sociales dentro de la estrategia del marketing digital Social Commerce como tendencia Diseñar para redes sociales Las redes sociales y el marketing
  8. 8. Referencias de la Unidad 2 Obligatorias López Lita, Rafael, Fernández Beltrán, Francisco. Durán Mañez, Angeles. La Comunicación Local por Internet. Col Leccio Humanitats. 2009, 2a. edición. Complementarias Biedma Jurado, Pedro. Twitter para empresas. IC Editorial. 2013. 1a. edición. http://pulsosocial.com/2009/0 8/18/canales-para-tu-social- media-plan/ González Lobo, Ma. A.; Carrero López, E. (2008). Manual de planiﬁcación en medios. Madrid: ESIC. Liberos, E., et al. (2013). El libro del Marketing Interactivo y la Publicidad Digital. Madrid: ESIC Editorial. Págs. 49 a 50 Stokes, R. (2013). eMarketing: The essential guide to marketing in a digital world. 5ta. Edición. EU: Quirk eMarketing.
  9. 9. Unidad de aprendizaje 3 Estrategia para Facebook Creación de página en Facebook Medir resultados de publicaciones en Facebook Creación de campañas en Facebook Introducción al Twitter Diferencia entre Twitter y otras redes sociales Medir resultados en Twitter Creación de campañas para Twitter Introducción a Instagram Diferencias entre Instagram y otras redes sociales Creación de estrategias de marketing para Google Introducción al uso de los blogs El uso del blogger Las tendencias futuras de redes sociales Diseñar estrategias para las redes sociales
  10. 10. Referencias de la Unidad 3 Obligatorias Casale, Fernando. Blogs desde Cero. Fox Andina. 2010. 1a edición. Stokes, R. (2013). eMarketing: The essential guide to marketing in a digital world. 5ta. Edición. EU: Quirk eMarketing. Complementarias Álvarez Ruíz, X. A. (2012). “Deﬁniendo qué es un insight” en Álvarez Ruíz, X. A. 176-182. La magia del planner. Cómo la planiﬁcación estratégica puede potenciar la comunicación persuasiva. Madrid: ESIC editorial. Gómez Jr. Oscar. 7 estrategias claves para atraer clientes con Facebook. Diseño Latinoamérica. 2014. 1a. edición. Porter, M. (2011). ¿Qué es la estrategia? Harvard Business Review. 100-117. Recuperado desde: http://www.ucipfg.com/Repositorio/MAES/MAES-03/Unidad1/ESTRATEGIA%20MPORTER%202011.pdf Rocha, W. “Matriz de posicionamiento estratégico y evaluación de la acción”. Recuperado en: https://es.scribd.com/doc/102287089/Matriz-Peyea-Ejemplo
  11. 11. Contacta a tu facilitador Nombre Adriel Patrón Ponce Correos adriel.patron@gmail.com, adriel.patron@correo.buap.mx Disponibilidad Estoy atento a sus dudas en la plataforma al menos cada tercer día, no tardo en evaluar más de 48 horas, así que pueden dejarme sus inquietudes en el foro correspondiente.

