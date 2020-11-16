Game magnifica-telas final

Successfully reported this slideshow.
hist�ria O jogo contar� uma hist�ria na introdu��o e no encerramento da partida, na linguagem de ilustra��es ao estilo HQ....
fluxo do jogo Com o intuito de deixar o jogo ainda mais din�mico e divertido, foram feitas algumas mudan�as no fluxo do jo...
CONCEPT DO JOGO Como se trata de um jogo desenvolvido para maiores de 18 anos, optou-se por um caminho que lembra os games...
PERSONAGEM PRINCIPAL O player principal ser� o Riba, maranhense, torcedor do moto e f� da Magn�fica, um personagem que cor...
1 2 Tela de abertura do jogo Essa tela aparece durante o tempo de carregamento da p�gina inicial do jogo, levando apenas a...
3 4 Solicita��o dos dados do usu�rio e confirma��o de concord�ncia com os Termos de Uso e Pol�tica de Privacidade no prime...
5 Durante a partida, Riba estar� o tempo todo correndo (automaticamente), sendo que o jogador precisar� mov�-lo para cima ...
6 7 Essa tela aparece quando o Riba colide com tr�s obst�culos pequenos seguidos ou com um obst�culo grande. Uma vez por d...
  1. 1. hist�ria O jogo contar� uma hist�ria na introdu��o e no encerramento da partida, na linguagem de ilustra��es ao estilo HQ. Riba, Clarisse e Dij� est�o em um barzinho na Fonte do Ribeir�o, em S�o Lu�s. Eles bebem Magn�fica e conversam sobre a lenda maranhense da Serpente, que Riba diz n�o acreditar. De repente, um raio surge no c�u, e a serpente aparece perto da fonte. Clarisse e Dij� correm a tempo, deixando Riba pra tr�s. Inicia-se uma persegui��o, o jogo propriamente dito, que se passa em v�rios cen�rios (Centro Hist�rico, Ponte do S�o Francisco, Lagoa da Jansen e Litor�nea). Caso seja alcan�ado ou trope�ar em algo no caminho, o jogo acaba e Riba descobre que tudo era apenas um sonho.
  2. 2. fluxo do jogo Com o intuito de deixar o jogo ainda mais din�mico e divertido, foram feitas algumas mudan�as no fluxo do jogo, que agora passou a ser do tipo Jogo Infinito, isto �, o objetivo do jogo � n�o acabar nunca e n�o h� uma interrup��o por fases, sendo que os cen�rios mudam no decorrer do jogo. O player deve percorrer a maior dist�ncia que conseguir e coletar a maior quantidade de tampinhas ao longo do percurso. Uma vez que ele acerta tr�s obst�culos em sequ�ncia, a partida acaba e seus pontos s�o computados para gerar o ranking (geral).
  3. 3. CONCEPT DO JOGO Como se trata de um jogo desenvolvido para maiores de 18 anos, optou-se por um caminho que lembra os games que o p�blico, que hoje � adulto, jogava quando crian�a. Dessa forma, o pixel art est� presente na linguagem visual do jogo, na concep��o dos personagens e no cen�rio.
  4. 4. PERSONAGEM PRINCIPAL O player principal ser� o Riba, maranhense, torcedor do moto e f� da Magn�fica, um personagem que corporifica a persona do p�blico-alvo da cerveja. Riba, por sinal, � um nome caracter�stico do Maranh�o. O jogo � um sonho do Riba que come�a numa boa no contexto do bar com os amigos e a Magn�fica, e ent�o adentra o universo das lendas e dos personagens folcl�ricos da cultura maranhense.
  5. 5. 1 2 Tela de abertura do jogo Essa tela aparece durante o tempo de carregamento da p�gina inicial do jogo, levando apenas alguns segundos pra mudar para a pr�xima. SPLASH SCREEN TELA DE CARREGAMENTO
  6. 6. 3 4 Solicita��o dos dados do usu�rio e confirma��o de concord�ncia com os Termos de Uso e Pol�tica de Privacidade no primeiro acesso ao jogo. Nas pr�ximas vezes, esta tela n�o aparecer� mais. Nessa tela, ser�o mostradas informa��es b�sicas dos records do usu�rio, o Top 3 players com maior pontua��o e os bot�es de navega��o do jogo. Al�m disso, ao fundo, estar� rodando uma anima��o simples em loop mostrando o cen�rio do jogo e aguardando a a��o do jogador para iniciar a partida. TELA DE CADASTRO TELA INICIAL
  7. 7. 5 Durante a partida, Riba estar� o tempo todo correndo (automaticamente), sendo que o jogador precisar� mov�-lo para cima e para baixo entre as faixas da rua ou pular para se desviar dos obst�culos, al�m de capturar as tampinhas e itens especiais (power-ups) para pontuar ao final do jogo e garantir o melhor lugar no ranking geral. Itens especiais que ajudam o jogador em sua jornada ao longo do jogo. Como por exemplo: Invencibilidade tempor�ria: Efeito: O Riba fica imune a danos e n�o sofre redu��o de velocidade ap�s colis�o. Dura��o: 10 segundos DURANTE A PARTIDA POWER-UPS
  8. 8. 6 7 Essa tela aparece quando o Riba colide com tr�s obst�culos pequenos seguidos ou com um obst�culo grande. Uma vez por dia, o usu�rio poder� recorrer ao recurso de compartilhar o jogo com um amigo e ganhar a chance de continuar de onde parou. Exemplo de tela padr�o que aparecer� atrav�s da navega��o pelos bot�es da tela inicial. Telas com o mesmo tema visual: Configura��es, Ranking e Conquistas. tela de jogo over telas de interface do jogo

