Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Teoría Herramientas Móviles Usar de herramientas móviles de comunicación como estrategia de asesoría en una modalidad de a...
UNIDAD 1 Mobil Learning Características. Benefícios. Estratégias.
M – LEARNING El aprendizaje Móvil o M-learning es un tipo de aprendizaje que utiliza cualquier dispositivo móvil como Smar...
CARACTERÍSTICAS Sus principales características son la multifuncionalidad, la conectividad, la personalización, la diversi...
CARACTERÍSTICAS El aprendizaje apoyado en ellos presenta grandes aportes como la movilidad o posibilidad de acceso en cual...
BENEFICIOS Facilita el aprendizaje personalizado y en cualquier momento y lugar; permitiendo la respuesta y evaluación inm...
BENEFICIOS Facilita el aprendizaje personalizado y en cualquier momento y lugar; permitiendo la respuesta y evaluación inm...
ESTRATEGIAS PARA IMPLEMENTAR EL MOBILE LEARNING ¿Los estudiantes utilizarán un tipo específico de móvil? ¿por cuánto tiemp...
ESTRATEGIAS PARA IMPLEMENTAR EL MOBILE LEARNING Función y objetivo: Debes también identificar con claridad lo que el m-Lea...
Programa de Formación Docente en Estrategias Didácticas con Tecnologías de Información y Comunicación PLANTEA TUS DUDAS ES...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Herramientas moviles unidad 1

32 views

Published on

herramientas movles

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Herramientas moviles unidad 1

  1. 1. Teoría Herramientas Móviles Usar de herramientas móviles de comunicación como estrategia de asesoría en una modalidad de aprendizaje mediada con las TIC.
  2. 2. UNIDAD 1 Mobil Learning Características. Benefícios. Estratégias.
  3. 3. M – LEARNING El aprendizaje Móvil o M-learning es un tipo de aprendizaje que utiliza cualquier dispositivo móvil como Smartphone, tablet, l aptop, entre otros; que tenga conectividad inalámbrica, como herramienta para la enseñanza y adapta a él la metodología. M – LEARNING
  4. 4. CARACTERÍSTICAS Sus principales características son la multifuncionalidad, la conectividad, la personalización, la diversidad, la flexibilidad y la accesibilidad, pero, sin lugar a dudas, su punto fuerte es la motivación, ya que las nuevas generaciones de estudiantes están más familiarizadas con ellos.
  5. 5. CARACTERÍSTICAS El aprendizaje apoyado en ellos presenta grandes aportes como la movilidad o posibilidad de acceso en cualquier momento y lugar, con lo que se rompen las barreras de tiempo y espacio. El uso de tales dispositivos y sus aplicaciones implica adaptar materiales digitales con el fin de que sean mejor aprovechados
  6. 6. BENEFICIOS Facilita el aprendizaje personalizado y en cualquier momento y lugar; permitiendo la respuesta y evaluación inmediata por parte de los docentes y estudiantes que participan Fomenta la creación de nuevas comunidades de estudiantes y del aprendizaje colaborativo, activo y participativo, aumentando el alcance de la educación en pro de mejorar la igualdad de oportunidades. Favorece el aprendizaje continuo, tan necesario en un mundo cambiante e informatizado. Apoya a los estudiantes con discapacidad gracias a su accesibilidad; permitiendo apoyar a la gran mayoría de usuarios. Maximiza la eficiencia de la educación en relación a los costos.
  7. 7. BENEFICIOS Facilita el aprendizaje personalizado y en cualquier momento y lugar; permitiendo la respuesta y evaluación inmediata por parte de los docentes y estudiantes que participan Fomenta la creación de nuevas comunidades de estudiantes y del aprendizaje colaborativo, activo y participativo, aumentando el alcance de la educación en pro de mejorar la igualdad de oportunidades. Favorece el aprendizaje continuo, tan necesario en un mundo cambiante e informatizado. Apoya a los estudiantes con discapacidad gracias a su accesibilidad; permitiendo apoyar a la gran mayoría de usuarios. Maximiza la eficiencia de la educación en relación a los costos.
  8. 8. ESTRATEGIAS PARA IMPLEMENTAR EL MOBILE LEARNING ¿Los estudiantes utilizarán un tipo específico de móvil? ¿por cuánto tiempo? ¿Cuál es el mejor contenido a presentar? ¿Cómo medir el impacto del aprendizaje por medio del m- Learning? ¿Cómo y qué se evaluará? Antes de implementar el Mobile Learning (m-Learning) como un soporte de tus actividades educativas, se debe plantear ciertas interrogantes para contribuir a la orientación del proceso de enseñanza.
  9. 9. ESTRATEGIAS PARA IMPLEMENTAR EL MOBILE LEARNING Función y objetivo: Debes también identificar con claridad lo que el m-Learning logrará en tu clase, si solventará algún problema específico o necesidades que has identificado en tu grupo de estudiantes Diseños múltiples: Debes garantizar que tu proyecto funcione bien en múltiples dispositivos desde el inicio. Esto te ayudará a ahorrar tiempo. Debes realizar la “prueba” de los diseños para comprobar que se adapte a los distintos tamaños de pantallas Motivación y liderazgo: presenta a tus alumnos todas las oportunidades y ventajas que brinda esta metodología con entusiasmo y confianza. Transmitir una visión positiva, práctica y empoderadora del m-Learning motivará al grupo a utilizarla. Contenido y audiencia: Una clave importante es mantener el contenido lo más “digerible posible”, es decir, contenidos sencillos, prácticos y útiles para su formación. Utilización del microlearning: Es necesario identificar el contenido de aprendizaje que funciona bien, recuerda que es un recurso y no un curso como tal. Pueden ser módulos cortos de 2 a 3 minutos. Se dede considerar:
  10. 10. Programa de Formación Docente en Estrategias Didácticas con Tecnologías de Información y Comunicación PLANTEA TUS DUDAS ESCRIBIENDO A: PROGRAMAFEDITIC@GMAIL.COM SISTEMAMEDIATIC@GMAIL.COM SÍGUENOS EN INSTAGRAM: @UNEFMOFICIAL @ADI_UNEFM @SISTEMAMEDIATIC WWW.ADI.UNEFM.NET.VE +(58) 268- 252 79 80 FEDITIC

×