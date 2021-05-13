Adriana segovia 2 do a castellano

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación U.E.P. Belagua Castellano 2do A Profesor: Yoel Vivas Estudiante: Adriana Segovia Guatire, Mayo 2021
  2. 2. Los Contenidos Publicitarios: Es una forma de comunicación a través de la Un mensaje publicitario o anuncio publicitario es un tipo de mensaje transmitido mediante soportes gráficos, audiovisuales o auditivos, generalmente de poca duración. Las compañías de radiodifusión pública pueden ser nacionales o locales, dependiendo del país y su modelo de televisión ¿Qué es una Emisora Pública? comunicación a través de la cual se pretende dar a conocer un producto, y su elemento principal es el mensaje publicitario El sexo, El engaño, La astucia, y sobre todo, mostrando de fondo un enorme materialismo inclinado al consumo desenfrenado Valores que promueven los Medios:
  3. 3. Es una estación de transmisión de radio que ha sido creada con intenciones de favorecer a una comunidad o núcleo poblacional La radio comunitaria suele ser una estación de radio de corto alcance sin fines de lucro que responde a las necesidades de información de las personas que viven en la zona. Diferencia entre Radio Comercial y Radio Comunitaria: Radio comunitaria: •Es aquella que tiene una función al lucro. Debemos pagar por los espacios para poder transmitir lo que sentimos Radio Comercial •Es un medio alternativo, cuya función principal es la participación de los grupos sociales en el desarrollo de la radio Radio Comunitaria La importancia de la radio como medio de difusión, se concentra principalmente en la naturaleza de lo que ésta representa como medio en sí, ya que, posee, una calidad intima de tu a tu, que la mayoría de los otros medios no tienen. Importancia de la Radio Comunitaria:
  4. 4. •Ser crítico no es destruir, sino impulsar un análisis que lleve al mejoramiento y La capacidad de análisis publicitaria es una mezcla de estudio y experiencia, con el toque creativo que se requiere ¿Por qué es importante una postura crítica ante un anuncio publicitario?: Observación Crítica de la publicidad lleve al mejoramiento y entendimiento de un mensaje publicitario, con el único objetivo de desarrollar nuevas ideas y enfoques para estructurar una campaña publicitaria integral. toque creativo que se requiere para poder enviar un mensaje.
  5. 5. Son jornadas que buscan informar y sensibilizar al ciudadano sobre la importancia de corregir o cambiar actitudes inadecuadas en la comunidad con el objetivo de concebir una cultura de convivencia y seguridad ciudadana en el sector. Campaña Educativa: Importancia de las Los objetivos principales de la campaña escolar se dirigen a aumentar el conocimiento sobre riesgo y prevención en los contextos en los que se desenvuelve el niño (escuela, calle, casa), promover su generalización al contexto laboral y conseguir así la disminución del número de accidentes infantiles. Importancia de las Campañas Escolares:
  6. 6. Definición •Ley de Responsabilidad Social en Radio y Televisión (RESORTE), cuyo objetivo es el de establecer la responsabilidad social de los prestadores de los servicios de radio y televisión Ley de Responsabilidad Social Importancia •Esta Ley tiene por objeto establecer, en la difusión y recepción de mensajes, la responsabilidad social de los prestadores de los servicios de radio y televisión, proveedores de medios electrónicos, los anunciantes, los productores y productoras nacionales independientes y los usuarios y usuarias, para fomentar el respeto y los valores.

