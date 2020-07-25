Presentacion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INICIO  AUTORES  CONCEPTO DE LA NOMOFOBIA  CAUSAS  SÍNTOMAS  CARACTERÍSTICAS  FACTORES DE RIESGO  EFECTOS DE LA ADI...
OBJETIVOS Nuestro principal objetivo es concienciar a al gente de este problema que esta presente en gran abundancia hoy e...
RECURSOS QUE SE UTILIZO Microsoft PowerPoint Prezi SlideShare GIFs móviles Diseño de logotipos Rotulos tipologia Letras y ...
AUTORESAUTORES Nombre: Emily LozadaEstado Civil: Soltera Sexo: Mujer Nacionalidad: Ecuatoriana Ocupación: Estudiante Lugar...
Nombre: Jonathan Aponte Estado Civil: soltero Sexo: Masculino Nacionalidad: Ecuatoriana Ocupación: Estudiante Lugar que vi...
CONCEPTO DE LA NOMOFOBIA  La adicción como la pérdida de control y la dependencia hacia un estímulo especifico que genera...
CAUSAS Perdida de control que conduce por el uso excesivo del teléfono Mobile Indiferencia con otras actividades de la vid...
SINTOMAS  1. Sensación de ansiedad  2. Taquicardia  3. Pensamientos obsesivos  4. Dolor de cabeza  5. Dolor de estóma...
CARACTERISTICAS Usar frecuentemente el teléfono celular y brindar un tiempo considerable, tener uno o más celulares, lleva...
FACTORES DE RIESGO  Existen múltiples factores considerados de riesgo para la salud que principalmente afectan en gran ma...
EFECTOS DE LA ADICCION AL MOVIL Segun (Mecias, 2014) los efectos de la adicción a lmovil son: Aislamiento. Comportamiento ...
LA NOMOFOBIA Y LOS TRASTORNOS PSICOSOCIALES  Los trastornos del sueño han sido vinculados con la dependencia al teléfono ...
LA NOMOFOBIA Y LA CONDUCTA AGRESIVA-ANTISOCIAL  El primer reporte se trató de un individuo con agorafobia, agresividad y ...
EL TELÉFONO INTELIGENTE EN EL ÁMBITO ACADÉMICO  Los padres de familia para poder tener mucho mayor control con sus hijos ...
VIDEOS REFLEXIVOS Uso del Celular en niños ADICTOS AL CELULAR
Presentacion
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentacion

36 views

Published on

brindar información sobre la adicción al teléfono móvil

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentacion

  1. 1. INICIO  AUTORES  CONCEPTO DE LA NOMOFOBIA  CAUSAS  SÍNTOMAS  CARACTERÍSTICAS  FACTORES DE RIESGO  EFECTOS DE LA ADICCIÓN AL MÓVIL  LA NOMOFOBIA Y LOS TRASTORNOS PSICOSOCIALES  LA NOMOFOBIA Y LA CONDUCTA AGRESIVA-ANTISOCIAL  EL TELÉFONO INTELIGENTE EN EL ÁMBITO ACADÉMICO  ENTÉRATE MAS DE LA NOMOFOBIA  DIAPOSITIVAS SOBRE LA NOMOFOBIA  PREZI-NOMOFOBIA  ENCUESTA DE NOMOFOBIA  VIDEO REFLEXIVO  UBICACION
  2. 2. OBJETIVOS Nuestro principal objetivo es concienciar a al gente de este problema que esta presente en gran abundancia hoy en día y cómo se esta expandiendo y afectando a los más jóvenes en un 77% y a los más maduros en un 68%. Nos gustaría también aclarar y explicar el buen uso de la tecnología respecto al uso cotidiano y superfluo que algunos jóvenes utilizan diariamente tanto en clase como en casa.
  3. 3. RECURSOS QUE SE UTILIZO Microsoft PowerPoint Prezi SlideShare GIFs móviles Diseño de logotipos Rotulos tipologia Letras y emoji Collage Contados de visitas Infromacion teorica Referencias bibliograficas Ubicación Varios Gatget Videos
  4. 4. AUTORESAUTORES Nombre: Emily LozadaEstado Civil: Soltera Sexo: Mujer Nacionalidad: Ecuatoriana Ocupación: Estudiante Lugar que vive: Tungurahua- Ambato-Totoras Correo Electrónico: 18emilylozada@gmail.com Contacto: 0998269798 Nombre: Adriana Rodriguez Estado Civil: Soltera Sexo: Femenino Nacionalidad: ecuatoriana Ocupación: estudiante Lugar que vive: Pelileo- Ecuador Correo electronico: noemirodrigurzarcos1504@gmail.com Contacto: 0987090066
  5. 5. Nombre: Jonathan Aponte Estado Civil: soltero Sexo: Masculino Nacionalidad: Ecuatoriana Ocupación: Estudiante Lugar que vive: Ambato- Ecuador Correo electronico: jonathaloveapontemail.com Contacto: 0979613143
  6. 6. CONCEPTO DE LA NOMOFOBIA  La adicción como la pérdida de control y la dependencia hacia un estímulo especifico que genera placer al tener contacto con este, resaltando algunas señales donde se reflejan patrones de conducta adictiva a las TIC, como dejar de lado el sueño, privarse de diversas actividades, aislarse socialmente, mentir acerca del tiempo real sobre la conexión que tiene de acceso a la red, entre otros (Young, 1998).
  7. 7. CAUSAS Perdida de control que conduce por el uso excesivo del teléfono Mobile Indiferencia con otras actividades de la vida diaria : lo que produce problemas académicos Tolerancia : el menor siente la necesidad de aumentar el tiempo que pasa utilizando la tecnología para siempre sentirse satisfecho Abstinencia : experimenta una sensación desagradable cuando no puede utilizar la tecnología
  8. 8. SINTOMAS  1. Sensación de ansiedad  2. Taquicardia  3. Pensamientos obsesivos  4. Dolor de cabeza  5. Dolor de estómago  6. Crisis de pánico
  9. 9. CARACTERISTICAS Usar frecuentemente el teléfono celular y brindar un tiempo considerable, tener uno o más celulares, llevar siempre consigo a un cargador. Sentirse nervioso y ansioso ante la idea de perder su propio teléfono o cuando el individuo no puede interactuar con su teléfono celular ya sea por diferentes motivos. Revisar la pantalla del celular para saber si se ha recibido llamadas o mensajes. No apagar el teléfono celular en ninguna hora del día e incluso duerme con el dispositivo prendido. Preferir tener contacto por medio del celular y no sociabilizar con las personas en un contacto directo. Posee grandes gastos para usar el teléfono celular.
  10. 10. FACTORES DE RIESGO  Existen múltiples factores considerados de riesgo para la salud que principalmente afectan en gran magnitud a la población infantil, preadolescente y adolescente, pues son personas más vulnerables psicológicamente debidas que a edades tempranas, las estructuras de personalidad comienzan a moldearse conforme la persona se relaciona con los semejantes, prosigue el autor, mencionando la vulnerabilidad que existe de la adicción hacia algunas personas cuyos rasgos de personalidad sean de introversión, teniendo en cuenta el factor social y de influencia que recae en la población en mención. Esto sin tener en cuenta el contenido al que pueden acceder en internet bajo esta influencia social donde no haya una supervisión de un adulto responsable (Becoña, 2009)
  11. 11. EFECTOS DE LA ADICCION AL MOVIL Segun (Mecias, 2014) los efectos de la adicción a lmovil son: Aislamiento. Comportamiento alterado y compulsivo. Nomofobia. Ansiedad e irritabilidad. Problemas de comunicación Empobrecimiento del lenguaje. Peligro de hacer contactos no adecuados y quedar con desconocidos, que pueden traer consecuencias negativas. El comportamiento adictivo hace ser muy sensible a los juicios y valoraciones de los demás y acrecienta los sentimientos de inseguridad Bajo rendimiento escolar. Depresión. En los casos más graves, se puede llegar a robar y a mentir con tal de tener un móvil porque la adicción es capaz de anular todo nuestro control como personas.
  12. 12. LA NOMOFOBIA Y LOS TRASTORNOS PSICOSOCIALES  Los trastornos del sueño han sido vinculados con la dependencia al teléfono móvil (Demirci 2015). En un estudio reciente realizado en 380 estudiantes asiáticos con nomofobia, la frecuencia de trastornos del sueño fue 61.7%. Finalmente, la dependencia al teléfono móvil ha sido relacionada con síntomas y trastornos depresivos en algunos estudios, ya sea como factor predictivo o asociado (Sansone 2013). Incluso, se ha vinculado con ideación suicida e intento suicida (Oshima, 2012).
  13. 13. LA NOMOFOBIA Y LA CONDUCTA AGRESIVA-ANTISOCIAL  El primer reporte se trató de un individuo con agorafobia, agresividad y nomofobia de más de 15 años de evolución, en el que el tratamiento farmacológico y conductual le permitió eliminar sus fobias, con excepción de la dependencia al teléfono móvil (King 2010); a partir de ahí han surgido diversos estudios que relacionan agresividad y nomofobia, aunque la dificultad reside en los criterios de definición de conducta impulsiva, agresiva y antisocial.
  14. 14. EL TELÉFONO INTELIGENTE EN EL ÁMBITO ACADÉMICO  Los padres de familia para poder tener mucho mayor control con sus hijos a temprana edad les compran un aparato telefónico y de esta manera tener un mejor control de qué hacen y dónde están, pero este aspecto solo perjudica cada vez más a los niños/adolescentes ya que desde edades muy tempranas se les va creando el hábito de portar el teléfono celular y llevarlo consigo durante espacios de tiempo bastante grandes.
  15. 15. VIDEOS REFLEXIVOS Uso del Celular en niños ADICTOS AL CELULAR

×