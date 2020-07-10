Successfully reported this slideshow.
NOMOFOBIA INTEGRANTES • Aponte Jonathan • Lozada Emily • Rodríguez Adriana
¿Qué es la nomofobia? • El término “nomofobia” se refiere al miedo o incertidumbre que se manifiesta al no tener a mano o ...
Causas Baja autoestima 1.Ansiedad 2.2. Malestar general 3.Enfado 4.Inquietud 5.Frustración 6.Sentimiento de culpa 7.Oculta...
Síntomas del miedo incontrolable a estar sin celular • Palpitaciones • Sensación de ahogo • Angustia • Desesperación • Alt...
Consejos para solucionarlo • Apaga el terminal por la noche • Deja tu teléfono en otra habitación • Elimina aplicaciones i...
BIBLIOGRAFIA • Escobar, Paola (2016). Nomofobia: 10 síntomas del miedo incontrolable a estar sin celular. Ecuador, Guayaqu...
