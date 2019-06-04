10. oyt1 3 al 7 de junio tercer parcial

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Orientación y Tutoría IMódulo 3 3 Cuatrimestre A y B
Autoconocimiento
Visualización del futuro
¿Qué es un plan de vida? • Un proyecto es un plan que se idea, para poderlo realizar. Un proyecto de vida se refiere a la ...
• Cuando se finalizan fases importantes en la vida; por ejemplo, acabar la secundaria, la prepa o la universidad, llega el...
•La misión: es la forma de llegar a la visión a lo largo del tiempo, son las actividades que vamos a realizar para concret...
• La formación que recibimos en el ambiente familiar, social y cultural influye en la definición de nuestro proyecto de vi...
Puntos Proyect o de Vida Que espero para el futuro Plano Familiar Plano Laboral Plano Social Plano Íntimo Mi Presente Pres...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA •http://comohacerunensayobien.com/ejemplo-de-proyecto-de-vida/ •http://hadoc.azc.uam.mx/objetivos/diseno.htm ...
3 al 7 de junio tercer parcial
