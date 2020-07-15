EAD, Educacao Online, Ensino Remoto: tensões e perspectivas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIRIO - DID PPGE-UFJF Líder - GRUPAR Membro - GT 16 ANPED
Profa. Dra. Adriana Rocha Bruno ● Departamento de Didática- UNIRIO ● PPGE/PPGP-UFJF EAD, Educação Híbrida/Online, Ensino R...
PONTOS INTRODUTÓRIOS ● Somos um país desigual. Somos um planeta desigual. Somos igualmente diferentes. ● Nunca vivemos alg...
Pontos de debate - Educação híbrida/online, Ensino remoto, EAD - Pandemia COVID-19 - Novos Desenhos didáticos - temporalid...
- EAD - Educação Híbrida/Online - Ensino Remoto QUAL A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ESSAS AÇÕES PEDAGÓGICAS E SUAS CONCEPÇÕES?
Pandemia COVID-19: medo, incertezas, paradoxos
Em Cingapura, alunos limpam as próprias carteiras escolares e fazem um caminho pré- determinado até suas salas de aula. Na...
VOLTA ÀS AULAS PRESENCIAIS FRANÇA CINGAPURA https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/int ernacional-52944468
https://www.bbc. com/portuguese/ internacional- 52944468
ONG Britânica Save the Children, em publicação de julho 2020, alerta: - aumento do risco do abandono escolar (Afeganistão,...
“A situação não é boa. Aqui na minha área há crianças que têm que vender coisas na rua porque seus pais não têm emprego. P...
BRASIL
COVID-19: “O epicentro da pandemia de COVID-19 agora é a região das Américas” - Os Estados Unidos e o Brasil juntos repres...
Brasil Do ensino básico ao superior, a ampliação do Covid-19 traz consequências educacionais. Dentre elas, o reforço da de...
⇒ maioria realiza/ou consulta aos docentes e discentes ⇒ criação de Grupos de trabalho para organização de ações/atividade...
Aulas são retomadas via ensino remoto em universidades públicas do Brasil ⇒ UFRJ, UnB, UFMG e UFPE criaram planos de inclu...
NOVOS DESENHOS DIDÁTICOS
Inédito viável Para Freire, o inédito-viável é a coragem de colocar-se frente ao velho e ao que parece impossível, e antev...
DESAFIOS DAS DOCÊNCIAS E DA EDUCAÇÃO ONLINE • Mudança no currículo é necessária • Aproveitar para mudar • Cocriar desenhos...
POR AULAS DESCOLONIZADORAS
Boaventura Souza Santos nos explica que temos três modos principais de desigualdade estrutural nas sociedades modernas: o ...
É preciso cocriar aulas descolonizadoras atos de currículo desenvolvidos por todes ⇒ autoriaS e práticas
Perfil de estudantes e de docentes - Levantamento para conhecer: - os acessos aos dispositivos móveis digitais e à Interne...
Perfil de estudantes e de docentes - Produção coletiva de planejamento, escolha de dispositivos, de ações… - Formação para...
TEMPORALI DADES SALVADOR DALÍ
Demandas de trabalho no online: RESPEITO - COMPREENSÃO DOS NOVOS TEMPOS, ESPAÇOS, CULTURAS E LINGUAGENS - DEMANDA DE OUTRA...
Dispositivos de Comunicação e Interação/Interatividade
Recursos diversos online
CONVERGÊNCIAS
Escola Municipal em Juiz de Fora desenvolve projeto para aproximação com os alunos durante quarentena Nomeada por "Caixa V...
E AGORA? • Investimento na formação docente para que as mudanças possam acontecer. • Buscar apoio e diálogo com especialis...
Escher, Drawing Hands Precisamos abrir nossas gaiolas epistemológicas (D'Ambrosio, U.)
ESPAÇOS/PROJETOS INDICADOS ●SITE - Adriana Bruno: https://sites.google.com/site/arb runo ⇒ Buscar Educação na quarentena, ...
INDICAÇÕES 1.Documentário: Escolarizando o Mundo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6t_HN95-Urs 1.CONVERSA COM ANTÓNIO NÓVOA ...
BRUNO, A. POMAR. Por uma prática da autonomia e da partilha. In: MOREIRA, J. A; VIEIRA, C. P. eLearning no Ensino Superior...
40 MUITO GRATA! ARBRUNO2208@GMAIL.COM https://sites.google.com/site/arbruno
