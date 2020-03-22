Experimentos planta

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Observamos el crecimiento de una planta Objetivo: 1. Determinar si las plantas crecen si son regadas con otros líquidos. El propósito de este experimento es saber si realmente las plantas necesitan agua para crecer o sin embargo ellas solo necesitan mantenerte húmedas. Preguntas de la investigación: - ¿Cuál es el propósito de las raíces de una planta? - ¿Qué nutrientes necesitan las plantas para sobrevivir? - ¿Por qué las plantas necesitan agua? - ¿Qué les pasa a las plantas cuando no las regamos suficiente? - ¿Cómo crean las plantas energía?
  2. 2. MATERIALES: - Bolsa zip o de congelar - 4 semillas (garbanzos, alubias, lentejas…) - Cinta adhesiva - Paciencia y amor - Hoja de observación EXPLICACIÓN Uno de los contenidos que tenemos en la asignatura de CC. Naturales es el estudio de las plantas. Es la manera más directa para que los niños y niñas aprendan el proceso de germinación y sean conscientes de los cuidados que necesitan las plantas para crecer. (lentejas, judías, césped, comida para pájaros, etc…) que, en muchos casos, se envuelven en un trozo húmedo de algodón y se introduce en el envase. En pocos días, que irán manteniendo húmedo el algodón, observarán como crecen los primeros brotes. En este caso, si el envase no es transparente, los peques solo podrán observar el brote verde. Si es transparente, podrán también ver algunas de sus raíces. EL EXPERIMENTO Se trata del mismo proceso, pero trabajado de una manera distinta, para que los niños y niñas puedan observar, de manera exacta, como crece la planta dentro de la tierra se introducirá las semillas que han crecido en el algodón en una bosa de congelar o un tarro con tierra intentando que quede cubierto. Para ello, necesitaremos semillas, tierra, bolsas transparentes que se puedan cerrar, cinta adhesiva y agua. Cómo veréis es muy sencillo.
  3. 3. A dos de esas bolsas las regaremos con un líquido distinto al agua (no vale echarle agua, si no el experimento no sale) y las dejaremos abiertas A una bolsa la cerraremos después de ponerle agua todos los días. Y a la otra bolsa la dejaremos abierta En primer lugar, les daremos una de las bolsas para que pongan con un rotulador permanente: - El nombre de la semilla. - Si tiene que estar cerrada o abierta. - El líquido con el que la riegan. y, a continuación, les pediremos que llenen, ayudados de una cuchara de plástico, de tierra la bolsa, lo suficiente como para cubrir las semillas que pongamos en ellas. Una vez llenas, le pedimos que introduzcan las semillas y humedezcan la tierra con un poco de agua. Para finalizar, colgaremos las bolsas a modo de “jardín colgante” en una ventana en la que dé el sol. Y, después… ¡¡A esperar!! Dentro de la bolsa se producirá un microclima, que mantendrá la humedad de la tierra y hará que germinen y broten las primeras plantas. Al estar expuestas en bolsas transparentes, los peques podrán observar en todo momento, cómo van creciendo las raíces, como surge el brote y, finalmente, como crece la planta.
  4. 4. PLATASCONAGUA PLANTA DIA 1 DÍA 2 DIA 3 DIA 4 DIA 5 PLANTA 1 ABIERTA PLANTA 2 CERRADA
  5. 5. PLANTASCONOTROLÍQUIDO PLANTA DIA 1 DÍA 2 DIA 3 DIA 4 DIA 5 PLANTA 3 ABIERTA PLANTA 4 CERRADA

