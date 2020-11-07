Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
5 Reasons Why Dreaming Big is So Important
5 Reasons Why Dreaming Big is So Important It’s what your mother tells you when you're unsure of your future: Dream big. I...
5 Reasons Why Dreaming Big is So Important 1. Positivity Builds Momentum Many inspirational speakers have rephrased the Bu...
5 Reasons Why Dreaming Big is So Important 2. Your Focus Shifts As just mentioned, when you focus on the plans and tasks t...
5 Reasons Why Dreaming Big is So Important 3. Resilience After Failure Failure is inevitable, no matter how much we plan o...
5 Reasons Why Dreaming Big is So Important 4. Time Management Becomes Important You may not think of superior time managem...
5 Reasons Why Dreaming Big is So Important 5. Confidence Blossoms Before you embarked on this journey, you may have though...
https://trainingexcellence.net
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

5 Reasons Why Dreaming Big is So Important

7 views

Published on

Another in this series. Keep watching

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

5 Reasons Why Dreaming Big is So Important

  1. 1. 5 Reasons Why Dreaming Big is So Important
  2. 2. 5 Reasons Why Dreaming Big is So Important It’s what your mother tells you when you're unsure of your future: Dream big. In theory, dreaming big sounds great but it's easier said than done. Without big dreams, however, we'll never reach our full potential. We have to dream big to achieve our goals in life. That's dreaming big in a nutshell, but we're going to delve deeper with these five reasons why it's so important.
  3. 3. 5 Reasons Why Dreaming Big is So Important 1. Positivity Builds Momentum Many inspirational speakers have rephrased the Buddha's statement, "The mind is everything. What you think you become." When we dream big, we activate our brains to begin to notice the opportunities and possibilities we hadn't seen before. As we continue seeing this support of our big dreams, the positivity we express brings even more connections and prospects into our reality. Our continued belief in our dreams creates momentum that builds exponentially.
  4. 4. 5 Reasons Why Dreaming Big is So Important 2. Your Focus Shifts As just mentioned, when you focus on the plans and tasks that will lead you to reach your dreams, you begin to notice new ways of doing things. When your focus is on finding solutions, that's what you find. On the other hand, dreamers who keep their minds engaged with all the things that could go wrong as they work towards their goals will experience difficulties and challenges. Eventually, they'll give up. What we focus on grows. When you are dedicated to making your dream a reality, you focus on the victories and learning experiences, which brings you more of the same blessings.
  5. 5. 5 Reasons Why Dreaming Big is So Important 3. Resilience After Failure Failure is inevitable, no matter how much we plan or how hard we try. It's not something we look forward to, but when we fail as we're dreaming big and aiming high... that's failing forward. It'll hurt for a short while, but you'll get back up feeling ten times stronger, more resilient, and with more knowledge than you had before. We begin to realize the only real failure is in not trying at all.
  6. 6. 5 Reasons Why Dreaming Big is So Important 4. Time Management Becomes Important You may not think of superior time management skills when you think "dreamer," but those who are serious about making their best life their reality make sure to use their time wisely. They understand that time is their biggest asset, and if they want to make things happen, they need to use that asset to their advantage.
  7. 7. 5 Reasons Why Dreaming Big is So Important 5. Confidence Blossoms Before you embarked on this journey, you may have thought it was impossible. Words like "can't" and "impossible" were regulars in your vocabulary, but when you start shooting for the stars and seeing the results, your confidence will improve in all aspects of your life! More tomorrow.
  8. 8. https://trainingexcellence.net

×