CEMtobent CS Verarbeitungsrichtlinie 2023.pdf

Jan. 30, 2023
Verarbeitungsrichtlinie für Bentonitmatten CEMtobent DS und CEMtobent CS Plus Verarbeitungsrichtlinie der Firma BPA GmbH
Seite 2 von 42 Verarbeitungsrichtlinie für CEMtobent® Bentonitmatten: CEMtobent® CS-Plus als CEMtobent Bentonit-Doppelabdi...
Seite 3 von 42 CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Inhalt VORWORT...........................................................
BPA-CEMtobent - Gutachten Stuttgart S21 - 1117.pdf
Adrian Pflieger
Frischbetonverbundsysteme_FBVS_APf.pdf
Adrian Pflieger
Betonrandzone_FBVS_APf.pdf
Adrian Pflieger
Anwendungsanleitung DualProof_BPA_2019.pdf
Adrian Pflieger
BPA DualProof 2019
Adrian Pflieger
Cemtobent detail int.
Adrian Pflieger
Dual proof e 2016
Adrian Pflieger
Bs 8102 waterproof systems
Adrian Pflieger
CEMtobent CS Verarbeitungsrichtlinie 2023.pdf

Jan. 30, 2023
Engineering

Bentonit geschützte Betonbauwerke. Braune Wanne. Tondichtungsbahnen zur Bauwerksabdichtung. CEMtobent Doppel-Abdichtung. Aktive Flächenabdichtung. BPA GmbH.
CEMproof Abdichtungssystem. Bentonitabdichtung von Pflieger.
Geosynthetische Tondichtungsbahn.

Bentonit geschützte Betonbauwerke. Braune Wanne. Tondichtungsbahnen zur Bauwerksabdichtung. CEMtobent Doppel-Abdichtung. Aktive Flächenabdichtung. BPA GmbH.
CEMproof Abdichtungssystem. Bentonitabdichtung von Pflieger.
Geosynthetische Tondichtungsbahn.

Engineering
CEMtobent CS Verarbeitungsrichtlinie 2023.pdf

  1. 1. Verarbeitungsrichtlinie für Bentonitmatten CEMtobent DS und CEMtobent CS Plus Verarbeitungsrichtlinie der Firma BPA GmbH
  2. 2. Seite 2 von 42 Verarbeitungsrichtlinie für CEMtobent® Bentonitmatten: CEMtobent® CS-Plus als CEMtobent Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Regelwerk AT: ÖBV Richtlinie Bentonit geschützte Stahl-Betonbauwerke (Braune Wanne Rili) und in DE gemäß MVV TB Bauprodukte, die keines Verwendbarkeitsnachweises (mehr) bedürfen. Kategorie D 2.2.1 Bauprodukte für den Rohbau D 2.2.1.13 Bentonitmatten als zusätzliche Dichtungsmaßnahme bei Bauteilen aus Beton mit hohem Wassereindringwiderstand
  3. 3. Seite 3 von 42 CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Inhalt VORWORT.............................................................................................................................5 1 CEMtobent®-System .......................................................................................................... 5 1.1 CEMtobent CS-Plus− Aufbau und Eigenschaften ..................................................................... 6 1.2 Systemzubehör, Hilfsstoffe und Arbeitsmittel.....................................................................8 1.3 Nachhaltigkeit .................................................................................................................10 2 Planung .............................................................................................................................10 2.1 Zusatzmaßnahme bei WU-Betonkonstruktionen..............................................................10 2.2 Regelwerke.....................................................................................................................11 2.3 Anwendungsbereiche......................................................................................................11 3 Bauausführung ..................................................................................................................12 3.1 Allgemeines ....................................................................................................................12 3.2 Arbeitsvorbereitung.........................................................................................................12 3.2.1 Allgemeines .................................................................................................................12 3.2.2 Anforderungen an den Verarbeiter...............................................................................12 3.2.3 Transport und Lagerung...............................................................................................12 3.3 Anforderung an Untergrund und Sauberkeit....................................................................13 3.3.1 Allgemeines .................................................................................................................13 3.3.2 Horizontaler Untergrund...............................................................................................13 3.3.4 Maßnahmen zur Vermeidung von Verschmutzungen ..................................................16 3.4 Schutzmaßnahmen, Witterungseinflüsse.........................................................................17 3.5 Verlegung .......................................................................................................................18 3.5.1 Stoßausbildung............................................................................................................18 3.5.2 Randaufkantung...........................................................................................................19 3.5.4 Verlegung im Bodenplattenbereich...............................................................................20 3.5.5 Verlegung im Wandbereich..........................................................................................20 3.5.5.b Einhäuptig geschalte Wände.....................................................................................20 3.5.5.c Wände aus Fertigteilelementen .................................................................................20 3.6 Arbeitsfugen....................................................................................................................21 3.6.2 Arbeitsfuge Sohle-Wand ..............................................................................................22 3.6.3 Arbeitsfuge Wand-Wand..............................................................................................25 3.6.4 Arbeitsfuge Wand-Decke-Wand...................................................................................26 3.7 Dehnfugen......................................................................................................................28 3.8 Bauteildurchdringungen ..................................................................................................32 3.9 Einbindung Bohrpfahlkopf ...............................................................................................37
  4. 4. Seite 4 von 42 3.10 Abschlüsse, Abdichtungsübergänge .............................................................................39 4 Nachfolgende Gewerke .....................................................................................................40 4.1 Bewehrungsarbeiten .......................................................................................................40 4.1.1 Schutzmaßnahmen bei Bewehrungsarbeiten ...............................................................40 4.1.2 Abstandhalter und zulässige Auflast.............................................................................40 4.2 Betonage ........................................................................................................................41 4.2.1 Schalöl.........................................................................................................................41 4.2.2 Betonqualität und Einbau.............................................................................................41 4.2.3 Ausschalfristen.............................................................................................................42 4.3 Perimeterdämmung ........................................................................................................42 4.4 Verfüllung und Anfüllschutz.............................................................................................42 5 Qualitätssicherung .............................................................................................................42
  5. 5. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 5 von 42 VORWORT Unsere CEMtobent® Benton-Dichtmatte ist eine technisch extrem hochwertige Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung, die speziell für die Bauwerksabdichtung (braune Wanne) entwickelt wurde. Sie dient zur Abdichtung und zum Schutz von erdberührten Betonflächen im Hoch-, Tief-, Ing.- und Tunnelbau und ersetzt somit alle Arten von herkömmlichen Dichtungselementen, die in diesem Bereich eingesetzt werden, wie z.B. Bitumenbahnen, Anstriche u. Kunststoff- Dichtungsbahnen. Die abdichtende Wirkung der CEMtobent® Bentonit- Dichtmatte kommt sofort unter Einwirkung von Wasser zum Tragen, wenn die primäre Abdichtung, die 3-D-PE Folie durch äußere Einflüsse beschädigt wurde. Durch das anstehende bzw. eindringende Wasser quillt das natürliche Bentonit auf und schafft dadurch eine gelförmige Dichtschicht, die das Bauwerk auf natürliche Art abdichtet (sekundäre Abdichtung). Auch Schwindrisse im Beton werden so zuverlässig überbrückt und aktiv abgedichtet!
  6. 6. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 6 von 42 1.1 CEMtobent CS-Plus− Aufbau und Eigenschaften Aufbau: CEMtobent CS-Plus (CombiSeal-Plus) Produktkenndaten: Die aufgeführten technischen Daten sind Mittelwerte über die Rollenbreite. Es handelt sich um Richtwerte, die in unseren Labors und/oder bei Prüfinstitutionen erzielt wurden. Das Recht auf Produktänderungen ohne Ankündigung ist vorbehalten. Technische Daten Prüfverfahren (in Anlehnung an) Einheit Wert Masse pro Flächeneinheit, gesamt DIN EN 965 g/m² 5.500 Masse pro Flächeneinheit, Aerovlies (PP Vlies, weiß) DIN EN 965 g/m² 60 Masse pro Flächeneinheit, 3-D- Composite (PE-3-D-Composite, gefüllt mit Bentonit) DIN EN 965 g/m² 70
  7. 7. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 7 von 42 Technische Daten Prüfverfahren (in Anlehnung an) Einheit Wert Masse pro Flächeneinheit Bentoniteinlage (natürliches Natrium- Bentonit-Pulver) DIN EN 965 g/m² 5.000 Masse pro Flächeneinheit, Trägergewebe (PP Bändchengewebe, natur od. schwarz) DIN EN 965 g/m² 120 Masse pro Flächeneinheit, Deckgewebe (PE-beschichtetes Gewebe, schwarz) DIN EN 965 g/m² 200 Schichtdicke gesamt DIN EN 964-1 mm ≥ 8 Höchstzugkraft, md / cmd* DIN EN ISO 10319 ASTM-D-4595 kN/m 30 / 25 k-Wert DIN EN ISO 18130 ASTM-D-5887 m/s -15 2 x 10 Rollenabmessungen, Breite x Länge -- m x m / m 1,80x30 3,60x30 *md = machine direction (Produktionsrichtung), cmd = cross machine direction (quer zur Produktionsrichtung) Bentonitkennwerte: Natrium-Bentonitpulver: Prüfverfahren (in Anlehnung an) Einheit Wert Prüfverfahren (in Anlehnung an) Einheit Wert Montmorillonit- gehalt XRD % ≥70 Wasser- aufnahme DIN 18132 (24h) % ≥500 Methylenblau- verbrauch Methylenblau VDG P 69 mg/g ≥200 Quell- volumen ASTM-D-5890 ml/2g ≥20 Wassergehalt DIN 18132 (5h, 105°C) % ≤15 Flüssigkeits- verlust ASTM-D-5891 ml <20
  8. 8. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 8 von 42 Eigenschaften: • Umweltfreundlich • Extrem widerstandsfähiges, leicht verlegbares Produkt • Wirkungsvoller Regenschutz, einbaubar unabhängig von der Jahreszeit • Kein aufwändiges Schweißen erforderlich • Geringe Überlappungsverluste durch große bzw. variable Bahnenbreiten • Hohe Verbundfestigkeit • Kontrollierte Qualität • Rissüberbrückung / Versprünge bis 1mm • Doppelte Abdichtungswirkung, Fähigkeit zur Selbstheilung bei Beschädigung • Kann auch bei strömendem Grundwasser eingesetzt werden, da ein Ausspülen der Bentonitfeinteile durch die wasserseitig dichte, wurzelfeste Bahn ausgeschlossen ist • Radonabdichtung • Wurzelschutz • Mit Regenschutz • Mit CE-Kennzeichnung und ergänzende Prüfungen 1.2 Systemzubehör, Hilfsstoffe und Arbeitsmittel Anwendung Material Lieferform CEMtopaste / Bentonit-Spachtelmasse Abdichtung für Durchdringungen, Fehlstellen (Lunker, Kiesnester, Unebenheiten), Bahnenanschlüsse an Pfahlköpfe etc. Plastische Bentonit- Spachtelmasse aus Natriumbentonit und Spezialwachs Eimer à 25 kg / Fertig- mischung BPA-Bentonitpulver Reaktivierung bei verlorener Quellfähigkeit, Einstreu bei überlappenden Bahnenstößen Pulverförmiges Natriumbentonit Sackware 25kg BPA-CEM805 Montage-Kleber Verkleben von überlappenden Bahnenstößen (bedarfsweise) Montagekleber Kartusche 290ml VPE 16 Stk.
  9. 9. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 9 von 42 Anwendung Material Lieferform CEMtobent Sealtape Verkleben von Bahnenstößen Breiten: 38 mm 76 mm 92 mm Rolle je 10 m VPE 16 Stk. VPE 8 Stk. VPE 6 Stk. Kranbare Verlegehilfen Verlegen von CEMtobent- Bahnen Stahlrohr Hebebänder Abrollgerät Geräte Akku- Universalschere
  10. 10. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 10 von 42 Anwendung Material Lieferform Bolzensetzgerät 1.3 Nachhaltigkeit Auf Grund der Verwendung von natürlichem Natriumbentonit ist das CEMtobent System besonders umwelt- freundlich und damit nachhaltig. Die verwendeten Polymerkunststoffe PP und PE sind auf Grund ihrer physiologischen Unbedenklichkeit und hinsichtlich Umwelt schonender Herstellungs- und Recyclingprozesse gegenüber anderen Kunststoff- dichtungsbahnen (KDBs) als ökologisch vorteilhaft einzustufen. LEED, BREAM, DGNB und M GeoK E 2016 Zertifizierung liegt vor. 2 Planung CEMtobent® Systeme sind Bestandteil hochwertiger WU-Betonkonstruktionen. Daher ist die Planung der CEMtobent® Systeme Teil des Prozesses der WU- Planung. Die WU-Fachplanungen müssen durch Planer mit einem über das übliche hinausgehende Fachwissen und Erfahrung erstellt werden. Wir empfehlen hierfür die Einschaltung von externen WU-Fach- planern, die insbesondere Erfahrungen bei der Anwendung von CEMtobent® bzw. „braune Wannen“ besitzen. 2.1 Zusatzmaßnahme bei WU-Betonkonstruktionen Das CEMtobent® System dient als Zusatzmaßnahme zur Sicherstellung der Wasserundurchlässigkeit bei WU- Betonkonstruktionen gemäß WU-Richtlinie. Es kann auf Grundlage des Entwurfs- grundsatzes a (Vermeidung von Trenn- risse auslösenden Zwangsspannungen), Entwurfsgrundsatzes b (Begrenzung der Rissbreite) und des Entwurfsgrundsatzes c (planmäßige Abdichtung von rechnerisch in der Breite begrenzten Trennrissen) als Zusatz-maßnahme zur Risikominimierung von Wasserdurchgängigkeiten eingesetzt werden. Können trotz Einsatz des CEMtobent® Systems die Forderungen der WU- Richtlinie zu Dichtmaßnahmen bei Trennrissen oder Arbeitsfugen in Abhängigkeit der Nutzungs- und Beanspruchungsklassen nicht vollständig erreicht werden, oder die Anforderungen an die Zugänglichkeit der WU-Konstruktion gemäß WU-Richtlinie nicht eingehalten werden, so begründet dies derzeit eine Abweichung von den anerkannten Regeln der Technik. Hier sind besondere Hinweis- und Aufklärungspflichten gegenüber dem Bauherrn wahrzunehmen und z.B. über eine Abdichtungskonzeption zu doku- mentieren.
  11. 11. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 11 von 42 2.2 Regelwerke Neben den Angaben der DIN EN 1992-1-1 für die Betonbauteile sind folgende Regelwerke zusätzlich zu berücksichtigen: • Richtlinie des Deutschen Ausschusses für Stahlbeton (DAfStb-RiLi) „Wasser- undurchlässige Bauwerke aus Beton“ vom Dezember 2017 • Heft 555 des Deutschen Ausschusses für Stahlbeton „Erläuterungen zur DAfStb-Richtlinie Wasserundurch- lässige Bauwerke aus Beton“ von 2006 • ÖBV Richtlinie "Braune-Wanne" Richtlinie 03/2019 „Bentonitgeschützte Betonbauwerke – Braune Wannen“ • SIA 272 3.6 Tondichtungsbahnen Schweizerischer Ingenieur- und Architektenverein Zürich / Schweiz 2.3 Anwendungsbereiche Das CEMtobent® System wird als ergänzende Maßnahme zur Abdichtung von ungewollten oder ungewollt breiten Trennrissen und anderer Fehlstellen in WU-Betonbauteilen verwendet. Hierzu können die gemäß WU-Richtlinie erforderlichen Aufwendungen für nachträgliche Abdichtungsleistungen, wie abdichtende Injektionen, deutlich minimiert werden. Ebenso wird insbesondere bei hochwertiger Nutzung der Räumlichkeiten das Risiko von Wasserdurchgängigkeiten vermindert. Ebenso wird das Risiko minimiert, bei nicht zugänglichen Abdichtungsflächen infolge Überdeckung durch hochwertige Bodenaufbauten, Einbauten von HLS-Installationen usw. einen unvertretbar hohen Aufwand zum Freilegen der WU-Betonkonstruktion bei Wasserdurchgängigkeiten leisten zu müssen. Die Verwendung der Bentonitbahn CEMtobent® CS-Plus kann zudem als durchwurzelungssicheres aktives Abdichtungssystem sowie als Radon- oder Methangasbarriere vorgesehen werden. Ebenfalls ist die Bentonitbahn CEMtobent CS-Plus im fließenden Grundwasser einsetzbar.
  12. 12. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 12 von 42 3 Bauausführung 3.1 Allgemeines Die Ausführung des CEMtobent® Systems hat nach den Vorgaben der Ausführungs- sowie gegebenenfalls einer Werkstattplanung zu erfolgen. Die in dieser Verarbeitungsrichtlinie dargestellten Details stellen keine Ausführungsplanung dar. 3.2 Arbeitsvorbereitung 3.2.1 Allgemeines Der Bauausführende hat mit dem Objektplaner / Fachplaner die Schnitt- stellen zu anderen Gewerken zu überprüfen und sicherzustellen, dass Übergänge, Abschlüsse, Durchdringungen, Außenwand-Wärmedämmungen, Anfüll- schutz, Arbeitsraumverfüllungen usw. fachtechnisch geklärt und koordiniert sind. Der Stand der Abdichtungsplanung ist auf Plausibilität hinsichtlich des Abdichtungskonzeptes, der Entwurfs- grundsätze und der bauherrenspezifischen Nutzungs- kriterien sowie Details zur WU- Betonkonstruktion, zu Arbeits- und Bewegungsfugen, Durchdringungen, Bewehrungsführungen, Betonierab- schnitten usw. zu überprüfen. Eine im Vorfeld erstellte Bedarfsanalyse mit dem Bauherrn ist Voraussetzung für die zielgerichtete Planung, 3.2.2 Anforderungen an den Verarbeiter Die Fachkunde der Mitarbeiter des Verlegebetriebes für das CEMtobent® System ist durch die erfolgreiche Teilnahme an einem mindestens personen- und systemgebundenen Lehrgang / Schulung bei der BPA nachzuweisen. Die Schulung oder Nachschulung darf nicht älter als zwei Jahre sein. 3.2.3 Transport und Lagerung Die Bentonitbahn CEMtobent® DS / CS-Plus ist bei trockener, frostfreier und vor starker Wärmeeinwirkung geschützter Lagerung dauerhaft und unbegrenzt lagerfähig. Eine Sonnen-, Niederschlags- und Frostbeaufschlagung über den Zeitraum der Verlegung bis zur Betonage innerhalb eines üblichen Zeitraumes von bis zu ca. 6 Wochen ist unkritisch und schränkt die Gebrauchsfähigkeit nicht ein. Es hat sich als vorteilhaft erwiesen, die Bentonitmatten auf Kanthölzer zwischen zu lagern.
  13. 13. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 13 von 42 3.3 Anforderung an Untergrund und Sauberkeit 3.3.1 Allgemeines Die CEMtobent® Bahnen können auf horizontalen, geneigten oder vertikalen Untergründen verlegt werden. Die Untergründe müssen tragfest (mind. Proctor 95%), abschnittsweise eben und möglichst glatt sein (abgezogene Sauberkeitsschicht). Der Untergrund muss frei von scharfen Kanten, spitzen Steinen und gebrochenem Schotter sein, der die CEMtobent® Bahnen verletzen kann. Der Untergrund muss so ausgebildet werden, dass das vorgegebene Verlegemaß der Betondeckung der Bewehrung zielsicher eingehalten werden kann. 3.3.2 Horizontaler Untergrund Ideale Untergründe sind druckfeste Perimeterdämmungen. Bei ungedämmten Sohlplatten ist eine Sauberkeitsschicht aus Beton erforderlich. Um Beschädigungen der CEMtobent® Bahnen zu vermeiden sind eben abgezogene oder gescheibte, gratfreie Sauberkeitsschichten aus Beton mit geschlossenem Gefüge ausreichend. Maschinengeglättete Sauberkeitsschichten können gegebenenfalls erforderliche Nach- arbeiten vermeiden. Sauberkeitsschicht abgezogen Sauberkeitsschicht geglättet
  14. 14. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 14 von 42 Bei geringfügigen Lunkerbildungen, Versätzen bis ca. 3mm, mit geringen Spitzen durchsetzten Flächen usw. muss als Schutzlage ein Geovlies mit einem Flächengewicht von 300 g/m² unter den CEMtobent – Bahnen angeordnet werden. Bei erheblicher Gratbildung > 3mm müssen die Grate abgeschliffen / abgefräst werden. Bei gröberen Unebenheiten (Rauhtiefe > 5mm) und bei Oberflächenstrukturen / - güten analog eines „Randsteinbetons“, z.B. bei Vouten, ist ein Geovlies mit Flächengewicht von 800 g/m² vorzusehen. Einzelne tiefere Lunker oder Absätze in der Betonsauberkeitsschicht müssen begradigt werden, dies kann z.B. durch Bei- spachtelung mit CEMtopaste erfolgen. Anforderungen an den Untergrund bzw. an die Tragschicht für die Abdichtung = Abdichtungsträger scharfe Steine oder Kanten entfernen ebener Untergrund mit geschlossenem Gefüge
  15. 15. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 15 von 42 3.3.3 Vertikaler Untergrund Bei einer vertikalen Verlegung der CEMtobent® Bahnen sind ein- und zweihäuptige Betonwandkonstruktionen zu unterscheiden. Einhäuptige Schalung: Baugrubensicherungen wie Bohrpfahl- wände, Spundwände, Trägerbohlwände, Schlitzwände usw. sind keine geeigneten Untergründe für die direkte Verlegung. Hier müssen geeignete Untergründe geschaffen werden. In der Regel müssen Ausgleichs- bzw. Vorsatzbetonschalen an den Verbau- wänden angeordnet werden. Geschalte Betonflächen von Vorsatz- schalen sind frei von Kiesnestern herzustellen, Schalungsstöße mit Graten > 1mm sind abzuschleifen / abzufräsen. Spritzbetonflächen als Ausgleichs- maßnahmen sind in der letzten Aufbringlage mit Feinbeton herzustellen, die Rauhtiefe sollte 3 mm nicht über- schreiten. Druckfeste Perimeterdämmungen bilden ebenfalls einen idealen Untergrund sofern sie durchgehend flächig auf einer Ausgleichsschicht gegen den Verbau angebracht sind. Wand gegen Verbau (hier: Überschnittene Bohrpfahlwand) mit Ausgleichsschicht / Betonvorsatzschale Wand gegen Verbau mit Ausgleichsschicht und Perimeterdämmung Zweihäuptige Schalung: Systemschalungen sind aufgrund ihrer Ebenheit und glatten Oberfläche geeignete Verlegeuntergründe (im Verbund, in die Schalung montiert und einbetoniert) Auf Betonwandflächen kann CEMtobent® im Nachgang montiert werden (lose verlegt, mechanisch fixiert)
  16. 16. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 16 von 42 3.3.4 Maßnahmen zur Vermeidung von Verschmutzungen Verschmutzungen durch massive Staubablagerungen, bindige Böden und andere Stoffe beeinträchtigen die Verbundwirkung der CEMtobent® Bahnen. Folgende Maßnahmen sind zur Vermei- dung von Verschmutzungen zu ergreifen: • Festlegung definierter Zugänge zur Baugrube bzw. zu den Arbeits- bereichen mit Einrichtung von Sauberlaufzonen vor den Arbeits- bereichen. • Laufzonen in den Arbeitsbereichen und auf den verlegten CEMtobent – Bahnen vor Verschmutzung schützen. • Staubschutz durch Abdecken von Baugrubenböschungen Alle Fremdstoffe auf dem Gewebe müssen vor dem Betonieren entfernt werden. Dies sind insbesondere • Mörtel, Betonreste, Zementschlämme, möglichst vor dem Aushärten • Stehendes Tagwasser, kein Vor- nässen vor dem Betonieren • Fremdmaterial wie Boden, Lehm, Sägespäne, Laub, Abfälle, Rest- materialien Verschmutzungen wie Rost, Verfärbungen, leichter Staubniederschlag, Schuh- abdrücke usw. stellen lediglich optische Beeinträchtigungen dar und beein- trächtigen in der Regel die Verbundwirkung nicht. • Vorsichtiger Umgang mit betontrennenden Schalarbeiten Substanzen bei Verschmutzung auf der Abdichtungsebene ist zu entfernen! Abdichtungsebene muss Schnee- und Eisfrei sein. Trennmittel wie Schalöl und Schalwachs dürfen nicht auf die Abdichtungsebene aufgebracht werden!
  17. 17. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 17 von 42 3.4 Schutzmaßnahmen, Witterungseinflüsse Die CEMtobent® Bahnen sind vor und nach der Verlegung sorgfältig gegen unnötige Beschädigungen zu schützen. Insbesondere bei Bewehrungs- und Schweißarbeiten kann es zu Perforationen, Verbrennungen und Verschmutzungen kommen. Nach abgeschlossener Verlegung an horizontalen Flächen ist das Begehen auf das Notwendigste zu begrenzen. Vorgequollene Flächen dürfen nur auf lastverteilenden Platten (z.B. Holz- abdeckungen) begangen werden, um das Einwalken von Löchern in die Bentonit- gelschicht durch Fußabtritte zu verhindern. Entlang von Betoniertaktfugen sind Maßnahmen zur Reduzierung / Ver- meidung des Austritts von Betonschlämme bzw. zum Verhindern von Verschmutzung der Verbundschicht beim Betonieren zu ergreifen. Dies kann z.B. durch Folien- abdeckung erfolgen. Beim Entfernen von Schutzmaßnahmen dürfen keine Reste auf der Verbundschicht zurückbleiben. Beim Hinterfüllen von Arbeitsräumen sind steinfreie Bodenarten zu verwenden, auf einen Anfüllschutz kann dann verzichtet werden. Noppenbahnen dürfen nicht als Anfüllschutz bzw. zur Dränung vor dem CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppel- Abdichtung verwendet werden. Das Verlegen der CEMtobent® Bahnen kann nahezu bei jeder Witterung erfolgen. Insbesondere können die Bahnen auch während Frostperioden verlegt werden. Allerdings sind die Anforderungen an das Betonieren bei Frost einzuhalten, insofern kann die Verlegung der CEMtobent® Bahnen dem Baufortschritt nicht dienlich sein sofern nicht betoniert werden kann. Die System ergänzende Hilfsstoffe wie CEMtopaste und Montagekleber sind frostfrei zu verarbeiten. Besonders wird darauf hingewiesen, dass gemäß den normativen Vorgaben und der anerkannten Regeln der Technik auf schnee- und eisbedeckten Flächen wie auch auf gefrorene Untergründe nicht betoniert werden darf. Die CEMtobent® Bahnen dürfen entsprechend ebenfalls nicht auf derartigen winterlichen Untergründen verlegt werden. Die Gefahr der Wellenbildung bei Temperaturänderungen ist auf Grund des hohen Eigengewichtes der CEMtobent® Bahnen als sehr gering einzustufen. Stehendes Wasser ist bei der Verlegung zu vermeiden, feuchte Untergründe sind unkritisch. Tiefteile in Sohlplatten sind gegebenenfalls mit kleinen Pumpen- Sümpfen auszustatten. Hinsichtlich der Einwirkung von Niederschlagswasser sollten die CEMtobent® Bahnen nicht unnötig lange liegen. Ein Vorquellen ist in der Regel schadlos, sofern keine dynamischen Einwirkungen (Fußstapfen, sonstige Druckpunkte) die Bentonit- gelschicht punktuell an die Gewebeoberfläche drücken kann und dadurch Bereiche mit reduziertem Bentonitanteil hinterlässt. Auf den CEMtobent® Bahnen stehendes Wasser sollte fortwährend und muss unmittelbar vor dem Betonieren durch Absaugen entfernt werden, da es den Verbund zum Konstruktionsbeton beeinträchtigen kann. Auch hinsichtlich der UV-Stabilität des PP- Gewebes sollte eine Offenliegezeit von maximal 12 Monaten nicht überschritten werden. Sind trotz sorgfältiger Schutzmaßnahmen Perforationen der CEMtobent® oder sonstige Beschädigungen sichtbar, so können als Reparaturmaßnahmen die Fehlstellen mit einem Flicken CEMtobent abgedeckt werden. An Wänden auch nachträglich von der Außenseite.
  18. 18. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 18 von 42 im Überlappungsbereich Bentonitpulver einstreuen 3.5 Verlegung 3.5.1 Stoßausbildung Die CEMtobent® Bahnen werden mit 20 cm Überlappung gestoßen (Längsfüge-- und Kopfstöße). Zwischen den Bahnen wird im Überlappungsbereich Bentonit- pulver (horizontal) eingestreut. Sind Scherkräfte an den Bahnenstößen zu erwarten oder müssen die Stöße gasdicht ausgebildet werden, so können die Bahnen mittels BPA-CEM805 Montagekleber verklebt werden oder mit BPA-Sealtape überklebt und gedichtet werden. Längsfüge- oder Kopfstöße müssen mehr als 30 cm von Betoniertaktfugen entfernt angeordnet werden. Bentonitpulver einstreuen
  19. 19. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 19 von 42 3.5.2 Randaufkantung Randaufkantungen bei Sohlplatten werden idealerweise zuerst verlegt. Der Bahnenstoß ist dabei im Bereich der Sohl- plattenunterseite anzuordnen. Wird das CEMtobent® System auch an den aufgehenden Wänden fortgeführt, so sind die Bahnen der Randaufkantung in der Vertikalen bis ca. 40 cm über die Anschluß- bewehrung zu führen. Damit kann später Herstellung Außenecke: der fachgerechte Anschluß der vertikalen Wandbahnen erfolgen. 3.5.3 Eckausbildung Ecken, Kehlen und Kanten können ohne vorgefertigte Formteile mit zusätzlich CEMtopaste hergestellt werden. Herstellung Innenecke: im Überlappungsbereich Bentonitpulver einstreuen im Überlappungsbereich Bentonitpulver einstreuen CEMtopaste
  20. 20. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 20 von 42 3.5.4 Verlegung im Bodenplattenbereich Die CEMtobent® Bahnen sind so zu verlegen, dass durch Kopf- und Längs- fügestöße keine Kreuzungsstöße entstehen. Es sind lediglich T-Stöße zugelassen. Die Bahnen sind faltenfrei zu verlegen. 3.5.5 Verlegung im Wandbereich Die CEMtobent® Bahnen sind so zu verlegen, dass durch Kopf- und Längs- fügestöße keine Kreuzungsstöße entstehen. Es sind lediglich T-Stöße zugelassen. Die Bahnen sind faltenfrei zu verlegen und gegen Abrutschen ausreichend zu sichern. Dies kann z.B. durch Nagelleisten erfolgen. 3.5.5.a Zweihäuptig geschalte Wände Bei Sohlplattenüberständen wird die Verlängerung der Randaufkantung nach erfolgter Herstellung der Wand lediglich auf die Oberfläche des erhärteten Sohlplattenrandes aufgelegt und auf die CEMtobent® Bahn der Wand hochgezogen (mindestens 20cm Überlappung). Der lose Bahnenstreifen ist bis zum Hinterfüllen des Arbeitsraumes mechanisch zu fixieren. 3.5.5.b Einhäuptig geschalte Wände Bei einhäuptig geschalten Wänden wird die CEMtobent® Bahn oberhalb der Wand- anschlußbewewehrung mit 20 cm Überlappung angesetzt. Bei einem Ver- legeuntergrund aus Perimeterdämmung muss die CEMtobent® CS-Plus – Bahn gemäß den Zulassungen von Perimeter- dämmungen vollflächig auf dem Dämmuntergrund verklebt werden. Lösemittelfreie, zweikomponentige Bitumenkleber können bezüglich der CEMtobent® Bahnen eingesetzt werden sofern diese Kleber auch mit dem Dämmstoff dauerhaft verträglich sind. Dies ist bei den Dämmstoffherstellern abzufragen. 3.5.5.c Wände aus Fertigteilelementen Nicht relevant.
  21. 21. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 21 von 42 3.6 Arbeitsfugen An Arbeitsfugen der WU-Betonkonstruktion werden die CEMtobent® Bahnen durchgehend bis mindestens zum Ende der Übergreifungsstoßlänge der Bewehrung verlegt. Zur Arbeitsfuge parallele Bahnenstöße müssen mindestens 30 cm Abstand zur Arbeitsfuge aufweisen. 3.6.1 Arbeitsfuge Sohle-Sohle Regeldetail WU-Arbeitsfuge (Sohle/Sohle) mit CEMflex VB
  22. 22. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 22 von 42 3.6.2 Arbeitsfuge Sohle-Wand Regeldetail WU-Arbeitsfuge (Boden/Wand) – mit Vorsatzschale vor Schlitzwand
  23. 23. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 23 von 42 Regeldetail WU-Arbeitsfuge (Boden/Wand) – mit Ausgleichsschicht auf Schlitzwand
  24. 24. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 24 von 42 BPA Regeldetail Durchdringung Verbindung Erdungsanlage mit Potentialausgleich
  25. 25. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 25 von 42 BPA 3.6.3 Arbeitsfuge Wand-Wand Regeldetail Arbeitsfuge (Wand/Wand)
  26. 26. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 26 von 42 3.6.4 Arbeitsfuge Wand-Decke-Wand Regeldetail Schnitt Arbeitsfuge (Wand/Decke/Wand - einhäuptig)
  27. 27. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 27 von 42 Regeldetail 3D-Ansicht Arbeitsfuge (Wand/Decke/Wand - einhäuptig)
  28. 28. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 28 von 42 3.7 Dehnfugen An Dehnfugen der WU-Betonkon- struktionen müssen als Bestandteil des CEMtobent® Systems außenliegende Dehnfugenbänder eingesetzt werden. Die CEMtobent® Bahnen werden vor den Dehnfugenbänder (mind. AD 320 / DF 320) auf der Sauberkeitsschicht verlegt. An den zugänglichen Wänden werden die CEMtobent® Bahnen im Nachgang über die Dehnfugenbänder Bänder verlegt bzw. durchgelegt. Hinweis: Die Dehnfugenabdichtung der WU-Betonbauteile erfolgt allgemein bei Anwendung von CEMtobent® Systemen max. zu 2 m WS, bei höheren Wasserdrücken ist ein innelliegendes Dehnfugenband D300/D320 zwingend zusätzlich vorzusehen. Nachfolgende Detailausbildungen sind spezifisch für BPA-Ausführungen.
  29. 29. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 29 von 42 Regeldetail für hohe Wasserdrücke Dehnfuge (Boden/Boden)
  30. 30. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 30 von 42 Regeldetail Dehnfugenband (Wand/Wand)
  31. 31. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 31 von 42 Regeldetail Dehnfugenband (Decke/Decke)
  32. 32. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 32 von 42 3.8 Bauteildurchdringungen Die CEMtobent® Bahnen werden in der Regel an Bauteildurchdringungen ausgespart und mit einem Keil aus CEMtopaste (Abmessung 3 cm x 3 cm) umlaufend angedichtet. Regeldetail WU-Brunnentopf in Sohlplatte für Kontroll-, Absenk- und Entspannungsbrunnen
  33. 33. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 33 von 42 Regeldetail Elektro - Doppelschrägdichtpackung (Wand) (Einbausituation in Schalung)
  34. 34. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 34 von 42 Regeldetail Elektro-Doppelschrägdichtpackung (Wand) (Situation nach Fertigstellung Abdichtung)
  35. 35. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 35 von 42 Regeldetail Rohr-Durchdringung (Wand)
  36. 36. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 36 von 42 Regeldetail Rohr-Durchdringung (gedämmte Wand)
  37. 37. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 37 von 42 3.9 Einbindung Bohrpfahlkopf Bohrpfähle: Bohrpfahlköpfe werden planmäßig ca. 2cm über dem Verlegeuntergrund (Beton- Sauberkeitsschicht) gekappt bzw. reprofiliert, die Oberfläche des Pfahlkopfbetons muss eben und kornrau hergestellt werden. Auf die Pfahlkopfoberfläche und die sichtbare Mantelfläche wird anschließend eine kristalline, nichtflexible Dichtungsschlämme CEMstar 2 in 1 appliziert. Die CEMtobent® Bahn wird beim Verlegen entsprechend des Pfahldurchmessers ausgespart. Mit CEMtopaste wird umlaufend ein Keil angespachtelt. Regeldetail Pfahlkopfausbildung
  38. 38. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 38 von 42 Mikropfähle: Nach dem Abstemmen der äußeren Betonumhüllung der Mikropfähle (GEWI-Zuganker) wird die Oberfläche der Betonsauberkeitsschicht bzw. der abgeschnittenen Umhüllung mittels CEMtopaste egalisiert. Anschließend wird die CEMtobent – Bahn so verlegt, dass sie das Kunststoffripprohr ausspart. Längsfüge- und Kopfstöße der Bahnen sollten einen ausreichenden Abstand (ca. > 40cm) zum Ripprohr des Mikropfahles haben. Mit einer ca. 50 cm x 50 cm großen CEMtobent® Manschette mit möglichst passgenauem Loch (Durchmesser wie Ripprohr) wird der Bereich in zweiter Lage abgedeckt. Das Ripprohr wird noch umlaufend mit einem Keil aus CEMtopaste angedichtet (ca. 3 cm x 3 cm, im Regeldetail nicht dargestellt!) Regeldetail Durchdringung Bodenplatte, Mikropfahl
  39. 39. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 39 von 42 3.10 Abschlüsse, Abdichtungsübergänge Abschlüsse von CEMtobent® Systemen werden mit Klemmleisten mechanisch fixiert. An Abdichtungsübergängen ist die CEMtobent® Bahn bis zu einer an- schließenden DIN 18533-Abdichtung als „braune Wanne“ System einzubauen. Nach Fertigstellung der anschließenden Bauwerksabdichtung nach DIN 18533, gegebenenfalls mit Los – Festflansch- konstruktion, ist der Übergang mittels eines aufgelegten Schleppstreifens aus CEMtobent® Bahn mit 20 cm Überlappung aufzubringen und mit einer Klemmleiste mechanisch auf der DIN 18533- Abdichtung zu fixieren. Regeldetail Arbeitsfuge (Wand / Decke / Wand_Übergang OK Gelände)
  40. 40. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 40 von 42 4 Nachfolgende Gewerke 4.1 Bewehrungsarbeiten Die Bewehrungsarbeiten sind so zu organisieren und auszuführen, dass eine Beschädigung von verlegten CEMtobent® Bahnen möglichst vermieden wird. 4.1.1 Schutzmaßnahmen bei Bewehrungsarbeiten Auf bereits verlegten CEMtobent® Bahnen darf keine Bewehrung gelagert werden. Die Bewehrung ist mit Sorgfalt zu transportieren und einzufädeln / einzu- bauen. Bei Trennarbeiten oder Schweißarbeiten sind Holz- oder Blechtafeln als Schutz vor Funkenflug / abtropfenden Schweißer- perlen vorzusehen. Werden dennoch Perforationen der Bahn oder Brandlöcher im Deckgewebe erkannt, sind diese mit einem Flicken CEMtobent® Bahn zu überdecken. 4.1.2 Abstandhalter und zulässige Auflast Die Abstandhalter der Bewehrung müssen den Anforderungen der WU-Richtlinie entsprechen. Idealerweise sind halbmondförmige Faserbetonleisten, auf der Spitze aufliegend eingebaut, zu verwenden. Unter Arbeitsfugen sind sogenannte „Spacer“, Faserbetonleisten mit Abschalblechen im Verlegeraster der Bewehrung, ideal, um ein Ausbluten in der Fuge zu verhindern. Die Anzahl der Bewehrungsabstandhalter ist in Abhängigkeit der zulässigen Belastung der Faserleisten auf das Flächengewicht der Bewehrung ab- zustimmen. Die Abstandhalter auf Bahnenstößen platzieren, um die Betonüberdeckung überall gewährleisten zu können.
  41. 41. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 41 von 42 4.2 Betonage Die Richtung der Betonage soll entgegen der Verlegerichtung der CEMtobent® - Bahnen erfolgen. Dadurch wird gewährleistet, dass in die Bahnenstöße kein Beton eindringt und die obenliegende Bahn im Überlappungsbereich aufklappen kann. 4.2.1 Schalöl Die Verwendung von Schalöl hat nach erfolgter Verlegung der CEMtobent® Bahnen zu unterbleiben. Regeldetail Überlappung Bahnenstoß / Betonierrichtung 4.2.2 Betonqualität und Einbau Die Betongüte muss den Mindest- anforderungen an einen Beton mit hohem Wassereindringwiderstand entsprechen. Die Vorgaben der WU-Richtlinie sind einzuhalten. Idealerweise ist eine Betonkonsistenz F3 zu wählen, bei normal üblicher Verdichtungsenergie in d er untersten
  42. 42. CEMtobent® Bentonit-Doppelabdichtung Seite 42 von 42 Betonierlage ist damit der Verbund des Deckgewebes mit dem Frischbeton gewährleistet. Um unnötige Verschmutzungen und witterungsbedingte Störungen der Verbund- und der Bentonitschicht zu vermeiden wird empfohlen, die Betonage möglichst rasch nach dem Verlegen des CEMtobent® Systems durchzuführen. 4.2.3 Ausschalfristen Bei Einhaltung der normativen Ausschalfristen kann gewährleistet werden, dass beim Entschalen die CEMtobent® Bahnen an den Stirnflächen nicht aus der jungen Betonmatrix gerissen werden. An von außen zugänglichen Wänden werden CEMtobent® Systeme nachträglich lose verlegt. Sollen CEMtobent® Systeme im Verbund (zweihäuptige Schalung) verlegt werden, empfehlen Wir CEMtobent® CS Plus Systeme zu verwenden. 4.3 Perimeterdämmung Das nachträgliche Anbringen von Perimeterdämmungen hat gemäß Zulassung der Perimeterdämmung zu erfolgen. Idealerweise sind die Dämmplatten mittels lösemittelfreiem 2K-Bitumenkleber vollflächig auf die CEMtobent® Bahnen aufzubringen. 4.4 Verfüllung und Anfüllschutz Noppenbahnen dürfen nicht direkt vor CEMtobent – Bahnen angeordnet werden. Gegebenenfalls ist eine Lage Perimeterdämmung mit Mindestdicke von 50 mm zwischen Noppenbahn und CEMtobent – Bahn anzuordnen. Zum Hinterfüllen des Arbeitsraumes ist in jedem Fall, auch bei einer Perimeterdämmlage, steinfreies Boden- material zu verwenden um Perforationen der CEMtobent – Bahn bzw. eine Ver- krallung mit anschließender Scherbe- anspruchung der Dämmlage und der damit einhergehenden Gefahr des Abrutschens durch Setzungen des Hinterfüllkörpers zu verhindern. Optional können Geovliese als Schutzlagen zur Erhöhung der Robustheit gegen Bahnenhautverletzungen beim Anfüllen vorgesehen werden. 5 Qualitätssicherung Die Qualitätssicherung des CEMtobent® Systems wird an Hand der Abarbeitung der Checkliste „WU-Konstruktion“ in Anlage dokumentiert.
  43. 43. Bentonitgeschützte Betonbauwerke mittels CEMtobent® DS / CS Plus Checklists WU Konstruktion Seite: Bauvorhaben Bauabschnitt/Bautell: Nachunternehmer erledigt □ Auflagen aus der Baugenehmigung prüfen □ □ Ausführungspläne und Details vorhanden □ Sicht- prüfung Die dem AG-bzw. der Bauleitung nachzuweisenden Prüfungen und die Art der Prüfung werden nachfolgend projektspezifisch festgelegt und können im Bedarfsfall, um weitere Kriterien während der Ausführung erweitert werden. Es handelt sich hierbei nur um einen Teil der nach den geltenden Normen grundsätzlich durchzuführenden Prüfungen. in Arbeit mangelhaft In Ordnung Mangel beseitigt □ □ Leistungsübereinstimmung mit Auftrag □ □ □ □ □ Vorgaben Einhaltung: Bauschein Auflagen □ □ □ □ □ Planungs- und Qualitätsvorgaben beachten: □ □ □ □ □ Überreinstimmung eingebauter Teile mit Vorgabe □ □ □ Ausführung □ □ □ □ □ Einweisung aller Beteiligten (Handwerker und Führungspersonal) □ □ □ □ □ Örtliche Absteckung nach Lage und Höhe □ □ □ □ □ Materiallieferung (Lieferscheine) □ □ □ □ □ Materiallieferung (Witterungsschutz) □ □ □ □ □ Ausführungstemperatur und Witterung □ □ □ □ □ CEMtobent® Bentonitmatten Lage, Stöße □ □ □ □ □ Maßhaltigkeit □ □ □ □ □ Abspannung und Verankerung, keine Abstandshalter aus Holz □ □ □ □ □ Fugenaufteilung und Fugenabdichtungen (CEMflex) □ □ □ □ □ Anschlüsse an benachbarte Bauteile, thermische Trennung □ □ □ □ □ Kontrolle der Betonierarbeiten □ □ □ □ □ Betoniergeschwindigkeit, Betondruck □ □ □ □ □ Sachgemäße Betonverdichtung □ □ □ Abnahme □ □ □ □ □ Güteüberwachung □ □ □ □ □ Dokumentation, Lieferscheine etc. □ □ □ Sonstiges: □ □ □ □ □ □ □ □ □ □ □ □ □ □ □ □ □ □ □ □ □ □ □ Bei mangelhafter Ausführung: Beschreibung □ □ □ □ □ □ erforderliche Maßnahme □ □ □ □ ↑ Zuständigkeit: Termin: beseitigt Name Datum Unterschrift (Beseitigung)

