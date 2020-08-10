Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRACTICES THAT WILL HELP TEACHERS PREVENT EYE STRAINS DURING ONLINE SESSIONS
Online classes have played the role of savior during COVID-19. It was initially challenging for teachers to properly condu...
Usually it is recommended by doctors to not use computer for more than 6 hours. However, there are many professionals who ...
POSITIONING OF MONITOR
It is extremely important to choose a monitor that can support a high resolution. A monitor with bad resolution will only ...
ROOM LIGHTING
One of the main things that cause strain is eye squinting. This usually happens when there’s a strong light that makes it ...
DISTANCE FROM SCREEN
Parents have been scolding their children to sit away from TV screen from as long as televisions have been invented. They ...
20-20-20 RULE
Using computer doesn’t damage your eye, using it excessively does. There are professionals who work 12 hours on computer y...
CREATE A SCHEDULE
Apart from taking a 20 seconds break, it is also important to have a proper schedule to use digital devices such as comput...
Online learning has positively impacted the quality of learning during Covid-19. It may have a few drawbacks, but it is an...
×