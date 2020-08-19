Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
IAO GRANTS FULL ACCREDITATION TO ELLEN TECHNOLABS
 Since its inception, International Accreditation Organization has established a global standard for education providers ...
 In pursuit of our mission, IAO has employed the following process to evaluate institutes:  Step # 1: Institutes apply f...
Granting Full Accreditation Status to Ellen Techno Labs
 We would like to announce that Ellen TechnoLabs has successfully cleared all of IAO’s evaluation phases to acquire IAO’s...
 About Ellen TechnoLabs  Ellen TechnoLabs is an Industrial Automation Training Centre where we offer broad and comprehen...
About IAO  IAO is an international quality assurance agency, working to improve quality assurance standards of organizati...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Iao grants full accreditation to ellen technolabs

22 views

Published on

Since its inception, International Accreditation Organization has established a global standard for education providers around the world.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Iao grants full accreditation to ellen technolabs

  1. 1. IAO GRANTS FULL ACCREDITATION TO ELLEN TECHNOLABS
  2. 2.  Since its inception, International Accreditation Organization has established a global standard for education providers around the world. IAO aims to be a platform through which educational institutes, be it a college or a training center, have the opportunity to get global recognition for their commitment to high quality education. Over the years, we have accredited more than 12,000 institutes around the globe, establishing their repute as internationally recognized education providers.
  3. 3.  In pursuit of our mission, IAO has employed the following process to evaluate institutes:  Step # 1: Institutes apply for IAO’s accreditation using the initial application form.  Step # 2: Once the initial application form is approved by our Commission Members, a visit inspection is conducted by our Global Chapter Members.  Step # 3: A report of the visit inspection is submitted to our Commission Members for final approval. Upon approval, the institute acquires IAO’s full accreditation along with our seal and certificate.
  4. 4. Granting Full Accreditation Status to Ellen Techno Labs
  5. 5.  We would like to announce that Ellen TechnoLabs has successfully cleared all of IAO’s evaluation phases to acquire IAO’s full accreditation and seal. Ellen TechnoLabs is now an accredited institute by IAO.
  6. 6.  About Ellen TechnoLabs  Ellen TechnoLabs is an Industrial Automation Training Centre where we offer broad and comprehensive professional training covering areas of the industrial automation field and complete cycle of a project. It is conducted in small groups and comprises classroom sessions as well as practical training and hands-on experience, so as to ensure maximum learning and enhance expertise in product competency, engineering and project execution. At Ellen TechnoLabs, we are committed to helping fresh graduates achieve the skills and expertise required to take their careers to the next level. We offer them comprehensive technical training to acquire, maintain and optimize their Industrial Automation skills.
  7. 7. About IAO  IAO is an international quality assurance agency, working to improve quality assurance standards of organizations all over the world. With its global network of experts, IAO grants accreditation to educational institutions, corporations, professionals and qualified individuals. www.iao.org

×