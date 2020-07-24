Successfully reported this slideshow.
IAO GLOBAL CHAPTER MEMBER VISITS JOMS INTERNATIONAL
  2. 2. International Accreditation Organization is the pioneer in providing global accreditation to institutes around the world regardless of their location, financials and type. Be it a training center, a university or a college, IAO believes in creating a standard of education for every education provider worldwide through its global accreditation. Over the years, IAO has accredited more than 12,000 educational institutes worldwide, making us the leading international accreditation body.
  3. 3.  In pursuit of our mission, IAO has employed the following process to evaluate institutes:  Step # 1: Institutes apply for IAO’s accreditation using the initial application form.  Step # 2: Once the initial application form is approved by our Commission Members, a visit inspection is conducted by our Global Chapter Members.  Step # 3: A report of the visit inspection is submitted to our Commission Members for final approval. Upon approval, the institute acquires IAO’s full accreditation along with our seal and certificate.
  4. 4. IAO Global Chapter Member Visits JOMS International
  5. 5. Whether you want to take up a job in a reputed salon or would like to start your own salon, Joms International Beauty Academy & Salon is one of the finest makeup & beauty institutes in India where you can learn and understand all about the business of beauty. Gone are the days when beauty was looked down upon as a career for housewives or for those who were unable to do anything else.
  About IAO IAO is an international quality assurance agency, working to improve quality assurance standards of organizations all over the world. With its global network of experts, IAO grants accreditation to educational institutions, corporations, professionals and qualified individuals.

