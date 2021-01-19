Successfully reported this slideshow.
General Standards and Procedures Ogólne standardy i procedury Profesjonalne członkostwo
General Standards and Procedures Przegląd  Biegłe opanowanie – ocena  Stosowanie standardów i procedur  Twoje profesjon...
General Standards and Procedures Biegłe opanowanie - ocena Co rozumie się przez opanowanie umiejętności? Manual instruktor...
General Standards and Procedures Biegłe opanowanie - ocena  Jak ocenić czy kursant biegle opanował umiejętności i spełnił...
General Standards and Procedures Biegłe opanowanie - ocena  Biegłe opanowanie umiejętności i spełnienie standardów. . . ...
General Standards and Procedures Biegłe opanowanie - ocena  Jak ocenić czy kursant biegle opanował wiedzę teoretyczną i s...
General Standards and Procedures Biegłe opanowanie - ocena  Biegłe opanowanie wiedzy teoretycznej . . . Rozdział „Ogólne ...
General Standards and Procedures Biegłe opanowanie - ocena  Biegłe opanowanie wiedzy teoretycznej . . .  W przypadku szk...
General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur  Gdzie znaleźć i jak stosować standardy oraz procedury ...
General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Instruktor prosi doświadczonego nurka ze stopniem PADI R...
General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Instruktor prowadzi kurs Open Water Diver z czteroosobow...
General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Obejrzyj niniejszy scenariusz przedstawiający instruktor...
General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Divemaster asystujący przy kursie Open Water Diver ma gw...
General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Jeżeli kursant ukończy kurs Open Water Diver i bezpośred...
General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Jeżeli kursant ukończy kurs Advanced Open Water Diver i ...
General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Asystent Instruktora prowadzi specjalizację Doskonała pł...
General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Jeśli nurek posiada certyfikat wydany przez inną organiz...
General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur W których z poniższych miejsc nurkowych można przeprowad...
General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur W których z poniższych miejsc nurkowych można przeprowad...
General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Uczestnik kursu rescue diver przychodzi na nurkowanie na...
General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Asystujesz innemu Instruktorowi PADI w przeprowadzaniu p...
General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Po przeprowadzeniu ostatniego nurkowania na wodach otwar...
General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Instruktor rozważa czy podczas nurkowania nocnego typu A...
General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Nurek ukończył specjalizację AWARE – Identyfikacja ryb w...
General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Osoba na wózku inwalidzkim chciałaby się zapisać na kurs...
General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Uczestnik kursu Open Water Diver ma kolegę, który ukończ...
General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Certyfikowani nurkowie chcą dołączyć do uczestników prog...
General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Co musisz zrobić, jeżeli to ty przeprowadzasz ostatnie n...
General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Ty, ośmiu kursantów i jeden certyfikowany asystent przyj...
General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur  Co zrobisz, jeśli będziesz mieć pytanie odnośnie stand...
General Standards and Procedures Profesjonalne członkostwo  Jakie informacje znajdują się w rozdziale Profesjonalne człon...
General Standards and Procedures Profesjonalne członkostwo  Rozdział Profesjonalne członkostwo. . .  W części Status czł...
General Standards and Procedures Profesjonalne członkostwo  Co należy zrobić, aby utrzymać aktualne członkostwo w PADI? R...
General Standards and Procedures Profesjonalne członkostwo  Co się dzieje, gdy członkostwo traci ważność? Rozdział Profes...
General Standards and Procedures Profesjonalne członkostwo  Gdy członkostwo traci ważność. . . Rozdział Profesjonalne czł...
General Standards and Procedures Profesjonalne członkostwo  W jaki sposób Umowa licencyjna PADI reguluje wykorzystanie lo...
General Standards and Procedures Profesjonalne członkostwo  Umowa licencyjna PADI. . .  Nie używaj logo ani znaków firmo...
General Standards and Procedures Profesjonalne członkostwo  Umowa licencyjna PADI. . .  Znaki firmowe PADI są wartościow...
General Standards and Procedures Profesjonalne członkostwo  Jak składać zamówienia w lokalnym biurze PADI? Przewodnik szk...
General Standards and Procedures Profesjonalne członkostwo  Jak możesz się dowiedzieć z kim w biurze PADI powinieneś się ...
Standardy

  1. 1. General Standards and Procedures Ogólne standardy i procedury Profesjonalne członkostwo
  2. 2. General Standards and Procedures Przegląd  Biegłe opanowanie – ocena  Stosowanie standardów i procedur  Twoje profesjonalne członkostwo
  3. 3. General Standards and Procedures Biegłe opanowanie - ocena Co rozumie się przez opanowanie umiejętności? Manual instruktorski PADI, rozdział „Ogólne standardy i procedury” – „Standardy szkoleniowe”, „Opanowanie umiejętności”. Spełnienie wymagań Oceny wiedzy teoretycznej i wymagań zaliczeniowych umiejętności oraz wykonywanie umiejętności w sposób płynny i komfortowy – tak jak zrobiłby to certyfikowany na tym poziomie nurek.
  4. 4. General Standards and Procedures Biegłe opanowanie - ocena  Jak ocenić czy kursant biegle opanował umiejętności i spełnił standardy kursu? Słowa kluczowe – w sposób płynny, komfortowy i powtarzalny. Kursant, który spełnił wymaganie, ale:  wydawał się odczuwać zaniepokojenie lub dyskomfort, nie opanował umiejętności.  kilkakrotnie się zatrzymywał i zaczynał od początku, tym samym nie wykazując się płynnością, nie opanował umiejętności.  ty sam masz wątpliwości odnośnie tego, czy mógłby ponownie zademonstrować umiejętność we właściwy sposób, nie opanował umiejętności.
  5. 5. General Standards and Procedures Biegłe opanowanie - ocena  Biegłe opanowanie umiejętności i spełnienie standardów. . .  Uczestnicy kursów poziomu niekierowniczego nie muszą demonstrować umiejętności w sposób ekspercki, ale muszą to zrobić pewnie i rzetelnie.  Powtarzanie jest użyteczne i buduje pewność siebie.  Bądź świadom tego, że poziom komfortu kursantów może się znacznie różnić od twojego, a dodatkowo mogą występować duże różnice pomiędzy poszczególnymi kursantami.  Bądź cierpliwy i uważny, wspieraj nurków w procesie uczenia.
  6. 6. General Standards and Procedures Biegłe opanowanie - ocena  Jak ocenić czy kursant biegle opanował wiedzę teoretyczną i spełnił standardy?  Kursant musi się wykazać biegłością, zaliczając Sprawdziany wiedzy, quizy i egzaminy.  Odnosi się to również do praktycznego zastosowania wiedzy w nurkowaniu.  Twoja interakcja i omówienie pojęć są kluczowe celem upewnienia się, że nurkowie potrafią w praktyce zastosować to, czego się nauczyli.  Wdrażaj to podejście na wykładach oraz podczas nurkowań na wodach basenopodobnych i otwartych.
  7. 7. General Standards and Procedures Biegłe opanowanie - ocena  Biegłe opanowanie wiedzy teoretycznej . . . Rozdział „Ogólne standardy i procedury” – „Dokumentacja i procedury administracyjne”, „Ocena wiedzy teoretycznej”. Procedury oceny wiedzy teoretycznej:  Quizy i egzaminy „zamkniętej książki”.  Egzaminy ustne dozwolone, gdy egzaminy pisemne nie są dostępne w języku zrozumiałym dla kursanta lub kursant ma udokumentowane trudności w uczeniu się.  Powtórny quiz/egzamin w przypadku wyniku poniżej 75%.  Osobiście omów z kursantami pytania z quizów/egzaminów, na które udzielili niewłaściwej odpowiedzi i upewnij się, że rozumieją omawiany materiał.
  8. 8. General Standards and Procedures Biegłe opanowanie - ocena  Biegłe opanowanie wiedzy teoretycznej . . .  W przypadku szkolenia online (PADI eLearning), kursanci zdają Szybką powtórkę (Quick Review), a ty omawiasz z nimi błędne odpowiedzi.
  9. 9. General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur  Gdzie znaleźć i jak stosować standardy oraz procedury w kontekście szkoleniowym? Aby udzielić odpowiedzi na następujące pytania, użyj Manuala instruktorskiego PADI – rozdział Ogólne standardy i procedury.
  10. 10. General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Instruktor prosi doświadczonego nurka ze stopniem PADI Rescue Diver, aby asystował przy kursie Open Water Diver. Czy nurek ten spełnia wymagania potrzebne do pełnienia roli certyfikowanego asystenta? Nie – certyfikowany asystent to mający status nauczycielski Instruktor PADI, Asystent Instruktora PADI lub Divemaster PADI mający aktywny status.  Standardy szkoleniowe – Certyfikowany Asystent
  11. 11. General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Instruktor prowadzi kurs Open Water Diver z czteroosobową grupą uczestników – jest to rodzina składająca się z dwojga rodziców i dwojga dzieci w wieku 11 i 10 lat. Nurek ze stopniem PADI Rescue Diver chce się przyłączyć na ich ostatnie nurkowanie na wodach otwartych. Czy instruktor może wyrazić na to zgodę? Nie – jeżeli dzieci w wieku 10-11 lat biorą udział w nurkowaniach, współczynnik wynosi 4:1, przy czym w grupie może być maksymalnie dwoje dzieci.  Standardy szkoleniowe – Współczynniki kursant- instruktor, Nurkowania na wodach otwartych
  12. 12. General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Obejrzyj niniejszy scenariusz przedstawiający instruktora sprawdzającego głębokość miejsca nurkowego i wybierz najlepszą opcję. Opcja 3 Minimalna głębokość dla nurkowania na wodach otwartych to 5 metrów.  Standardy szkoleniowe – Nurkowania na wodach otwartych
  13. 13. General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Divemaster asystujący przy kursie Open Water Diver ma gwizdek przypięty do węża inflatora. Czy Divemaster potrzebuje gwizdek? Czy Divemaster potrzebuje jakieś inne urządzenie sygnalizacyjne? Tak – certyfikowani asystenci (oraz instruktorzy) muszą posiadać dwa urządzenia do sygnalizacji na powierzchni – jedno dźwiękowe i jedno wizualne, jak na przykład boja, raca, lusterko sygnalizacyjne, itp.).  Standardy szkoleniowe – Sprzęt
  14. 14. General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Jeżeli kursant ukończy kurs Open Water Diver i bezpośrednio po nim zapisze się na specjalizację Nurkowanie nocne, czy musi wypełnić nowe zwolnienie z odpowiedzialności prawnej? Tak – na początku kursu nurek musi podpisać nowy dokument, ponieważ kurs kontynuacji edukacji może narazić go na odmienne ryzyko, czego nurek musi być świadomy.  Dokumentacja i procedury administracyjne – Dokumentacja
  15. 15. General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Jeżeli kursant ukończy kurs Advanced Open Water Diver i bezpośrednio po nim zapisze się na specjalizację Nurkowanie głębokie, czy musi wypełnić nowe zwolnienie z odpowiedzialności prawnej? Nie – jeżeli nurek wypełnił Dokument administracyjny dla kontynuacji edukacji (Continuing Education Administrative Document), dotyczy on wybranych przez kursanta w ciągu 12 miesięcy programów kontynuacji edukacji. Tak – jeżeli nurek wypełnił klasyczny formularz.  Dokumentacja i procedury administracyjne – Dokumentacja
  16. 16. General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Asystent Instruktora prowadzi specjalizację Doskonała pływalność pod kierunkiem Instruktora. Czy Instruktor musi być obecny na miejscu nurkowym? Nie – Instruktor musi być dostępny do konsultacji w czasie kursu, ale nie musi być obecny podczas sesji szkoleniowych.  Standardy szkoleniowe – Nadzór
  17. 17. General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Jeśli nurek posiada certyfikat wydany przez inną organizację szkoleniową, a którego charakterystyka odpowiada certyfikatowi PADI Open Water Diver, czy możesz przyjąć nurka na kurs Advanced Open Water Diver? Tak, ale jedynie po uprzednim przeprowadzeniu wstępnej oceny wiedzy teoretycznej i umiejętności praktycznych.  Standardy szkoleniowe – Wstępnie wymagane certyfikaty
  18. 18. General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur W których z poniższych miejsc nurkowych można przeprowadzić szkolenie na wodach basenopodobnych?
  19. 19. General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur W których z poniższych miejsc nurkowych można przeprowadzić szkolenie na wodach basenopodobnych? Na basenie oraz na spokojnej plaży – tego dnia, w którym zostało zrobione zdjęcie. Plaża, na której występują fale nie spełnia wymagań wód basenopodobnych – tego dnia, w którym zostało zrobione zdjęcie.  Standardy szkoleniowe – Wody basenopodobne
  20. 20. General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Uczestnik kursu rescue diver przychodzi na nurkowanie na wodach otwartych z nowym suchym skafandrem. Nurek nigdy wcześniej nie nurkował w suchym skafandrze. Co powinieneś zrobić w takiej sytuacji? Wyjaśnij, że zanim nurkowie po raz pierwszy użyją suchych skafandrów na wodach otwartych, muszą odbyć wstępne przeszkolenie na wodach basenopodobnych.  Standardy szkoleniowe – Wstępne przeszkolenie w suchym skafandrze
  21. 21. General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Asystujesz innemu Instruktorowi PADI w przeprowadzaniu porannych nurkowań typu Adventure – głębokich i z łodzi. Jeden z uczestników kursu Advanced Open Water Diver chciałby także zaliczyć specjalizację Podwodny przyrodnik tego samego popołudnia. Czy powinieneś pozwolić kursantowi na wykonanie jeszcze dwóch nurkowań szkoleniowych? Nie – przeprowadzaj maksymalnie trzy nurkowania szkoleniowe na wodach otwartych w ciągu jednego dnia, nocy, bądź ich kombinacji.  Standardy szkoleniowe – Nurkowania na wodach otwartych
  22. 22. General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Po przeprowadzeniu ostatniego nurkowania na wodach otwartych zdajesz sobie sprawę, że kursant nie uiścił wszystkich uprzednio uzgodnionych opłat. Czy możesz wstrzymać wydanie certyfikatu do momentu dokonania wpłaty? Tak – możesz wstrzymać wydanie certyfikatu, dopóki kursant nie uiści wszystkich uprzednio uzgodnionych opłat. Jednakże, nie wstrzymuj wydania certyfikatu celem rozwiązania osobistych sporów lub innych zatargów.  Dokumentacja i procedury administracyjne – Certyfikacja
  23. 23. General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Instruktor rozważa czy podczas nurkowania nocnego typu Adventure nie pozwolić kursantom wpłynąć przez dziurę do zatopionej barki, wypływając po drugiej stronie – powstały w ten sposób dystans do pokonania wyniósłby 12 metrów. Czy jest to dobry pomysł i czy zezwalają na to Standardy PADI? Nie – nie przeprowadzaj nurkowań na wodach otwartych w jaskiniach, kawernach, pod lodem ani w żadnych innych warunkach, które uniemożliwiają, bezpośrednie, pionowe wypłynięcie na powierzchnię.  Standardy szkoleniowe – Nurkowania na wodach otwartych
  24. 24. General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Nurek ukończył specjalizację AWARE – Identyfikacja ryb w ogromnym oceanarium – wody kontrolowane. Czy możesz zaliczyć nurkowi Nurkowanie Adventure: AWARE – Identyfikacja ryb na poczet kursu Advanced Open Water Diver? Tak – nurkowania specjalistyczne wykonane na wodach kontrolowanych mogą zostać zaliczone na poczet certyfikacji PADI Advanced Open Water Diver, jeżeli warunki środowiska sprzyjają spełnieniu wymagań zaliczeniowych kursu.  Standardy szkoleniowe – Wody kontrolowane
  25. 25. General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Osoba na wózku inwalidzkim chciałaby się zapisać na kurs Open Water Diver. Jakie procedury wdrożysz? Te same procedury jak w przypadku każdego innego kursanta – na początku kursu dana osoba musi przeczytać, wypełnić i podpisać odpowiednią dokumentację. Jeśli dana osoba udzieli odpowiedzi „TAK” na któreś z pytań w oświadczeniu medycznym, musi dostarczyć pisemne zaświadczenie lekarza o braku przeciwwskazań do nurkowania przed rozpoczęciem szkolenia w wodzie.  Dokumentacja i procedury administracyjne – Dokumentacja
  26. 26. General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Uczestnik kursu Open Water Diver ma kolegę, który ukończył kurs pięć lat temu. Poprosił on tego kolegę o pożyczenie podręcznika na czas kursu. Jak zareagujesz? Każdy kursant musi mieć własne, aktualne materiały szkoleniowe PADI, włączając w to podręcznik kursanta, do użytku podczas kursu i w przyszłości. Pożyczanie materiałów nie spełnia tych kryteriów – jeden nurek nie będzie miał materiałów do użycia jako źródło informacji po kursie, a drugi kursant nie będzie posiadał aktualnych materiałów podczas kursu.  Standardy szkoleniowe – Materiały
  27. 27. General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Certyfikowani nurkowie chcą dołączyć do uczestników programu Discover Scuba Diving (DSD). Obejrzyj niniejszy scenariusz i zadecyduj czy instruktorka przestrzega standardów. Tak – instruktorka użyła współczynnika mającego zastosowanie dla uczestników programu DSD. Wyjaśniła certyfikowanym nurkom, że mają przestrzegać własnego planu nurkowania.  Standardy szkoleniowe – Współczynniki kursant-instruktor
  28. 28. General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Co musisz zrobić, jeżeli to ty przeprowadzasz ostatnie nurkowanie szkoleniowe na wodach otwartych dla kursanta z przekazówką? Upewnij się, że spełnione zostały wszystkie wymagania zaliczeniowe (łącznie ze sprawdzianem umiejętności pływackich) i przedłóż PIC (kopertę lub online) bądź odpowiednią aplikację do lokalnego biura PADI.  Dokumentacja i procedury administracyjne – Przekazówka (referral)
  29. 29. General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur Ty, ośmiu kursantów i jeden certyfikowany asystent przyjeżdżacie na miejsce nurkowe celem wykonania nurkowania na wodach otwartych. Pada deszcz i wieje wiatr. Co robisz? Dokonaj oceny warunków i ryzyka – ze względów bezpieczeństwa i kontroli konieczne może okazać się odwołanie nurkowania lub zmniejszenie współczynników w oparciu o takie czynniki jak: • warunki – ruchy wody, temperatura, widoczność, głębokość, organizmy wodne, miejsca wejścia/wyjścia; • pogoda; • wymagania w danym nurkowaniu; • ilość certyfikowanych asystentów; • twoje własne możliwości, ograniczenia i znajomość miejsca nurkowego; • wiek, możliwości, doświadczenie i poziom komfortu uczestników.  Standardy szkoleniowe – Nurkowania na wodach otwartych i/lub Współczynniki kursant-instruktor
  30. 30. General Standards and Procedures Stosowanie standardów i procedur  Co zrobisz, jeśli będziesz mieć pytanie odnośnie standardów i procedur oraz ich zastosowania w kontekście szkoleniowym? Istnieje wiele źródeł informacji – jeśli nie jesteś pewny, nie zgaduj – poszukaj porady i pomocy.  Skontaktuj się z przedstawicielem ds. szkolenia w lokalnym biurze PADI.  Zajrzyj do Przewodnika szkoleniowego kursów PADI (PADI’s Guide to Teaching).  Wejdź na stronę padi.com/Pros’ Site, gdzie znajdziesz różne narzędzia i materiały źródłowe.
  31. 31. General Standards and Procedures Profesjonalne członkostwo  Jakie informacje znajdują się w rozdziale Profesjonalne członkostwo w Manualu instruktorskim PADI? Manual instruktorski PADI, rozdział Profesjonalne członkostwo.  Zobowiązanie członkowskie, informacje odnośnie statusu członkowskiego oraz stopni profesjonalnych (zawodowych) PADI, EFR i PADI TecRec.  Zobowiązanie członkowskie – Kodeks postępowania zostanie omówione podczas wykładu dotyczącego minimalizacji ryzyka.  Nie przestrzeganie kodeksu postępowania nie tylko może narazić bezpieczeństwo nurków pozostających pod twoją opieką, ale także może wpłynąć negatywnie na twój status członkowski i karierę.
  32. 32. General Standards and Procedures Profesjonalne członkostwo  Rozdział Profesjonalne członkostwo. . .  W części Status członkowski znajdują się objaśnienia dotyczące różnych form statusu członkowskiego.  W części Stopnie profesjonalne (zawodowe) znajdują się wymagania wstępne i obowiązki dla wszystkich stopni poziomu profesjonalnego (zawodowego).
  33. 33. General Standards and Procedures Profesjonalne członkostwo  Co należy zrobić, aby utrzymać aktualne członkostwo w PADI? Rozdział Profesjonalne członkostwo – Status członkowski.  Każdego roku odnawiać członkostwo i opłacać składki.  Automatyczne odnowienie – dokonywane elektronicznie.  Odnowienie drogą tradycyjną – poprzez podpisanie i przedłożenie dokumentów.  Aby utrzymać status nauczycielski, należy posiadać dowód aktualnego ubezpieczenia (chyba, że nie ma to zastosowania w danym kraju).  Należy aktualizować swoje dane kontaktowe.  Wejdź na stronę Pros’ Site.  Zadzwoń do biura PADI – dział obsługi klienta.
  34. 34. General Standards and Procedures Profesjonalne członkostwo  Co się dzieje, gdy członkostwo traci ważność? Rozdział Profesjonalne członkostwo – Status członkowski.  Jeśli nie odnowisz członkostwa, przestajesz być Członkiem PADI, nie możesz się przedstawiać jako Członek PADI i przestajesz otrzymywać świadczenia członkowskie.  Lepiej jest odnowić członkostwo w statusie nienauczycielskim niż pozwolić, aby straciło ważność.
  35. 35. General Standards and Procedures Profesjonalne członkostwo  Gdy członkostwo traci ważność. . . Rozdział Profesjonalne członkostwo – Status członkowski.  Jeśli członkostwo utraci swoją ważność na dłużej niż rok, konieczne będzie ponowne przeszkolenie, aby znowu uzyskać status nauczycielski.  Wymagania różnią się w zależności od długości wygaśnięcia i zmian w standardach.  Opcje ponownego przeszkolenia obejmują udział w forum członkowskim, odnowienie uprawnień (Status Update) lub udział w IDC/IE.  Wymagania mogą się nieco różnić pomiędzy biurami PADI ze względu na lokalne przepisy.  Jeżeli twoje członkostwo straci ważność, skontaktuj się z lokalnym biurem PADI.
  36. 36. General Standards and Procedures Profesjonalne członkostwo  W jaki sposób Umowa licencyjna PADI reguluje wykorzystanie logo PADI do reklamowania kursów?  Możesz wykorzystywać logo PADI do reklamowania kursów PADI.  Umieszczaj logo PADI na papierze firmowym, wizytówkach, ulotkach, broszurach, banerach i naklejkach.  Logo musi wyglądać dokładnie tak jak oryginał z biura PADI – nie łącz logo PADI z innym logo.
  37. 37. General Standards and Procedures Profesjonalne członkostwo  Umowa licencyjna PADI. . .  Nie używaj logo ani znaków firmowych PADI w nazwie własnej działalności, w adresach stron internetowych/mailowych lub na jakichkolwiek innych produktach.  Aby powielać lub udostępniać online jakiekolwiek materiały PADI objęte prawami autorskimi, włączając w to filmy/DVD, należy uzyskać pozwolenie z biura PADI.
  38. 38. General Standards and Procedures Profesjonalne członkostwo  Umowa licencyjna PADI. . .  Znaki firmowe PADI są wartościowe, gdyż są one rozpoznawalne na całym świecie i kojarzą się z programami nurkowymi wysokiej jakości.  Używaj ich z rozwagą i w spójny sposób.  Jeżeli masz jakiekolwiek pytania odnośnie wykorzystywania znaków firmowych PADI, skontaktuj się z lokalnym biurem PADI.
  39. 39. General Standards and Procedures Profesjonalne członkostwo  Jak składać zamówienia w lokalnym biurze PADI? Przewodnik szkoleniowy kursów PADI (PADI’s Guide to Teaching), Procedury członkowskie.  Składaj zamówienia, wykorzystując do tego celu „koszyk zakupów” dostępny online dla Członków PADI.  Pobierz cennik PADI ze strony Pros’ Site.  Skontaktuj się z Działem sprzedaży w lokalnym biurze PADI – telefonicznie, wysyłając faks, email lub drogą pocztową i złóż zamówienie.  Przedstawiciele PADI ds. sprzedaży to instruktorzy, którzy mogą ci pomóc wybrać właściwe materiały.
  40. 40. General Standards and Procedures Profesjonalne członkostwo  Jak możesz się dowiedzieć z kim w biurze PADI powinieneś się skontaktować w danej sprawie?  Dane kontaktowe pracowników PADI są podawane w The Undersea Journal oraz na stronie Pros’ Site.  Jeżeli masz wątpliwości, skontaktuj się z sekretariatem.

