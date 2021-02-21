Introductory mine diver instruktor prezentacja

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  Copyright IAND Inc. dba IANTD 1985 - 2016 The Leader in Diver Education Prezentacja kursu wersja: 16.5.7 INTRODUCTORY MINe diver InstruCtor
  1. UKOŃCZONE 21 LAT 2. 200 NURKOWAŃ/75 MINE 3. CERTYFIKATY: LIMITED MINE INSTRUCTOR, MINE DIVER, CPR, OXYGEN PROVIDER, FIRST AID. 4. PRZEPROWADZIŁ PRZYNAJMNIEJ 3 KURSY LIMITED MINE 5. ASYSTA PRZY (1) JEDNYM KURSIE INTRODUCTORY MINE + REKOMENDACJA INSTRUKTORA IANTD TECHNICAL CAVE 6. DOKUMENTY DO WYPEŁNIENIA:  Dane osobowe  IANTD Training Approval Request  Kwestionariusz medyczny (zaświadczenie lekarskie)  IANTD Complete Liability Release and Contract Not to Sue  Ocena umiejętności wodnych  IANTD Professional Member Registration 5. UBEZPIECZENIE NA MIN 1 000 000 $
  Czas trwania kursu 2 dni (pod warunkiem, że została odbyta wcześniej asysta na kursie Introductory Mine u innego instruktora IANTD Technical Cave. Nie Mine Supervisorzy muszą odbyć 2 asysty u dwóch różnych IANTD Technical Cave Instruktorów, a jedna z nich może być połączona z IDP) Kurs składa się z:  Zajęć teoretycznych  Zajęć powierzchniowych  Nurkowań jaskiniowych  Egzaminu teoretycznego  Egzaminu praktycznego
  BCD lub płyta z uprzężą  ABC – maska, fajka, płetwy  Mokry skafander na basen  Suchy skafander na WO  Butle nurkowe 15l lub zestaw 2x12l – opcjonalnie SM  Balast  Komputer  Kompas  Tabliczka nurkowa  2 narzędzia tnące  Tabele deco  Zapasowy miernik głębokości i czasu  3 latarki (główna i 2 zapasowe)  Bojka  Kołowrotek lub szpulka  Zapasowa maska  Maseczka resuscytacyjna  Zestaw tlenowy i apteczka  Markery kierunkowe (3) i niekierunkowe (3)  Zalecany kask
  1 dzień:  Teoria  Zajęcia powierzchniowe  Egzamin teoretyczny 2 dzień:  Nurkowania sztolniowe  Egzamin praktyczny
  1 DZIEŃ 2 DZIEŃ PAPIERY EGZAMIN Z OMÓWIENIA TEORIA - WIEDZA NURKOWANIA EGZAMIN PRAKTYCZNY TEORIA - PREZENTACJE EGZAMIN Z OMÓWIENIA KOŃCOWEGO ZAJĘCIA POWIERZCHNIOWE OCENA KOŃCOWA EGZAMIN TEORETYCZNY
  1. Standardy 2. Wiedza teoretyczna:  Konfiguracja 3. Prezentacje 4. Omówienia 5. Marketing
  CUE CARDS - WODA OTWARTA 1. S-DRIIL 2. BRAK GAZU 12 METRÓW 3. BRAK GAZU 12 METRÓW CZARNA MASKA 4. BRAK GAZU PŁYNIECIE PO PORĘCZÓWCE 5. BRAK GAZU PŁYNIECIE PO PORĘCZÓWCE W CZARNEJ MASCE 6. AWARIA GŁÓWNEGO ŚWIATŁA 7. BRAK GAZU ODDYCHANIE NA PRZEMIAN Z 1 AUTOMATU 8. BRAK GAZU ODDYCHANIE NA PRZEMIAN Z 1 AUTOMATU PŁYNĄC 9. V-DRILL PONIŻEJ 1 MINUTY 10. V-DRILL PŁYNĄC PO PORĘCZÓWCE BEZ ZWALNIANIA 11. PORĘCZOWANIE 12. AWARYJNE WYJŚCIE : A) BEZ ŚWIATŁA B) BRAK GAZU C) BRAK GAZU I BRAK ŚWIATŁA 13. TECHNIKI PŁYWANIA MODYFIKOWANE 14. ZNAKI SYGNALIZUJĄCE – BRAK GAZU 15. PORUSZANIE SIĘ PO PORĘCZÓWCE ZNAKI A) STRZAŁKA POJEDYNCZA B) STRZAŁKA PODWÓJNA C) CIASTECZKO 16. AWARIA - BRAK GAZU
  CUE CARDS - OVER HEAD 1. S-DRIIL 2. BRAK GAZU 12 METRÓW 3. BRAK GAZU 12 METRÓW OCZY ZAMKNIĘTE (SZMATA NA MASCE) 4. BRAK GAZU PŁYNIECIE PO PORĘCZÓWCE 5. BRAK GAZU PŁYNIECIE PO PORĘCZÓWCE ZAMKNIĘTE OCZY 6. BRAK GAZU ODDYCHANIE NA PRZEMIAN Z 1 AUTOMATU 7. BRAK GAZU ODDYCHANIE NA PRZEMIAN Z 1 AUTOMATU PŁYNĄC 8. V-DRILL PONIŻEJ 1 MINUTY 9. V-DRILL PŁYNĄC PO PORĘCZÓWCE BEZ ZWALNIANIA 10. PORĘCZOWANIE 12. AWARYJNE WYJŚCIE A) BEZ ŚWIATŁA B) BRAK GAZU C) BRAK GAZU I BRAK ŚWIATŁA 13.TECHNIKI PŁYWANIA MODYFIKOWANE 14.ZNAKI SYGNALIZUJĄCE – BRAK GAZU 15.PORUSZANIE SIĘ PO PORĘCZÓWCE ZNAKI A) STRZAŁKA POJEDYNCZA B) STRZAŁKA PODWÓJNA C) CIASTECZKO 16. AWARIA BRAK GAZU
  1. Egzamin teoretyczny:  Test teoretyczny – 22 pytania 2. Prezentacja 3. Omówienia wstępne 4. Omówienie końcowe 5. Egzamin praktyczny 80% na zaliczenie
  NURKOWANIE GŁĘBOKIE  REKREACYJNY WRAK  SUCHY SKAFANDER  NAWIGACJA  NOCNE  NUREK SAMODZIELNY  WIELOPOZIOMOWE  FOTOGRAFIA PODWODNA  VIDEOFILMOWANIE  ACTION CAMERA  POSZUKIWANIE I WYDOBYWANIE  NURKOWANIE W PRĄDZIE  NURKOWANIE Z ŁODZI  PODWODNY PRZYRODNIK  PODWODNY AKTOR  PODWODNE MODELOWANIE  NURKOWANIE Z PLAŻY  DZIAŁANIE KOMORY HIPERBARYCZNEJ  NURKOWANIE SURFACE SUPPLIED  SNORKELING
  Dziękuję za uwagę. Czy są jakieś pytania?

