Revisedand editedassignments(1)

ARTIST MANAGEMENT - Assignment 1 Artist Selection, Target Audience Profile, and Artist Analysis FOUNDATION 1. List the nam...
Mickey Taelor TARGET AUDIENCE 4. Target Audience - Demographics: Mickey Taelor has a strong Chillwave/Alternative R&B soun...
ii. Clothing/Accessory Brands: H&M, Urban Outfitters, Forever 21 iii. Food/Restaurant Preferences: Starbucks, Hard Rock Ca...
1. Example and source: Tabernacle https://www.tabernacleatl.com/ 8. Provide at least two pictures of ideal members of the ...
GETTING TO KNOW THE ARTIST:
Discuss the questions sections below thoroughly with your group in regards to your artist, then answer them in writing. Ch...
has also performed at The house of Blues. Mickey Taelor also booked a few local events including Thesis 5th Anniversary. 3...
genre, but as a new artist. For example, she performed at SXSW music festival where there were more established artists an...
promote an eye-grabbing music post to people in her area. Although it isn’t free, it can go a long way. WEAKNESS 2 – Lack ...
c. Set a date prior to your goal deadline when you will review the progress of this goal. Describe how you will determine ...
nightclub every other weekend.This will be her home where she will continue to practice her stage presence. b. Elaborate o...
a. Give two specific sentences describing the goal: By 6 months, we want to develop 2 to 3 semi-professional music videos ...
This is something that we need to build on and sincere relationships need to be formed. 6-Month Goals 1. Revenue Generatin...
b. Elaborate on why you believe this time frame is attainable and realistic (Be thorough). This time frame is realistic be...
to be done frequently, so we would need to check in with the artist once a week to make sure this content is being recorde...
  1. 1. ARTIST MANAGEMENT - Assignment 1 Artist Selection, Target Audience Profile, and Artist Analysis FOUNDATION 1. List the names of each member of your group. Yosenit Nevarez-Rios Destini Dickson Adrian Camacho 2. Review the artist requirements in FSO and select an independent artist based on the given criteria. Provide the artist’s name and primary website. Mickey Taelor:https://mickeytaelor.bandcamp.com 3. Identify one well-known artist that is similar to your artist and that would likely share a target audience. Answer the questions in the “TARGET AUDIENCE” section below for your artist’s audience based on research into the well-known artist that you have identified. Jhene Aiko a. Potential research methods: https://www.facebook.com/jhene.aiko.589/photos/a.208668449147927/3287904344 557640/?type=3&theater i. Facebook Audience Insights (https://www.facebook.com/ads/audience-insights/) ii. Search the profile of the well-known artist you identified and find a post with more than 50 engaged users (likes, comments, reactions). Determine demographic and psychographic data below from the “About” section of public profiles of the engaged users.
  2. 2. Mickey Taelor TARGET AUDIENCE 4. Target Audience - Demographics: Mickey Taelor has a strong Chillwave/Alternative R&B sound that works well with African American, Bi-racial, and Hispanic/latino women between the ages of 18 to 28 years of age. Her lyrics speak of romance, heartbreak, smoking, and having an overall good time that resonates well with this demographic. Due to the age group that she appeals to, most likely the annual income can range from $15,000 to $50,000. Women who listen and relate to Mickey Taelor tend to be unmarried, so they are either dating or enjoying the single life. 5. Target Audience- Psychographics: a. Give 3 specific examples of each of the following behavioral categories as they pertain to your artist’s target audience. i. Hobbies/Lifestyle Choices: Writing Music/Poetry, Smoking/Drinking/Partying with friends, Have tattoos and piercings
  3. 3. ii. Clothing/Accessory Brands: H&M, Urban Outfitters, Forever 21 iii. Food/Restaurant Preferences: Starbucks, Hard Rock Café, Bottomless Mimosa Brunch Lounges iv. Other Artists: Alina Baraz, Erykah Badu, Billie Holiday v. Movies and TV Shows: Girl’s Trip, She’s Gotta Have it, Dear White People 6. Target Audience – Description a. Mickey Taelor appeals to ethnic women who have a trendy, urban and hipster style (tend to shop at Urban Outfitters and Forever 21). These women who also listen to Jhene Aiko are between the ages of 18 to 28 years of age and enjoy smoking, drinking with friends, and writing poetry, which is something the artists and audience have in common. Mickey Taelor 7. Target Audience- Geographic: Hometown: Long Beach, CA i. City 1: Portland, ORG 1. Example and source: Star Theater https://www.startheaterportland.com/ ii. City 2: Toronto, CAN 1. Example and source: The Concert Hall https://888yonge.com/ iii. City 3: Brooklyn, NY 1. Example and source: Brooklyn Steal https://www.musichallofwilliamsburg.com/shows/brooklyn-steel iv. City 4: Nashville, TN 1. Example and source: The Basement East https://www.thebasementnashville.com/ City 5: Atlanta, GA
  4. 4. 1. Example and source: Tabernacle https://www.tabernacleatl.com/ 8. Provide at least two pictures of ideal members of the artist’s target audience. Remember to consider psychographic information when choosing these images.
  5. 5. GETTING TO KNOW THE ARTIST:
  6. 6. Discuss the questions sections below thoroughly with your group in regards to your artist, then answer them in writing. Choose at least 3 talents out of the list below that apply to your chosen artist and write 4 sentences describing each talent. (Total of 12 sentences) Please elaborate and provide specific details. 1. Singing /Rapping Mickey Taelor has a very distinctive singing style. She has a very warm tone and draws inspiration from Billie Holiday and Erykah Badu. Her voice is very soulful with a touch of reggae. Mickey Taelor has a decent range and can sing live well. 2. Mickey Taelor’s songwriting style is pop with a little bit of jazz influence. She writes about heartbreak, finding love, and friendship. Her writing can be a little bit on the sad side but it’s balanced out with warm production. She also pulls a lot of writing inspiration from Amy Winehouse 3. Live performance Mickey Taelor can sing live. Her voice sounds a bit deeper live compared to her recordings but she still sings well. She only sings, but her live sounds do rely on a lot of percussion. These drums work well with her warmer tones and compliment her voice. (Examples: Can they sing live? Perform with a band? Play an instrument or multiple instruments on stage? Etc.) 4. Stage presence Mickey Taelor has excellence stage presence. She keeps fans entertained and involved in the performance. She is very animated and commands the audience's attention. In one performance she interacted with her fans by asking them to clap during a song (Examples: Describe their performance style. Do they command the audience’s attention? Are they animated and entertaining or broody and contemplative?) 5. Instruments played 6.Choreography Choose at least 3 elements of experience that apply to your chosen artist and write 4 sentences describing each element of experience. (Total of 12 sentences) Please elaborate and provide specific details. 1. Recording Mickey Taelor has collaborated with Music Producer/Engineer LyNC. He specializes in Trap, Hip Hop, and R&B. He worked on her tracks ‘Burn Money’ and ‘Move’. Both tracks blend her warm tones along with chill trap beats. 2. Touring/Booking Themselves Mickey Taelor has also booked herself at several huge events. She’s performed at SXSW as well as a few TV shows like RPM Circle. Taelor
  7. 7. has also performed at The house of Blues. Mickey Taelor also booked a few local events including Thesis 5th Anniversary. 3. Co-writing 4. Merchandise 5. Sponsorships 6. Publicity Mickey Taelor gained some publicity by being featured on a few magazine articles. She had a page on Illsociety magazine. Taelor also did a few radio interviews for Hiigrade Vol. 2 and ART GOON radio. She also did some publicity for her new music video ‘Work it Out’ on HipHopEnquirer. ARTIST SWOT ANALYSIS: To evaluate your chosen artist, write 4 sentences describing each element of a SWOT analysis. (Total of 16 sentences) Please provide a minimum of 2 specific examples of each category and give specific details. A. Strengths: Mickey Taelor is confident in the classification of her own sound and she fits perfectly in her genre. This makes it easy to find her an artist manager because she is well-established in her type of music. Aside from obvious talent, Mickey Taelor has a strong marketable image. This allows Mickey Taelor or her manager to market herself to the target audience via music platforms, events, and promotions. B. Weaknesses: Mickey’s music is not translating well in her online presence. Her Instagram only has 6,125 followers, her Twitter only has 2,072, and her Facebook artist page is practically deserted with only 800 likes/shares. In addition to her social media pages having low followers, her YouTube page has long gaps in between her projects. Her recent project was in November 2019, but prior to that she released music a while back in 2016, 2015, and 2014. C. Opportunities: A part of Mickey Taelor’s image is that she uses smoking as a tool in her music videos. There has been a lot of government reformation of legalizing Marijuana in the nation, thus making it more common and popular. She can take advantage of this and book weed-music Festivals. Just to name a few there is Rolling Loud, Northern Lights Fest, and SweetWater 420. This will help her reach her audience directly and curate new fans.I’m sure she will feel right at home with the festival goers. Another opportunity is the ability to upload music on different music platforms. With the advances of streaming music, up-and-coming artists now have the opportunity to distribute their own songs. D. Threats: A huge threat for all artists is music piracy, but it’s worse for a new and unsigned artist. Consumers feel that music is a right and should be free, which is difficult for Mickey Taelor because people may not feel the need to pay for it since she is not mainstream. Another threat she has is the high competition rate, not only in her
  8. 8. genre, but as a new artist. For example, she performed at SXSW music festival where there were more established artists and she ended up not drawing a big crowd. ACTION ITEMS: Read this article regarding potential revenue sources for an independent artist: - http://ambitious.com/10-ways-to-make-money-as-a-musician-in-a- world-of-digital-sales-and-streaming/ For each of the 2 strengths identified in the SWOT analysis, brainstorm a list of 3 potential revenue sources for the artist. (Total of 6) STRENGTH 1 – Potential Revenue Sources 1. Digital Sales - Revenue generated from selling recordings digitally/online as permanent downloads. Paid to recording artist/performer by your label, or digital aggregators like CD Baby or TuneCore, or directly from fans via services like Bandcamp 2. Sales at Shows - Revenue generated from selling recordings at shows/live performances. Paid to recording artist/performer directly by fans 3. Digital Performance Royalties - Revenue generated when your sound recordings are played on internet radio, Sirius XM, Pandora. Paid to performers by SoundExchange. STRENGTH 2 – Potential Revenue Sources 1. Neighboring Rights Royalties - Collected for foreign performance of your recordings 2. Interactive Service Payments - Revenue generated when your recordings are streamed on on-demand services (Rhapsody, Spotify, Rdio). Paid to a recording artist/ performer by your label, or digital aggregator like CD Baby or TuneCore. 3. AARC Royalties - Collected for digital recording of a artists songs, foreign private copying levies, and foregin record rental royalties, distributed to US artists by AARC For each of the 2 weaknesses identified in the SWOT analysis, brainstorm a list of 2 potential ways to improve or fix the issue/circumstance. (Total of 4) WEAKNESS 1 – Lack of Social Media Presence 1. Mickey Taelor should post with purpose and post frequently. By creating a theme or design on her page, can make it aesthetically pleasing for by-passers scrolling on Instagram. Once the by-passers are on her page, she needs to give them action links in all of her InstaStories in an organized fashion. These can be a direct link to her Spotify, Tidal, Youtube, etc 2. Mickey Taelor should take the opportunity to advertise her social media pages. She can do this by utilizing the Ads section in her settings and invest as little as $5 to
  9. 9. promote an eye-grabbing music post to people in her area. Although it isn’t free, it can go a long way. WEAKNESS 2 – Lack of Music Presence (Youtube, etc) 1. Mickey Taelor is a very talented artist, however there is not enough music to keep people interested. I would suggest she upload more music projects. It doesn’t always have to be a music video; she can upload singles as frequently as possible. The more music you release, the closer you are to finding out that one hit single. 2. The same goes for the other platforms. Once she gains followers and fans, she should interact with them and post videos requiring a response from them. Seeking feedback from fans can be helpful to see what direction she should go in her career. It allows her to know how her music is doing and which songs respond well with her fans. Team Member Names: Yosenit, Adrian, Destini Artist: Mickey Taelor Create 1-Year, 6-Month, and 3-Month goals for each of the following pertaining to your artist: content generation, potential revenue, and audience growth. Make sure that goals follow the SMART principle (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound). Please write in complete sentences. 1-Year Goals 1. Revenue Generating Goal: a. Give two specific sentences describing the goal:. Releasing an album with digital streaming with Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and Pandora with $0.12 per stream on all streaming platforms. Touring across the United States, 11 city tours. Releasing a album with digital streaming with Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal and Pandora ,75% of royalties . Generating revenue from youtube with a artists channel that she will get paid for with 100,000 or more views only. b. Elaborate on why you believe this time frame is attainable and realistic (Be thorough). In real time, it takes about a year for an artist to be taken seriously, by this one year mark, Mickey Taelor should have established herself as an artist and should have a growing fanbase around this timeframe. With growing revenue streams, it will generate enough profit to fund a legit professional album that can pitch her to record labels for her first album debut.
  10. 10. c. Set a date prior to your goal deadline when you will review the progress of this goal. Describe how you will determine whether or not the artist is on track to complete the goal on time: By the 6 month mark, we want to make sure we are receiving royalties for Mickey’s music. We will be evaluating our artist around this time frame to make sure we are on track. With her social media presence skyrocketing, we should be able to contact promoters from different cities to organize this tour. 2. Content Creation Goal: a. Give two specific sentences describing the goal: Mickey Taelor will release her debut artist album. This album will be complete with 12 tracks and exceptional artwork for the cover. Filming professional music videos overseas depends on her success within a year, focusing on other countries in the world who love Indie/Alternative R&B music so she is able to expand her horizon when dealing with any type of content. b. Elaborate on why you believe this time frame is attainable and realistic (Be thorough). 12 tracks is the standard for an album. If Mickey Taelor manages her time correctly, she can schedule her writing sessions correctly. Giving her enough time to finish a song per month. Throughout the year she will be meeting with producers, songwriters, and artists. c. Set a date prior to your goal deadline when you will review the progress of this goal. Describe how you will determine whether or not the artist is on track to complete the goal on time: We will need to check in at 5-7 months. She would need to have most of the songs for the album completed at this time. We will prioritize our time to make sure she is writing songs, listening to them to make sure they are a fit, and getting her to a recording studio to record. We want to allow enough time to slowly promote the album and possibly release a single, so we can pitch her to labels, venue owners/promoters. 3. Audience Growth Goal: a. Give two specific sentences describing the goal: Our one-year goal will be to take a step forward by booking her consistent shows in a local
  11. 11. nightclub every other weekend.This will be her home where she will continue to practice her stage presence. b. Elaborate on why you believe this time frame is attainable and realistic (Be thorough). In addition to networking with local talent, she will have spent a year doing research on venues and nightclubs. We will be striving her Mickey Taelor to create a relationship with club/venue owners. She will be a popular internet sensation by this time and this will make her a high demand for show bookings in her area. c. Set a date prior to your goal deadline when you will review the progress of this goal. Describe how you will determine whether or not the artist is on track to complete the goal on time: We will be checking on Mickey Taelor and her networking at the end of the month. We want to make sure we are allowing ourselves enough time to achieve this goal. a. Give two specific sentences describing the goal: We want Mickey Taelor to tour in popular cities in the U.S. Hopefully, we can book her some shows in about 5-10 cities. b. Elaborate on why you believe this time frame is attainable and realistic (Be thorough). This time frame is attainable because Mickey Taelor has built a portfolio full of local shows in her area, networked with many other professionals, and expanded her internet presence. She should have a wide range of fans not only from Long Beach, but also throughout the country. We expect her YouTube and social media fans to be anticipating this tour, seeing as we will be keeping them updated the entire year. During this time we will be reaching out to club promoters in other cities in New York, Oregon, and California. c. Set a date prior to your goal deadline when you will review the progress of this goal. Describe how you will determine whether or not the artist is on track to complete the goal on time: 6 months in we will check in on the status of her progress. We heavily will rely on the success of her endorsements, vlogs, and other content. If half way through the year we don’t notice any progress in these areas, then we would have to rethink the tour. 2. Content Creation Goal:
  12. 12. a. Give two specific sentences describing the goal: By 6 months, we want to develop 2 to 3 semi-professional music videos with local talent. These videos would be used to pitch other opportunities and they will be uploaded on her growing social platforms. b. Elaborate on why you believe this time frame is attainable and realistic (Be thorough). This time frame is attainable because Mickey Taelor will be active on her social media and community by engaging with her audience. By this time it is likely we will have networked with talented producers, photographers, and directors that will be willing to collaborate on different projects. This will allow for a cost-efficient budget. c. Set a date prior to your goal deadline when you will review the progress of this goal. Describe how you will determine whether or not the artist is on track to complete the goal on time: We will need one music video to be produced every 2-3 months. We will be checking in with the local talent and our artist at the end of the month to make sure this goal is being reached. 3. Audience Growth Goal: a. Give two specific sentences describing the goal: Our 6 month goal will be to take a step forward by booking her consistent shows in a local nightclub every other weekend.This will be her home where she will continue to practice her stage presence. b. Elaborate on why you believe this time frame is attainable and realistic (Be thorough). In addition to networking with local talent, she will have spent a year doing research on venues and nightclubs. We will be striving her Mickey Taelor to create a relationship with club/venue owners. She will be a popular internet sensation by this time and this will make her a high demand for show bookings in her area. c. Set a date prior to your goal deadline when you will review the progress of this goal. Describe how you will determine whether or not the artist is on track to complete the goal on time: We will be checking on Mickey Taelor and her networking at the end of each month. We want to make sure we are allowing ourselves enough time to achieve this goal. It may seem like it’s far away, but we don’t want to wait until the last minute to book shows.
  13. 13. This is something that we need to build on and sincere relationships need to be formed. 6-Month Goals 1. Revenue Generating Goal: a. Give two specific sentences describing the goal: Digital music platforms such as Apple music have the options to purchase $1.99 ep singles. This is a great opportunity to gain some revenue in music streaming. By 6 months we are hoping to have a large following on social media and small shows booked, so that we may market our merchandise through those outlets. These items will have an original Mickey Taelor logo on them and come in the form of smoking accessories such as lighters, ashtrays, and marijuana papers because these things are relevant to her image. b. Elaborate on why you believe this time frame is attainable and realistic (Be thorough). This time frame is realistic because it's easy for an artist to make ep singles, and people can download the song with no problem. Apple music is one of the streaming services that offer the audience a choice of purchasing one song at a time. c. Set a date prior to your goal deadline the last minute to book shows. This is something that we need to build on and sincere relationships need to be formed. 3-Month Goals 1. Revenue Generating Goal: a. Give two specific sentences describing the goal: Digital music platforms such as Apple music, having the option to purchase $1.99 ep singles. This is a great opportunity to gain some revenue in music streaming. With our social media expanding and our YouTube growing, We want Mickey Taelor to start looking into the possibilities of getting endorsements and becoming a brand ambassador. For example, using her platform to advertise clothes from e-commerces like Fashion Nova and a partnership with WeedTube to post her smoking content by promoting their new platform.
  14. 14. b. Elaborate on why you believe this time frame is attainable and realistic (Be thorough). This time frame is realistic because it's easy for an artist to make ep singles, and people can download the song with no problem. Apple music is one of the streaming services that offer the audience a choice of purchasing one song at a time. This is enough time to start looking into these deals because while we are gaining followers fast, we want to be knowledgeable in how to create that new venture. This takes a few months of research to establish this and there's no time to waste, if we will be gaining 600+ followers a week. c. Set a date prior to your goal deadline when you will review the progress of this goal. Describe how you will determine whether or not the artist is on track to complete the goal on time: The date is perfect because the single was made 3 months ago, it's just now going to be released, and ready for digital downloading, if gives the audience a taste of Indie/ R&B/Alternative music before the actual album drops. One month in we will reach out to smaller businesses (perhaps local) that will be more likely to endorse us. We don’t want to limit ourselves with only going for the known brands. However, each month we will work our way up to those bigger businesses in the hopes of gaining more revenue. By the end of the second month we want to at least have 1 deal, so that we may add it to her portfolio. In the future we can create a study with data from this deal that shows proof that advertising with Mickey Taelor can improve their sales. 2. Content Creation Goal: a. Give two specific sentences describing the goal: Mickey Taelor’s 3- month goal will be to create weekly Youtube Vlogs pertaining to her music and songwriting process. They will be posted via Youtube and InstagramTv. b. Elaborate on why you believe this time frame is attainable and realistic (Be thorough): This time frame is attainable because you don’t need a high budget to record these sessions. It can be filmed anywhere using a smartphone. c. Set a date prior to your goal deadline when you will review the progress of this goal. Describe how you will determine whether or not the artist is on track to complete the goal on time: This is something that is going
  15. 15. to be done frequently, so we would need to check in with the artist once a week to make sure this content is being recorded and posted. 3. Audience Growth Goal: a. Give two specific sentences describing the goal: We believe we can grow her following on Instagram by 4,000 and hit a goal of 10k. By adding a simple “k” in her following can really solidify her as an Instagram Influencer as well as an Artist. b. Elaborate on why you believe this time frame is attainable and realistic (Be thorough). We believe that with hard-work , research, and dedication this can get done in the first 3 months. We will post consistent content that allows Mickey Taelor to interact with her audience and build a relationship with them via different platforms. We will utilize the Instagram Ad features to expand our posts to a wider audience, prepare correct hashtags that pertain to our artist, and eventually develop give-a-ways for those who like, tag , and share our content. We can also look into outsourcing a 3rd party social media marketing agency and take advice from them. They possibly have a better understanding of how to use cookies and data to really track users. We can later use that information to our benefit. We wouldn’t be opposed to pay for a few followers to jumpstart the process. It’s all about the visualization when you first enter her page. Instagram users are likely to follow a page if they already have a lot of followers. You can view this as the “Fake it until you make it” strategy. c. Set a date prior to your goal deadline when you will review the progress of this goal. Describe how you will determine whether or not the artist is on track to complete the goal on time: We will check with our artist weekly to assess the following of her account. This means about 600 new followers a week. This seems like a very high goal, but it’s best to shoot for the moon and to land among the stars then to shoot too low and end up in the dirt.

