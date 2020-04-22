Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Es uno de los servicios de videoconferencias grupales más populares, destacando por estar especialmente por el soporte par...
son en este caso al mes y por anfitrión (quien crea la reunión), aunque las versiones Business y Enterprise necesitan un m...
Nota: también puedes iniciar con sesión de google, Facebook, etc. Luego sale este mensaje indicándonos que hemos enviado u...
Activar cuenta https://us04web.zoom.us/activate?code=PkzPS4alQ0TN_54Gb02faINoLeWOb8WcywJzJ SQCxbI.BQgAAAFxixh6zAAnjQAYcHJv...
Inicie su reunión de prueba. URL de su reunión personal: https: us04web.zoom.us.'j 4903683217? pwd=NVNabFFoVUNqcExlYXR3UnB...
Luego llegamos a la pantalla principal de ZOOM: Luego necesitamos los siguientes datos para invitar a la sala como el Id d...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Crear un cuenta de zoom ysabel

33 views

Published on

Como crear cuenta en zoom

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Crear un cuenta de zoom ysabel

  1. 1. Es uno de los servicios de videoconferencias grupales más populares, destacando por estar especialmente por el soporte para hasta 100 participantes gratis (y hasta 1.000 en la versión de pago) y por estar especialmente bien preparada para integrarse dentro de empresas. Para empezar a trabajar mediante este servicio de videoconferencia crea tu cuenta, crear una reunión o unirte a una que ya está en marcha, así como algunas funciones adicionales que hacen que Zoom destaque sobre la competencia. ¿Es gratis? Antes de entrar en detalle, lo normal es preguntarse si Zoom es gratis o no. Lo cierto es que Zoom cuenta con una versión gratuita con algunas limitaciones, aunque la verdad es que son bastante generosas: reuniones de hasta 100 participantes con un límite de 40 minutos por reunión. Estos son los planes de precios a día de hoy. Las versiones Pro, Business y Enterprise incrementan el número de participantes hasta los 1.000 en el caso de Enterprise Plus, además de incrementar la duración máxima de una reunión, incluir almacenamiento en la nube y otras novedades interesantes para una mejor integración en los servicios de una empresa. Los precios
  2. 2. son en este caso al mes y por anfitrión (quien crea la reunión), aunque las versiones Business y Enterprise necesitan un mínimo de anfitriones de 10 y 50 respectivamente. Cuando empiezas a usar Zoom, te puede resultar algo confuso que hay varias aplicaciones de la marca tanto en Google Play como en la App Store de Google. Lo cierto es casi con total seguridad la aplicación que necesitarás es Zoom Cloud Meetings, cuyo enlace de descarga puedes encontrar a continuación. https://zoom.us/download y otros para móviles ZOOM Cloud Meetings Desarrollador: zoom.us Descárgalo en: Google Play Descárgalo en: App Store Precio: Gratis Categoría: Empresa En Zoom no necesitas una cuenta para unirte a una reunión, pero como administrador de redes es necesario que tengas una cuenta cómo vamos utilizar con frecuencia no te vendrá nada mal registrarte, que es obligatorio para crear una reunión. En cualquier caso, el proceso es muy rápido y apenas necesitas dar datos personales. Puedes darte de alta en Zoom en su página web o desde la propia aplicación. En la app, toca en Registrarse y a continuación deberás introducir tu dirección de correo electrónico, nombre y apellido. Ingresas a: https://zoom.us/signup Confirmamos la fecha de nacimiento luego continuar; aparecerá el siguiente cuadro donde debemos introducir nuestro correo electrónico y luego registrarse
  3. 3. Nota: también puedes iniciar con sesión de google, Facebook, etc. Luego sale este mensaje indicándonos que hemos enviado un correo electrónico a: lo que tienes que hacer es abrir sus correos para activar su cuenta de ZOOM. Una vez abierto el correo con el que nos hemos registrado encontraremos un correo de ZOOM donde dice active su cuenta de ZOOM Felicitaciones por registrarse Para activar su cuenta, pulse el botón abajo para verificar su dirección de e-mail:
  4. 4. Activar cuenta https://us04web.zoom.us/activate?code=PkzPS4alQ0TN_54Gb02faINoLeWOb8WcywJzJ SQCxbI.BQgAAAFxixh6zAAnjQAYcHJvZl9hbWFuY2lvQGhvdG1haWwuY29tAQBkA AAWeFlBRFNFcFdRTXF4NU1tV3Qyd1RHdwAAAAAAAAAA&fr=signup donde saldrá un interrogante: ¿Te estás registrando en nombre de una escuela? Ponemos NO y continuar Aparece el siguiente cuadro de diálogo, donde tenemos que completar los datos solicitados y continuar. Aparece otro cuadro de diálogo y escogemos la opción omitir este paso y llegamos a otro cuadro de diálogo:
  5. 5. Inicie su reunión de prueba. URL de su reunión personal: https: us04web.zoom.us.'j 4903683217? pwd=NVNabFFoVUNqcExlYXR3UnBKSmQ2Zz09 Ira • Luego empezamos con la opción comenzar reunión ahora luego aparece otro cuadro de dialogo donde tenemos que hacer un clic en Abrir URL: ZoomLauncher C i us04web.zoom.us/s/4903683217?status;success zoom ¿Abrir URL:Zoom Launcher? Soporte Español • hltps://us04web.zoom.us quiere abrir esta app. Abrir URL:Zoom launcti.r EME Iniciando... Haga clic en Open Zoom Meetings (Abrir Reuniones de Zoom) si ve el diálogo del sistema. Si el navegador no muestra ninguna indicación, haga clic aquí para lanzar la reunión, o descargue y ejecute Zoom.
  6. 6. Luego llegamos a la pantalla principal de ZOOM: Luego necesitamos los siguientes datos para invitar a la sala como el Id de la reunión, la contraseña y el URL de invitación. Para invitar a la reunión por cualquier medio, Facebook, mega, Gmail, etc.

×