Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Las TIC en la sociedad Adrián Antonio R. M1C3G16
 Las TIC son sin duda una gran herramienta y contribuyen en cualquier ámbito ya que son de fácil acceso a una gran cantid...
 De manera directa ya que con la expansión tecnológica ha ayudado a estar mayor comunicados ya sea por el sistema de tv a...
La mayor parte del tiempo ocupa internet que aunque es muy limitado le ayuda a comunicarse con familiares o amigos vía red...
 Desde la llegada de nuevas tecnologías las TIC se han convertido necesariamente en la opción mas eficaz para le conocimi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tic en la sociedad

21 views

Published on

Las TIC en general

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tic en la sociedad

  1. 1. Las TIC en la sociedad Adrián Antonio R. M1C3G16
  2. 2.  Las TIC son sin duda una gran herramienta y contribuyen en cualquier ámbito ya que son de fácil acceso a una gran cantidad de información procesos rápido y fiables de todo tipo de datos y sobre todo tiene una gran capacidad de almacenamiento .
  3. 3.  De manera directa ya que con la expansión tecnológica ha ayudado a estar mayor comunicados ya sea por el sistema de tv abierta o por sistema de pago, el internet y la llegada de telefonía celular ayuda a estar mas comunicados y tener información de mayor calidad y de manera rápida.
  4. 4. La mayor parte del tiempo ocupa internet que aunque es muy limitado le ayuda a comunicarse con familiares o amigos vía redes sociales e investigaciones para hacer trabajos escolares , también para ayudar a sus familiares, vecinos para saber de fechas de pagos escolares y beneficios sociales.
  5. 5.  Desde la llegada de nuevas tecnologías las TIC se han convertido necesariamente en la opción mas eficaz para le conocimiento hacia la apertura de nuevas posibilidades ya sea en el ámbito laboral, escolar, entre otros, que como todo tiene aspectos positivos y negativos si no se sabe emplear los métodos de investigación necesarios . https://youtu.be/r5TZLigvT20

×