Anamnesis del dolor

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
 Procede de la estimulación dolorosa de:  Piel  Músculos  Tejido conjuntivo  Huesos  Articulaciones  Meninges  Ser...
A • Antigüedad L • Localización I • Irradiación C • Carácter I • Intensidad A • Atenuación o Agravación
Inflamación de la pared de la vesícula biliar. • Súbito, brusco. • CSD y epigastrio • Escapula derecha • Hombro derecho. •...
Crecimiento tumoral maligno de las células del estómago • Súbito, brusco. • Epigastrio • Tórax anterior. • Hipocondrio der...
Dolor abdominal Somático Visceral Paroxístico Torácico Nervioso Parietal Crónico
Dolor Agudo Dolor Crónico Incidencia Común Raro Duración Menos de 6 meses Más de 6 meses Causa Conocida, tratable Incierta...
Dolor Agudo Dolor Crónico Estado emocional Ansiedad Depresión Conducta Reactiva Aprehensión Objetivo terapéutico Curación ...
LOCALIZACIÓN *Debemos precisar bien la topografía del dolor para poder definir cual es la estructura involucrada así como ...
•Es muy importante conocer sus irradiaciones que muchas veces son características de un dolor (irradiación a hombro de un ...
CARÁCTER O CALIDAD DEL DOLOR *Cólico: p.ej..: intestino, Vesícula biliar, útero *Urente: ej... dolor del herpes zóster * D...
* Pungitivo o de tipo punzante (ej. “puntada de costado” en cuadros de irritación pleural, que aumenta en la inspiración)....
Atenuación o Agravación
DURACIÓN Se refiere al tiempo transcurrido entre el inicio del dolor y el momento del examen. *Si el dolor es continuo, la...
EVOLUCIÓN DEL DOLOR *Puede aparecer en forma brusca (ej. cefalea por hemorragia subaracnoídea) o más gradual (ej. cólico r...
RITMO *Se habla que un dolor tiene ritmo cuando cambia durante el día en relación a factores específicos (ej.. en la úlcer...
CONCLUSIONES El dolor acompaña la humanidad Sirve como mecanismo de defensa Puede ser devastador cuando está presente p...
“La evaluación clínica del paciente con dolor puede ser la única herramienta disponible para tomar una decisión de tratami...
Anamnesis del dolor
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Anamnesis del dolor

52 views

Published on

Trabajo

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Anamnesis del dolor

  1. 1.  Procede de la estimulación dolorosa de:  Piel  Músculos  Tejido conjuntivo  Huesos  Articulaciones  Meninges  Serosas parietales (pleura, peritoneo)  Ejemplos:  Ataque de podagra (gota)  Herida en una pierna  Peritonitis aguda  Procede de la estimulación de nociceptores localizados en  Algunas vísceras huecas y conductos (vías biliares,…)  Cápsulas de vísceras  Vasos sanguíneos  Los estímulos suelen ser distensión de la pared o de las cápsulas, espasmos violentos, inflamación, isquemia e irritación mecánica de la pared vascular  Ejemplos:  Cólico biliar  Angina de pecho Dolor SOMÁTICO Dolor VISCERAL
  2. 2. A • Antigüedad L • Localización I • Irradiación C • Carácter I • Intensidad A • Atenuación o Agravación
  3. 3. Inflamación de la pared de la vesícula biliar. • Súbito, brusco. • CSD y epigastrio • Escapula derecha • Hombro derecho. • Carácter: Cólico. Concomitantes: anorexia, náusea, vómito y fiebre, ictericia. • Moderada a fuerte. Horario regular. • Agravantes: sacudidas, respiración profunda. • Atenuantes: uso antiespasmódicos, vomitar.
  4. 4. Crecimiento tumoral maligno de las células del estómago • Súbito, brusco. • Epigastrio • Tórax anterior. • Hipocondrio derecho. • Carácter: Sordo • Concomitantes: Hematemesis, perdida del apetito, perdida de peso. • Leve a severa. • Agravantes: Comidas copiosas, alto contenido graso.
  5. 5. Dolor abdominal Somático Visceral Paroxístico Torácico Nervioso Parietal Crónico
  6. 6. Dolor Agudo Dolor Crónico Incidencia Común Raro Duración Menos de 6 meses Más de 6 meses Causa Conocida, tratable Incierta Finalidad Biológica Útil, protector Inútil, destructivo Mecanismo generador Unifactorial Plurifactorial Antigüedad
  7. 7. Dolor Agudo Dolor Crónico Estado emocional Ansiedad Depresión Conducta Reactiva Aprehensión Objetivo terapéutico Curación Readaptació n Tratamient o Lógico, efectivo Empírico, Variable Resultados Buenos Muy variables
  8. 8. LOCALIZACIÓN *Debemos precisar bien la topografía del dolor para poder definir cual es la estructura involucrada así como su progresión anatómica desde que comenzó. *Se le pide al paciente que señale con el dedo los puntos donde percibe el dolor en su cuerpo o en un esquema corporal dibujado.
  9. 9. •Es muy importante conocer sus irradiaciones que muchas veces son características de un dolor (irradiación a hombro de un dolor subfrénico, a miembro superior izquierdo de un dolor anginoso) • Otras veces puede ser causa de errores diagnósticos por interpretar como origen del dolor, el lugar donde el dolor se irradia (pacientes que se tratan por una gonalgia y en realidad lo que tienen es una patología a nivel coxofemoral) IRRADIACION DEL DOLOR
  10. 10. CARÁCTER O CALIDAD DEL DOLOR *Cólico: p.ej..: intestino, Vesícula biliar, útero *Urente: ej... dolor del herpes zóster * Dolor de carácter sordo Ej.: Dolor lumbar *Constrictivo:ej.:D de origen coronario, angina de pecho) *Pulsátil: ej. inflamación de un dedo después de un golpe). *Neuralgia: ej..: neuralgia del trigémino).
  11. 11. * Pungitivo o de tipo punzante (ej. “puntada de costado” en cuadros de irritación pleural, que aumenta en la inspiración). *Fulgurante: como un rayo o una descarga eléctrica (p.ej.: en los miembros inferiores en la tabes dorsal). *Terebrante: intenso, como si fuera producido por un taladro (p.ej.: algunas odontalgias). *Continuo: el que se mantiene sin interrupción. Por ejemplo: dolor de pancreatitis aguda.
  12. 12. Atenuación o Agravación
  13. 13. DURACIÓN Se refiere al tiempo transcurrido entre el inicio del dolor y el momento del examen. *Si el dolor es continuo, la duración se determina con facilidad. *Si el dolor es cíclico o periódico -Se establece la duración de cada crisis -Se establece el tiempo transcurrido desde el primer episodio.
  14. 14. EVOLUCIÓN DEL DOLOR *Puede aparecer en forma brusca (ej. cefalea por hemorragia subaracnoídea) o más gradual (ej. cólico renal). La forma como termina el dolor también es importante. *La evolución puede ser corta o larga, de minutos, días, o más tiempo. Puede presentarse en crisis que pasan totalmente o dejan un trasfondo de dolor.
  15. 15. RITMO *Se habla que un dolor tiene ritmo cuando cambia durante el día en relación a factores específicos (ej.. en la úlcera duodenal la molestia pasa cada vez que el paciente ingiere alimentos). PERÍODO *Se habla de período cuando el dolor se presenta varios días seguidos para luego ceder y, eventualmente, reaparecer un tiempo después (ej. el mismo caso de la úlcera duodenal que sana, y después de unos meses o años, reaparece).
  16. 16. CONCLUSIONES El dolor acompaña la humanidad Sirve como mecanismo de defensa Puede ser devastador cuando está presente por largo tiempo Es un síntoma que puede estar presente en mas del 80 % de Las enfermedades del ser humano Según una estudios epidemiológicos recientes:
  17. 17. “La evaluación clínica del paciente con dolor puede ser la única herramienta disponible para tomar una decisión de tratamiento “

×