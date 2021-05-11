Get the best Books, Magazines & Comics in every genre including Action, Adventure, Anime, Manga, Children & Family, Classics, Comedies, Reference, Manuals, Drama, Foreign, Horror, Music, Romance, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Sports and many more.



Title : Death; An Inside Story: A book for all those who shall die

Author : Sadhguru

Status : Available

Descriptions : What is death? Is it the cessation of life or a part of the continuum of existence?Is it to be feared, or loved and embraced?What are these relationships that we carry through our lives and beyond them?How can one gain enough spiritual knowledge and experience that one comes out of this cycle of rebirth?These are just a few of the many aspects that Sadhguru explores in Death. He is talking from a place where various spiritual planes exist. He carefully explains each plane and answers some most-asked questions of him. Now what happens needs to be understood from that point of view. And once that is understood, all mourning, all pain, all fear and all that that holds us back melts away.You can simply be-without the accompanying drama.



