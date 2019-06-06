Tdr anorexia definitiu (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 L’ANOREXIA 4t ESOA ADRIÀ GONZALBO INSTITUT TARRAGONA Elisabet Dalmau
L’ANOREXIA 1 ÍNDEX ..........................................................................................................
L’ANOREXIA 2 1.INTRODUCCIÓ 1.1 Perquè el treball? El nostre projecte de recerca es concreta única i específicament, de l'a...
L’ANOREXIA 3 2.1 Què és l'anorèxia? L’anorèxia nerviosa és una malaltia mental greu que afecta principalment a les dones d...
L’ANOREXIA 4 Les persones que pateixen aquesta malaltia tenen problemes relacionats amb l'alimentació i el seu aspecte fís...
L’ANOREXIA 5 i els 21 anys té algun tipus de trastorn de comportament alimentari. L’associació contra l'Anorèxia i la Bulí...
L’ANOREXIA 6 4. Causes L’anorèxia no té cap causa clara. Es basa en tres tipus: Factors biològics: Si bé encara no està cl...
L’ANOREXIA 7 La distorsió de la imatge corporal fa que la persona que pateix l’anorèxia tingui obsessió de voler seguir ba...
L’ANOREXIA 8 Aquesta manca de consciència pot comportar que la persona afectada, tot i sentir-se malament, no sigui capaç ...
L’ANOREXIA 9 10. Bibliografia “Cuando la comida es tu enemiga”-Nancy J. Kolodny , Edicions Granica, Colecció de Trastorns ...
L’ANOREXIA 10 http://www.xtec.cat/~mserra14/imatge/anorexia.html https://cuidateplus.marca.com/enfermedades/psiquiatricas/...
×