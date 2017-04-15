LIBRO 1 • PREICFES Una publicación de INSTRUIMOS. Sede principal: Carrera 43 54-53 • Teléfono: (4)215 15 10 • Medellín • C...
LECTURA CRÍTICA Características de la prueba de Lectura crítica ...................................................... Len...
CIENCIAS NATURALES Propuesta ................................................................................................
5PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 Lectura Crítica Lenguaje y Filosofía Se propone evaluar, en una sola prueba, las comp...
PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 16 aviso publicitario. Sin embargo, esta multiplicidad de competencias puede recogerse en...
7PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 TIPOLOGÍA TEXTUAL La tipología textual es la disciplina lingüística que se encarga de...
PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 18 Los textos narrativos: La estructura de los textos narrativos se compone de una serie ...
9PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 EL PÁRRAFO Y LA IDEA CENTRAL Gráficamente, los párrafos son bloques constituidos por ...
PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 110 D. Párrafo implícito: Es aquel en donde la idea aparece diseminada a través de todo e...
11PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 Tomado de: https://www.google.com.co/search?q=gregorio+samsa&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa...
PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 112 Expresiones como “no recuerdo bien”, “de lo que estoy seguro”, “me parece ver”, carac...
13PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 Estilo directo En la narrativa de ficción se dice que el narrador cede la voz para d...
PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 114 SOBRE EL POSIBLE TÍTULO PARA UN TEXTO En este tipo de preguntas se han de tener en cu...
15PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 SOBRE EL PROPÓSITO DEL AUTOR Para este tipo de preguntas es conveniente identificar ...
PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 116 FUNCIONES DE LA COMUNICACIÓN La comunicación es un acto complejo en el cual intervien...
17PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 “Un mundo se originaba en la casa paterna; más estrictamente, se reducía a mis padre...
PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 118 4. La voz de quien habla en el fragmento anterior es de un narrador A. personaje B. p...
19PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 8. El texto anterior es de carácter A. expositivo B. descriptivo C. argumentativo D....
PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 120 12. El propósito del autor del texto es A. contar una historia B. describir un objeto...
21PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 Los automóviles son los principales causantes del efectoinvernaderoocambioclimático,...
PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 122 que se para un instante, nos mira con su mirada atenta y torna a proseguir en su marc...
23PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 23. A lo largo del texto predomina la función del lenguaje. A. apelativa B. poética ...
PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 124 29. Por su estructura, el texto es A. expositivo B. narrativo C. argumentativo D. des...
25PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 36. La conclusión que puede sacarse del texto es A. el que siembra vientos, cosecha ...
PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 126 TEXTO 1 COMPRENSIÓN DE LECTURA El Quijote es una de las obras más importantes de nues...
27PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 Tolstoi, que sí hace una gran novelística, sino de escribir y presentar las figuras ...
PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 128 Responde las preguntas de la 6 a la 11 de acuerdo con el siguiente texto. TEXTO 2 Las...
29PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 10. Un posible título para el texto anterior podría ser A. Las novelas de caballería...
PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 130 15. Podemos afirmar que León Felipe recurre al género poético porque es el más adecua...
31PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 TEXTOS DISCONTINUOS Contesta las preguntas en la hoja de respuestas. Tomada de: http...
PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 132 5. La primera respuesta de la niña permite pensar que A. el mundo se interpreta en gr...
33PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 INTELIGENCIA VERBAL Contesta las preguntas en la hoja de respuestas. Entre las opcio...
PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 134 7. Aforismo A. sentencia breve que se propone como regla B. término o expresión caído...
35PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 TEXTOS FILOSÓFICOS ¿POR QUÉ FILOSOFAR? Esperamos de la filosofía que plantee pregunt...
PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 136 Responde las preguntas de la 1 a la 17 de acuerdo con el texto anterior. 1. La filoso...
37PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 9. De acuerdo con el texto anterior, a la pregunta que le da título “¿Por qué filoso...
PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 138 14. Entre las cuestiones propiamente filosóficas expresadas en el texto, podemos deci...
39PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 18. Los llamados “filósofos presocráticos” (primeros pensadores occidentales en plan...
PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 140 Matemáticas y Razonamiento cuantitativo Matemáticas NOVEDADES EN LA PRUEBA DE MATEMÁT...
41PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 Contextos Mientras que las preguntas de carácter no-genérico pueden plantear situaci...
PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 142 Tipo Conocimientos genéricos Conocimientos no genéricos Numérico Orden de números e i...
43PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 Es importante señalar que el uso de formulaciones algebraicas siempre se considera c...
PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 144 En este tema realizaremos un breve repaso de los números naturales, enteros y raciona...
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Libro 1 preicfes
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Libro 1 preicfes

87 views

Published on

cartilla

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
87
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Libro 1 preicfes

  1. 1. LIBRO 1 • PREICFES Una publicación de INSTRUIMOS. Sede principal: Carrera 43 54-53 • Teléfono: (4)215 15 10 • Medellín • Colombia Prohibida la reproducción total o parcial de este libro por cualquier medio sin permiso escrito de INSTRUIMOS. Este módulo didáctico fue compilado por los profesores del Departamento de Investigación de Instruimos. Revisión ortográfica y gramatical realizada por el Departamento de Español de INSTRUIMOS. Diagramado por el Departamento de Publicaciones de INSTRUIMOS. Imagen carátula: Fotografía. Bajada de internet. Impreso por INSTRUIMOS Impreso en Colombia - Printed in Colombia. Medellín • 2015
  2. 2. LECTURA CRÍTICA Características de la prueba de Lectura crítica ...................................................... Lenguaje Tipología textual .............................................................................................. Actividad evaluativa ......................................................................................... Comprensión de lectura Comprensión de lectura................................................................................... Textos discontínuos ......................................................................................... Inteligencia verbal ............................................................................................ Textos filosóficos.............................................................................................. MATEMÁTICAS Novedades en la prueba de matemáticas propuesta.............................................. Aritmética general ............................................................................................ Actividad evaluativa ......................................................................................... CIENCIAS SOCIALES Y CIUDADANAS Propuesta de fusión y su justificación .................................................................... Ciencias sociales Introducción a las ciencias sociales................................................................. Competencias ciudadanas Organización territorial de Colombia................................................................ Actividad evaluativa ......................................................................................... 5 7 17 26 31 33 35 40 44 64 72 76 86 88 PÁGINA Tabla de contenido
  3. 3. CIENCIAS NATURALES Propuesta ............................................................................................................... Biología Bases químicas de la vida .............................................................................. Actividad evaluativa ........................................................................................ Física Conceptos básicos.......................................................................................... Actividad evaluativa ........................................................................................ Química Evolución histórica del modelo atómico.......................................................... Actividad evaluativa ........................................................................................ Ciencia, tecnología y sociedad Actividad evaluativa ........................................................................................ ENGLISH Simple present ................................................................................................ Pronouns, prepositions ................................................................................... Applicable exercises ....................................................................................... Evaluative activity ........................................................................................... PSICOORIENTACIÓN Disciplina de estudio ...................................................................................... BIBLIOGRAFÍA ..................................................................................................... 95 97 102 104 114 116 126 130 135 139 146 148 150 159
  4. 4. 5PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 Lectura Crítica Lenguaje y Filosofía Se propone evaluar, en una sola prueba, las competencias de lenguaje y de filosofía bajo la noción de lectura crítica. Esta fusión tiene sentido en la medida en que: • Los estudiantes de grado 11.° deben haber alcanzado un dominio aceptable del lenguaje (competencia evaluada en los grados 3.°, 5.° y 9.°) que les permita leer críticamente —esto es, tomar distancia frente al texto y evaluar sus contenidos— y estar en condiciones de aplicar esas competencias, en particular, en la lectura de textos filosóficos. • Como vimos anteriormente, tanto las pruebas de Lenguaje como de Filosofía del examen vigente son pruebas de lectura crítica. Difieren únicamente en el tipo de textos que utilizan y en las competencias sobre las que se focalizan. La prueba propuesta mantendría, con pequeñas variaciones, la idea de distintas competencias y niveles de comprensión de lectura, e incluiría en particular contextos filosóficos que involucren conceptos abstractos y la reﬂexión sobre estos. Una cuestión típicamente filosófica es “cómo podemos entender tal o cual concepto, y cómo este se relaciona con los demás conceptos de un sistema de pensamiento particular”. Ahora bien, son muchos los conceptos recurrentes a lo largo de la historia de la filosofía; por ejemplo, los siguientes: metafísica, realidad, existencia, ser, sustancia, ciencia, naturaleza, mente, conciencia, moral, ética, bien, mal, estética, belleza, epistemología, conocimiento, opinión, verdad, racionalidad, objetividad, subjetividad, absoluto, relativo, experiencia, percepción, hombre, sujeto, sociedad. En la prueba propuesta no se pedirían definiciones de estos conceptos, ni conocimientos a propósito de las teorías que los incorporan. Sin embargo, una familiaridad con algunos conceptos básicos de la filosofía y con el tipo de reﬂexión propio de la filosofía hace parte de la formación que se espera haya recibido un estudiante de grado 11.°. En síntesis, la evaluación de las competencias en Lenguaje y Filosofía con una sola prueba de Lectura Crítica favorecería una transformación que viene de tiempo atrás, orientada a fortalecer la evaluación de capacidades interpretativas y de razonamiento lógico a partir de un texto y evitar la de conocimientos declarativos. La prueba recogería lo que se evalúa actualmente en Lenguaje y en Filosofía, y cubriría los Estándares de lenguaje para el nivel de la educación media1 . Competencias que se evaluarían Ciertamente, cada tipo de texto requiere de algunas competencias cognitivas específicas para una adecuada comprensión. Por ejemplo, las competencias que se requieren para comprender un texto literario no coinciden totalmente con las que se necesitan para comprender un texto filosófico o un 1 Los estándares no incluyen un área específica de filosofía. Características de la prueba de Lectura Crítica
  5. 5. PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 16 aviso publicitario. Sin embargo, esta multiplicidad de competencias puede recogerse en tres de carácter general, que son las que se propone evaluar con una prueba de Lectura Crítica del examen SABER 11.°. La primera competencia es la de identificar y entender los contenidos explícitos de un texto. Esto es, el estudiante debe identificar los eventos, las ideas, las afirmaciones y los demás elementos locales presentes en el texto, y debe entender esos elementos. La segunda competencia es la de comprender cómo se articulan las partes de un texto para darle un sentido global. El estudiante debe comprender la manera como se relacionan los elementos locales de un texto a nivel semántico y formal. La tercera competencia es la de reflexionar a partir de un texto y evaluar su contenido. El estudiante debe, por ejemplo, analizar argumentos, identificar supuestos, advertir implicaciones y reconocer estrategias discursivas. Las tres competencias mencionadas se encuentran estrechamente relacionadas entre sí. Para aproximarse críticamente a un texto un estudiante debe, en primer lugar, comprender las unidades locales de sentido. En segundo lugar, debe integrar esa información para darle un sentido global al texto. Y, en tercer lugar, una vez superadas las dos etapas anteriores, debe tomar una postura crítica frente al texto, reﬂexionando sobre su contenido. Tipos de textos Con el fin de evaluar las diferentes competencias de lectura crítica es preciso considerar varios tipos de textos. Dividimos los textos en dos grandes categorías: (1) continuos, que se leen de forma lineal y se organizan en oraciones y párrafos; y (2) discontinuos, que no se leen de forma lineal y se organizan en matrices, cuadros, tablas, entre otros. Los textos continuos pueden ser de los siguientes tipos: literarios (que incluyen novelas, cuentos, poesías, canciones y dramaturgias), expositivos, descriptivos y argumentativos. Entre estos últimos se destacan los textos filosóficos, que son de tipo argumentativo o expositivo. Los textos discontinuos, por su parte, pueden ser de los siguientes tipos: caricatura, etiqueta, infografía, tabla, diagrama, aviso publicitario, manual, reglamento, entre otros. La razón por la cual se adopta esta tipología es porque los textos continuos y discontinuos divergen significativamente en cuanto al formato, propósito y contextos o situaciones en donde normalmente se encuentran. Ahora bien, no se pretende que la tipología presentada sea exhaustiva y que no haya casos indeterminados. En un mismo texto puede haber, por ejemplo, caricaturas o tablas (textos discontinuos) junto a fragmentos expositivos o descriptivos (textos continuos). Sin embargo, para la prueba de Lectura Crítica se utilizarían textos que se acomoden claramente en una categoría particular. Como su nombre lo sugiere, la prueba de Lectura Crítica haría énfasis en la tercera competencia, es decir, en la capacidad de reﬂexionar a partir de un texto y evaluar su contenido. En efecto, se espera que los estudiantes dominen con relativa destreza las dos competencias más básicas (que en todo caso también se evaluarían). Por ese motivo, se utilizarán textos que permitan una postura crítica por parte del lector. Y debido a la fusión con la prueba de Filosofía, se incluirán particularmente textos filosóficos y con rigor argumentativo que permitan evaluar competencias relacionadas con el análisis conceptual y lógico, propias del ejercicio filosófico. A continuación se presentan algunos ejemplos de textos y de preguntas de la prueba de Lectura Crítica propuesta. http://www.icfes.gov.co/examenes/saber-11o/ segundo-semestre-2014/guias-y-ejemplos-de- preguntas
  6. 6. 7PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 TIPOLOGÍA TEXTUAL La tipología textual es la disciplina lingüística que se encarga de clasificar los textos escritos según sus características, finalidades y estructura. De acuerdo con lo anterior, existen cuatro tipos de textos: expositivos, argumentativos, descriptivos y narrativos. Ramón del Valle-Inclán (Evocaciones del ayer) Los textos descriptivos: Se caracterizan esencialmente porque su propósito comunicativo es representar con palabras la imagen de un objeto real (abstracto o concreto), de una persona o de un proceso o acontecimiento. Existen dos tipos de descripción: la técnica (científica) y la literaria (subjetiva o sugestiva). DESCRIPCIÓN EJEMPLO A. técnica: Se da en las ciencias naturales y humanas; pretende informar mediante la descripción de las partes, las características, los procesos, el funcionamiento, etc. Se utilizan más adjetivos y sustantivos que verbos. Es una estrategia de desarrollo de los textos expositivos. Mercurio es el planeta más cercano al Sol, lo separan de él 60 millones de km y tiene un diámetro de 4.900 km. Su año es de 88 días y gira sobre sí mismo cada 58 días. No posee atmósfera, la temperatura oscila entre los 350 ºC y los 170 ºC. Su formación data de hace unos 4.500 millones de años. B. literaria: Su objetivo o propósito es evocar la impresión producida por el aspecto de una persona, un animal, un lugar, una cosa o un acontecimiento. "... los caracoles, inmóviles como viejos paralíticos, tomaban el sol sobre los bancos de piedra. Las ﬂores empezaban a marchitarse en las versallescas canastillas recamadas de mirto y exhalaban ese aroma indeciso que tiene la melancolía de los recuerdos...". LENGUAJE
  7. 7. PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 18 Los textos narrativos: La estructura de los textos narrativos se compone de una serie de episodios situados en un lugar y en un tiempo, y en los que participan unos personajes históricos o imaginarios. "... Asustado por aquella pesadilla, Pelayo corrió en busca de Elisenda, su mujer, que estaba poniéndole compresas al niño enfermo, y la llevó hasta el fondo del patio...". Los textos expositivos: Son aquellos en donde el propósito esencial es el de transmitir información objetiva. Para la elaboración de los textos expositivos se utilizan diferentes estrategias: definición, clasificación, análisis, síntesis, relaciones causa- efecto, ejemplificación, etc. Dichos textos se encuentran en las ciencias exactas, en la tecnología, las artes y la divulgación científica. Casi siempre estos escritos conservan el siguiente esquema: presentación del tema, desarrollo y conclusión. "Lateoríamásaceptadaenlaactualidad sobre la formación del cosmos, es la de la Gran Explosión o "big bang", según la cual el universo se formó a partir del estallido de un punto infinitamente denso en el cual estaba condensada toda la materia. Se calcula que esto ocurrió hace unos 15 o 18 mil millones de años y que, a partir de ese momento, la materia fue expandiéndose al tiempo que se reducía su temperatura y se formaban los elementos que la componen actualmente. Después se formó nuestra galaxia (Vía Láctea), luego el sistema solar, la Tierra, la Luna...". Los textos argumentativos: La finalidad de este tipo de textos es presentar conceptos que sirvan para sustentar una determinada forma de pensar, a fin de convencer a otros para que acepten unas ideas y se adhieran a ellas, o por el contrario para disuadirlos y llevarlos a que asuman una nueva actitud. Defiende o ataca una tesis. Generalmente se puede detectar la posición del autor. "Sin duda el método mayéutico es lo que mejor ha caracterizado a Sócrates como filósofo; frente a los pretenciosos sofistas, cuyo lema era: ‘preguntad’, Sócrates plantea su lema: ‘yo solo sé que nada sé’, y da inicio a un método en el que la ironía y la mayéutica son sus componentes". DESCRIPCIÓN EJEMPLO
  8. 8. 9PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 EL PÁRRAFO Y LA IDEA CENTRAL Gráficamente, los párrafos son bloques constituidos por una o varias oraciones que finalizan con un punto y aparte; es decir, visualmente en un texto hay tantos párrafos como puntos y aparte haya. Por su organización interna, un párrafo está constituido por una serie de proposiciones que giran alrededor de una idea central. La idea central: Es la esencia del pensamiento del autor; generalmente aparece expresada por medio de una oración temática, que es la que mejor resume dicha idea; las otras oraciones referidas a las proposiciones reciben el nombre de secundarias. De acuerdo con la ubicación de la idea central en el párrafo, este se clasifica como: A. Analizante: En donde la idea central aparece al comienzo. Es el tipo de párrafo más común, pues con esta ubicación se ayuda a darle claridad al tema central. B. Sintetizante: La idea central aparece al final del párrafo; con esta técnica el lector e n c o n t r a r á q u e e l l a viene a ser la afirmación definitiva o la conclusión final de todo el párrafo. Ejemplo: A través del tiempo, la creación artística se ha ejercido en Colombia con descollante talento. Desde épocas precolombinas sobresale en el panorama indígena la actividad de ceramistas y orfebres, de escultores y artífices; en Quimbaya, Calima, Tolima, Sinú, San Agustín, Tumaco, Tairona, Nariño o Cundinamarca y Boyacá, ellos concibieron un arte que en sus respectivas especialidades emula con el mejor del continente. Ejemplo: Los animales de la latitud norte requieren más calor para soportar el frío que los de los trópicos. Mucho de este calor es suministrado por el consumo de grasas que dan energía y que provienen de otros animales. Por ejemplo, el esquimal come grasa de ballena porque la necesita y porque está prontamente disponible. El medio ambiente también desempeña su papel al determinar los hábitos alimenticios. El alimento de los animales acuáticos difiere del de los animales terrestres. Todo ello signiﬁca que la escogencia del alimento es determinada por varios factores, entre los cuales están las condiciones climáticas, la disponibilidad y el medio ambiente.
  9. 9. PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 110 D. Párrafo implícito: Es aquel en donde la idea aparece diseminada a través de todo el párrafo, y el lector debe inferirla o resumirla con sus propias palabras. C. Analizante-sintetizante: La idea central se halla ubicada en el centro o en medio del párrafo. Ejemplo: ¿Y qué decir de la muerte, de la vida, de la esperanza de los hombres? ¿Existirá una tierra prometida, o un infierno calcinante? ¿Tendrá un camino seguro el hombre de bien o es simple falsedad la promesa de un mañana? Ejemplo: Uno de los primeros estudios sobre la nutrición fue hecho por Santorio en 1614. Este señor se pesaba antes y después de las comidas con el fin de averiguar cuánto del alimento comido se desvanecía en forma de sudor insensible y de calor. Más tarde, los investigadores descubrieron que el alimento se oxida en el cuerpo, liberando energía, y que el contenido de energía de ese cuerpo podía ser medido. La unidad de medición adoptada fue la caloría alimenticia. Ella es conocida también como la gran caloría. La caloría es la cantidad de calor requerido para elevar un kilogramo (un litro) de agua a un grado centígrado. La pequeña caloría, usada en los laboratorios químicos, es la cantidad de calor requerida para elevar un gramo (un centímetro cúbico) de agua a un grado centígrado. TIPOS DE PÁRRAFOS SEGÚN SU FUNCIÓN A. Párrafos de introducción B. Párrafos de desarrollo C. Párrafos de transición D. Párrafos de ﬁnalización Sirven para iniciar el texto y en ellos se esboza de una manera clara lo que va a tratar el escrito. En estos párrafos se desarrolla el tema y/o los subtemas del texto; por lo tanto, son los más importantes. Para su elaboración se emplean diferentes estrategias tales como: las razones múltiples, la comparación y el contraste, la analogía, los detalles pictóricos, la enumeración, la ejemplificación, entre otros. Son párrafos cortos y carentes de idea principal, que contribuyen a darle cohesión al texto, es decir, párrafos cuya única función es servir de puente o eslabón entre dos párrafos de desarrollo. Pueden ser uno o más párrafos que aparecen al final del texto, y cuyo objetivo principal es indicar que el tema desarrollado va a llegar a su final.
  10. 10. 11PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 Tomado de: https://www.google.com.co/search?q=gregorio+samsa&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ei=5Z16UtKCBtfIsASkoID 4CA&ved=0CAkQ_AUoAQ&biw=1920&bih=979 El narrador Al leer un cuento o una novela, la voz del narrador puede asumir una o varias formas, ubicándose (incluso ocultándose) desde distintas posiciones para contar la historia. La voz del narrador transita por el relato: a veces como una presencia permanente, a veces como personaje, a veces como un protagonista, pero siempre como alguien que cuenta. Es entonces cuando se habla de una voz narrativa que nos muestra una historia según el lugar desde donde se ubique. Los narradores según el grado de conocimiento El narrador omnisciente es una de las voces más poderosas que se hallan en la ficción narrativa. Su poder se extiende hasta el conocimiento de lo que sienten y piensan los personajes. Su forma es la de una voz que parece una conciencia superior a la acción que se relata y se halla fuera de los acontecimientos, como un observador distante. El diccionario de la Real Academia Española (DRAE) define la omnisciencia como “el conocimiento de todas las cosas reales y posibles, atributo exclusivo de Dios”. Por ello se entiende al narrador omnisciente como un dios dentro del mundo ficticio. Por ejemplo: Cuando Gregorio Samsa se despertó una mañana después de un sueño intranquilo, se encontró sobre su cama convertido en un monstruoso insecto. Estaba tumbado sobre su espalda dura, y en forma de caparazón y, al levantar un poco la cabeza veía un vientre abombado, parduzco, dividido por partes duras en forma de arco, sobre cuya protuberancia apenas podía mantenerse el cobertor, a punto ya de resbalar al suelo. Sus muchas patas, ridículamente pequeñas en comparación con el resto de su tamaño, le vibraban desamparadas ante los ojos…. La metamorfosis, Franz Kafka En otros momentos, el narrador solo conoce parte de los hechos o solamente las acciones externas y se le conoce como un narrador limitado, con un conocimiento parcial o relativo de la historia. Las marcas textuales son las que nos permiten indagar acerca del grado de conocimiento del narrador. Parece mentira. No recuerdo bien el año era el veintidós o el veintitrés del siglo , pero de lo que estoy seguro es de que el capitán salió de la cárcel una de esas mañanas azules y luminosas de Madrid, con un frío que cortaba el aliento. Desde aquel día que ambos todavía lo ignorábamos tanto iba a cambiar nuestras vidas, ha pasado mucho tiempo y mucha agua bajo los puentes del Manzanares; pero todavía me parece ver a Diego Alatriste ﬂaco y sin afeitar, parado en el umbral con el portón de madera negra claveteada cerrándose a su espalda. Las aventuras del capitán Alatriste, Arturo Pérez-Reverte. Tomado de: https://www.google.com.co/search?q=diego+alatriste&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ei=cZ56Usr- CuzmsASfvYHYDA&ved=0CAkQ_AUoAQ&biw=1920&bih=979
  11. 11. PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 112 Expresiones como “no recuerdo bien”, “de lo que estoy seguro”, “me parece ver”, caracterizan al narrador del fragmento como una voz que duda, incluso afirma: “parece mentira” de lo que relata. Los narradores según el grado de participación en la historia Si la voz que habla o relata la historia es un personaje de la misma o su protagonista, se habla de un narrador personaje y de un narrador protagonista, respectivamente. Otro posible narrador es un narrador que presencia la historia pero no participa en ella. Se trata entonces de un narrador testigo. La polifonía: multiplicidad de voces Por otro lado, una misma historia puede ser narrada desde distintas perspectivas que no necesariamente coinciden en una versión única sobre los hechos. En este sentido, se habla de una polifonía narrativa, pues una pluralidad de voces se superponen unas con otras y no es posible determinar cuál es la voz principal. Por ejemplo: La cita El labial rojo es el que más le gusta. He visto cómo no me quita los ojos de encima cuando lo uso. En realidad, les gusta a todos, hasta a mi padre. ¡Hombres! Llegaré a la hora. Si llega y no me ve, puede que se vaya. Desde la vereda de enfrente podía divisarla: tenía un libro en las manos y cada cierto tiempo levantaba la vista o revolvía su café. Pero su postura no indicaba impaciencia: podría decirse que tenía el resto de la vida para quedarse ahí. Llevaba unos pantalones negros, dentro de los que se podían adivinar unos muslos ﬁrmes y delicados. ¿Eran para mí? Nunca lo sabría. Preferí dar media vuelta y alejarme pensando en ella, bajo el cielo rojo que anunciaba la lluvia. Nunca más la volví a ver. Gajes del oﬁcio, Bárbara Llanó. Los estilos narrativos: formas de citar en el relato Como ya se dijo, existen distintas voces dentro del relato. Sin embargo, algunas de ellas aparecen solo por un instante y es el narrador quien las cita, del mismo modo que lo hacemos cuando relatamos algo. En ocasiones para dar mayor interés a nuestra narración, imitamos lo dicho por otro. Por esos breves instantes, asumimos la voz del otro en nuestro propio relato. Tomado de: https://www.google.com.co/search?q=pintura+de+mujer+sentada+en+una+silla&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ei=2a F6UvTHN4jgsASE74HIDQ&ved=0CAcQ_AUoAQ&biw=1920&bih=979
  12. 12. 13PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 Estilo directo En la narrativa de ficción se dice que el narrador cede la voz para dejar hablar directamente a los personajes. Este procedimiento narrativo se conoce con el nombre de estilo directo. Suele aparecer con marcas textuales como guiones que encierran la intervención de los personajes. Observa el ejemplo: Eran las ocho de la noche cuando empezamos a sentir remordimientos por haber abandonado a mi madre y a José Antonio. Dónde estarán, nos preguntamos, y tras haber averiguado que no habían regresado al hotel, bajamos a buscarlos al malecón. Tampoco estaban. En el restaurante dijo Inés. Imposible, no pueden estar ahí todavía. Conociéndolos, nada es posible, Martín. La vida exagerada de Martín Romaña, Alfredo Bryce Echenique. Estilo indirecto Otras veces, el narrador no cede la voz y cuenta él mismo lo dicho por los personajes. En estos casos, el relato no se interrumpe y el narrador solo se refiere a lo dicho por otros con marcas como: dijo, contestó, profirió, etc. Observarás que necesariamente emplea los verbos en pasado, ya que está contando algo que ya ha “visto” y lo refiere para nosotros, sus lectores. Este procedimiento se conoce con el nombre de estilo indirecto. El primer sentimiento de Hladik fue de mero terror. Pensó que no lo hubieran arredrado a la horca, la decapitación o el degüello, pero que morir fusilado era intolerable. En vano se redijo que el acto puro y general de morir era lo temible, no las circunstancias concretas. No se cansaba de imaginar esas circunstancias. El milagro secreto, Jorge Luis Borges. Santa Arciniegas, G., Arango Arango, M., Sánchez León, M., y otros (2010). Hipertexto 7. Bogotá: Santillana. https://www.google.com.co/search?q=caricatura+de+un+tecnico+pensando&espv=210&es_sm=93&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ei=l cmLUuaKJfLNsQTA2IC4DA&ved=0CAkQ_AUoAQ&biw=1920&bih=978
  13. 13. PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 114 SOBRE EL POSIBLE TÍTULO PARA UN TEXTO En este tipo de preguntas se han de tener en cuenta aspectos tales como: A. La trama: Es la cosa o el asunto en sí sobre el cual se enfatiza en el texto. B. Los personajes: Son quienes desempeñan los roles importantes en el texto. Este tipo de títulos es muy frecuente en las fábulas. C. El espacio: A veces es tomado también como referencia para un título; alude al lugar donde se desarrollan los hechos. D. El tiempo: Puede tomarse también como un elemento rescatable para la elección del título. Ejemplo: La caída del Imperio romano, La masacre de las bananeras, etc. Ejemplo: "La zorra y las uvas", "La liebre y la tortuga", etc., y en otros tipos de textos como es el caso de "Rosario Tijeras", "Prometeo y Pandora", etc. Ejemplo: "La casa de las dos palmas", "La mansión de Araucaima", etc. Ejemplo: "La vuelta al mundo en 80 días", "Las mil y una noches", "Cien años de soledad", etc. Puede incluso tomarse de manera metafórica como es el caso de "El otoño del patriarca", "El crepúsculo de los ídolos". Ejemplo: "El túnel", "La angustia", "El extranjero", "La soledad", "La náusea", "El malestar de vivir". Las homófonas son aquellas palabras que se pronuncian igual, se escriben parecido y tienen diferente significado. Hablando, ablando; verás, veraz. Recuerda que... E. títulos alegóricos: Se pueden encontrar de acuerdo con la trama de la obra.
  14. 14. 15PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 SOBRE EL PROPÓSITO DEL AUTOR Para este tipo de preguntas es conveniente identificar el tipo de texto, pues ello nos facilitará la tarea de descubrir el propósito o la intención del autor; he aquí el siguiente cuadro que puede ayudarnos como referencia para este ítem. TIPO DE TEXTO PROPÓSITO VERBOS MÁS UTILIZADOS Texto argumentativo Convencer Acusar, aducir, advertir, agredir, analizar, aprobar, arengar, argumentar, arreciar, arremeter, aseverar, asumir, avalar, censurar, condenar, conmover, contradecir, convalidar, convencer, criticar, demostrar, derrumbar, descalificar, descartar, desestimar, desmitificar, despotricar, desprestigiar, destacar, difamar, dignificar, discutir, disentir, disuadir, esgrimir, expresar, fomentar, fustigar, incitar, inducir, injuriar, instar, intrigar, juzgar, menospreciar, motivar, mostrar, opinar, persuadir, polemizar, protestar, razonar, reprobar, resarcir, sonsacar, suavizar, sostener, sugerir, ultrajar. Texto expositivo Informar Acotar, ampliar, añadir, comentar, compilar, complementar, comunicar, definir, demarcar, difundir, dilucidar, determinar, dignificar, disertar, distinguir, divulgar, ensalzar, enseñar, enumerar, instruir, facilitar, hablar, prevenir, profundizar, expresar, especificar, establecer, estudiar, examinar, exponer, promocionar, promulgar, pronunciar, proveer, revelar, recalcar, registrar, resarcir, sintetizar, subrayar, transmitir. Texto descriptivo Caracterizar Describir, enaltecer, ponderar, rememorar, enumerar, promocionar, mostrar, retratar. Texto lírico o poético Exaltar Adornar, alabar, loar, resaltar, exaltar, dignificar, divagar, embellecer, enaltecer, ensalzar, glorificar, idealizar, ponderar, regocijarse, retratar, rememorar. Texto narrativo Recrear Contar, narrar, rememorar, reproducir, revivir, transcribir, decir.
  15. 15. PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 116 FUNCIONES DE LA COMUNICACIÓN La comunicación es un acto complejo en el cual intervienen factores y actores como el emisor, el mensaje, el destinatario, el código, el canal y el contexto. En el caso de los textos escritos y su lectura ocurre lo mismo, en ellos se encuentran todos los elementos necesarios para hablar de un acto comunicativo; de ahí que las siguientes funciones de la comunicación sean aplicables a la escritura y la lectura. • Función referencial • Función emotiva o expresiva • Función conativa o apelativa • Función metalingüística • Función poética • Función fática Conocida también como denotativa o cognoscitiva, ocurre cuando el lenguaje se dirige hacia el contexto. Ejemplo: Colombia es un país rico en biodiversidad. Se centra en el emisor y reﬂeja, sobre todo, la actitud emotiva de este ante lo que dice. Ejemplo: ¡Oh, qué bella eres! Está orientada al destinatario; con ella se espera obtener una reacción o inﬂuir sobre la conducta de este. Ejemplo: Me pasas la sal, si eres tan amable. Es la posibilidad de usar el lenguaje para hablar de los fenómenos o características del mismo. Ejemplo: Debes recordar que la palabra canción, por su acento, es aguda. Es la función que predomina en el lenguaje literario, se caracteriza por la utilización de formas y giros que expresan la subjetividad de quien la emite. Ejemplo: Hay días en que somos tan móviles, tan móviles, como las leves briznas al viento y al azar. Ocurre cuando el lenguaje busca establecer, mantener o interrumpir el contacto para comprobar si funciona el canal de comunicación. Ejemplo: Buenos días, ¿cómo le ha ido? Espero que bien.
  16. 16. 17PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 “Un mundo se originaba en la casa paterna; más estrictamente, se reducía a mis padres. Este mundo me era muy familiar: se llamaba padre y madre, amor, severidad, ejemplo, colegio. Este mundo se caracterizaba por un tenue esplendor, claridad y limpieza; a él pertenecían las palabras suaves y amables, las manos lavadas, la ropa limpia y las buenas costumbres. Allí se cantaba el coral por las mañanas y se celebraba la Navidad. En este mundo había líneas rectas y caminos que conducen al porvenir, estaban el deber, y la culpa, el remordimiento y la confesión, el perdón y los buenos propósitos, el amor y el respeto, la Biblia y la sabiduría. Uno tenía que quedarse dentro de este mundo para que la vida fuera clara, limpia, bella y ordenada”. "Demian" de Hermann Hesse http://www.icarito.cl/enciclopedia/articulo/segundo-ciclo-basico/lenguaje-y-comunicacion/lectura/2009/12/98-8637-9- ejemplos-de-textos-descriptivos.shtml 1. En el texto anterior se presenta A. narración y descripción B. exposición y argumentación C. descripción y argumentación D. narración y exposición 2. De acuerdo con la respuesta anterior, son términos que dan cuenta del modo expresivo utilizado en el texto 1. mundo, casa, padres, amor 2. tenue, suaves, clara, bella 3. reducía, originaba, era, cantaba 4. estrictamente, remordimiento, confesión A. 1 y 2 B. 1 y 4 C. 2 y 3 D. 3 y 4 3. “Allí”, subrayado en el texto, hace referencia A. al mundo B. al coral C. a la casa paterna D. al colegio Actividad Contesta las preguntas en la hoja de respuestas virtual. evaluativa Lenguaje
  17. 17. PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 118 4. La voz de quien habla en el fragmento anterior es de un narrador A. personaje B. protagonista C. testigo D. polifónico El agua es uno de los elementos más importantes de la tierra; de hecho, cubre las tres cuartas partes de nuestro planeta y, sin agua, ningún ser vivo podría vivir. La cantidad total de agua en la tierra es, más o menos, siempre la misma, pero no está siempre en el mismo sitio. La mayor parte del agua está en los mares y océanos, en los ríos y los lagos, pero también hay agua por debajo del suelo, de allí la sacamos los hombres, cavando agujeros que llamamos pozos. Con el calor del sol, el agua se evapora y asciende por la atmósfera, al llegar a cierta altura, con el frío, el vapor se vuelve a condensar en gotitas de agua, formando así las nubes. Esas nubes se desplazan, empujadas por el viento. Si llegan a algún lugar más frío (por ejemplo, si una montaña les obliga a subir aún más alto) o si las gotitas, al juntarse, aumentan demasiado su volumen, se produce la lluvia. Si la capa de aire donde llega la nube es muy fría, las gotitas de agua se cristalizan en copos de nieve. A veces, entre la nube y el suelo se cuela una capa de aire helado; las gotas de agua que caen de la nube, al cruzar ese aire tan frío, se congelan y caen en forma de granizo. Al caer al suelo, el agua de la lluvia o de la nieve, cuando esta se derrite, va resbalando o se filtra dentro del suelo, siempre hacia abajo. De esta forma, a través de los ríos el agua vuelve al mar y el ciclo vuelve a empezar. http://es.scribd.com/doc/60095922/Texto-expositivo-ejemplo. 5. El texto anterior puede clasificarse como A. descriptivo B. argumentativo C. expositivo D. narrativo 6. El propósito del autor del texto es A. informar sobre la cantidad de agua que contiene la tierra B. explicar cada uno de los estados que componen el ciclo hidrológico C. describir el proceso de evaporación del agua D. advertir sobre las causas de una posible escasez de agua 7. De acuerdo con la ubicación de la idea central en el texto, puede determinarse que el párrafo es A. sintetizante B. analizante C. implícito D. transitivo "Era aquel recinto la habitación de un horrible gigante, tan espantoso como era difícil imaginar; su estatura era colosal, su corpulencia como la de una mole de piedra y, en medio de la frente, tenía un solo ojo, cuya mirada ponía espanto en el ánimo de quien lo veía…". "La Odisea", de Homero.
  18. 18. 19PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 8. El texto anterior es de carácter A. expositivo B. descriptivo C. argumentativo D. narrativo 9. La palabra subrayada significa A. enorme B. mediana C. inconmensurable D. desproporcionada "Es el más alto y fuerte de la clase y el mejor; todo lo que se le pide lo presta. Nunca se ríe ni habla; permanece quieto en su banco, muy estrecho para él, con la espalda encorvada y la cabeza metida entre los hombros. Toda su ropa le queda ajustada. Lleva la cabeza rapada y usa la corbata siempre torcida. Es buenísimo para las matemáticas y lleva sus libros cuidadosamente forrados y sujetos con una correa roja. No se enoja nunca, pero pobre del que le diga que lo que él afirma no es verdad. Cuando lo miro me sonríe con los ojos, como diciendo: "Somos amigos". Yo lo quiero mucho". "Corazón", de Edmundo de Amicis. 10. El texto anterior es principalmente A. argumentativo B. lírico C. descriptivo D. narrativo 11. De acuerdo con las características de quien habla en el texto, puede considerarse un narrador A. omnisciente B. testigo C. protagonista D. personaje "En el ataúd había un amuleto de exótico diseño que, al parecer, estuvo colgado del cuello del durmiente. Representaba a un sabueso alado, o a una esfinge con un rostro semicanino, y que estaba exquisitamente tallado al antiguo gusto oriental en un pequeño trozo de jade verde. La expresión de su rostro era sumamente repulsiva, sugeridora de muerte, de bestialidad y de odio. Alrededor de la base llevaba una inscripción en unos caracteres que ni St. John ni yo pudimos identificar; y en el fondo, como un sello de fábrica, aparecía grabado un grotesco y formidable cráneo". "El sabueso", de H. P. Lovecraft
  19. 19. PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 120 12. El propósito del autor del texto es A. contar una historia B. describir un objeto C. reseñar una anécdota D. reconstruir una leyenda 13. Un posible título para el texto es A. La esfinge B. El amuleto C. El canino D. El durmiente 14. El tipo de narrador que aparece en el texto es A. omnisciente B. polifónico C. personaje D. testigo "Los cuerpos negros de los grandes árboles formaban dos murallas rectilíneas que se unían en el horizonte en un solo punto, como un diagrama en una lección de perspectiva. Al alzar los ojos por encima de su cabeza, a través de aquella brecha en el bosque, Farquhar vio brillar unas grandes estrellas de oro que eran completamente desconocidas, agrupadas en extrañas constelaciones. Tuvo la certeza de que estaban dispuestas con arreglo a un orden lleno de un sentido oculto y nefasto. En el bosque resonaban unos extraños ruidos, entre los cuales, una vez, dos veces, luego una vez más, distinguió claramente unos murmullos en un idioma desconocido". "Lo que pasó sobre el puente de Owl Creek". Ambrosio Bierce. http://www.icarito.cl/enciclopedia/articulo/segundo-ciclo-basico/lenguaje-y-comunicacion/lectura/2009/12/98-8637-9- ejemplos-de-textos-descriptivos.shtml 15. En el texto anterior predomina A. la exposición B. la exaltación C. la narración D. la argumentación 16. Para describir los árboles al principio del texto, el autor utiliza como recurso A. la comparación B. la exageración C. la metáfora D. la paradoja
  20. 20. 21PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 Los automóviles son los principales causantes del efectoinvernaderoocambioclimático,perodadoque esmuydifícilreducirsuuso,losbiocombustiblesestán teniendo un auge sin precedentes como alternativas viables de combustibles más sustentables que los derivados del petróleo. Entre estas nuevas opciones se encuentra el etanol (también conocido como alcohol etílico o de grano), o bioetanol, para distinguirlo del alcohol sintético que se obtiene de petróleo crudo, gas o carbón. El bioetanol se produce principalmente a partir de productos ricos en sacarosa como la caña de azúcar, la melaza y el sorgo dulce, siguiendo un procedimiento similar al de la cerveza: los almidones son convertidos en azúcares, los azúcares se convierten por fermentación en etanol, el que luego es destilado en su forma final. También puede producirse a partir de fuentes ricas en almidón como cereales (maíz, trigo, cebada, etc.) y tubérculos (yuca, camote, papa), aunque con un proceso más caro y complejo. La producción de bioetanol podría incluso realizarse a partir de materias primas ricas en celulosa, como los desechos agrícolas y forestales. Sin embargo, la conversión de la celulosa en azúcares fermentables es un proceso aún más complejo y costoso que hace que la obtención de etanol a partir de desechos no sea rentable por ahora. Actualmente, la producción de bioetanol a partir de cultivos ricos en sacarosa y almidón registra un desarrollo sin precedentes. Y es que el producto presenta claras ventajas: es limpio y renovable; ayuda a reducir las emisiones de carbono y permite conservar (y no depender de) las reservas de combustibles fósiles; es barato cuando es producido de forma eficiente; es versátil y puede sustituir la gasolina en automóviles con motores adaptados para más de un tipo de combustible o se mezcla con gasolina en motores convencionales. http://es.scribd.com/doc/60095922/Texto-expositivo- ejemplo 17. El propósito principal del texto es A. alertar sobre el deterioro progresivo del planeta B. explicar las causas del efecto invernadero C. ilustrar sobre el origen de los biocombustibles D. describir el proceso de elaboración de los biocombustibles 18. La idea central del texto es A. Entre estas nuevas opciones se encuentra el etanol (también conocido como alcohol etílico o de grano); o bioetanol, para distinguirlo del alcohol sintético que se obtiene de petróleo crudo, gas o carbón. B. Los automóviles son los principales causantes del efecto invernadero o cambio climático, pero dado que es muy difícil reducir su uso, los biocombustibles están teniendo un auge sin precedentes como alternativas viables de combustibles más sustentables que los derivados del petróleo. C. la conversión de la celulosa en azúcares fermentables es un proceso aún más complejo y costoso que hace que la obtención de etanol a partir de desechos no sea rentable por ahora D. también puede producirse a partir de fuentes ricas en almidón como cereales (maíz, trigo, cebada, etc.) y tubérculos (yuca, camote, papa), aunque con un proceso más caro y complejo Ya comenzamos a caminar por las calles de Lebrija. Las casas son blancas, anchas, de dos pisos; las puertas y los balcones aparecen cerrados. Surge a trechos, entre las viviendas modernas, un viejo caserón con su escudo enjalbegado de cal nítida. Y las rejas, esas vetustas rejas de Lebrija, estas rejas anchas, estas rejas nobles, estas rejas soberbias, sobresalen todas sobre la acera un gran espacio y forman como diminutas estancias cerradas con cristales interiormente. Y no se oye en todo el pueblo ni un grito, ni un ruido, ni una canción; de cuando en cuando, por las calles espaciosas cruza un labriego con su ancho sombrero blanco, grasiento,
  21. 21. PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 122 que se para un instante, nos mira con su mirada atenta y torna a proseguir en su marcha indolente, melancólica, resignada, tal vez sin rumbo. Y así llegamos a la plaza; unas palmeras doblan en ella sus ramas inmóviles, brillantes; entre sus troncos surge el follaje oscuro de los naranjos. Azorín. Los pueblos, Castalia. http://www.oupe.es/es/Bachillerato/ LenguaCastellanaYLiteratura/proyteselanacional/ Galeria%20documentos/lengua_2bach_interior.pdf 19. Los dos tipos de descripción que se presentan en el texto anterior se denominan A. cronografía y prosopografía B. retrato y prosopografía C. topografía y retrato D. cronografía y etopeya Mi cráneo tiende notoriamente a la braquicefalia. Soy una cabeza corta y añadiré que soy un cabezota. Mi cabeza está abundantemente poblada de cabellos. Me hubiera sido absolutamente indiferente no tenerlos, pero estoy predestinado, según la profecía formulada por un peluquero del Carrer de Cavallers a mi madre, cuando era pequeño, a tener cabellos toda mi vida. […] No tengo una frente espaciosa, enorme, fugitiva, sugeridora —en hipótesis— de una poderosa inteligencia, según los tópicos de la novelística. Tengo una frente normal, derecha y perpendicular al plano de la tierra. Mis cabellos no son completamente rubios ni acusadamente negros. Son un entremedio. De aquella frente, hacia abajo, se desprende una nariz que en otros tiempos fue correcta, de cartílagos finamente dibujados. El cuaderno gris, Destino. Josep Pla. http://www.oupe.es/es/Bachillerato/ LenguaCastellanaYLiteratura/proyteselanacional/ Galeria%20documentos/lengua_2bach_interior.pdf. 20. El propósito del texto anterior es A. caracterizar físicamente al personaje B. hacer una mofa sutil de los defectos físicos que presenta el personaje C. presentar la inconformidad que siente el autor con su aspecto físico D. destacar las cualidades faciales de un hombre adónico 21. La palabra subrayada en el texto significa A. cabeza alargada y delgada B. cráneo ensanchado C. encéfalo desproporcionado D. cabeza pequeña, ancha y aplanada Era una noche de primavera, silenciosa y fragante. El aire agitaba las ramas de los árboles con blando movimiento, y la luna iluminaba por un instante la sombra y el misterio de los follajes. Sentíase pasar por el jardín un largo estremecimiento y luego quedaba en esa amorosa paz de las noches serenas. En el azul profundo temblaban las estrellas, y la quietud del jardín parecía mayor que la quietud del cielo. A lo lejos, el mar misterioso y ondulante exhalaba su eterna queja. Las dormidas olas fosforecían al pasar tumbados los delfines, y una vela latina cruzaba el horizonte bajo la luna pálida. Yo recorría el sendero orillado por ﬂoridos rosales; las luciérnagas brillaban al pie de los arbustos, el aire era fragante y el más leve soplo bastaba para deshojar en los tallos las rosas marchitas. Ramón María del Valle-Inclán. Sonata de primavera, Círculo de Lectores. 22. En el texto anterior se presenta A. argumentación y narración B. exposición y descripción C. descripción y narración D. exposición y argumentación
  22. 22. 23PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 23. A lo largo del texto predomina la función del lenguaje. A. apelativa B. poética C. metalingüística D. fática 24. Porlotanto,seevidenciala del autor. A. subjetividad B. melancolía C. objetividad D. crítica 25. Puede determinarse que el texto tiene un narrador , lo cual se evidencia por la presencia de . A. testigo – la tercera persona B. omnisciente – pensamientos ajenos C. protagonista – la primera persona D. polifónico – varias voces al unísono La tolerancia es la disposición cívica a convivir armoniosamente con personas de creencias diferentes y aún opuestas a las nuestras, así como con hábitos sociales o costumbres que no compartimos. La tolerancia no es mera indiferencia sino que implica en muchas ocasiones soportar lo que nos disgusta: por supuesto, ser tolerante no impide formular críticas razonadas ni obliga a silenciar nuestra forma de pensar para no «herir» a quienes piensan de otro modo. La tolerancia es de doble dirección, es decir, que el precio de no prohibir o impedir la conducta del prójimo tiene como contrapartida que este se resigne a objeciones o bromas de quienes tienen preferencias distintas. Diccionario del ciudadano sin miedo a saber. Savater, Fernando 26. Por sus características el texto anterior puede clasificarse como A. argumentativo B. descriptivo C. lírico D. narrativo El imperialismo condujo, por primera vez, a un mercado mundial verdaderamente globalizado. Es decir, los lugares del mundo más alejados estaban interrelacionados. Por eso a Europa llegaban “mercancías coloniales” de todas las partes del mundo: Té, café, cacao, caucho, frutos exóticos como los plátanos. Asimismo barcos de vapor navegaban por todos los océanos y se podían enviar por cable telegramas, incluso a través del Atlántico. La medición del mundo facilitó el transporte. Un símbolo de ello, que aún hoy permanece, es el observatorio de Greenwich, cerca de Londres, con el que los geógrafos británicos fijaron el meridiano cero, una línea imaginaria del polo norte al polo sur, al lado de la cual se alinean los otros grados de longitud. Nikolaus Piper, Historia de la economía. Salamanca, 2005. Ed. Lóguez. (Adaptación pp. 172-173) 27. El texto anterior es fundamentalmente A. expositivo B. lírico C. argumentativo D. narrativo 28. Por lo tanto, su propósito es A. recrear B. informar C. analizar D. ensalzar “Hace una tarde gris, monótona. Cae una lluvia menuda, incesante, interminable. Las calles están desiertas. De cuando en cuando suenan pasos precipitados sobre la acera, y pasa un labriego envuelto en una manta. Y las horas transcurren lentas, eternas…” “La voluntad”, Azorín.
  23. 23. PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 124 29. Por su estructura, el texto es A. expositivo B. narrativo C. argumentativo D. descriptivo 30. De acuerdo con ello, en el texto prevalece una figura literaria denominada A. topografía B. cronografía C. retrato D. prosopografía 31. Son términos que dan cuenta del tipo de texto A. gris, monótona, menuda, incesante, interminable B. hace, cae, están, suenan, pasa C. tarde, manta, calles, pasos, labriego D. hace, gris, labriego, calles, eternas 32. Por el contenido del texto se podría afirmar que en él predomina, desde el punto de vista de quien habla, la A. objetividad B. ficción C. subjetividad D. realidad 33. La idea central del fragmento anterior se halla A. al inicio del texto B. diseminada a lo largo del texto C. al final del texto D. en la segunda oración del texto El zar y la camisa Un zar, hallándose enfermo dijo: —¡Daré la mitad de mi reino a quien me cure! Entonces todos los sabios celebraron una junta para buscar una manera de curar al zar, mas no encontraron medio alguno. Uno de ellos, sin embargo, declaró que era posible curar al zar. —Si sobre la tierra se encuentra un hombre feliz, dijo, quítesele la camisa y que se le ponga al zar, con lo que este se curará. Elzarhizobuscarensureinoaunhombrefeliz. Los enviados del soberano se esparcieron por todo el reino, mas no pudieron descubrir a un hombre feliz. No encontraron un hombre contento con su suerte. El uno era rico, pero estaba enfermo; el otro gozaba de salud, pero era pobre; aquel, rico y sano, quejábase de su mujer; esta de sus hijos; todos deseaban algo. Cierta noche, muy tarde, el hijo del zar, al pasar frente a una pobre choza, oyó que alguien exclamaba —Gracias a Dios he trabajado y comido bien. ¿Qué me falta? El hijo del zar sintióse lleno de alegría; inmediatamente mandó que le llevaran la camisa de aquel hombre, a quien en cambio había de darse cuanto dinero exigiera. Los enviados presentáronse a toda prisa en la casa de aquel hombre para quitarle la camisa; pero el hombre feliz era tan pobre que no tenía camisa. Para leerte mejor, Limusa, México. 1992, p. 64. Tolstoi, León 34. El tema del texto es A. la riqueza B. la pobreza C. la felicidad D. la enfermedad 35. La palabra zar indica en el texto un A. rango laboral B. título nobiliario C. distintivo político D. nombre propio
  24. 24. 25PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 36. La conclusión que puede sacarse del texto es A. el que siembra vientos, cosecha tempestades B. rico no es el que más tiene, sino el que menos necesita C. en tierra de ciegos, el tuerto es el rey D. no hay mal que dure cien años, ni cuerpo que lo resista (...) Cipriano Algor se limpió la boca con la servilleta, tomó el vaso como si fuese a beber, pero lo posó sin acercárselo a los labios. Diga, hable, insistió la hija, y para abrir camino al desahogo preguntó, todavía está preocupado por culpa de Marcial o tiene algún otro motivo de pesar. Cipriano Algor volvió a tomar el vaso, se bebió de un trago el resto del vino, respondió rápidamente, como si las palabras le quemasen la lengua, solo aceptaron la mitad del cargamento, dicen que hay menos compradores para el barro, que han salido a la venta unas vajillas de plástico imitándolo y que eso es lo que los clientes prefieren ahora, no es nada que no debiésemos esperar, más pronto o más tarde tenía que suceder, el barro se raja, se cuartea, se parte al menor golpe, mientras que el plástico resiste a todo y no se queja, la diferencia está en que el barro es como las personas, necesita que lo traten bien, el plástico también, pero menos, y lo peor es que me han dicho que no les lleve más vajillas mientras no las encarguen, entonces vamos a parar de trabajar, parar no, cuando el pedido llegue ya tendremos piezas listas para entregarlas ese mismo día, no iba a ser después del encargo cuando a todo correr encendiéramos el horno, y entre tanto qué hacemos, esperar, tener paciencia, mañana iré a dar una vuelta por ahí, alguna cosa he de vender, acuérdese de que ya dio esa vuelta hace dos meses, no encontrará muchas personas con necesidad de comprar, no vengas tú ahora a desanimarme, solo procuro ver las cosas como son, fue usted quien me dijo hace poco que tres generaciones de alfareros en la familia es más que suficiente (...) La caverna. Editorial Punto de Lectura. 2000. Saramago, José. 37. Según la estructura del fragmento anterior, puede decirse que A. es básicamente un soliloquio B. hace parte de un texto narrativo C. está catalogado como un monólogo D. es un texto netamente informativo 38. Un elemento que permite reconocer el tipo de texto es A. el tinte de realidad que hay en los hechos B. el diálogo entre los personajes C. la crudeza con la que se trata el tema D. la crítica que se hace a un hecho particular 39. En el texto se percibe, EXCEPTO A. un intento de reﬂexionar sobre un fenómeno real, como el consumismo B. una estructura poco convencional con respecto a las voces que intervienen en él C. un tono costumbrista, pues se describen los hábitos de un pueblo determinado D. un rechazo al proceso de industrialización que desplaza al trabajo artesanal 40. La expresión “como si las palabras le quemasen la lengua” da a entender que A. Cipriano Algor tenía urgencia de contar aquello, no aguantaba más el silencio B. las palabras tenían un toque de solemnidad pues se trataba de algo muy delicado C. el autor hace uso de las figuras retóricas para no hacer la narración tan escueta D. la hija quería escuchar las palabras de su padre aunque se tratara de una mala noticia
  25. 25. PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 126 TEXTO 1 COMPRENSIÓN DE LECTURA El Quijote es una de las obras más importantes de nuestra literatura castellana y probablemente de la literatura universal. Con esta obra se abre el período de la novela como el género moderno, propiamente dicho. Antes del Quijote existieron formas literarias que se pueden parecer mucho a la novela como los relatos de aventuras, las historias de amor o las historias de caballería; pero lo que nosotros llamamos novela en el sentido moderno, comienza con esta obra. Sindudalosgriegoshabíanescritograndesobrasliterarias:lasepopeyastalvezmásextraordinarias de la historia como la Ilíada o la Odisea; las más notables tragedias (Sófocles, Eurípides y Esquilo); la lírica más extraordinaria; pero los griegos no hicieron novelas. Hay algunos relatos griegos, especialmente historias de amor semi-míticas y semi-pastoriles que nosotros titulamos novelas que, por lo demás, son muy pocas, como Daphnes y Cloe, por ejemplo, pero que no son novelas en el sentido de la novela cervantina y todo lo que continúa después de ella. La novela es la representación de un individuo problemático, en la que se expresan diversas perspectivas, diversos enfoques y formas de concebir el mundo, en juego y en contraste unos con otros. Una misma cosa se puede describir según quien la mire, en el cruce de diferentes perspectivas. La novela es la aventura en su sentido fundamental. Para que haya novela es necesario que el sentido de la vida de un personaje no esté designado de antemano. No se sabe cuál es el desenlace de la aventura de un héroe, así sea un pobre hidalgo arruinado y enloquecido, o una nueva figura que irrumpe en la historia. No hay que confundir las cosas. Puede haber relatos en prosa, brillantes, interesantes, notables, en muchos sentidos hasta el punto de que consideremos por facilidad a sus autores como novelistas; pero que no lo son en realidad en el sentido que yo estoy tratando de dar al concepto de novela. Entre nosotros, para tomar un ejemplo colombiano, tenemos el caso de don Tomás Carrasquilla, un escritor y un narrador notable, un importante cronista de costumbres, pero no por ello un novelista. Sus personajes son muy típicos: el arriero, la señora del pueblo, la beata, el cura de aldea, el muchacho seminarista de San Antoñito, etc. Pero sus descripciones consisten, casi siempre, en la presentación de tipos. El señor Raskolnikov de Dostoievski, que sí es un personaje de novela, tiene por completo en cuestión el sentido de su vida: no sabe si va a ser una especie de Napoleón o solo un presidiario de Siberia; si se va a convertir en un arrepentido que retorna a la fe de su infancia o en un racionalista moderno. Carrasquilla, por el contrario, describe personajes cuyas vidas tienen un sentido que depende por completo de su pertenencia, es decir, del grupo social, de la clase y de la función a la que pertenecen. Aquí no se trata de cruzar perspectivas distintas sobre el mundo, como vemos por ejemplo en COMPRENSIÓN DE LECTURA Contesta las preguntas en la hoja de respuestas.
  26. 26. 27PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 Tolstoi, que sí hace una gran novelística, sino de escribir y presentar las figuras típicas de un mundo siguiendo su propio lenguaje, desde una determinada perspectiva. Carrasquilla tiene habilidades, sin duda; pero pasar de reconocerlas a creer que nos encontramos frente a un novelista en el sentido de Cervantes, Flaubert, Balzac o Tolstoi es una impertinencia. En sus relatos hay aventuras, a su modo, pero en su sentido menor del término. 1. Cuando el autor del ensayo trae a colación a Napoleón y al presidiario de Siberia lo hace con el fin de A. recapitular sobre la inﬂuencia que ha tenido “la clase social” en el desarrollo de la novela B. ejemplificar el carácter arbitrario de la novela en cuanto al sentido de la vida C. argumentar en torno a la supremacía lírica que posee la novela sobre el relato costumbrista D. destacar la importancia de la impredecibilidad del sino de los personajes de la novela 2. El propósito del texto anterior es A. censurar algunos escritores que presumen de novelistas sin serlo B. rescatar la novela como género literario de gran importancia en la actualidad C. destacar el valor de Cervantes como pionero del género novelístico D. explicar la diferencia entre diversos géneros literarios 3. La expresión “que sí es un personaje de novela” se utiliza en el sentido de que A. no es un arquetipo con características definidas B. es el resultado de un eximio escritor como lo es Tolstoi C. cumple con los cánones del personaje clásico de las novelas D. tiene un sentido que depende de su pertenencia 4. Según la lectura “la novela es la aventura en su sentido fundamental”; de tal expresión podemos inferir que el modo expresivo que prevalece en el género novelístico es la A. descripción B. acción C. narración D. ciencia ficción 5. De acuerdo con la lectura, se puede afirmar que Dostoievski es a universal como Carrasquilla es a A. arriero B. novelista C. cosmopolita D. autóctono
  27. 27. PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 128 Responde las preguntas de la 6 a la 11 de acuerdo con el siguiente texto. TEXTO 2 Las novelas de caballería fueron el género narrativo que más éxito tuvo en Europa medieval. Los libros más representativos fueron los que se basaban en la leyenda artúrica. Don Quijote de la Mancha es un hidalgo al que le apasiona pasarse las noches leyendo libros de caballería mientras se imagina protagonista de todas aquellas historias de dragones, princesas y justas. Tal es así, «que de tanto leer se le secó el cerebro» y llega a convertir el mundo ficticio que narraban las novelas de caballerías en realidad. La falta de justicia en el mundo lo conduce a un estado de mayor locura. Dulcinea del Toboso, su amada imaginaria, se muestra como el propósito final de sus hazañas y las aventuras de Don Quijote se convierten en la manera de probarse digno de su amor. Por otro lado, y según la crítica, Don Quijote resulta una parodia de las novelas de caballería tomando como modelo el Amadís de Gaula, los palmerines y demás caballeros andantes de la literatura medieval. Don Quijote, en su locura, se pone el apelativo ‘de la Mancha’, a imitación de los caballeros andantes, pero la Mancha era un lugar de paso, un paraje inhóspito, lugar impropio para encon- trarse con bellas princesas, dragones y castillos encantados. Hemos de tener en cuenta que Don Quijote tiene unos 50 años en el momento de salir en aventuras, cuando la media de edad en la época era de 40 años. Se trata de un anciano, enjuto de carnes y, por lo tanto, nervioso, colérico e irascible. 6. La expresión “que de tanto leer se le secó el cerebro” va entre comillas porque A. trae a colación una expresión coloquial B. resulta relevante para la comprensión del texto C. se trata de un eufemismo utilizado en la antigüedad D. es una expresión hiperbólica y por ende debe ir de esa manera 7. El hecho de que Don Quijote se atribuya el apelativo “de la Mancha” resulta A. anacrónico, por lo inhóspito del mismo B. irrisorio, por lo trivial de las circunstancias C. metafórico, porque en realidad no es el lugar mencionado D. paradójico, ante el ideal sublime del caballero 8. Las “justas” mencionadas en el texto hacen referencia a A. las actuaciones equitativas de un personaje B. los ideales enarbolados por los cruzados en el siglo XII C. las competencias o certámenes en un ramo del saber D. las peleas a caballo utilizando lanzas 9. De acuerdo con el texto, la falta de justicia en el mundo convierte a Don Quijote en un A. orate en busca de una utopía B. bardo defraudado por su sociedad C. hidalgo caballero en busca de una mujer D. anciano nervioso, colérico e irascible
  28. 28. 29PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 10. Un posible título para el texto anterior podría ser A. Las novelas de caballería y el género narrativo B. Fantasía y realidad en el Quijote C. Quimeras y erotismo en el Quijote D. El ocaso de un caballero hidalgo 11. El lenguaje utilizado en el texto puede considerarse A. poético B. coloquial C. narrativo D. cotidiano TEXTO 3 VENCIDOS Poema de León Felipe Por la manchega llanura se vuelve a ver la figura de Don Quijote pasar... Y ahora ociosa y abollada, va en el rucio la armadura, y va ocioso el caballero, sin peto y sin espal- dar... Va cargado de amargura... que allá encontró sepultura su amoroso batallar... Va cargado de amargura, que allá “quedó su ventura” en la playa de Barcino, frente al mar... Cuántas veces, Don Quijote, por esa misma llanura, en horas de desaliento así te miro pasar... y cuántas veces te grito: “Hazme un sitio en tu montura y llévame a tu lugar. Hazme un sitio en tu montura, caballero derrotado, hazme un sitio en tu montura, que yo también voy cargado de amargura y no puedo batallar. Ponme a la grupa contigo, caballero del honor, ponme a la grupa contigo y llévame a ser contigo, contigo pastor...” Por la manchega llanura se vuelve a ver la figura de Don Quijote pasar... Va cargado de amargura... Va, vencido, el caballero de retorno a su lugar. www.poesia-as/if20040.htm Responde las preguntas de la 12 a la 15 de acuerdo con el poema anterior. 12. El poema de León Felipe tiene como título “Vencidos” porque A. su propósito es enaltecer una obra de la literatura épica B. hace una apología a los valores culturales de la época C. su interés es evidenciar el estado anímico del protagonista D. el poeta se solidariza con los ideales del personaje de la obra 13. El fragmento “va cargado de amargura... que allá encontró sepultura su amoroso batallar...” hace referencia a A. la amada de Don Quijote B. la quimera del personaje C. la armadura del caballero D. la amargura del hidalgo 14. El “rucio” mencionado en el texto corresponde a A. una bestia de color pardo claro B. un vapor que con la frialdad de la noche se condensa en la atmósfera C. las ancas de una caballería D. una persona que no respeta los valores convencionales
  29. 29. PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 130 15. Podemos afirmar que León Felipe recurre al género poético porque es el más adecuado para A. relatar las aventuras de Don Quijote B. referir los viajes del caballero C. idealizar la figura del ingenioso hidalgo D. describir los hábitos del protagonista TEXTO 4 De lo que le sucedió a Don Quijote en la entrada de Barcelona, con otras cosas que tienen más de lo verdadero que de lo discreto. “(...) Tendieron don Quijote y Sancho la vista por todas partes: vieron el mar, hasta entonces de ellos no visto; parecioles espaciosísimo y largo, harto más que las lagunas de Ruidera que en la Mancha habían visto; vieron las galeras que estaban en la playa, las cuales, abatiendo las tiendas, se descubrieron llenas de fámulas y gallardetes que tremolaban al viento y besaban y barrían el agua; dentro sonaban clarines, trompetas y chirimías que cerca y lejos llenaban el aire de suaves y belicosos acentos. Comenzaron a moverse y a hacer un modo de escaramuza por las sosegadas aguas, correspondiéndoles casi al mismo modo infinitos caballeros que de la ciudad sobre hermosos caballos y con vistosas libreas salían. Los soldados de las galeras disparaban infinita artillería, a quien respondían los que estaban en las murallas y fuertes de la ciudad y la artillería gruesa con espantoso estruendo rompía los vientos a quien respondían los cañones de crujía de las galeras. El mar alegre, la tierra jocunda, el aire claro, sólo tal vez turbio del humo de la artillería, parece que iba infundiendo y engendrando gusto súbito en todas las gentes. No podía imaginar Sancho cómo pudiesen tener tantos pies aquellos bultos que por el mar se movían, (...)” Fragmento de Don Quijote de la Mancha, de Miguel de Cervantes. 16. El signo (...), se usa para indicar A. apertura B. suspenso C. cierre D. omisión 17. Quien narra en el texto anterior es el A. narrador, en tercera persona B. protagonista, Don Quijote C. autor, Cervantes D. personaje, Sancho 18. El orden de las situaciones narradas es A. descripción de las galeras; descubrimiento del mar; confrontación bélica B. descubrimiento del mar; descripción de las galeras; confrontación bélica C. descubrimiento del mar; confrontación bélica; descripción de las galeras D. confrontación bélica; descripción de las galeras; descubrimiento del mar 19. Según el texto, la palabra “tendieron” se puede reemplazar por A. alargaron B. miraron C. desplegaron D. fijaron 20. Las galeras son como bultos con muchos pies que se mueven, según lo imagina Sancho; los pies son entonces A. los remos B. las velas C. los soportes D. los soldados
  30. 30. 31PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 TEXTOS DISCONTINUOS Contesta las preguntas en la hoja de respuestas. Tomada de: http://www.revistaarcadia.com/arte/articulo/las-10-mejores-historietas-mafalda/29005 Las preguntas de la 1 a la 8 se responden de acuerdo con el anterior texto 1. De acuerdo con la tercera viñeta, la profesora A. utiliza un condicional para explicar la salida del sol B. niega que el sol sale por el living, pero insiste en el punto cardinal C. cuestiona la terquedad de la estudiante, pues ignora muchas cosas D. insiste con la pregunta sobre el punto cardinal de la salida del sol 2. De acuerdo con la niña A. sentarse aburrida es una lástima B. los puntos cardinales sirven para ver el sol C. el poniente se ubica diagonal al living D. al sol no le interesan los puntos cardinales 3. La niña desconocía los puntos cardinales por A. las ideas erradas que poseía y la actitud frente al conocimiento B. las muchas explicaciones por parte de la maestra C. la fascinación que sentía por la maestra D. el hecho de querer importunar en el aula 4. De la historieta se deduce que la niña siente lástima, porque cree que A. está teniendo una amena conversación con su maestra B. por la edad la maestra nunca saldrá de su casa C. no es tan importante hablar con la profesora como lo es aprender D. una vez en su asiento, ganará el interés por aprender
  31. 31. PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 132 5. La primera respuesta de la niña permite pensar que A. el mundo se interpreta en gran medida por las experiencias individuales que cada quien se forja B. el sol efectivamente desaparece en la noche y aparece en la mañana C. la mejor explicación para entender lo que es un punto cardinal se halla en la mañana D. a pesar de que la maestra sabía cuáles eran los puntos cardinales, la niña no quería aprender 6. De acuerdo con la intención comunicativa de la historieta, puede decirse que esta pone en cuestión, MENOS A. el vacío académico que muchos estudiantes poseen B. la actitud de los estudiantes frente al conocimiento C. algunos de los problemas del proceso de aprendizaje de muchos estudiantes D. el lugar exacto donde se ubica el poniente 7. Cuando la maestra, para abordar el tema de los puntos cardinales, dice que el sol sale por un lugar, aunque no sea el sol el que está en movimiento sino la tierra, es porque cree A. en la teoría geocéntrica, ya que es el sol el que gira alrededor de la tierra B. en la teoría heliocéntrica, ya que es la tierra la que gira alrededor del sol C. que es más fácil que alguien aprenda a partir de las ideas preconcebidas que posee D. que en la mañana sale el sol, ya que este efectivamente se traslada del oriente al occidente 8. Apesar de que la maestra busca situaciones cotidianas para que la estudiante entienda, esta no lo hace, principalmente porque A. admira a la maestra y esto le dificulta aprender B. la actitud frente al conocimiento ha cambiado C. ha tenido muy pocas posibilidades de salir de casa D. cree que un punto cardinal es análogo a un amanecer
  32. 32. 33PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 INTELIGENCIA VERBAL Contesta las preguntas en la hoja de respuestas. Entre las opciones elige el o los sinónimos más apropiados para la palabra o expresión dada. 1. Antropofagia A. estudio del hombre B. sexo con el mismo género C. odio al género humano D. acto de comer carne humana 2. Arcaico A. demasiado lujoso B. oculto, soterrado C. insolente D. muy antiguo o anticuado 3. Crónica A. historia en que se observa el orden de los tiempos B. entrevista a un personaje importante C. enfermedad viral propia de la zona andina D. hija menor de Cronos, hermana de Zeus 4. Convaleciente A. que tiene poder de convencimiento, astuto B. que está recobrando las fuerzas perdidas en una enfermedad C. invitado a un festín, personaje carnavalesco D. el que convalida o ratifica una afirmación 5. Acepción A. forma de esterilizar los instrumentos quirúrgicos B. carácter de exclusividad en algún asunto C. subida de Jesucristo a los cielos D. cada uno de los significados de una palabra 6. Filología A. estudio de la composición de las rocas B. tratado sobre el uso correcto de la ortografía C. tratado sobre las especies vegetales en general D. estudio de una cultura a través de su lengua y literatura
  33. 33. PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 134 7. Aforismo A. sentencia breve que se propone como regla B. término o expresión caído en desuso C. enseñanza o moraleja de una fábula D. expresión coloquial y muy repetida 8. Fehaciente A. sorprendente B. claro, fidedigno C. dudoso D. impetuoso 9. Loar A. alabar, resaltar B. difamar, agredir C. distanciar, alejar D. reprimir, obstruir 10. Plausible A. lento, torpe, palurdo B. nimio, insignificante C. magnánimo, generoso D. digno o merecedero de aplauso 11. Espeluznante A. costoso, oneroso, caro B. horrible, espantoso, escabroso C. ostentoso, estrambótico, suntuoso D. vil, innoble, canalla 12. Confinado A. persona que sirve como fiadora o responsable de otra B. cada uno de los familiares de un difunto C. persona condenada a vivir en una residencia obligatoria D. rezagado, retardado 13. Dejo A. cansancio o fatiga extrema B. modo de pronunciación que denota un estado de ánimo transitorio C. ir desde un lugar a otro más abajo D. desdén, menosprecio 14. Punible A. que se puede poner B. agradable, satisfactorio C. sacro, sagrado D. que merece castigo 15. Desfachatez A. descaro, desvergüenza B. descuido, desgano C. ignorancia, torpeza D. versatilidad, avispamiento 16. Hilaridad A. cobardía B. expresión de gozo C. tejido en el telar D. desprecio, enojo 17. Ficticio A. ferviente, fanático, impulsivo B. fantasmal, fantasioso, fantoche C. fingido, imaginario, falso D. presuntuoso, engreído, petulante 18. Empírico A. persona de elevada posición social B. que pregona el placer como fin supremo C. vetusto, longevo, achacoso D. que se rige por la experiencia 19. Redimir A. rescatar, salvar B. atacar, sublevar C. difundir, expandir D. ratificar, confirmar 20. Emancipar A. atacar, vituperar B. inhibir, coartar C. libertar, liberar D. vagar, trashumar
  34. 34. 35PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 TEXTOS FILOSÓFICOS ¿POR QUÉ FILOSOFAR? Esperamos de la filosofía que plantee preguntas fundamentales para darles respuestas igualmente fundamentales. En efecto, la filosofía se ocupa de cuestiones de principio que urgen, incluso, a toda la humanidad y pueden concentrarse en tres interrogantes decisivos: 1) ¿Qué es la naturaleza y qué podemos saber de ella? 2) ¿Cómo debemos vivir en cuanto individuos y en cuanto comunidad? 3) ¿Qué debemos esperar de una buena existencia, en esta vida o en la futura? A estas preguntas se suman otras que preocupan a épocas concretas, como la relación entre razón y revelación o la relativa a si existe un progreso en la historia. Algunos tienen a los filósofos por personas ajenas a la vida real. Sin embargo, quien examine más en detalle esas preguntas que ellos plantean y que afectan a la humanidad en general descubrirá enseguida cuestiones parciales o subordinadas que nada tienen de ajeno a la realidad: 1a) ¿Hay una materia originaria o básica constitutiva de la totalidad de la naturaleza?; ¿Existe eso que nombra la palabra «átomo» en sentido literal: un componente último e indivisible de la naturaleza? 1b) ¿Es la naturaleza espacial y temporalmente infinita, o, por el contrario, finita y, por tanto, obra de un creador, de una divinidad? Es posible que estas preguntas no tengan relevancia existencial, pero no cabe duda de que las siguientes sí la tienen: la cuestión referente 2a) al bien y el mal, 2b) a la libertad, sobre todo la libertad de la voluntad, y 2c) la que inquiere por la justicia del derecho y el Estado. Para terminar, también queremos saber 3a) si nuestro bienestar, la felicidad, depende de nuestro buen comportamiento, de una vida moralmente buena: ¿es provechosa la honradez moral o, por el contrario, la persona honrada es, en definitiva, un tonto? 3b) Y, en el caso de que la compensación no se dé «en esta vida», ¿hay esperanza de un alma inmortal, una vida eterna y una recompensa en el más allá? Aunque es posible eludir estas preguntas, resulta difícil negarlas. Así pues, tenemos derecho a decir que es necesario filosofar. La filosofía no quiere hechizar el mundo en que vivimos ni darle una hondura mística. Tampoco crea ilusiones, sino que busca, más bien, respuestas convincentes a ciertas preguntas básicas que apenas podemos evitar. Es cierto que en esa búsqueda puede verse obligada a alterar el horizonte de expectativas de las respuestas y, en más de una ocasión, incluso las propias preguntas. En sentido estricto y riguroso, la filosofía es relativamente joven y, según los datos de las fuentes transmitidas, no tiene mucho más de dos milenios y medio. Sin embargo, las preguntas inevitables se plantearon mucho antes y se siguieron tratando también posteriormente fuera de la filosofía. Por consiguiente, es necesario disponer al menos de una segunda razón para filosofar: la filosofía comienza a desarrollarse allí donde la gente se siente insatisfecha por la manera en que se han planteado esas preguntas o como se les ha dado respuesta hasta entonces. A partir de un descontento fundamental, de una crítica radical, se establece un nuevo estilo de preguntas y respuestas, un nuevo modo de abordar la realidad y hablar de ella. Contesta las preguntas en la hoja de respuestas.
  35. 35. PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 136 Responde las preguntas de la 1 a la 17 de acuerdo con el texto anterior. 1. La filosofía se plantea preguntas fundamentalmente sobre, EXCEPTO A. lo que sucede después de la muerte B. la existencia de Dios C. el origen de la naturaleza D. la composición de la materia 2. Del fragmento subrayado en el texto puede inferirse que la filosofía A. hace falsas interpretaciones al intentar responder las preguntas que se plantea B. no siempre encuentra respuestas a las preguntas que se plantea C. se ve obligada a alterar las respuestas de algunas preguntas que se plantea D. supera las expectativas de explicación de las preguntas que se plantea 3. La partícula “les”, subrayada al final del texto, se refiere a A. las preguntas planteadas por la filosofía B. las respuestas dadas a las preguntas planteadas C. las personas insatisfechas por la manera como se plantean las preguntas D. las preguntas planteadas por la filosofía y las respectivas respuestas 4. De acuerdo con la información contenida en el texto, uno de los propósitos de la filosofía es A. demostrar que los filósofos no son personas ajenas a la vida real, porque ella es precisamente su objeto de estudio B. hechizar el mundo en que vivimos e interpretarlo desde una perspectiva mística C. abordarlarealidadapartirdel planteamiento de preguntas fundamentales y sus respectivas respuestas D. darles respuesta a las preguntas fundamentales que los investigadores se han planteado a lo largo de la historia 5. De la primera pregunta fundamental para la filosofía planteada en el texto podemos inferir que es la madre de A. las ciencias humanas B. las matemáticas C. las ciencias exactas D. la antropología 6. A menudo se dice que la filosofía no es ciencia pero es la madre de las ciencias. A raíz de lo dicho en el texto, esto resulta lógico porque la filosofía A. abre las preguntas e interpreta pero no demuestra B. es una ciencia humana C. es totalmente inútil y su saber solamente teórico D. depende de las ciencias exactas para poder desarrollarse 7. El hecho de que se afirme que la filosofía es relativamente joven y que intenta responder a preguntas fundamentales quiere decir que antes de la filosofía el hombre A. no se hacía preguntas frente a la realidad B. ya tenía resueltas todas las preguntas C. intentó resolver las preguntas por otros medios D. era indiferente ante la realidad y lo que pudiera pasar después de la muerte 8. En la medida en que la filosofía aborda una gran cantidad de temas y preguntas acerca del hombre desde distintas ópticas, es entendible que con el tiempo surgieran otras disciplinas que intentan profundizar en aspectos que la filosofía solo enuncia. Si nos atenemos a esto, la segunda pregunta fundamental de la filosofía, según el texto, estaría relacionada con la A. sicología B. historia C. antropología D. sociología
  36. 36. 37PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 9. De acuerdo con el texto anterior, a la pregunta que le da título “¿Por qué filosofar?”, podemos responder: porque A. desde sus orígenes el hombre se ha hecho preguntas que no puede eludir B. la búsqueda de conocimiento y de verdad es una preocupación constante en el ser humano C. de esta forma el hombre hace frente a preguntas y problemas inherentes a su condición D. el hombre tiene la necesidad constante de plantear, de diferentes maneras, los mismos problemas 10. De acuerdo con lo que se dice en el texto, la frase que mejor expresa el quehacer de la filosofía es la que afirma que esta A. “no quiere hechizar el mundo en que vivimos ni darle una hondura mística” B. “se ocupa de cuestiones de principio que urgen, incluso, a toda la humanidad” C. “comienza a desarrollarse allí donde la gente se siente insatisfecha” D. “es un nuevo modo de abordar la realidad y hablar de ella” 11. Cuando en general se habla de la relación entre razón y revelación que se dio concretamente durante la Edad Media con teólogos como San Agustín de Hipona y Santo Tomás de Aquino, por ejemplo, se da a entender que se dio un vínculo entre A. ciencia y superstición B. filosofía y teología C. lógica y paganismo D. filosofía y mitología 12. La pregunta “¿hay esperanza de un alma inmortal, una vida eterna y una recompensa en el más allá?” ha sido respondida tradicionalmente de manera positiva por A. la religión B. la ciencia C. la política D. el arte 13. Cuando al final del texto se dice que “a partir de un descontento fundamental, de una crítica radical, se establece un nuevo estilo de preguntas y respuestas, un nuevo modo de abordar la realidad y hablar de ella”, es posible afirmar que, teniendo en cuenta el contexto, la filosofía A. es una disciplina inútil que no tiene un objetivo específico B. surge en condiciones socioeconómicas desfavorables C. se practica solo entre personas incapaces de ser felices D. es producto del espíritu inquieto e inquisitivo del hombre
  37. 37. PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 138 14. Entre las cuestiones propiamente filosóficas expresadas en el texto, podemos decir que las que atañen específicamente a la ética, que es la parte delafilosofíaqueseocupaparticularmente de la moral, del comportamiento humano, de las valoraciones y de cómo vivir la vida, son, EXCEPTO, A. “¿Qué debemos esperar de una buena existencia, en esta vida o en la futura?” B. “¿Cómo debemos vivir en cuanto individuos y en cuanto comunidad?” C. “¿Es la naturaleza espacial y temporalmente infinita, o, por el contrario, finita y, por tanto, obra de un creador, de una divinidad?” D. “¿Es provechosa la honradez moral o, por el contrario, la persona honrada es, en definitiva, un tonto?” 15. “Algunos tienen a los filósofos por personas ajenas a la vida real. Sin embargo, quien examine más en detalle esas preguntas que ellos plantean y que afectan a la humanidad en general descubrirá enseguida cuestiones parciales o subordinadas que nada tienen de ajeno a la realidad”. Dicha afirmación da a entender que los filósofos A. manifiestan su interpretación de la realidad de una forma totalmente global o general y prestan poca atención a los detalles B. se plantean cuestiones que no interesan a casi nadie porque poco tienen que ver con los asuntos importantes de la humanidad C. se ocupan de los asuntos esenciales de la realidad, los cuales, a primera vista, resultan extraños para el común de las personas D. plantean las cuestiones que afectan a la humanidad, de las que es imposible sustraerse 16. En el texto se dice que algunas de las cuestiones de las que se ha ocupado la filosofía no tienen relevancia existencial (como las enunciadas en los numerales 1a y 1b), mientras que hay otras que sí la tienen (como las enunciadas en los numerales 2a, 2b y 2c). Con base en lo que plantea cada grupo de problemas y la diferencia que hay entre ellos, podemos decir que cuando se habla de relevancia existencial se alude a problemas o asuntos que A. no tienen ninguna trascendencia dentro del modo de vida que ha adoptado la mayoría de la gente B. lleven a un cuestionamiento de los principios fundamentales que condicionan la existencia humana C. ayuden a las personas a tomar todas y cada una de las decisiones a las que se enfrentan en su vida D. tienen que ver directamente con la experiencia inmediata y la vida cotidiana de las personas 17. En relación con lo anterior, podría decirse que, de las siguientes preguntas, tienen relevancia existencial, EXCEPTO, A. ¿El ejercicio de la libertad individual solo debe reconocer como límite lo que prohíben las leyes jurídicas? B. ¿Puede el hombre ser definido como un ser político (social) o su vida en sociedad es producto únicamente de la conveniencia? C. ¿Es verdadero el mundo que conocemos mediante nuestros sentidos o no es más que un conjunto de sensaciones engañosas? D. ¿Es aceptable cometer una falta menor con el fin de no incurrir en una mayor?
  38. 38. 39PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 18. Los llamados “filósofos presocráticos” (primeros pensadores occidentales en plantear explicaciones racionales acerca del universo) se plantearon la pregunta, expresada en el texto anterior, de si “¿hay una materia originaria o básica constitutiva de la totalidad de la naturaleza?”, a la cual respondieron afirmativamente y procedieron, cada uno de ellos, a plantear lo que debía ser dicha “materia originaria o básica constitutiva” (llamada arjé en principio), a partir de sus observaciones y razonamientos. De las siguientes teorías, la que no intenta responder a la pregunta anterior acerca de aquello que da origen a todas las cosas por no tratarse de un compuesto material o físico (y por no ser planteada por un filósofo presocrático), es la de A. Anaxímenes, quien propuso que ese compuesto primigenio presente en todo es el aire B. los pitagóricos, quienes consideraron que todas las cosas son esencialmente números C. Tales, quien planteó que es el agua aquel principio básico constitutivo presente en todo lo existente D. Anaximandro, para quien tal compuesto es una materia informe y caótica llamada “lo indeterminado” (ápeiron) 19. De acuerdo con lo dicho en el texto, filosofar es necesario porque A. se ocupa de cuestiones elementales inherentes al ser humano B. el hombre no puede vivir sin darle sentido a su existencia C. el ser humano aún no ha podido evitar hacerse ciertas preguntas D. pretende aliviar la profunda insatisfacción que padece el hombre 20. Para el filósofo Sócrates (469 a 399 antes de Cristo), las malas acciones, el error y, en general, la perversidad humana son producto del desconocimiento, de la ignorancia. Asimismo, aquel que hace el bien, que obra en conformidad con la justicia, en una palabra, el hombre virtuoso, no es otro que el hombre sabio. Lo que es naturalmente afín al alma humana es el bien, la justicia, la belleza, etc., y una vez que esta capta la esencia de cada una de estas cosas, no puede menos que dirigir la voluntad a que obre de manera virtuosa. Por tanto, quien se equivoca y hace el mal lo hace involuntariamente, quien actúa bien y justamente lo hace voluntariamente, con conocimiento. Teniendo en cuenta esto, ante la pregunta “¿es provechosa la honradez moral o, por el contrario, la persona honrada es, en definitiva, un tonto?” podría decirse que A. la honradez moral no puede ser practicada por un tonto, puesto que su práctica implica un conocimiento B. quien sea moralmente honrado de manera voluntaria es un tonto, no así el que lo sea de manera involuntaria C. quien sea moralmente honrado de manera involuntaria es un tonto, no así el que lo sea de manera voluntaria D. la honradez moral, y todas las demás virtudes, no puede ser practicada correctamente por el ignorante
  39. 39. PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 140 Matemáticas y Razonamiento cuantitativo Matemáticas NOVEDADES EN LA PRUEBA DE MATEMÁTICAS PROPUESTA Como se señaló anteriormente, los cambios que se propone introducir en la prueba de Matemáticas son de forma antes que de fondo: por un lado, aumentar el número de preguntas y, por otro, establecer unas especificaciones que distingan entre aquellos contenidos de las matemáticas que son de carácter genérico —que llamaremos de razonamiento cuantitativo— y los que no lo son. El razonamiento cuantitativo Con la expresión “razonamiento cuantitativo” se designan “aquellas habilidades matemáticas con las que todo ciudadano debería contar, independientemente de su profesión u oficio, para poder desempeñarse adecuadamente en contextos cotidianos (…) Al hablar de razonamiento cuantitativo se hace referencia a un conjunto de competencias que resultan de un entrenamiento en algunas áreas de las matemáticas, y a la manera de aplicar esas matemáticas en contextos prácticos” (ICFES 2013). En la prueba de Matemáticas que se ha aplicado desde la reforma de 2000 hasta la actualidad, una parte importante de las preguntas evalúa el razonamiento cuantitativo. Sin embargo, para consolidar el Sistema Nacional de Evaluación Estandarizada de la Educación, es crítico producir mediciones específicas del nivel de desarrollo del razonamiento cuantitativo en particular. Solo así se pueden obtener resultados directamente comparables con los del examen SABER PRO (que evalúa a los estudiantes próximos a terminar un pregrado) y establecer medidas de cuánto progresan los estudiantes gracias a la educación superior. En este orden de ideas, con el nuevo examen se producirían resultados tanto de matemáticas en términos generales como de razonamiento cuantitativo en particular, diferenciándolos explícitamente. El resultado en Matemáticas se obtendría con la totalidad de preguntas de la prueba, y el de Razonamiento Cuantitativo únicamente con aquellas preguntas previamente catalogadas como genéricas. Para clasificar una pregunta como genérica o no-genérica se deben tener en cuenta el contexto que plantea y los conocimientos que requiere para su resolución. Este punto se desarrolla en los dos apartados que siguen.
  40. 40. 41PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 Contextos Mientras que las preguntas de carácter no-genérico pueden plantear situaciones abstractas, propias de la matemática como disciplina, las preguntas de razonamiento cuantitativo se enmarcan en situaciones propias de la vida cotidiana. Estas situaciones son usualmente de los siguientes tipos: ► Financieras Involucran el manejo de cifras relacionadas con dinero. Abarcan, entre otras, las siguientes categorías: ﬂujos de caja, rentabilidad, rendimientos financieros, programas de ahorro, créditos, intereses, evaluación de riesgos y conversión de monedas. ► De divulgación cientíﬁca Involucran información o resultados de tipo científico que son de interés general y no requieren de un conocimiento disciplinar avanzado. Comprenden, por ejemplo, fenómenos ambientales, climáticos, astronómicos, de salud, dinámicas de poblaciones, desarrollos tecnológicos, telecomunicaciones e informática. ► Sociales Involucran situaciones que enfrenta un individuo en su calidad de ciudadano. Por ejemplo, lo relacionado con: resultados electorales, impacto de programas políticos, indicadores económicos, ﬂujos demográficos y eventos culturales. ► Ocupacionales Involucran actividades propias de un oficio determinado, que no requieran para su realización de conocimientos técnicos específicos. Se incluyen, en particular, situaciones propias del ámbito escolar o universitario. Conocimientos Los conocimientos que involucraría la prueba corresponden a los conocimientos matemáticos establecidos en los Estándares. En la siguiente tabla se presentan los conocimientos que serían evaluados sistemáticamente en la prueba de Matemáticas propuesta, clasificados como genéricos o no-genéricos.
  41. 41. PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 142 Tipo Conocimientos genéricos Conocimientos no genéricos Numérico Orden de números e intervalos. Sucesiones y límites. Números racionales (representados como fracciones, razones, números con decimales, o en función de porcentajes). Números reales Numérico- variacional Operaciones aritméticas (suma, resta, multiplicación, división y potenciación), composición de operaciones y uso de sus propiedades básicas. Funciones polinomiales, racionales, radicales, exponenciales y logarítmicas. Geométrico- métrico Figuras geométricas básicas (triángulos, cuadrados, rectángulos, rombos, círculos, esferas, cubos). Relaciones de paralelismo y ortogonalidad entre rectas. Figuras geométricas simples (polígonos, pirámides, elipses). Construcciones geométricas complejas. Métrico Magnitudes y unidades físicas (tiempo, peso, temperatura). Notación científica. Aproximación y orden de magnitud. Métrico- variacional Sistemas de coordenadas cartesianas bidimensionales. Sistemas de coordenadas cartesianas tridimensionales y polares. Relaciones lineales. Representación gráfica del cambio. Razones de magnitudes: velocidad, aceleración, tasas de cambio, tasas de interés, densidades. Proporcionalidad directa e inversa. Crecimiento polinomial y exponencial. Periodicidad. Numérico- aleatorio Intersección, unión y contenencia entre conjuntos. Combinaciones y permutaciones. Conteos que utilizan principios de suma y multiplicación. Métrico- aleatorio Promedio, rango estadístico. Medidas de tendencia central y dispersión. Azar y relaciones probabilísticas entre eventos complementarios o independientes. Muestreo e inferencias muestrales.
  42. 42. 43PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIO LIBRO 1 Es importante señalar que el uso de formulaciones algebraicas siempre se considera como no-genérico. Esto, teniendo en cuenta que, aunque la formulación algebraica es una herramienta fundamental de las matemáticas para comunicar, modelar situaciones, procesar información, formalizar argumentaciones, etc., su uso no es indispensable para hacer frente a los problemas matemáticos que enfrenta en la cotidianidad un ciudadano de la sociedad actual. Competencias Para cada uno de los tipos de pensamiento presentados se evaluarían las competencias o acciones de la actividad matemática que se presentan a continuación. Estas involucrarían conocimientos tanto genéricos como no-genéricos. ► Interpretación y representación Consiste en la capacidad de comprender y manipular representaciones de datos cuantitativos o de objetos matemáticos en distintos formatos (textos, tablas, gráficos, diagramas, esquemas). Incluye, entre otras cosas, la extracción de información local (por ejemplo, la lectura del valor asociado a determinado elemento en una tabla o la identificación de un punto de quiebre en el gráfico de una función) o global (por ejemplo, la identificación de un promedio, tendencia o patrón); la comparación de representaciones desde una perspectiva comunicativa (por ejemplo qué figura representa algo de una forma más clara o adecuada); la representación gráfica y tabular de funciones y relaciones. Pueden requerirse cálculos o estimaciones simples. ► Formulación y ejecución Consiste en la capacidad de establecer, ejecutar y evaluar estrategias para analizar o resolverproblemasqueinvolucreninformación cuantitativa y objetos matemáticos. Incluye, entre otras cosas, modelar de forma abstracta situaciones reales; analizar los supuestos de un modelo y evaluar su utilidad; escoger y realizar procedimientos (entre los que se incluyen manipulaciones algebraicas y cálculos); evaluar el resultado de un procedimiento. ► Razonamiento y argumentación Consiste en la capacidad de justificar juicios sobre situaciones que involucren datos cuantitativosuobjetosmatemáticos(losjuicios puedenreferirsearepresentaciones,modelos, procedimientos, resultados, etc.) a partir de consideraciones o conceptualizaciones matemáticas. Incluye, entre otras cosas, construir o identificar argumentaciones válidas; usar adecuadamente ejemplos y contraejemplos; distinguir hechos de supuestos; reconocer falacias. Estas competencias recogen los procesos propiosdelaactividadmatemáticaplanteados en los Lineamientos y los Estándares y, como señalábamos, son transversales tanto a las categorías de genérico y no- genérico como a los tipos de pensamiento matemático. En esta medida, en el examen se plantearían preguntas de Interpretación y Representación, Formulación y Ejecución, y Razonamiento y Argumentación, que involucrarían los conocimientos tanto genéricos como no-genéricos presentados en la tabla del numeral anterior. Ciertamente, las competencias que se propone evaluar en la nueva prueba de Matemáticas no coinciden plenamente con las que están establecidas en el marco teórico de la prueba vigente. Sin embargo, los cambios introducidos no implican un enfoque distinto para la prueba; solo buscan hacer más clara la clasificación de preguntas y reducir ambigüedades. http://www.icfes.gov.co/examenes/saber-11o/ segundo-semestre-2014/guias-y-ejemplos-de- preguntas
  43. 43. PREICFES • PREUNIVERSITARIOLIBRO 144 En este tema realizaremos un breve repaso de los números naturales, enteros y racionales, para pasar a continuación a los números reales y sus aplicaciones, que conforman gran parte del objetivo de este curso. CONJUNTOS NÚMERICOS Los números naturales (N) Los números naturales son mejor conocidos como los números que nos sirven para contar cosas positivas y exactas: cinco estudiantes, tres aviones, etc. Son los números 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 ... Los números enteros (Z) Dada la necesidad de tener inversos aditivos y el elemento cero (0), se forma el conjunto de los números enteros formado por ..., -4, -3, -2, -1, 0, 1, 2, 3, 4,... Z – enteros negativos Z + enteros positivos cero Como podemos apreciar, los números naturales hacen una representación equivalente de los enteros positivos, por lo que se puede afirmar que los naturales están incluidos en los enteros (N ⊂ Z). En los enteros es importante la regla de signos para la multiplicación. • (+) x (–) = (–) • (–) x (+) = (–) • (+) x (+) = (+) • (–) x (–) = (+) Algunos subconjuntos importantes son: • Los números pares que tienen la forma 2n ∀n ∈ Z, o también = {... -4, -2, 0, 2 ,4 ...} • Los números impares que tienen la forma 2n - 1 ∀n ∈ Z, o también = {...-5, -3, -1, 1, 3, 5,...} • Los números primos pertenecientes a Z+ y que tienen como propiedad el ser divisibles exactamente por dos valores: i. por sí mismo. ii. por 1. Dichos números son = {2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13...} Los números racionales (Q) Surgen como respuesta a la necesidad de dividir un número entero en partes iguales finitas (por ejemplo, dividir una pieza entre cuatro amigos de forma que a cada uno le toque la misma cantidad). ARITMÉTICA GENERAL MATEMÁTICAS

×