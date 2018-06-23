2018 06-22-cp egd

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Energold Drilling Group Corporate Presentation Jun 2018
This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Energold that are based on the b...
3 Mining Energold Drilling’s original and primary line of business. Market leader in frontier drilling services, operating...
4 CORPORATE SUMMARY Fred Davidson CA MBA President, CEO and Director James Coleman LLB Chairman and Director Steven Gold C...
$23.70 $54.49 $133.48 $141.52 $122.80 $100.30 $81.98 $65.40 $74.98 $23.90 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 2009 2010 2011 201...
0 50000 100000 150000 200000 250000 300000 350000 400000 450000 500000 0 20000 40000 60000 80000 100000 120000 140000 1600...
• Global Drilling Solutions Provider Providing socially & environmentally sensitive drilling services to the international...
8 GLOBAL OPERATIONS World-Wide Operations Energold has offices and/or operations in 24 countries with complete jurisdictio...
Modular Component Design – Easy to transport within country, across challenging terrain as well as rapid mobilization glob...
• New discoveries are increasingly difficult to find, forcing traditional miners to seek assets in frontier regions that r...
Energold’s clientele includes many of the world’s largest natural resource companies. Existing clientele range from early-...
• Proven player in sizable oil sands market dating back to 1963 • Niche market with long-term players committed to oil san...
• HDD (Horizontal Directional Drilling) is used to install telecommunication, power cables, water lines, gas lines – an en...
• 150 years of experience in designing and manufacturing of larger rigs in the UK • Maintenance, servicing, and sales of r...
• Continued growth with reputable name brand Difficult 2-3 years but improvements began in 2014 & continuing today • Diffe...
• IMPACT Silver Corp is a explorer-producer and explorer in Mexico operating since 2006 • ENERGOLD DRILLING CORP owns 7.87...
17 IMPACT SILVER CORP. Explorer-Producer in Mexico (CDN $Millions, except EPS) YE 2017 YE 2016 YE 2015 YE 2014 Revenues $1...
Positive Social Impact – Provide jobs for locals – Training in work-safety and mechanical experience Minimal Environmental...
19 PRESERVE MARGINS AND CAPITAL IN MINING • Grow mineral drilling rig fleet to solidify existing markets • Continued growt...
Analyst Company Contacts Stephen Kammermayer Clarus Securities 416-343-2782 20 ANALYST COVERAGE
Appendix Income Stmt Income Statement Highlights 2010-2018 Q1 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 Net Revenues ($...
Appendix Balance Sheet Balance Sheet Highlights 2010- 2018 Q1 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 Current Assets ...
CONTACT Jerry Huang MBA Director Corporate Development & IR jhuang@energold.com 604-681-9501
  1. 1. Energold Drilling Group Corporate Presentation Jun 2018
  2. 2. This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Energold that are based on the beliefs of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Energold. When used in this document, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. This presentation contains forward looking statements relating to, among other things, regulatory compliance, the sufficiency of current working capital, the estimated cost and availability of funding for the continued exploration and development of the Company’s exploration properties. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. George Gorzynski, P.Eng., a Qualified Person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101,is responsible for the IMPACT Silver Corp. technical information in this presentation. 2 FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
  3. 3. 3 Mining Energold Drilling’s original and primary line of business. Market leader in frontier drilling services, operating 133 rigs in 24 countries spanning broad spectrum of minerals. Minimizes environmental and social impact with proprietary man- portable drills. Energy Over 50 years of experience in the Energy Services space catering to oil sands coring and oil/gas seismic needs. This business division also handles geotechnical drilling and directional drilling for engineering and telecom industry clients. Manufacturing A drilling brand with heritage of more than a century, we design, manufacture, and maintain rigs and supplies for clients globally. Specializing in mineral, multi-purpose, water wells, and geotechnical drilling machines and parts. Manufactured and designed in UK. BUSINESS SEGMENTS Water From the first water wells drilled more than 150 years ago during the cholera outbreak in UK, Energold’s water drilling division brings water related services such as de-watering, water recycling, & fresh water well drilling to existing clients across the globe.
  4. 4. 4 CORPORATE SUMMARY Fred Davidson CA MBA President, CEO and Director James Coleman LLB Chairman and Director Steven Gold CFA Chief Financial Officer Brian Bertram Managing Director (Energold Energy Services) Ethan Park Director Michael J. Beley Director Wayne Lenton B.Sc P.Eng Director Mark Corra CMA CPA Director Trading Symbol EGD:TSXV Share Price (June 22) $0.42 Shares Outstanding 54.7 Million Shares Fully Diluted 64.8 Million Market Cap $23 Million Institutional Ownership 20% Insider Ownership 10% Cash $5.9 Million Working Capital $57.5 Million
  5. 5. $23.70 $54.49 $133.48 $141.52 $122.80 $100.30 $81.98 $65.40 $74.98 $23.90 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Revenue ($Millions) CDN 5 CDN$ (000’s) 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Q1 2018 Revenue $141,514 $122,807 $101,301 $81,976 $65,400 $74,988 $23,856 Net Earnings / (Loss) ($8,650)* ($17,319) ($14,534) ($23,733) (18,561) (17,598) (2,497) Cash $28,493 $26,608 $15,100 $13,563 $13,715 $7,653 $5,916 Working Capital $91,249 $65,450 $77,100 $72,568 $46,859 $51,536 $57,390 Adjusted Earnings / EBITDA $2,339 ($9,143) ($10,876) ($8,380) ($5,250) ($5,618) $1,400 Adjusted EPS* $0.05 ($0.19) ($0.23) ($0.15) ($0.10) ($0.10) $0.02 Note 2011-2013 Q4 had a maximum earn out expense related to Bertram acquisition of $10.5M per year , gain on* Adjusted Earnings - Excludes earn-out payment and non-cash items which include accretion expense on debenture, finance cost related to sales- leaseback finance lease, share-based payments, foreign exchange, dilution and equity gain/loss on IMPACT, impairment/write-down of assets acquisition. Revenue trending up Q1 2018 EBITDA positive first time since 2012 Q1 2018 Only
  6. 6. 0 50000 100000 150000 200000 250000 300000 350000 400000 450000 500000 0 20000 40000 60000 80000 100000 120000 140000 160000 180000 Jun-11 Aug-11 Oct-11 Dec-11 Feb-12 Apr-12 Jun-12 Aug-12 Oct-12 Dec-12 Feb-13 Apr-13 Jun-13 Aug-13 Oct-13 Dec-13 Feb-14 Apr-14 Jun-14 Aug-14 Oct-14 Dec-14 Feb-15 Apr-15 Jun-15 Aug-15 Oct-15 Dec-15 Feb-16 Apr-16 Jun-16 Aug-16 Oct-16 Dec-16 Feb-17 Apr-17 Jun-17 Aug-17 Oct-17 Dec-17 Feb-18 Mineral Energy/Others $12.60 $24.00 $33.04 $99.75$93.78 $51.20 $115.07 $182.88 $192.78 $99.96 $66.78 38.5 38.5 $18.55 $22.97 $- $50.00 $100.00 $150.00 $200.00 $250.00 6 METRICS INDICATE REBOUND UNDERWAY Adjusted EPS 2008-2018 Quarterly Meters Drilled 2011 – 2018 Avg Market Cap EGD 2007-2018 $0.09 $0.03 $0.10 $0.35 -$0.19 -$0.36 -$0.28 -$0.39 -$0.10 -$0.04 $0.03 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
  7. 7. • Global Drilling Solutions Provider Providing socially & environmentally sensitive drilling services to the international mining & energy sector. • Market Leaders in ‘Frontier Drilling’ Proprietary drilling rig platform designed for drilling in remote and diverse sub-terrain locations with limited infrastructure as well as sensitive environmental and social issues. • Global Footprint Operating 260+ rigs in 24 countries across a wide range of drilling projects. • Proven Track Record of Performance Strong continued growth with diversified business in mineral contract drilling, energy services, and rig manufacturing and sales. Energold’s Highly Mobile Surface Rig in Operation Durango, Mexico 7 OUR BUSINESS
  8. 8. 8 GLOBAL OPERATIONS World-Wide Operations Energold has offices and/or operations in 24 countries with complete jurisdictional compliance and logistical support. Contractor Of Choice Commence relationships with frontier drilling programs that historically continue through to downstream stages of development. Current & historic client list includes many of the leading global mining companies. Rig Fleet Energold has increased its fleet size in response to demand by an average of 70% per year over the last 6 years with a current rig count of 264. Mobile rig platforms can be re-deployed more efficiently and cheaper than conventional rigs. 20102 2078 10365 7466 6729 4321 Revenue by Region Mexico Carribean Central America South America Africa Asia others Canada USA UK / Europe
  9. 9. Modular Component Design – Easy to transport within country, across challenging terrain as well as rapid mobilization globally to reduce downtime Proprietary Technology – Depth capabilities of over 1,000m with ¼ inch greater core diameter using (TW) Thin Wall rod system – Competitive portable rigs only reach depths between 200–300m BTW Rigs Built In-House – Ensures proprietary nature of rig designs – Continual upgrades are implemented from input of field personnel – Ability to upgrade portable rigs seamlessly to conventional drill rig as project evolves 9 OUR TECHNOLOGY
  10. 10. • New discoveries are increasingly difficult to find, forcing traditional miners to seek assets in frontier regions that require specialized equipment  Energold. • Producers first look to M&A to acquire developed assets then realize they too need to continue to drill to explore as lack of pipeline projects become apparent. • Global exploration expenditure dropped 70% since 2012 peaks of $21B down to less than $7B worldwide in 2016. 2017 showed promise with the first increase since 2012 peaks. Source: SNL Metals & Mining 2017 March 10 MINING INDUSTRY $21.5B $15.2B $18.3B $12.1B $1.9B $5.1B $6.89B MULTI-YEAR LOW IN EXPLORATION – TREND STARTING TO REBOUND $7.3B
  11. 11. Energold’s clientele includes many of the world’s largest natural resource companies. Existing clientele range from early-stage junior explorers to well known, mature producers spanning all base and precious metals, as well as industrial commodities. MAJORS • Barrick Gold • BHP Billiton • Goldcorp • Grupo Mexico • Rio Tinto • Newmont Mining • Penoles • Vale • AngloGold • Fresnillo • El Dorado Gold • Codelco JUNIORS • Grayd Resources (now Agnico-Eagle) • US Gold (now McEwan Mining) • Great Panther Silver • First Majestic Silver • Olympus Pacific Resources (now Besra Gold) • Precipitate Mining Corp. • GoldQuest Mining Corp. 11 CUSTOMER PROFILE
  12. 12. • Proven player in sizable oil sands market dating back to 1963 • Niche market with long-term players committed to oil sands. • Coring – smooth out Energold traditional slow mineral seasons Q1 & Q4. • Re-allocation under-utilized drill fleet (seismic and specialty) within Energold’s global network • Synergy of talents – trained drillers in energy drilling can transition to mineral drilling and vice-versa Bertram TH60 Coring Rig 12 ENERGOLD ENERGY BERTRAM INTERNATIONAL CORP. LIS GT1 Seismic Drilling Rig Global Energy Drilling 14 Rigs 12% 82 Seismic 62% 37 Rigs 26% Energold Energy Fleet Oil Sands Coring Rigs Seismic Rigs Speciality Rigs (RC, Geothermal, Geotech)
  13. 13. • HDD (Horizontal Directional Drilling) is used to install telecommunication, power cables, water lines, gas lines – an environmental approach for the infrastructure industry. • Software steered borehole accuracy and targeting – bore hole range from 1” to 20” in diameter. • Hydro Vac is used to expose underground utilities to get depth and profile of utility before drilling to not damage existing telecom, gas, water, and other lines most cities have in place. • Profitable and growing business with potential to expand into US and booming defense sector.13 ENERGOLD INFRASTRUCTURE SERVICES CROS-MAN UNDERGROUND Directional Drilling & Hydro Vac Fleet of EGD Hydrovac Trucks
  14. 14. • 150 years of experience in designing and manufacturing of larger rigs in the UK • Maintenance, servicing, and sales of rigs and parts to third parties • Expertise in water well drilling • Building a new services division that can leverage the existing Energold logistics network Mineral Multipurpose Mintec® Rigs 14 ENERGOLD MANUFACTURING DANDO INTERNATIONAL LTD. Trusted Name in Drills for 150 years Water Well Drilling Watertec® Rigs Geotechnical Drilling Rigs Geotec® Rigs
  15. 15. • Continued growth with reputable name brand Difficult 2-3 years but improvements began in 2014 & continuing today • Different categories of clients Dando caters to the WorldBank, UN, UNICEF, and Oxfams of the world. • Market Potential Global equipment market is worth $61 billion. At $22.9 million (2013 record), Energold is just 0.01% of the market. 1 1. Standard & Poors 15 INDUSTRY DEMAND IMPROVING WORLDWIDE
  16. 16. • IMPACT Silver Corp is a explorer-producer and explorer in Mexico operating since 2006 • ENERGOLD DRILLING CORP owns 7.87 million shares (9%) • OPERATIONS Four mines – 2 mills (500 & 200 TPD) • EXPLORATION Tremendous exploration potential with OVER 357km2 and over 4,000 mine workings mapped to drive new developments. • DRILLING & GREENFIELD 2018 New high grade silver discovery at San Felipe 400g/t Ag. New Gold/Copper project San Teresa 114g/t sampling. Zacualpan Processing Plant SYMBOL IPT-TSX.V SHARE PRICE $0.44 MARKET CAP $34 M CASH $4M + $2M Receivables DEBT $0 16 INVESTMENT HOLDINGS: IMPACT SILVER CORP.
  17. 17. 17 IMPACT SILVER CORP. Explorer-Producer in Mexico (CDN $Millions, except EPS) YE 2017 YE 2016 YE 2015 YE 2014 Revenues $15.4 $16.7 $14.7 $12.0 Operating expenses $14.9 $12.9 $12.6 $12.0 Mine operating earnings (loss)1 ($1.74) $3.70 $2.1 ($0.0) EBITDA ($1.80) $0.7 $0.4 ($2.0) Operating cash flow $0.2 $3.3 $2.4 ($0.7) Debt Nil Nil Nil Nil Earnings (loss) per share – basic ($0.05) ($0.02) ($0.02) ($0.05) Cash and cash equivalents $4.7 $8.2 $0.7 $0.6 Working capital $5.7 $10.4 $2.9 $3.8 Production Highlights Q1 2018 YE 2017 YE 2016 YE 2015 YE 2014 YE 2013 Silver production (oz) 907,848 907,848 952,768 950,059 725,733 682,526 Average mill head grade (silver grams per tonne) 172 172 180 193 159 158 Total tonnes produced (t) 194,266 194,266 183,032 170,509 162,266 159,270 Revenue per production tonne sold $79.6 $79.6 $92 $85 $74 $84 Direct costs per production tonne $76.5 $76.5 $70 $72 $69 $68
  18. 18. Positive Social Impact – Provide jobs for locals – Training in work-safety and mechanical experience Minimal Environmental Impact – Portable rigs leave a small environmental footprint – Avoid tree clear cuts and save cost on road building Third Party Recognition – PDAC Environmental Excellence in Exploration Case Study (E3 Initiative) – BC Business Innovators of Year – Top 100 Public Companies in British Columbia 2018 – TSX Venture Top 50 Companies 2017 Energold’s approach is win-win for clients and local communities 18 SOCIAL & ENVIRONMENTAL Haiti Bridge Infrastructure Project Donated Waterwell in Chihuahua, Mexico School Buildings Soccer team and textbook donations
  19. 19. 19 PRESERVE MARGINS AND CAPITAL IN MINING • Grow mineral drilling rig fleet to solidify existing markets • Continued growth of frontier drilling and transitioning with clients to mature projects with larger conventional drills • Organic growth and search for acquisitions in existing and new markets • Continue technological advancements in rig design and capabilities. SEED AND EXPAND INTO NEW MARKETS • Capitalize on high growth frontier regions such as South/Central America, Southeast Asia & Africa. • Pursue additional ‘bolt-on’ acquisitions in target regions. • Seek new markets for under utilized platforms such as seismic drills in Alberta • Grow water well drilling business • Expand drilling services and multi- purpose and reverse circulation (RC) GROW ENERGY AND MANUFACTURING DIVISIONS • Energold Energy division continues to benefit from niche market expertise in unconventional and conventional markets • Grow manufacturing services and utilize capabilities to build larger rigs over time • Grow new business divisions including the historical Dando footprint in water well activity 19 GROWTH STRATEGY
  20. 20. Analyst Company Contacts Stephen Kammermayer Clarus Securities 416-343-2782 20 ANALYST COVERAGE
  21. 21. Appendix Income Stmt Income Statement Highlights 2010-2018 Q1 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 Net Revenues ($Millions) $23,900 $56,696 $65,400 $81,976 $100,301 $122.81 $ 141.51 $ 133.48 $ 54.59 Net Income ($Millions) $(1,920) ($11,680) ($18,561) $(23.73) (14.05) $ (17.32) $ (8.65) $ 26.43 $ 1.59 Earnings Per Share (EPS) - Basic ($0.04) ($0.21) ($0.36) $(0.49) (0.28) $ (0.36) $ (0.19) $ 0.65 $ 0.04 Earnings Per Share (EPS) - Diluted ($0.04) ($0.21) ($0.36) $(0.49) (0.28) $ (0.36) $ (0.19) $ 0.64 $ 0.05 Cash Per Share (CPS) $0.11 $0.11 $0.26 $0.28 $0.37 $ 0.56 $ 0.62 $ 0.62 $ 0.77 Net Working Capital ($Millions) $57.5 $55.1 $46.7 $72.57 $77.00 65.45 81.85 69.34 63.65 Minerals Metres Drilled (Meters) 72,400 227,800 232,600 202,800 236,600 296,500 428,300 587,544 346,328 Energy Meters Drilled (Meters) 40,600 140,000 161,700 358,300 383,200 335,200 630,600 444,400 N/A
  22. 22. Appendix Balance Sheet Balance Sheet Highlights 2010- 2018 Q1 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 Current Assets ($Millions) $71,082 $71,082 $80,170 $93.58 $99.64 $107.74 112.1 99.58 71.88 Total Assets ($Millions) $92,162 $92,162 $108,98 $130.31 $148.86 $163.65 172.816 163.49 91.02 Cash and Cash Equivalents ($Millions) $7.65 $7.65 $13.72 $13.56 $15.00 $26.61 28.493 25.267 30.7 Current Liabilities ($Millions) $19.54 $19.54 $33.31 $21.02 $18.47 $42.28 30.253 30.24 8.23 Long-Term Debt ($Millions) $22.27 $22.27 $6.5 $18.25 $17.92 $4.97 9.4 9.079 0.17 Shareholder Equity ($M) $50.34 $50.34 $69.55 $91.05 $112.47 $116.85 129.861 111.895 78.32
  23. 23. CONTACT Jerry Huang MBA Director Corporate Development & IR jhuang@energold.com 604-681-9501

