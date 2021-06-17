1 el saber la conciencia y el conocimiento

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Teoría y Metodología de la investigación Docente Adán Estela Estela ESCUELA DE TURISMO, HOTELERIA Y GASTRONOMIA
El Saber la Conciencia y el Conocimiento
Albert Einstein Expresaba que no debemos considerar el estudio como una obligación, si no como una oportunidad para penetrar en el bello y maravilloso mundo del saber.
Adán  “El interés por el saber parte de la premisa de la ignorancia activa; es decir, cuando se asume que no se sabe o qu...
Adán  De Buda  creía la gente de su región que era algo más que humano, por eso le preguntaban si era un dios o un ángel...
Platón Alegoría de la Caverna https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXDFlg9_mCk
El conocimiento
La mitología griega da cuenta sobre Zeus
Adán 13 “La razón es la facultad en virtud de la cual el ser humano es capaz de identificar conceptos, cuestionarlos, hall...
Adán Fases del Desarrollo Del Pensar SABER INGENUO MÍTICO-MÁNTICO Pre-científico SIMPLES CREENCIAS Conocimiento que no es ...
Adán CONCEPTOS ABSTRACTOS Proceso mental, que permite al individuo comprender un concepto de un objeto. Sin tener al objet...
Adán PENSAMIENTO CIENTÍFICO En contraste con el método empírico aparece el método científico. En él se reemplaza la conjun...
De que se debe alimentar el cerebro Humano y el entendimiento
Adán El cerebro humano está compuesto de dos hemisferios complementarios que interactúan unidos por el cuerpo calloso. El ...
Percepción, Observación y Curiosidad, aspectos claves en la actitud investigativa
Adán Gracias 20
26/04/2020 adanestela@yahoo.com adan.estela@urp.edu.pe Telf. 998761796
