22 views

Published on

Deze presentatie werd gegeven op de najaarsbijeenkomst van de Adlib gebruikersgroep. Deze vond plaats op 14 november 2019 in het TextielMuseum te Tilburg.

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
  1. 1. SCHERMEN EN POINTERFILES Wouter de Voogd, w.devoogd@stedelijk.nl 1. Schermen: alleen ingevulde velden tonen bij lezen 2. Lijst- en miniatuurweergaven: aanpassen te tonen velden 3. Profilen pointerfiles: wat zijn het en (experimenteel) voorbeeld Bij alle aanpassingen: er worden alleen bestaande schermen aangepast, er verandert niets aan verdere configuratie van Adlib.
  2. 2. ALLEEN GEVULDE VELDEN OP SCHERM TONEN (BIJ LEZEN)
  3. 3. 1 1. Open Designer en “Manage Screens” functie 2. Zoek op description veld naar het juiste scherm
  4. 4. 2 Sluit alle schermen en Designer (let erop dat er alleen één scherm staat dat opgeslagen moet worden) 3
  5. 5. EINDRESULTAAT In wijzigstand komen alle velden gewoon op
  6. 6. LIJST- EN MINIATUURWEERGAVE Hoe pas je velden aan die je ziet in lijst- en miniatuurweergave? Het scherm br_objec.fmt regelt wat er in lijst en miniatuurweergave te zien is qua velden in lijst- en miniatuurweergave. Maak (of laat) voor de zekerheid een kopie maken van dit veld br_objec.fmt, gaat het niet goed dan kan kopie van het veld eenvoudig worden teruggezet en is alles weer bij het oude.
  7. 7. Open in Designer “Manage Screens” en manouvreer naar de map “screens” en open br_objec.fmt
  8. 8. Aanpassen te tonen velden miniatuurweergave Eigenschappen van de afbeelding
  9. 9. Toon ook veld titel en eerste vervaardiger Functie is taalafhankelijk, dus je kan per taal andere velden tonen
  10. 10. Open in Designer “Manage Screens” en manoeuvreer naar de map “screens” en open br_objec.fmt AANPASSEN LIJSTPRESENTATIE
  11. 11. Veld op herhaald zetten Veld herhaald maken met scheidingsteken ;
  12. 12. Spatie / spatie 1 2 3 Scheidings- en inhoudsveld toevoegen 4 scheidingsveld Te tonen veld
  13. 13. TAG CL 5 6 7 (Alleen scherm wordt opgeslagen verder verandert er niets) TE TONEN VELD TOEVOEGEN (collectieveld)
  14. 14. HUIDIGE SETTING IN STEDELIJK MUSEUM
  15. 15. Stationaire versus dynamische pointerfiles Er zijn 2 soorten pointerfiles: * PF met inhoud willekeurige lijst objecten (vaak via object aanvinken toegevoegd aan PF) * PF waar een zoekvraag vanuit Geavanceerd Zoeken aan ten grondslag ligt Alleen de laatste soort kan dynamisch bijgewerkt (geprofiled) worden aan laatste stand van zaken
  16. 16. Dynamische pointerfiles - Vraag: alle werken op papier in pointerfile 40 * Geavanceerd zoeken: - Zoekzin: pointer 40 and collectie = *papier* * Schrijf zoekzin weg in PF via “schrijf set” knop (nummerveld leeg laten) * Noteer PF nummer (als voorbeeld hier 94) • Via “profile” knop zoekvraag opnieuw stellen& opslaan
  17. 17. “STATIONAIRE” POINTERFILES vraag: welke objecten zijn er toegevoegd of verwijderd bij/aan een bepaalde pointerfile die ook door anderen wordt bewerkt (bv voor een tentoonstelling of kunsttransport)
  18. 18. Dynamische pointerfiles: experiment • 4 pointerfiles nodig: 1. De originele PF (de PF waar ook anderen aan werken) 2. Kopie van de originele PF (als referentie PF) *Deze maak je aan op het moment dat je vanaf dan de wijzigingen wilt bijhouden* 3. Dynamische PF waar de toegevoegde werken worden bijgehouden (vanaf aanmaak referentie PF) 4. Dynamische PF waar de verwijderde werken worden bijgehouden (vanaf aanmaak referentie PF)
  19. 19. Dynamische pointerfiles (nummers vervangen door de reële PF nummers) - Pointerfile 1 – originele PF - Pointerfile 2 – referentie kopie van PF1 - Pointerfile 3 – Werken die wél in PF1 maar die niet in PF2 zitten (dat zijn de later toegevoegde werken in PF1) zoektaal: pointer 1 AND NOT pointer 2 - Pointerfile 4 – Werken die wel in PF2 maar niet in PF1 zitten (dat zijn de verwijderde werken uit PF1) zoektaal: pointer 2 AND NOT pointer 1 Via knop “profile” in PF menu kunnen PF3 en PF4 snel worden bijgewerkt naar de laatste stand van zaken
  20. 20. RESULTAAT - Twee pointerfiles die sinds een bepaalde datum bijhouden wat er bij de statische pointerfile allemaal bij is gekomen of is verwijderd indien geprofiled - Profiling kan ook geheel worden geautomatiseerd via SDI functie. Daar moet ICT eerst wat werk voor doen, info bij Axiell
  21. 21. EIGENSCHAPPEN DYNAMISCHE POINTERFILE De originele zoekopdracht kan je in eigenschappen van de pointerfile terug zien

