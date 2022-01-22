Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 6

Cilnihype 10

Jan. 22, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

Matins Pharma is one of the fastest-growing Clopidogrel 75mg Tablets Manufacturers suppliers pan India. 

https://matinspharma.com/clopidogrel-75mg-manufacturer-supplier-in-pcd-franchise/

https://youtu.be/cdppehDmMdg

Don’t waste your time and team up with Matins Pharma for Cardiac and Diabetic PCD Company. Please Visit :

https://matinspharma.com/cardiac-diabetic-franchise-company/

https://matinspharma.com/

8284010553, 7814644275

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(3/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(2.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4.5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(4/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Dr. Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4.5/5)
Free
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
(4/5)
Free
Sacred Codes in Times of Crisis: A Channeled Text for Living the Gift of Conscious Co-Creation Naomi Fay
(4/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4.5/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4/5)
Free

Cilnihype 10

  1. 1. Cilnihype 10 Composition Cilnidipine 10 mg FOR CARDIAC DIABETIC FRANCHISE CONTACT - 8284010553, 7814644275
  2. 2. To Know more CONTACT - 8284010553, 7814644275 Brand Name: Cilnihype 10 Composition : Cilnidipine 10 mg Type of Product: Tablet Packing: 10×10 ALU GST% : 12 % Range : Cardiac Diabetic
  3. 3. To Know more CONTACT - 8284010553, 7814644275 Cilnihype10 Tablet is a medicine used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension). It belongs to a class of medicines known as a calcium channel blocker which helps to lower blood pressure. This helps prevent heart attacks and strokes. It may also be prescribed to prevent angina (heart-related chest pain).
  4. 4. USES OF CILNIHYPE TABLET · Treatment of Hypertension (high blood pressure) · Prevention of Angina (heart-related chest pain) · Prevention of Heart attack · Prevention of Stroke To Know more CONTACT - 8284010553, 7814644275
  5. 5. To Know more CONTACT - 8284010553, 7814644275 BENEFITS OF CILNIHYPETABLET In Treatment of Hypertension (high blood pressure) Cilnihype10 Tablet is a calcium channel blocker. It works by relaxing the blood vessels so that blood can flow more easily around your body. This lowers your blood pressure and reduces your risk of having a stroke, a heart attack, or kidney problems in the future. You do not usually feel any direct benefit from taking this medicine, but it works in the long term to keep you well. Take regularly, as prescribed for this medicine to be most effective, even if you feel better
  6. 6. FOR CARDIAC DIABETIC FRANCHISE CONTACT - 8284010553, 7814644275

×