Phone: 8929175340 @ author@tourtravelworld.com URL:- https://www.tourtravelworld.com/packages/dharamshala-holiday-packages.htm
Shopping Places In Dharamshala

Holidaying in Dharamshala can be best enjoyed if you select the best travel partners and book your tour package for Dharamshala well ahead particularly during peak hours. Those who wish to enjoy the serene beauty of Mother Nature and take some memories of this beautiful place with you must go shopping in Dharamshala as well. You will not find any better place than Dharamshala for shopping. Book tour now - https://www.tourtravelworld.com/packages/dharamshala-holiday-packages.htm

  2. 2. Best time to visit Dharamshala main market ❖ The best time to visit Dharamshala to enjoy leisure time is in the spring months of March to April and the autumn months from October to November. Winters here starts from December till February. The city experiences heavy snowfall. So if you are looking to book a tour packages for Dharamshala, check the availability of hotels and other itineraries in these months. Dharamshala has got several shopping places and destinations that entertain the curiosity of every buyer. Tour Travel World helps lookout for hotels in Dharamshala near the famous shopping areas in the town if you have an immense interest in shopping while on vacation. Have a look at the list of some of the Dharamshala famous shopping places you must visit as you explore the town.
  3. 3. Best Places For Shopping In Dharamshala ❖ Green Shop ❖ Village Boutique ❖ Tibetan Handicraft Centre ❖ Kotwali Bazaar ❖ Jogibara Road ❖ Palaco Handmade Crafts
  4. 4. Get eco-friendly products here. All the visitors who love traditional work must visit that place. The Tibetan Welfare Office holds this shop and offers a collection of books made from beauty products, reprocessed paper, and food items. The shop sells some brilliant tahini, made from grilled sesame seeds, and organic peanut butter. Green Shop Timing : Monday to Saturday, from 9.30 am to 7.00 pm. Location : Near Bhagsu Road
  5. 5. If you are keen on buying amazing little things with inquisitive creativity to decorate your home with, a trip to the Village Boutique is a must for you. Browse through their vast collection of things to buy in Dharamshala like wall hangings, deity figurines, and carpets. Many of which are made in Tibet. Purses, bags, Tibetan singing bowls, and books are also some preferred things to buy there. Village Boutique Timing : Tuesday to Sunday, from 9 am to 7 pm. Location : Near McLeodganj
  6. 6. The Tibetan Handicraft Centre is world-famous market in dharamshala, well known for its assortment of Tibetan carpets. Dalai Lama contributed a lot to the establishment of this market in 1963. Over the years it has been the single earning point to many Tibetans in exile. As you walk through this shopping place in Dharamshala, you can see numerous natives learning the art of weaving, and putting them up for sale. Tibetan Handicraft Centre Location : Hotel Dream Land, McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala
  7. 7. Kotwali Bazaar is considered one of the most popular shopping destination with tourists who visit Dharamshala. Situated very close from Dharamkot, you can find a vast collection of rugs, shawls, handicrafts, Tibetan carpets, and exotic Buddha figurines. The bazaar is positioned at the end of the road to McLeodganj. You can buy things items that are both reasonably priced and exceptional. Kotwali Bazaar Location : Kotwali Bazar Road, Sudher, Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh 176215, India
  8. 8. Another popular Dharamshala famous shopping spot is Jogibara Road. It has markets and shops dispersed on both sides of the street. Take a look at the various shopping places in Dharamshala and pick out exceptional gifts and souvenirs for your loved ones. Jogibara Road Location : Temple Road, McLeod Ganj, Dharamshala
  9. 9. The Palaco Hand-made Crafts is yet another interesting shop for purchasing things if you are into interesting decoration pieces. This shop is famous for its singing bowls, scarves, pashmina shawls, and prayer beads. Beautiful lamps, handicraft items, and bedspreads are some of the other things you should be shopping for in Dharamshala from this store. Palaco Handmade Crafts Location : near the Dalai Lama Temple
  Phone: 8929175340 @ author@tourtravelworld.com URL:- https://www.tourtravelworld.com/packages/dharamshala-holiday-packages.htm

