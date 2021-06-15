CHEM Study and CBA : Salient features, merits and demerits

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2 1. Science as a process 2. Process approach in science teaching 3. CHEM Study 4. CBA 5. Conclusion 6. References 7. Ques...
3 ✓ Science is the drawing out of inferences from interaction with experiences. ✓ The method adopted in science in the exp...
4 ❑ The process approach focuses on the learning of inquiry skills more than specific content. ❑ This approach encourages ...
5 ❖ Several projects were designed in the teaching of science taking into account the objectives of process approach and a...
6 CHEMStudy Chemical Education Material Study
Introduction of CHEM Study : 7 ▸ CHEM-Study (Chemical Education Material Study) is a national chemistry programme for Amer...
Main Objectives of CHEM Study : 8 ❑ The main objectives of the course are : ❑ To diminish the separation between Scientist...
Main Objectives of CHEM Study : 9 ❑ To guarantee the existence in the near future of a variety of excellent high school ch...
Main Objectives of CHEM Study : 10 1. To update chemistry in the light of latest developments in the subjects 2. To give s...
Main Objectives of CHEM Study : 11 4. To provide opportunities for laboratory work, not only to supplement the theoretical...
Salient feature of CHEM Study : 12 ▸ The CHEM-study materials include • a text, • a laboratory manual, • a teacher’s guide...
Salient feature of CHEM Study : 13 ▸ A series of 24 videos and o related teachers guides and teaching aids o specially des...
MATERIAL’S PRODUCED ▸ Newsletter ▸ Films ▸ Student textbook (Chemistry and Experimental Science) ▸ Tests ▸ Programmed inst...
Merits of CHEM Study : 15 1. It attempts to rectify the drawbacks of the traditional chemistry by updating the content wit...
Merits of CHEM Study : 16 4. In-service training of teachers has raised the quality of teachers. 5. The films (26 basic fi...
Demerits of CHEM Study : 17 1. Time consuming. 2. No. of questions in limited. 3. Content is related to CHEMStudy. 4. Resu...
18 CBA CHEMICAL BOND APPROACH
Introduction of CBA : 19 ▸ CBA course was originated in 1959. Lawrence Strong was the founder of this project. ▸ The Chemi...
Main Objectives of CBA : 20 ❑ To diminish the separation between scientists and teachers in the learning of science. ❑ To ...
Salient Features of CBA 21 ➢ Important texts are Chemical system and investigating Chemical system. ➢ The concept of bondi...
Salient Features of CBA 22 It has 5 parts in 18 chapters. Part 1: The nature of chemical change Part 2: Electrical nature ...
MATERIAL’S PRODUCED ▸ Newsletter ▸ Student text (Chemical Systems) ▸ Teacher's guide ▸ laboratory guide (Investigating Che...
Merits of CBA 24 ❖ Theory precedes practical work, i.e, it is deductive in approach. ❖ Throughout the project, emphasis wa...
Merits of CBA 25 ❖Lawrence Strong believes that chemistry is now in a unique position to introduce high school students to...
Demerits of CBA 26 ❖ Contains lots of error ❖ More complicated in comparison to CHEM Study. ❖ The word "bond" appears for ...
27 Conclusion CHEM-study and chemical bond approach are two parallel courses in chemistry. They differ in their approach. ...
28 ❖ Books : ✓ Teaching of Physical Science Theory, Perspectives & Practice (K. M. Rajan, Sindhu B. S., Josen George, Sibu...
29 QUESTIONS
30 Questions No. 1 Which study course employs inductive approach ?
“ ANSWER NO. 1 CHEM Study
32 Questions No. 2 Who was the founder of the project CBA ?
“ ANSWER NO. 2 Lawrence Strong
34 Questions No. 3 Name the various process skills?
“ ANSWER NO. 3 Observation, classification, experimenting, hypothesizing, inferring, predicting and communicating.
36 Questions No. 4 Which course provides more opportunity for the laboratory work and develops scientific and critical thi...
“ ANSWER NO. 4 CHEM Study
38 Questions No. 5 What is inductive approach ? (in this context)
“ ANSWER NO.5 Inductive approach in this context is where practical work precedes theory
40 THANK YOU ! ~ADITYA ARYA B.SC.B.ED. {CBZ} VI SEM.
  1. 1. 2 1. Science as a process 2. Process approach in science teaching 3. CHEM Study 4. CBA 5. Conclusion 6. References 7. Questions & Answers ➢ Introduction ➢ Main Objectives ➢ Salient features ➢ Material’s produced ➢ Merits ➢ Demerits
  2. 2. 3 ✓ Science is the drawing out of inferences from interaction with experiences. ✓ The method adopted in science in the exploration of truth is unique and distinct from methods adopted by other subjects. ✓ The process of science includes the procedures such as observation, collection of data, classification, analysis, synthesis, evaluation and application to new situations. Science as a Process
  3. 3. 4 ❑ The process approach focuses on the learning of inquiry skills more than specific content. ❑ This approach encourages the students to generate meaning and knowledge from experience. Process approach in science teaching ❑ The process aspect of science is emphasized in teaching of science which is supported by psychological theories proposed by : Piaget (cognitive constructivism) Vygotsky (social constructivism) Gardner (theory of multiple intelligence)
  4. 4. 5 ❖ Several projects were designed in the teaching of science taking into account the objectives of process approach and anticipating integration of knowledge. ❖ Courses in Chemistry such as: ❖ These projects emphasized processes of science such as observing, classifying, inferring and predicting rather than the content of science. Chemical Education Material Study (CHEM - Study) Chemical Bond Approach (CBA).
  5. 5. 6 CHEMStudy Chemical Education Material Study
  6. 6. Introduction of CHEM Study : 7 ▸ CHEM-Study (Chemical Education Material Study) is a national chemistry programme for American high schools. ▸ Chem study originated in 1960 at United States J.A Campbell was the project Director. ▸ CHEM-Study employs inductive approach in which practical work precedes theory.
  7. 7. Main Objectives of CHEM Study : 8 ❑ The main objectives of the course are : ❑ To diminish the separation between Scientist and teachers in the understanding of Science. ❑ To stimulate and prepare those high school students who planned to continue the study of Chemistry in College in preparation for a professional career.
  8. 8. Main Objectives of CHEM Study : 9 ❑ To guarantee the existence in the near future of a variety of excellent high school chemistry texts significantly influenced by CHEM Study, but produced under normal author publisher relationships.
  9. 9. Main Objectives of CHEM Study : 10 1. To update chemistry in the light of latest developments in the subjects 2. To give students a good understanding of the subject 3. To organize content in unifying concepts and principles 4. To provide some insight into modes of scientific thinking
  10. 10. Main Objectives of CHEM Study : 11 4. To provide opportunities for laboratory work, not only to supplement the theoretical knowledge but also to facilitate students in exercising scientific and critical modes of thinking 5. To make students aware of the applications of chemistry in everyday life .
  11. 11. Salient feature of CHEM Study : 12 ▸ The CHEM-study materials include • a text, • a laboratory manual, • a teacher’s guide, • ten films, • programmed instruction in chemical arithmetic, • objective multiple choice and • Unit & evaluation tests.
  12. 12. Salient feature of CHEM Study : 13 ▸ A series of 24 videos and o related teachers guides and teaching aids o specially designed to improve the teaching of high school chemistry, o and a correlation chart relating individual videos to specific chapters of the most popular chemistry texts is available.
  13. 13. MATERIAL’S PRODUCED ▸ Newsletter ▸ Films ▸ Student textbook (Chemistry and Experimental Science) ▸ Tests ▸ Programmed instruction materials ▸ Student laboratory manual ▸ Teacher's guide 14
  14. 14. Merits of CHEM Study : 15 1. It attempts to rectify the drawbacks of the traditional chemistry by updating the content with light of new discoveries. 2. It has led to the improvement in laboratory facilities. 3. The students have been able to learn through heuristic method.
  15. 15. Merits of CHEM Study : 16 4. In-service training of teachers has raised the quality of teachers. 5. The films (26 basic films and 17 teacher training films) have been an integral part of the course. 6. The course stresses productive learning and thinking rather than rote learning.
  16. 16. Demerits of CHEM Study : 17 1. Time consuming. 2. No. of questions in limited. 3. Content is related to CHEMStudy. 4. Results may be doubtful sometimes. 5. Content is specific, one cannot explore more.
  17. 17. 18 CBA CHEMICAL BOND APPROACH
  18. 18. Introduction of CBA : 19 ▸ CBA course was originated in 1959. Lawrence Strong was the founder of this project. ▸ The Chemical Bond Approach was designed as an introductory course in chemistry with emphasis on laboratory experiments. ▸ In CBA theory precedes practical work, i.e, it is deductive in approach.
  19. 19. Main Objectives of CBA : 20 ❑ To diminish the separation between scientists and teachers in the learning of science. ❑ To stimulate and prepare those high school students who plan to continue the study of chemistry in college as a professional career. ❑ To encourage teachers to undertake further study of chemistry.
  20. 20. Salient Features of CBA 21 ➢ Important texts are Chemical system and investigating Chemical system. ➢ The concept of bonding forms the central theme in C.B.A. ➢ The whole course is planned in such a manner that experiments suggest the ideas to be tested and ideas to be tested suggest the experiments to be setup.
  21. 21. Salient Features of CBA 22 It has 5 parts in 18 chapters. Part 1: The nature of chemical change Part 2: Electrical nature of chemical systems. Part 3: Models and Aids to the Interpretations of systems. Part 4: Bonds in chemical systems Part 5: Order Disorder and change
  22. 22. MATERIAL’S PRODUCED ▸ Newsletter ▸ Student text (Chemical Systems) ▸ Teacher's guide ▸ laboratory guide (Investigating Chemical Systems) ▸ Teacher's laboratory guide ▸ Tests ▸ Supplemental readings ▸ Programmed instruction materials 23
  23. 23. Merits of CBA 24 ❖ Theory precedes practical work, i.e, it is deductive in approach. ❖ Throughout the project, emphasis was placed upon ideas and experiments. ❖ Stress was placed on operational and conceptual definitions art.
  24. 24. Merits of CBA 25 ❖Lawrence Strong believes that chemistry is now in a unique position to introduce high school students to scientific thinking. ❖ "Evolving concepts, taught with the appeal of reason" are his classroom goals. ❖The main objective was to get the student involved in the process.
  25. 25. Demerits of CBA 26 ❖ Contains lots of error ❖ More complicated in comparison to CHEM Study. ❖ The word "bond" appears for the first time (unindexed) in a heading on page 259 of "Chemical Systems.“ ❖ Very extensive revision was required at each stage because the original central theme, that of the chemical bond.
  26. 26. 27 Conclusion CHEM-study and chemical bond approach are two parallel courses in chemistry. They differ in their approach. CHEM study uses inductive approach while CBA uses the deductive approach practical work proceeds in CBA while the order is reversed in CHEM study. Students are allowed to discover many fundamental ideas and relations in 12 chemistry. The courses emphasizes careful observations and quantitative measurements under controlled experimental conditions. It stresses the preparation of tables for recording data. It involves challenging discussions and questions, helping in the application of principles, observed in the experiments to new situations. CHEM-study experiments allow students to make their own discoveries of the principles which unify chemistry and make it easier to understand.
  27. 27. 28 ❖ Books : ✓ Teaching of Physical Science Theory, Perspectives & Practice (K. M. Rajan, Sindhu B. S., Josen George, Sibu G. Netto, Sajan R. K. ) ✓ The implementation of CHEM Study in British Columbia secondary schools : A Survey. ❖ Web references : ✓ CBA and CHEM Study: An Appreciation (Research Journal) ✓ ED 012 239: A Review of new science curriculum materials. Dy-O’Hearn, George T. Wisconsin stste dept. of pub. Instr. , Madison ✓ ED 012 251 : The New School, A report to school administrators on regional orientation conferences in science. ✓ EDUCATION NETWORK: Science curricular projects-B.Ed. Notes ✓ AN ABSTRACT OF THE THESIS of Title Feasibilty of integration of selected aspects of (CBA) Chemistry; (CHEMS) Chemistry & (PSSC) Physics into a two year physical science sequence. ✓ Pedagogic Thoughts: CHEMStudy REFERENCES
  28. 28. 29 QUESTIONS
  29. 29. 30 Questions No. 1 Which study course employs inductive approach ?
  30. 30. “ ANSWER NO. 1 CHEM Study
  31. 31. 32 Questions No. 2 Who was the founder of the project CBA ?
  32. 32. “ ANSWER NO. 2 Lawrence Strong
  33. 33. 34 Questions No. 3 Name the various process skills?
  34. 34. “ ANSWER NO. 3 Observation, classification, experimenting, hypothesizing, inferring, predicting and communicating.
  35. 35. 36 Questions No. 4 Which course provides more opportunity for the laboratory work and develops scientific and critical thinking ?
  36. 36. “ ANSWER NO. 4 CHEM Study
  37. 37. 38 Questions No. 5 What is inductive approach ? (in this context)
  38. 38. “ ANSWER NO.5 Inductive approach in this context is where practical work precedes theory
  39. 39. 40 THANK YOU ! ~ADITYA ARYA B.SC.B.ED. {CBZ} VI SEM.

