CHEM Study and CBA : Salient features, merits and demerits

CHEM study.

Chem study originated in 1960 at United States J.A Campbell was the project Director.

Chem Study employs inductive approach in which practical work precedes theory. The

main objectives of the course are

1) To diminish the separation between Scientist and teachers in the understanding of

Science.



2) To stimulate and prepare those high school students who planned to continue the

study of Chemistry in College in preparation for a professional career.



The materials produced under this project consists of a text, laboratory manual ,

teachers guide, two self instruction programmes two series of achievement tests,

26 basic films and 27 teacher training films.





Chemical Bond Approach (CBA)

CBA course was originated in 1959. Lawrence Strong was the founder of this

project. In CBA theory precedes practical work, ie, it is deductive in approach.

Important texts are Chemical system and investigating Chemical system. The concept of

bonding forms the central theme in C.B.A. The whole course is planned in such a

manner that experiments suggest the ideas to be tested and ideas to be tested suggest the

experiments to be setup.

