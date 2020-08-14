Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tips to Run Faster
Do check out our detailed blog at – https://www.creativeaditi.com/running- tips-to-run-fast-how-to-run-faster/
Tips to run faster running tips

Running at faster pace is important for runners as they want to cover long distance in short duration. Here are running tips to run faster.

  Tips to Run Faster
  2. 2. 1. Stretching & Warm up Exercise • It’s very important to stretch and warmup before your run so that your muscles are at ease and prepared for the run. • The warmup can also make you run faster in the run.
  3. 3. 2. Eating Right Nutrients • Nutrients play a major role as you are what you eat • Eat the right food in the right amount so you are healthy and can have more energy while running.
  4. 4. 3. Sleep plays a crucial part • Sleep helps us to recover and helps our body to relax • Being relaxed is very important not only for you but your muscles as well so that they perform better each day.
  5. 5. 4. Take Regular Sprints • One needs to take regular sprints in order to get better and while sprinting one can time themselves so that they are prepared and can improve with each spirnt.
  6. 6. 5. Loose Weights • If you are on the heavier side its advisable to loose weight which help you run faster because lighter weight can help you move faster .
  7. 7. 6. Core Focus • Focusing on the core for 15 minutes everyday can help tone the core and a flat belly can help the person more confident and could result in faster and better sprinting
  8. 8. 7. Right running form • Its always said every exercise should have a right form and even running as its form • While running our legs and hands should be opposite and hands should be at 90 degress where as the backstraight 7. Right running form • Its always said every exercise should have a right form and even running as its form • While running our legs and hands should be opposite and hands should be at 90 degress where as the backstraight
  9. 9. 8. Cross Training • Cross Training can help you increase your stamina and help you be more effective in your running
  10. 10. 9. Be mentally strong • Being mentally strong is very important as we say before you run the real race first you mind runs the race • Being mentally strong can help your body be prepared for the run which is very important.
  11. 11. 10. Be consistent & motivated • Being consistent and motivated through this journey is important • One has to run each day and be motivated on all those days to achieve their running goals • As no man or women finds success in one day
  Do check out our detailed blog at – https://www.creativeaditi.com/running- tips-to-run-fast-how-to-run-faster/

