Skin tags - Tips to remove skin tags

We understand the pain of having skin tags. Here are few home remedies and effective remedies to remove skin tags.

Skin tags - Tips to remove skin tags

  1. 1. Skin Tags By- www.creativeaditit.com
  2. 2. What are skin tags?  Skin tags is the harmless extra skin in the body and they are connected to the peduncle.  They can appear anywhere in the body from the thighs to the arms.
  3. 3. How can we remove skin tags? Apple cider vinegar Garlic Vitamin E
  4. 4. How will the Doctor remove skin tags?  1. Cryosurgery  2. Cauterization  3. Surgery
  5. 5. Homeopathic solutions to remove skin tags Homeopathy Treatment Skin tag removal patches
  6. 6. How to get rid of eyelid skin tags?  The eyelid skin tag can often effect your eyesight so the remedies are ;- 1. Cryotherapy 2. Electrosurgery 3.Scissor Extraction
  7. 7. What is the cost?  It would be highly recommended to visit a doctor for skin tag removal purposes  The treatment cost is undoubtedly pretty high Single Tag removal Multiple skin tags Rs- 5000 to 8000 Rs- Upto 20,000
  8. 8. To sum up  Skin tags are indeed harmless to the body but its always preferable to consult the doctor before taking up ay step to cure it
  ThankYou

