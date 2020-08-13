Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
2.
What are Red Dots?
• Red dots on the skin can be singly can be a small benign tumour of blood
vessels, known as a haemangioma. Tiny, pinpoint haemorrhage's can be
seen in the skin and are referred to as petechiae.
• The skin starts to feel rough
• The person with red dots feel uncomfortable and less attractive
3.
What are the causes of Red dots ?
• Heat Rash
• Ringwarm
• Pityriasis rosea
• Shingles
• Drug Rash
4.
What are the Remedies for Red Dots?
• Coconut Oil
• Banana Peel
• Lemon Juice
5.
Natural Remedies
• Aloe Vera
• Oatmeal bath
• Tea Tree Oil
6.
When should You visit the doctor?
• Most of the times the red dots will go away naturally
• If they don’t go away for a long period its advisable to take the
doctors help.
