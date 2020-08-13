Successfully reported this slideshow.
Red spots

Red spots makes skin dry, dull and flawful. These are not good sign. Here we have explained the home remedies to cure Red Dots on Skin. Get Good Glowing skin and flaunt everywhere.

Red spots

  1. 1. Red Dots On Skin By- www.creativeaditi.com
  2. 2. What are Red Dots? • Red dots on the skin can be singly can be a small benign tumour of blood vessels, known as a haemangioma. Tiny, pinpoint haemorrhage's can be seen in the skin and are referred to as petechiae. • The skin starts to feel rough • The person with red dots feel uncomfortable and less attractive
  3. 3. What are the causes of Red dots ? • Heat Rash • Ringwarm • Pityriasis rosea • Shingles • Drug Rash
  4. 4. What are the Remedies for Red Dots? • Coconut Oil • Banana Peel • Lemon Juice
  5. 5. Natural Remedies • Aloe Vera • Oatmeal bath • Tea Tree Oil
  6. 6. When should You visit the doctor? • Most of the times the red dots will go away naturally • If they don’t go away for a long period its advisable to take the doctors help.
  7. 7. Dovisitusat- https://www.creativeaditi.com/red-dots-on- skin-causes-natural-remedies/ ThankYou

