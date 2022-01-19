Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 14

Copywriting vs Content Writing: 8 Key Differences To Note In 2022

Jan. 19, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Marketing

The goal of content writing is to inform your audience while copywriting focuses on moving them toward a sale. Both types of writing can be effective.

It’s essential that you understand the differences mentioned in these slides so that you can use them to your advantage in digital marketing.

Find in details in this article - https://tinyurl.com/mr3azb8a

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Conquest of Cool: Business Culture, Counterculture, and the Rise of Hip Consumerism Thomas Frank
(4.5/5)
Free
Priceless: The Myth of Fair Value (and How to Take Advantage of It) William Poundstone
(4.5/5)
Free
Stories That Stick: How Storytelling Can Captivate Customers, Influence Audiences, and Transform Your Business Kindra Hall
(5/5)
Free
Phishing for Phools: The Economics of Manipulation and Deception George A. Akerlof
(3.5/5)
Free
Propaganda Edward Bernays
(0/5)
Free
Get Clients Now! (TM): A 28-Day Marketing Program for Professionals, Consultants, and Coaches C. Hayden
(0/5)
Free
Ogilvy on Advertising in the Digital Age Miles Young
(5/5)
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
The Psychology of Selling: Increase Your Sales Faster and Easier Than You Ever Thought Possible Brian Tracy
(4.5/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing: Exposed and Explained by the World's Two Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Influencer: Building Your Personal Brand in the Age of Social Media Brittany Hennessy
(3.5/5)
Free
Marketing Made Simple: A Step-by-Step StoryBrand Guide for Any Business Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
The $12 Million Stuffed Shark: The Curious Economics of Contemporary Art Don Thompson
(3.5/5)
Free
Pogue's Basics: Money: Essential Tips and Shortcuts (That No One Bothers to Tell You) About Beating the System David Pogue
(4/5)
Free
Secrets of Question-Based Selling: How the Most Powerful Tool in Business Can Double Your Sales Results Thomas Freese
(5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Inside the Tornado Geoffrey A. Moore
(4/5)
Free
Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion Elizabeth L. Cline
(4.5/5)
Free
22 Immutable Laws of Branding Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(4.5/5)
Free
Yes!: 50 Scientifically Proven Ways to Be Persuasive Noah J. Goldstein
(4.5/5)
Free
Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions Dr. Dan Ariely
(4.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Findaway
(5/5)
Free
Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission Marketing: Turning Strangers into Friends, and Friends into Customers Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Alchemy: The Dark Art and Curious Science of Creating Magic in Brands, Business, and Life Rory Sutherland
(4.5/5)
Free
Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling Technology Projects to Mainstream Customers Geoffrey A. Moore
(4.5/5)
Free
Unleashing the Idea Virus Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Contagious: Why Things Catch On Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Wanting: The Power of Mimetic Desire in Everyday Life Luke Burgis
(4.5/5)
Free
Why She Buys: The New Strategy for Reaching the World's Most Powerful Consumers Bridget Brennan
(4/5)
Free

Copywriting vs Content Writing: 8 Key Differences To Note In 2022

  1. 1. Content Writing www.lightbluecontent.com
  2. 2. WHAT IS COPYWRITING? Copywriting is a form of advertising that uses words to sell a product or service to a specific audience. w w w . l i g h t b l u e c o n t e n t . c o m
  3. 3. w w w . l i g h t b l u e c o n t e n t . c o m WHAT IS CONTENT WRITING? In simple words, content writing is creating long- form content for a website or blog.
  4. 4. Skills Needed SEO knowledge In order to drive traffic to a company’s website, content writers use SEO and keywords to point visitors in the right direction. Research skills To create informative copy, content writers conduct additional research to substantiate their claims and facts. Headline creation To entice readers, content writers create compelling headlines that attract readers to read their articles. Content Writing Experience on Variety of Industries In order to be a successful copywriter, you need to be able to write content for a variety of industries, such as technology, travel, healthcare, etc. Empathy Copywriters strive to evoke positive emotions in their readers through their writing in order to entice them to buy their product or service. Team Player Because copywriters collaborate with marketing teams on a daily basis, it is beneficial for them to be a team player and to collaborate effectively with others. Copywriting
  5. 5. w w w . l i g h t b l u e c o n t e n t . c o m COPYWRITING VS CONTENT WRITING OVERALL GOAL A copywriter makes content to make their readers want to read it, while a content writer makes content to educate their readers.
  6. 6. w w w . l i g h t b l u e c o n t e n t . c o m COPYWRITING VS CONTENT WRITING CONTENT-LENGTH Short-form copy is typically written by a copywriter, while long-form content is typically written by a content writer.
  7. 7. TBC • 2020 When speaking to their audience, copywriters use a conversational tone to engage them. Because content writers are more informative than other types of writers, their tone is frequently more formal. COPYWRITING VS CONTENT WRITING TONE OF WRITING w w w . l i g h t b l u e c o n t e n t . c o m
  8. 8. TBC • 2020 w w w . l i g h t b l u e c o n t e n t . c o m Copywriters must meet strict deadlines in order to meet their clients’ requirements. Because copywriters produce longer pieces of content, their deadlines are typically more flexible in order to accommodate time for research. DEADLINES Copywriting vs Content Writing
  9. 9. CONTENT WRITERS EDUCATE, WHILE COPYWRITERS SELL A copywriter is in charge of convincing your target audience to purchase your product or service. A content writer, on the other hand, provides information, education, entertainment, or instruction to readers. TBC • 2020 w w w . l i g h t b l u e c o n t e n t . c o m
  10. 10. TBC • 2020 CONTENT WRITER BUILDS A FOUNDATION FOR FUTURE SALES Even if they aren’t directly selling anything, content writers are still concerned with selling. Producing valuable content leads to sales. w w w . l i g h t b l u e c o n t e n t . c o m
  11. 11. COPYWRITERS EVOKE URGENCY AND EMOTIONAL RESPONSES Copywriting is effective for your business when it’s infused with a sense of scarcity or urgency. TBC • 2020 w w w . l i g h t b l u e c o n t e n t . c o m
  12. 12. TBC • 2020 CONTENT WRITERS ARE TYPICALLY MORE CONCERNED WITH SEO w w w . l i g h t b l u e c o n t e n t . c o m
  13. 13. TBC • 2020 There are some differences between copywriting vs content writing, even though they both contribute to a company’s visibility and credibility. It’s essential that you understand these differences so that you can use them to your advantage in digital marketing. w w w . l i g h t b l u e c o n t e n t . c o m
  14. 14. DICOVER MORE CONTENTS ON DIGITAL MARKETING Thank You WWW.LIGHTBLUECONTENT.COM D I S C O V E R

×