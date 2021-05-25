Successfully reported this slideshow.
Healthcare
May. 25, 2021

9 benefits of using aloe vera gel for your face kapiva

Aloe Vera gel acts as a moisturizer and kepps your skin soft and supple. There are ample benefits of applying aloe vera gel on your face. Read now!

9 benefits of using aloe vera gel for your face kapiva

  1. 1. 9 Benefits of Using Aloe Vera Gel for Your Face By Monil Kapiva May 21, 2021 Skin and Hair Aloe Vera is perhaps the most widely used ayurvedic remedy in tropical countries for the simple reason that it’s hydrating and moisturising. Not only this, Aloe Vera has long been hailed for its medicinal properties too. In fact, when treating minor skin issues like sunburns, minor cuts and abrasions – aloe vera is known to help in a great way. Not only does Aloe Vera do good to your face, it also makes your hair shine, and can be consumed regularly for its metabolic benefits. In this blog, we will focus on the wonders Aloe Vera can do to your skin – more so your face. What Does Aloe Vera Gel Do to Your Face? As mentioned before aloe vera helps moisturize your skin, regularly applying a small amount of aloe vera to your face can help you fight acne, and give you soft, supple skin. In some cases, while using aloe vera straight from the plant is considered to be safe, it is always better to invest in a bottle of pure aloe vera skin gel.
  2. 2. Can I Use Aloe Vera On My Face Every Day? Applying aloe vera gel to your freshly washed face twice a day can help close open pores and lock in the natural oils of your skin. Thus, even in the summers you can layer on aloe vera before you head out for a light yet hydrated look. As it sits on your face throughout the day, aloe vera is also known to work on your skin and improve it day after day. How Long Does it Take for Aloe Vera to Brighten Skin? Tanning is common in tropical countries, and especially during the summer season. As the sun rays get harsher, we tend to get more sunburns thereby making our skin irritable, red, dry and even flaky. While to fight this, you must always use a sunscreen following it up with an aloe vera gel can also help. As with any other natural ingredient, you can use aloe vera to see slow but sure results in your beauty routine. The best aloe vera gel is the one that is all natural, and has no additives or chemicals in its composition. It is also wise to do your research before including the gel in your skincare routine. Here are some benefits of using aloe vera gel for your face:  Treats minor burns Minor burns are common when working in the kitchen or when you’re working your way around hot objects – due to the cooling properties of aloe vera – it can always be used to calm your skin.
  3. 3. Applying aloe vera gel thrice to your burns can help the affected area heal and it will also help for you to protect the area with a gauze.  Treats Sunburn To help treat a sunburn, you can start by spreading a thick layer of the gel on to your affected area. And then proceed by repeating this process as and when required. Depending on where you live, you can easily grow aloe vera plants at your own home or just grab a jar from a nearby store. The best way to store aloe vera gel would be to keep it chilled in a fridge. We’d advise you to not treat serious burns with aloe vera, and visit a doctor.  Small Abrasions and Cuts No child likes the burning cleaning agent that we splatter on them every time they come back home with abrasions and cuts. A quick way to reverse the effect of the burning sensation and pain is to rub some cold aloe vera on the wound. The molecular compound of Aloe Vera helps not only heal your wounds quickly but also minimise scarring. Thereby, keeping marks at bay. Aloe vera is known to boost collagen and also fight bacteria.  A Great Moisturiser for Dry and Oily Skin Aloe vera is the best product a person with dry skin can use. It’s ultra hydrating properties and its lightweight formula makes it a perfect fit for oily people too. Right after you come out of the shower, lather your body and face up with some aloe vera gel, this will help retain supple glowy skin all day round while treating your skin well. It is much better than using chemical moisturisers on your skin.  Frostbite Can you believe that the same ingredient can be used to treat sunburns as well as frost bites? Well, you should. Frostbite is a condition caused in extreme cold weather that can lead your skin to first turn red, and then pale. This can almost always require medical attention however aloe vera is good for some immediate relief.  Cold Sores Also referred to commonly as herpes, cold sores developed around and outside of your mouth and might be painful and uncomforting. Aloe Vera is known to fight the herpes virus, while soothing your irritable skin. Applying a small dab of aloe vera gel twice daily is all it takes to make the cold sores go away.
  4. 4.  Eczema Another problematic skin condition – Eczema – can be treated with the help of aloe vera. The dry, itchy, and flaky skin associated with eczema is fought off well with aloe vera. While this type of eczema can be found on your scalp, it can also have an effect on various parts of your face, and even behind your ears. It is important to keep yourself clean, and hydrated.  Psoriasis Psoriasis of the skin is a condition that causes dry, red and itchy patches. These can most commonly be found on your knees, elbows, scalp and trunk. This recurring condition can be a problem for many in their life. The best way to fight it in a long term way is by applying aloe vera gel to your face twice everyday.  Inflammatory Acne Aloe vera is widely acclaimed for its anti-inflammatory properties and hence is well-equipped in fighting off inflammatory acne. Applying aloe vera with a cotton swab on your acne can help bring you a lot of relief as well as ensure that the acne doesn’t leave any scars behind. To conclude, fresh organic aloe vera gel is your best shot at getting a clear, spot-free and hydrated skin naturally. While it may take some time to produce results, the fact that it has no side effects and it is completely safe gives it an edge over other medical products. On the other hand, consuming aloe vera in the form of aloe vera juice can also do wonders for your skin, hair and overall health.

