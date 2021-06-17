Successfully reported this slideshow.
EAT MORE, LOSE WEIGHT- KETO DIET
ABOUT KETO DIET: A favourite among people trying to lose weight is the keto diet which limits the intake of carbohydrates ...
SOME TIPS FOR GETTING STARTED ON KETO DIET: • Drink enough fluids • Eat enough low-carb vegetables, lots of healthy fat, a...
Want to know the Secrets of Losing Weight through Keto Diet? Want to know the Secrets of Making A Delicious Keto Desserts?
A list of healthy foods which can be taken on a keto diet are given below : 1. Eggs Eggs are one of the healthiest and mos...
While they contain some carbs, they can still be included in a ketogenic lifestyle in moderation. A half cup (105 grams) o...
SUMMARY Extra-virgin olive oil is high in heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and antioxidants. It’s ideal for salad dressi...
While these shellfish can still be included on a ketogenic diet, it’s important to account for these carbs when you’re try...
• blue cheese • brie • camembert • cheddar • colby jack • cottage cheese • cream cheese • feta • goat cheese • Havarti • L...
7. Low-carb vegetables Non-starchy vegetables are low in calories and carbs, but high in many nutrients, including vitamin...
• lettuce • olives • peppers (especially green) • spinach • tomatoes • zucchini SUMMARY The net carbs in non-starchy veget...
Nuts and seeds are healthy, high fat, and low-carb foods. Although all nuts and seeds are low in net carbs, the amount var...
Coffee and tea are healthy, carb-free drinks. They contain caffeine, which increases your metabolism and may help improve ...
12. Dark chocolate and cocoa powder Dark Chocolate and cocoa are delicious sources of antioxidants. Somewhat surprisingly,...
Butter and cream are nearly carb-free and appear to have neutral or beneficial effects on heart health when consumed in mo...
The bottom line A ketogenic diet can be used to achieve weight loss, blood sugar management, and other health-related goal...
Keto diet-Eat-more-Lose-Weight

