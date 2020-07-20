Successfully reported this slideshow.
Difference between home staging and interior design
Difference between home staging and interior design

Many people believe that home staging and interior design are the same things. In fact, sometimes, both of these concepts have been used interchangeably online.

Published in: Design
Difference between home staging and interior design

  1. 1. Difference between home staging and interior design Many people believe that home staging and interior design are the same things. In fact, sometimes, both of these concepts have been used interchangeably online. However, there is a crucial difference in the two concepts. Both of these are entirely two different professions in the market. So one needs to be cautious, and check out what they are actually looking for. Home staging Home staging is needed when you wish to sell the house, office space, etc., and the home staging will stage it quickly and efficiently for the purpose only. This will not be a permanent interior service to the house. The stager will transform the look with the addition of different furniture and props to make the interiors more appealing to the potential buyer. A home stager will pop up some neutral shade and props in the house. The set up is eventually dropped once the open house show is over or the purchase has been finalised. Home stager works with a real estate agent so as to guarantee the sale or purchase of the home. Interior designer An interior designer is someone with whom you can work to give a complete rehaul to your space. This is solely for a personal purpose when someone is looking for a change in their interiors. You can customise the interiors as per your choice, and the solutions offered by the interior designers are permanent. Look for the ​interior designs in ​that have fabulous interior ideas for the home. The innovative design ideas by the designers make the space more inviting and give a class appeal. Here are the differences between a home staging and interior design Audience:​ The primary difference between home staging and interior design is all about the proposed audience. Home staging is done mainly for the luring of potential buyers. Interior design, on the other hand, deals with the interior and space concerns of an individual family. For example: In interior designing, you will see the designers opting to experiment with bolder and warm shades to give a more personalised touch. A home stager will inevitably implement neutral colours to highlight the interior strength and make it more lucrative to the buyers. Focus:​ Both interior designers and home stagers will augment the aesthetics of the interior, but their approach and objective are different. Interior designers will incorporate all the designs and
  2. 2. changes, keeping in mind the lifestyle and functional needs of the family. It mainly aims to fulfil the requirements of the homeowner. A home stager is more of an asset merchandiser, whose intention is to make the home or space saleable. This requires understanding the design and layout in context to the competitive real estate scenario and trends prevailing in the market. Decision maker:​ This is one of the key differences between the professional interior designer and home stager. An interior designer will work in cooperation with the homeowner and gives the privilege to the homeowner to make the ultimate decision. While in home staging the stager makes the final call for the interior. The process involves selling the home where the homeowner needs to detach themselves from the house they are residing in. Work speed:​ Interior designing requires a homeowner approval for each little detailing which is carried out in a step by step process. It is time-consuming as a lot of time has to be given to the research and curating furnishing materials from the market. On the contrary, home staging picks up the momentum quickly, as stagers have all the necessary information to make the home look more appealing to the general buyers. Many home staging companies have their own inventory of furnishing and props that generates an inviting appeal in the space. Simply put, interior designing is all about creating a look for a home while home staging is preparing a home or property for sale. If you are planning to decorate your home, then get in touch with the ​home interior designers​, who are known for their outstanding design ideas. For more info: https://topbestin.wordpress.com/2020/07/20/difference-between-home-staging-and-interior-design/

