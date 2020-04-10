Successfully reported this slideshow.
https://goo.gl/maps/xDTAgqAoKkmXqM7h8
7 indian style living room interior designs ideas

7 indian style living room interior designs ideas

  1. 1. 7 Indian Style living room Interior designs ideas The living room is the most comfortable space in our home. We often relax with our families and spend quality time with them in our living rooms also, the living rooms play a major part in our prolonged memories. With the modern interior designing techniques, decorating our living room in a unique way is not a difficult task anymore. It can be designed to suit the individual taste of the person using it. With the ​top interior designers in Kolkata​, one can easily design their room in accordance to personal needs. Following is a list of a few ideas for interior designing that can help you renovate your living room as per Indian look: Give an Indian artistic touch to your room Giving an artistic touch to your living can make it look more elegant and interesting. Amongst many options, one go for paintings of Indian origin and place plant pots beneath it. This will give an authentic and Indian resemblance to your living area. Traditionally made sofas and royal statues can also help you to create more of that look. Go for dark-themed interior Selecting a dark-themed interior for your living room can give a classy look to your living room. Go for deep coloured sofas with light-toned walls to make your interior look striking and beautiful. You can also accessorize your room with authentic Indian chandeliers and night lamps.
  2. 2. Glass walls make it more lively Your living room is the place where you spend quality time with your loved ones. In order to make it look more vibrant and lively, make the walls glassy. This will enhance the outdoor view of the room. You can also use immensely patterned rugs and muted toned furniture to add an Indian touch to your room. Patterned cushions give a traditional look Using a large number of cushions gives a lively and dramatic look to your room. They look really good with plush sofas. You can either use single coloured cushions or have Indian embroideries on them. This will give a traditional touch to your room. A large sculptural tree will do the work To give an outdoor vibe to your room, place a large sculptural tree in it. This will give an authentic look to your room and will set an outdoor mood to your place. One can also go for soft hues to create a calming vibe in the room. Go for leather sofas Leather sofas often give a smart and sophisticated look to your place. Placing them in between the wooden furnishing can help you create a classy Indian look for your place. Along with this, decorate your walls with organic ornaments and traditional paintings. Add a customised swing to your living room To give a traditional look to your room, place a customised swing inside the room. Make sure that the room is quite airy and has light coloured walls. This will add to the authenticity of your room. Living rooms are the most significant areas of our home as we spend an ample amount of our time there, it is the place where we spend our quality time with family and friends. This article provides you with a few ideas that can help to give an artistic look and feel to your living room. With the best ​interior designers in Kolkata​, it has become easier to give your room a more classy and traditional finish. Source: https://medium.com/bestinteriordesigner/7-indian-style-living-room-interior-designs-ideas-28fc67a0438c Zad Interiors Address: #6, Gobinda Auddy Rd, Chetla, Kolkata, West Bengal 700027 Phone: 090070 64422
