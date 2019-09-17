Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Amla Oil Manufacturer in India
  2. 2. • Amla fruit, also called the Indian gooseberry and emblic myrobalan comes from the Amalaki tree native to India. • You can find amla in the form of an oil or as the main ingredient in hair products at health food and beauty stores. • Amla fruits have been eaten, or made into tonics and oils, for thousands of years and used both as a therapeutic and preventative medicine. • There are many manufacturers in India that manufacture high quality of Amla oil. Listed below are some of Best Amla Oil Manufacturer in India.
  3. 3. List of some of the Best Amla Oil Manufacturer in India
  4. 4. 1. Go Kripa Products: • Go Mata Seva Trust’ committed to working with a dedicated mission of Cow Protection and Avail people to cow importance to the world. • They are serving and maintaining a breed pure ‘GIR Cows’ also called ‘GIR Gaiya’ which is purely nourished and well maintained here at Goshala with traditional Indian Vedic way.
  5. 5. 2. Trimurthi Ayurvedic Research And Development Institute: • Trimurthi Ayurvedic Research And Development Institute established in the year 2013. • The company is a profound manufacturer, supplier and service provider of Ayurvedic Products and Treatments respectively. • They are made of superior herbals and ingredients and are manufactured in hygienic areas by the experts.
  6. 6. 3. Proveda Herbal Pvt. Ltd.: • The company established in the year 2008 with a vision towards empowering life and well-being, and has rapidly emerged as the premier integrated cosmeceutical company in India. • Proveda Herbals Pvt. Ltd. is an ISO 9001:2015, WHO - GMP and Halal certified Company with state-of-the-art manufacturing units positioned in Uttarakhand State (India) in Tax free zone.
  7. 7. 4. Weeprans Organic Fruits and Vegetables: • Weeprans Organic Fruits and Vegetables is based in Maharashtra, India and grown by leaps and bounds owing to the efforts of the Owner, Mr. Pradyumma Sumant Athalye and other team members. • They ensure timely delivery across the country. • The company own state-of-the-art infrastructure that is spread over 2000 sq ft and equipped with the most recent resources and modern machinery for processing.
  8. 8. 5. Jedwards International, Inc.: • Jedwards International, Inc. established in the year 1994. • The company represents the continuation of a 100-year family tradition in the specialty oils market which started with the processing and refining of cod liver oil in South Boston. • The company has worked aggressively to expand its product line to include many difficult-to-source, custom- manufactured materials, such as their certified Organic Fair Trade Virgin Shea Butter.
  9. 9. 6. Param Health Care: • Param Health Care are caring for the health and beauty of their clients spread across the world. • They are constantly aiming to become the leading name of the industry with the help of their superior quality range of medicines and herbal cosmetics. • These are packed in premium quality airtight packaging to safeguard them from any sort of contamination.
  10. 10. 7. Prisil Life: • Prisil Life established in the year 2017. • Team members in Prisil Life are punctual and keep a positive attitude towards their job work. • They have the ability to get along well with the clients of the company and behave in a coordinated manner with each other. • The company also assist them in maintaining the documentation for different projects and clients.
  11. 11. Conclusion:
  12. 12. • Amla Oil has a great demand in many states of India like Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, etc has been ascending ever year. • Amla Hair Oil is today the largest hair oil brand in the country with over 35 million consumers. • Above listed are some of the best Amla Oil Manufacturer in India which you can choose accordingly as per your demands. These listed companies offer third party amla oil manufacturing and contract amla oil manufacturing in all the parts of India at most affordable rates. For more details about Amla Oil Manufacturer in India, you can contact us anytime. Read the blog for the details about Amla Oil Manufacturers and contact pharmaadda for further inquiry

