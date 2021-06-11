Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sports
Jun. 11, 2021

Mind games

mind game

Mind games

  1. 1. MIND GAMES
  2. 2. CATEGORIES RIDDLES MENTAL ACUITY VISUAL BRAIN TEASERS
  3. 3. RIDDLE -1 I HAVE STREETS BUT NO PAVEMENTS I HAVE CITIES BUT NO BUILDINGS, I HAVE FORESTS BUT NO TREES, I HAVE RIVERS YET NO WATER
  4. 4. WHAT AM I?
  5. 5. MAP
  6. 6. YOU MAY ENTER, BUT YOU MAY NOT COME IN, I HAVE SPACE BUT NO ROOM, I HAVE KEYS, BUT NO LOCKS TO OPEN .
  7. 7. WHAT AM I?
  8. 8. COMPUTER
  9. 9. I AM AS SMALL AS AN ANT AND BIG AS A WHALE, I CAN SOAR THROUGH THE AIR LIKE A BIRD WITH A TAIL I CAN BE SEEN BY DAY AND NOT BY NIGHT, I CAN BE SEEN WIH BIG FLASH OF LIGHT. I FOLLOW WHOEVER CONTROLS ME BY SUN , BUT I FADE AWAY WHEN DARK FELL LIKE A TON.
  10. 10. WHAT AM I?
  11. 11. SHADOW
  12. 12. Billy’s mother had five children. The first was named Lala, the second was named Lele, the third was named Lili, the fourth was named Lolo. What was the fifth child named?
  13. 13. ANSWER PLEASE
  14. 14. BILLY
  15. 15. You can find it in Mercury, Earth, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn, but not in Venus or Neptune.
  16. 16. What is it?
  17. 17. LETTER ‘R’
  18. 18. I am yours and you need me very much. But you let people use me more often than you do.
  19. 19. Guess who I am?
  20. 20. NAME
  21. 21. What has hands and a face, but can’t hold anything or smile?
  22. 22. WHAT AM I ?
  23. 23. CLOCK
  24. 24. I have a tail and a head, but no body.
  25. 25. What am I?
  26. 26. COIN
  27. 27. What 2 things can you never eat for breakfast?
  28. 28. ANWER PLEASE
  29. 29. LUNCH AND DINNER
  30. 30. If you don’t keep me, I’ll break.
  31. 31. What am I?
  32. 32. A PROMISE
  33. 33. MENTAL ACUITY
  34. 34. VISUAL BRAIN TEASER
  35. 35. SPOT THE DIFFERENCE IN 10 IMAGES IN15 SECONDS RAISE HAND IN COMMENT SECTION TO ANSWER

