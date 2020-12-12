Urban economy literature study

Successfully reported this slideshow.
FORMALANDINFORMALECONOMY ECONOMICS -A LITERATURE STUDY, URBAN DESIGN STUDIO VII
Economics as defined ECONOMICS From the Greek words Oikos meaning household and nomos meaning management = household manag...
Economics as defined by Economists • Paul Samuelson (The Economist) “the study of how people and society end up choosing, ...
Economics as a Science • Is a science because it is an organized body of truth, coordinated, arranged and systematized wit...
Relations of Economics to other Sciences ECONOMICS MATHEMATICS NATURAL SCIENCE SOCIOLOGY GEOGRAPHYHISTORY ETHICS/ RELIGION...
Essence of Studying Economics • To understand the world better Applying the tools of economics can help you understand glo...
• To achieve social change and contirbute to National Development Economics can help us understand the origins of serious ...
Developments of Economics INDUSTRIAL STAGE HANDICRAFT STAGE AGRICULTURAL STAGE PASTORAL STAGE HUNTING AND FISHING
Concerns of Economics • Economics is concerned with PRODUCTION Production is the use of inputs to produce outputs. Inputs ...
• Economics is concerned with CONSUMPTION Consumption is the use of a good or service. Consumption is the ultimate end of ...
Types of Economics 1. Household Economics – most common use of economics is for the family. At this level, anyone who know...
DIVISIONS OF ECONOMICS ECONOMICS MICROECONOMICS MACROECONOMICS
Microeconomics – The branch of economics that examines the functioning of individual industries and the behavior of indivi...
• Scarcity • Opportunity Cost • Demand • Supply Microeconomics – The branch of economics that examines the functioning of ...
Scarcity – exists because individuals want more than can be produced. - means the good available are too few to satisfy in...
Opportunity Cost – the benefit that you might have gained from choosing the next best alternative. - the benefit forgone o...
Demand The law of demand : change in price, change in quantity. Price  Quantity  Price  Quantity 
Shift in demand curve • 1. Change in society income (Normal good & Inferior good) • 2. Change in the price of related good...
Supply . The law of supply – change in price, change in quantity supplied. Price   Quantity Price   Quantity
Shift in Supply • 1. Change in the price of inputs • 2. Change in technology • 3. Change in supplier expectations • 4. Cha...
Income and consumption What is national income ? • National income measures the total value of goods and services produced...
• The GDP of India has grown from a merge 93.7 billion rupees in 1950 to about 410006.4 billion rupees in 2006. • India's ...
Strengths of INDIAN ECONOMY Demographics of India are favorable. India is well placed to benefit from globalization and ...
Problems faced in Indian Economy Inflation. Poor educational standard. Poor Infrastructure. Balance of payment deterio...
Measures to promote Employment • Rural works programme • Marginal farmers and Agricultural Labourers
EXTERNAL TRADE AND INVESTMENT
What is External Trade?Exchange of capital, goods, and services across international borders or territories. In most count...
Importance Of External Trade • International trade is exchange of capital, goods, and services across international border...
• International trade is the backbone of our modern, commercial world, as producers in various nations try to profit from ...
INFORMAL ECONOMY
HISTORY AND BACKGROUND In 1954, a prediction by W.Arthur Lewis reflected the perspective that traditional sector (petty tr...
Street vendors; push-cart vendors; rickshaw pullers ,garbage collectors; and roadside barbers are the most visible kind of...
Those who work on the streets or in the open air are the most visible informal workers. Other informal workers are engaged...
THE ILLEGAL OR UNDERGROUND SECTOR In yet another approach—often focused on developed or transition countries—the informal ...
RECENT THINKING STATISTICAL APPROACHFor purposes of analysis and policymaking it is useful to, first, sub-divide informal ...
WIEGO Model of Informal Employment: Hierarchy of Earnings & Poverty Risk by Employment Status & Sex
TRENDS IN FORMAL AND INFORMAL ECONOMY IN THE RECENT YEARS
From the above table it is seen that the informal employment increases overtime along with the estimated population and la...
From the above figure it is seen that informal employment has the higher share (more than 90%) for the entire study period...
From the above table it is seen that the percentages share of informal employment has increased in all the three sectors. ...
Links with Formal Firms & Formal Regulations Most source raw materials from and/or supply finished goods to formal firms e...
Formalization of the Informal Economy At the heart of the policy debates on the informal economy is the question of whethe...
CONCLUSION The size of the unorganized sector is higher in terms of percentages share than organized sector for the entire...
REFERENCES  The Informal Economy: Definitions, Theores and Practices (working paper) By Martha Alter Chen Pub. Date: Aug ...
URBAN ECONOMICS AND ZONING • ECONOMICS, A LITERATURE STUDY
URBAN ECONOMICS The economic concepts relevant to urban development are collectively known as urban economics. These urban...
The system: The areas of interest to the professional urban economic analysts are the major consumption and production dec...
URBAN ECONOMICS AND ZONING Introduction • Does land go to the highest bidder? • Government role in urban land market—maybe...
EARLY HISTORY OF ECONOMIC ZONING • Comprehensive zoning started in 1916 (in New York City and 8 other cities)—and by 1936,...
ZONING AS AN ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY • Industrial Pollution • Zoning separates residents from pollution • Zoning doesn’t redu...
PROVISION FOR OPEN SPACES • Public land: parks and greenbelts • Restrictions on private land: preservation of farm or fore...
  5. 5. Relations of Economics to other Sciences ECONOMICS MATHEMATICS NATURAL SCIENCE SOCIOLOGY GEOGRAPHYHISTORY ETHICS/ RELIGION POLITICS
  6. 6. Essence of Studying Economics • To understand the world better Applying the tools of economics can help you understand global and cataclysmic events such as wars, famines, epidemics, and depressions. Economics has the power to help us understand these phenomena because they result from the choices we make under the condition of scarcity. • To gain self-confidence and become wise decisions makers Mastery of economics will help you to understand how things work in your society thereby “feeling equipped”
  7. 7. • To achieve social change and contirbute to National Development Economics can help us understand the origins of serious social problems such as: unemployment, hunger, poverty, disease, child abuse, drug addiction, violent crime. It will also explain why previous efforts to solve these problems have failed, and help us to design new, more effective solutions. • To help prepare for other careers Economics has long been a popular college major for individuals who are intending to work in business. But it has also been popular among those planning careers in politics, international relations, law, medicines, engineering, etc. This is for good reason because practitioners in each of these fields often find themselves confronting economic issues.
  8. 8. Developments of Economics INDUSTRIAL STAGE HANDICRAFT STAGE AGRICULTURAL STAGE PASTORAL STAGE HUNTING AND FISHING
  9. 9. Concerns of Economics • Economics is concerned with PRODUCTION Production is the use of inputs to produce outputs. Inputs are commodities or services that are used to produce goods and services. Outputs are the different goods and services which come out of production process. Society have to decide what outputs will be produced and in what quantity • Economics is concerned with DISTRIBUTION Distribution is the allocation of the total product among members of society. It is related to the problem of for whom goods and services are to be produced.
  10. 10. • Economics is concerned with CONSUMPTION Consumption is the use of a good or service. Consumption is the ultimate end of economic activity. WHEN THERE IS NO CONSUMPTION, THERE WILL BE NO NEED FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION. • Economics deals with PUBLIC FINANCE Public Finance is concerned with government expenditures and revenues. Economics studies how the government raises money through taxation and borrowing.
  11. 11. Types of Economics 1. Household Economics – most common use of economics is for the family. At this level, anyone who knows the economic principles will be able to improve the running of the household. 2. Business Economics – when a person or group of persons begins to work, they come under the system of business economics in their workplace. In this type, you deal with the rent, salary, profits and others. 3. National Economics – Economic factors of problems affecting the whole nation. Deals with the management of income, expenditures, wealth or resources of a nation. 4. International Economics – The highest stage of economic activities involving the business of one country with other countries like trade, tourism, exchange rates.
  12. 12. DIVISIONS OF ECONOMICS ECONOMICS MICROECONOMICS MACROECONOMICS
  13. 13. Microeconomics – The branch of economics that examines the functioning of individual industries and the behavior of individual decision making units – that is firms and households. Macroeconomics – The branch of economics that examines the economics behavior of aggregates income, employment, and output on a national scale.
  14. 14. • Scarcity • Opportunity Cost • Demand • Supply Microeconomics – The branch of economics that examines the functioning of individual industries and the behavior of individual decision making units – that is firms and households.
  15. 15. Scarcity – exists because individuals want more than can be produced. - means the good available are too few to satisfy individuals’ desires.
  16. 16. Opportunity Cost – the benefit that you might have gained from choosing the next best alternative. - the benefit forgone of the next best alternative to the activity you have chosen.
  17. 17. Demand The law of demand : change in price, change in quantity. Price  Quantity  Price  Quantity 
  18. 18. Shift in demand curve • 1. Change in society income (Normal good & Inferior good) • 2. Change in the price of related goods. (Substitutes & Compliments) • 3. Change in consumer tastes • 4. Change in consumer expectation • 5. Change in taxes and subsidies
  19. 19. Supply . The law of supply – change in price, change in quantity supplied. Price   Quantity Price   Quantity
  20. 20. Shift in Supply • 1. Change in the price of inputs • 2. Change in technology • 3. Change in supplier expectations • 4. Change in taxes and subsidies
  21. 21. Income and consumption What is national income ? • National income measures the total value of goods and services produced within the economy over a period of time • National Income can be denoted in different ways with different meaning attached to it. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Gross National product (GNP) Net National Product (NNP)
  22. 22. • The GDP of India has grown from a merge 93.7 billion rupees in 1950 to about 410006.4 billion rupees in 2006. • India's per capita income (nominal) is $ 1219, ranked 142nd in the world, while its per capita purchasing power parity (PPP) of US $3,608 is ranked 129th.
  23. 23. Strengths of INDIAN ECONOMY Demographics of India are favorable. India is well placed to benefit from globalization and outsourcing. There is much scope for increases in efficiency.
  24. 24. Problems faced in Indian Economy Inflation. Poor educational standard. Poor Infrastructure. Balance of payment deterioration High level of debt Large budget deficit Rigid labour laws
  25. 25. Measures to promote Employment • Rural works programme • Marginal farmers and Agricultural Labourers
  26. 26. EXTERNAL TRADE AND INVESTMENT
  27. 27. What is External Trade?Exchange of capital, goods, and services across international borders or territories. In most countries it represents significant share of gross domestic product (GDP).
  28. 28. Importance Of External Trade • International trade is exchange of capital, goods, and services across international borders or territories. In most countries, it represents a significant share of gross domestic product (GDP)
  29. 29. • International trade is the backbone of our modern, commercial world, as producers in various nations try to profit from an expanded market, rather than be limited to selling within their own borders.
  30. 30. INFORMAL ECONOMY
  31. 31. HISTORY AND BACKGROUND In 1954, a prediction by W.Arthur Lewis reflected the perspective that traditional sector (petty trade , small scale production, casual jobs) would get absorbed into the modern capitalist/formal economy world; & thereby disappear. The economic development in developing countries would, in the long-term, generate enough modern jobs to absorb surplus labour from the traditional economy. This would lead to a turning point when wages would begin to rise above the subsistence level: what is referred to even today as the “Lewis Turning Point” (Lewis 1954). After it was implemented in Europe and Japan after World War II, the expansion of mass production led to unemployment, due to rapid advances in technology. The term “informal sector” had been coined by a British anthropologist, Keith Hart, in his 1971 study of low-income activities among unskilled migrants from Northern Ghana to the capital city, Accra, who could not find wage employment (Hart 1973).
  32. 32. Street vendors; push-cart vendors; rickshaw pullers ,garbage collectors; and roadside barbers are the most visible kind of informal sector workers
  33. 33. Those who work on the streets or in the open air are the most visible informal workers. Other informal workers are engaged in small shops and workshops that repair bicycles and motorcycles; recycle scrap metal; make furniture and metal parts; tan leather and stitch shoes; weave, dye, and print cloth; polish diamonds and other gems; make and embroider garments; sort and sell cloth, paper, and metal waste; and more. The least visible informal workers, the majority of them women, work from their homes. Other categories of work that tend to be informal in both developed and developing countries include: casual workers in restaurants and hotels; subcontracted janitors and security guards; day labourers in construction and agriculture; piece-rate workers in sweatshops; and temporary office helpers or off-site data processors.
  34. 34. THE ILLEGAL OR UNDERGROUND SECTOR In yet another approach—often focused on developed or transition countries—the informal sector is seen as illegal or hidden/underground production. Illegal production refers to production activities which are forbidden by law or which become illegal when carried out by unauthorized producers; while underground production refers to production activities which are legal when performed in compliance with regulations, but which are deliberately concealed from authorities (United Nations Statistical Commission 1993). Any type of production unit (formal or informal) can engage in any type of production (illegal; legal underground; legal, not underground). The empirical and policy question is what share and which components of the informal economy, especially in developing countries, are deliberately illegal or underground.
  35. 35. RECENT THINKING STATISTICAL APPROACHFor purposes of analysis and policymaking it is useful to, first, sub-divide informal employment into self-employment and wage employment, and then within these broad categories, into more homogeneous sub-categories according to status in employment, as follows: Informal self-employment including: • employers in informal enterprises • own account workers in informal enterprises • contributing family workers (in informal and formal enterprises) • members of informal producers’ cooperatives (where these exist) Informal wage employment: employees hired without social protection contributions by formal or informal enterprises or as paid domestic workers by households. Certain types of wage work are more likely than others to be informal. These include: •employees of informal enterprises •casual or day labourers •temporary or part-time workers •paid domestic workers •contract workers •unregistered or undeclared workers •industrial outworkers (also called homeworkers)
  36. 36. WIEGO Model of Informal Employment: Hierarchy of Earnings & Poverty Risk by Employment Status & Sex
  37. 37. TRENDS IN FORMAL AND INFORMAL ECONOMY IN THE RECENT YEARS
  38. 38. From the above table it is seen that the informal employment increases overtime along with the estimated population and labour force, while the formal employment decreases in recent years. These are represented in absolute numbers.
  39. 39. From the above figure it is seen that informal employment has the higher share (more than 90%) for the entire study period. Though there was a slight increase in the percentage share of formal employment in the year 1999-2000, it has decreased again afterwards.
  40. 40. From the above table it is seen that the percentages share of informal employment has increased in all the three sectors. In the primary sector about 98.79% workers are informally employed in 1999-2000. This figure has slightly increased to 98.89% in 2004-05. In the secondary sector, the percentage of informal employment has increased from 85.56% in 1999-2000 to 89.39% in 2004-05. In the tertiary sector also the informal employment has increased from 75.83% in 1999-2000 to 79.70% in 2004-05.
  41. 41. Links with Formal Firms & Formal Regulations Most source raw materials from and/or supply finished goods to formal firms either directly or through intermediate (often informal) firms. Sourcing and supplying of goods or services can take place through individual transactions but are more likely to take place through a sub-sector network of commercial relationships or a value chain of subcontracted relationships. To understand the linkages between informal enterprises and formal firms it is important to consider the nature of the production system through which they are linked which is as follows: •Individual transactions: Some informal enterprises or own account operators exchange goods and services with formal firms in what might be characterized as open or pure market exchange (in the sense of independent units transacting with each other). In such cases, the dominant firm in terms of market knowledge and power—usually the formal firm—controls the exchange or transaction. •Sub-sectors: Many informal enterprises or own account operators produce and exchange goods and services with formal firms in what are called sub-sectors, that is, networks of independent units involved in the production and distribution of a particular product or commodity. In such networks, individual units are involved in a series of transactions with suppliers and customers. The terms and conditions of these transactions are governed largely by the dominant firm in specific transactions (as above) but also by the “rules of the game” for the sub-sector as a whole, which typically are determined by dominant firms in the network. •Value chains: Some informal enterprises and own account operators and, by definition, all subcontracted workers produce goods within a value chain. The terms and conditions of production in value chains are determined largely by the lead firm: in domestic chains, a large national firm and, in global value chains, a large transnational company. The major suppliers to the lead firm—and often formal firms—also help determine the terms and conditions of subcontracts to informal firms and workers down the chain.
  42. 42. Formalization of the Informal Economy At the heart of the policy debates on the informal economy is the question of whether and how to formalize the informal economy. Different observers have different notions of what formalization of the informal economy means. To some, it means shifting informal workers to formal wage jobs—but this requires creating more formal wage jobs. To others, it means registering and taxing informal enterprises. For informal workers and operators, many of whom already pay taxes (such as VAT) or fees of various kinds (e.g. licence fees to operate and/or site fees to operate in specific locations) or are willing to pay taxes or fees in return for benefits, it means gaining access to legal and social protection as well as support services (e.g. skills or business training) and being allowed to organize and to be represented in relevant rule-setting, policymaking, and collective bargaining processes it is important to note that formalization has different dimensions beyond just registering and paying taxes, including: receiving the legal and social protections enjoyed by formal firms and formal workers; receiving the tax holidays and incentive packages enjoyed by formal firms; being allowed to organize and to have representative voice in rule-setting and policymaking processes; and more
  43. 43. CONCLUSION The size of the unorganized sector is higher in terms of percentages share than organized sector for the entire study periods. However, during this study period there has been a decreasing trend in the unorganized sector‟s share. In spite of that decreasing trend, still it accounts for a large share (almost 60%) in total NDP. Informal employment increases overtime along with the estimated population and labour force, while the formal employment decreases in recent years. In this context, it is very important to note that though the size of unorganized sector in terms of its percentage shares in NDP decreases overtime, in terms of informal employment it is increasing over time. So, it can be concluded that organized sector is expanding in terms of its percentage share in NDP but this growth is unable to create formal employment i.e., the growth of the formal sector is jobless growth.
  44. 44. REFERENCES  The Informal Economy: Definitions, Theores and Practices (working paper) By Martha Alter Chen Pub. Date: Aug 2012  Urban Challenges: The Formal and Informal Economies in Mega cities By PW Daniels Pub date: 2004  Liberalization, Informal sector and Formal sector’s Relationship By Indrajit Bairagya Pub. Date: 24 Aug
  45. 45. URBAN ECONOMICS AND ZONING • ECONOMICS, A LITERATURE STUDY
  46. 46. URBAN ECONOMICS The economic concepts relevant to urban development are collectively known as urban economics. These urban economic concepts are modified tools of analysis developed to help in identifying urban problems before they assume gigantic proportions and become intractable and to devise solutions and evaluate their likely effects for consideration by governments, politicians, experts and general public. This also helps in increasing one’s understanding of how an urban economy works and how it is likely to react to various endogeneous and exogeneous forces.
  47. 47. The system: The areas of interest to the professional urban economic analysts are the major consumption and production decisions made by urban dwellers, the formulation, designing and evaluation of public policies that can effectively improve urban form and life. It also acts as a system interacting with private and public sectors.
  48. 48. URBAN ECONOMICS AND ZONING Introduction • Does land go to the highest bidder? • Government role in urban land market—maybe not if regulated. • Zoning to separate different land uses into separate zones. • Commercial, industrial, and residential (low and high density) • Growth controls limit population growth • Tax new development (impact fees); limit building permits; limit urban services to selected areas; urban growth boundaries • Who wins and who loses?—what are the trade-offs
  49. 49. EARLY HISTORY OF ECONOMIC ZONING • Comprehensive zoning started in 1916 (in New York City and 8 other cities)—and by 1936, zoning had spread to over 1,300 cities. • The basic idea of zoning is to separate land uses that are ‘incompatible’ in some senses • Innovations in transportation increased the location options for business, setting the stage for industrial zoning. • Truck: replaced horse cart, causing industry to move out of central city to suburbs near residential areas. • Bus: before bus flexibility—low income (high density) households between streetcar spokes; after workers could locate elsewhere. • Zoning to exclude industry and high-density housing?
  50. 50. ZONING AS AN ENVIRONMENTAL POLICY • Industrial Pollution • Zoning separates residents from pollution • Zoning doesn’t reduce pollution but moves it around buffer • Economic approach: internalize externality with pollution tax • Retail Externalities: congestion, noise, parking conflicts. • High-density housing: congestion, parking, blocked views • Alternatives: performance standards for traffic, noise, parking views.
  51. 51. PROVISION FOR OPEN SPACES • Public land: parks and greenbelts • Restrictions on private land: preservation of farm or forest land—through restrictions on subdivision for residential or commercial uses. • What is the efficient level of open space? • Marginal benefit: marginal cost ( in this case MC=marginal value of the next acre of land) • How does zoning affect the efficiency of the land market? Or should the govt. buy the land? • Pay full cost of the land? Or shift the cost of open space provision to private land owner?

