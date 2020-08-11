Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Medical Devices Market 2020-2025 Industry Survey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025 PREPARED BY Market R...
www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Medical Devices Market 2020-2025 Market Research Future (MRFR), in its “Medical Devices Mark...
www.marketresearchfuture.com3 Medical Devices Market 2020-2025 The worldwide medical devices market’s regional segments ar...
www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Medical Devices Market 2020-2025 The Global Medical Devices Market was studied based on Ther...
www.marketresearchfuture.com5 Medical Devices Market 2020-2025 Medical Devices Market Key Players • GE Healthcare (US) • F...
www.marketresearchfuture.com6 ABOUT US MARKETRESEARCHFUTURE At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to u...
www.marketresearchfuture.com7 MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE THANK YOU sales@marketresearchfuture.com Ph:+1-646-845-9349(US) Ph:+4...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends and Growth

33 views

Published on

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its “Medical Devices Market” report, states that the market can value at USD 6170.72 Bn at 22% CAGR by 2025.

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends and Growth

  1. 1. Medical Devices Market 2020-2025 Industry Survey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2025 PREPARED BY Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research & Media Pvt. Ltd
  2. 2. www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Medical Devices Market 2020-2025 Market Research Future (MRFR), in its “Medical Devices Market” report, states that the market can value at USD 6170.72 Bn at 22% CAGR by 2025. In 2018, the global medical devices market was recorded at about USD 1533.97 Bn. The surge in the medical device market is likely, due to an increase in the need for medical devices. Medical devices are used to diagnose, prevent, and the prognosis of diseases. The growing utility of medical devices is expected to prompt the expansion of the global market. The availability of different types of medical devices from surgical equipment to wheelchairs can impel the expansion of the global medical devices market. Other driving factors of the worldwide medical devices market are an increase in patient pool afflicted with various malaises, the surge in cases of accidents, and hefty investment on R&D to develop effective medical solutions. The intervention of disruptive technology in the research and development field of the healthcare industry can bolster the expansion of the medical devices market growth. In addition, the growing prevalence of cardiac problems and the expansion of the geriatric populace promoting the need for medical devices can encourage their market growth. Medical Devices Market Highlights
  3. 3. www.marketresearchfuture.com3 Medical Devices Market 2020-2025 The worldwide medical devices market’s regional segments are Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the MEA. North America's medical devices market to lead in the global market. The regional market poised to value at a decent amount. Europe's medical device market is can touch a considerable valuation on the conclusion of the review period. Asia Pacific medical device market can thrive at a healthy CAGR across the assessment period. Japan and China are deploying advanced technologies for seamless operation of medical devices. The high concentration of reputed medical devices developers in Europe and North America and high export trading activities concerning medicine- centric gadgets can bolster the expansion of the medical devices market in these regions. Browse Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfutu re.com/reports/medical-devices-market-2869 Medical Devices Market Regional Analysis
  4. 4. www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Medical Devices Market 2020-2025 The Global Medical Devices Market was studied based on Therapeutic Application, Product Type, and End Users. By product type, the market segments are diagnostic devices, monitoring devices, surgical devices, drug delivery devices, treatment equipment, bio-implants and stimulation devices, and others. By therapeutic application, the market segments are general surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, respiratory, diagnostic imaging, orthopedics, dental, cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neurology, nephrology, ear-nose- throat (ENT), and urology, and others. By the end-user, the medical devices market segments are diagnostic centers, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and research laboratories. Medical Devices Market Segmentation
  5. 5. www.marketresearchfuture.com5 Medical Devices Market 2020-2025 Medical Devices Market Key Players • GE Healthcare (US) • Fresenius (Germany) • Medtronic (Ireland) • Johnson & Johnson (US) • Stryker (US) • Siemens (Germany) • Abiomed Inc. (US) • Abbott Laboratories (US) Avail Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_requ est/2869
  6. 6. www.marketresearchfuture.com6 ABOUT US MARKETRESEARCHFUTURE At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports(HCRR), Raw ResearchReports(3R),Continuous-FeedResearch(CFR),andMarket Research& ConsultingServices. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help toansweralltheirmost importantquestions. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members. Formore informationkindlyvisit www.marketresearchfuture.comor contactus at info@marketresearchfuture.com Copyright © 2018Market Research Future All Rights Reserved. This document contains highly confidential information and is the sole property of Market Research Future. No part of it may be circulated, copied, quoted, or otherwisereproducedwithout thewritten approvalof Market ResearchFuture.
  7. 7. www.marketresearchfuture.com7 MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE THANK YOU sales@marketresearchfuture.com Ph:+1-646-845-9349(US) Ph:+44 208133 9349(UK)

×