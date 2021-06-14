Adila Apriliani - managing relationships more effectively

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INTERPERSONAL SKILL (B) SETA WICAKSANA,M.SI,PSI ADILA APRILIANI – 4520210067 MANAGING RELATIONSHIPS MORE EFFECTIVELY - MEN...
MANAGING RELATIONSHIPS MORE EFFECTIVELY - MENGELOLA HUBUNGAN DENGAN LEBIH EFEKTIF • Keterampilan interpersonal mengacu pad...
ROLE THEORY - TEORI PERAN • Cara orang menafsirkan situasi dan memandang orang lain akan mempengaruhi bagaimana mereka aka...
ROLE THEORY - TEORI PERAN • Seperti yang dicatat oleh Millar dan Gallagher, potensi kesalahpahaman dan miskomunikasi dalam...
INTERPERSONAL NEEDS - KEBUTUHAN ANTAR PRIBADI • Schutz (1958) mengemukakan gagasan bahwa kebutuhan orang-orang yang terlib...
• Schutz membuat perbedaan yang menarik antara perilaku yang diekspresikan – perilaku yang kita rasa nyaman untuk diungkap...
• Jika mereka mengalami lebih dari kebutuhan kontrol yang mereka sukai, mereka akan merasa terdorong, sedangkan jika merek...
1. Inklusi mengacu pada kebutuhan untuk bersama orang-orang atau menyendiri, memiliki kontak yang cukup untuk menghindari ...
• Analisis transaksional juga dapat menawarkan perspektif alternatif dan menyarankan cara-cara di mana tujuan yang diingin...
TAKING ACTION TO IMPROVE GROUP DECISION MAKING - MENGAMBIL TINDAKAN UNTUK MENINGKATKAN PENGAMBILAN KEPUTUSAN KELOMPOK • Me...
Di beberapa kelompok ada keengganan untuk menantang cara masalah didefinisikan, sedangkan di lain definisi selalu dibahas,...
TRANSACTIONAL ANALYSIS - ANALISIS TRANSAKSIONAL • Analisis transaksional memberikan model yang berguna untuk memahami sifa...
• Keseimbangan keadaan ego ini dapat bervariasi dari orang ke orang dan untuk orang yang sama dari waktu ke waktu. • Menur...
• Analisis struktural kepribadian ini memberikan dasar untuk menganalisis dan memahami sifat interaksi. Menurut Berne, set...
SEKIAN DAN TERIMAKASIH ADILA APRILIANI - 4520210067
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Entertainment & Humor
39 views
Jun. 14, 2021

Adila Apriliani - managing relationships more effectively

Tgs14_IS_B_ADILA APRILIANI_4520210067

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Dan Gets a Minivan: Life at the Intersection of Dude and Dad Dan Zevin
(4/5)
Free
Truth in Advertising: A Novel John Kenney
(4/5)
Free
The World's Largest Man: A Memoir Harrison Scott Key
(5/5)
Free
Coyote V. Acme Ian Frazier
(2.5/5)
Free
Magical Thinking: True Stories Augusten Burroughs
(3.5/5)
Free
Yes Please Amy Poehler
(4/5)
Free
Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better: A Girl's Guide to Guy Stuff Leigh Phillips
(3/5)
Free
Home Land: A Novel Sam Lipsyte
(4.5/5)
Free
Anxious People: A Novel Fredrik Backman
(4.5/5)
Free
Balls on the Lawn: Games to Live By Brooks Butler Hays
(0/5)
Free
Possible Side Effects Augusten Burroughs
(4/5)
Free
A Confederacy of Dunces John Kennedy Toole
(3.5/5)
Free
The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America Matt Kracht
(4/5)
Free
A Man Called Ove: A Novel Fredrik Backman
(4.5/5)
Free
Snobs: A Novel Julian Fellowes
(3.5/5)
Free
What to Talk About: On a Plane, at a Cocktail Party, in a Tiny Elevator with Your Boss's Boss Chris Colin
(3/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Magical Thinking: True Stories Augusten Burroughs
(3.5/5)
Free
Journey to the End of the Night Louis-Ferdinand Celine
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Have I Ever: A Novel Joshilyn Jackson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Dilbert Principle Scott Adams
(4.5/5)
Free
I Heart My Little A-Holes: A bunch of holy-crap moments no one ever told you about parenting Karen Alpert
(4/5)
Free
The Last Original Wife Dorothea Benton Frank
(4.5/5)
Free
My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She's Sorry: A Novel Fredrik Backman
(4.5/5)
Free
The Girl Who Saved the King of Sweden: A Novel Jonas Jonasson
(4/5)
Free
The Unconsoled Kazuo Ishiguro
(4/5)
Free
Ali in Wonderland: And Other Tall Tales Ali Wentworth
(3.5/5)
Free
Stiff: The Curious Lives of Human Cadavers Mary Roach
(4.5/5)
Free
Three Wishes: A Novel Liane Moriarty
(4/5)
Free
The Fixer Upper Mary Kay Andrews
(4/5)
Free
Nothing to See Here Kevin Wilson
(4.5/5)
Free
Wonder Boys Michael Chabon
(4/5)
Free
French Exit: A Novel Patrick deWitt
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Adila Apriliani - managing relationships more effectively

  1. 1. INTERPERSONAL SKILL (B) SETA WICAKSANA,M.SI,PSI ADILA APRILIANI – 4520210067 MANAGING RELATIONSHIPS MORE EFFECTIVELY - MENGELOLA HUBUNGANLEBIH EFEKTIF
  2. 2. MANAGING RELATIONSHIPS MORE EFFECTIVELY - MENGELOLA HUBUNGAN DENGAN LEBIH EFEKTIF • Keterampilan interpersonal mengacu pada sifat perilaku tersebut dan didefinisikan sebagai perilaku yang diarahkan pada tujuan yang digunakan dalam interaksi tatap muka yang efektif dalam mewujudkan keadaan yang diinginkan. From micro skills to a more macro perspective - Dari keterampilan mikro ke perspektif yang lebih makro • Wawancara adalah pertemuan sosial di mana kesediaan satu pihak untuk memberikan jawaban yang lengkap, jujur, dan akurat atas pertanyaan yang diajukan oleh pihak lain dipengaruhi oleh sejumlah faktor.
  3. 3. ROLE THEORY - TEORI PERAN • Cara orang menafsirkan situasi dan memandang orang lain akan mempengaruhi bagaimana mereka akan berperilaku terhadap orang yang mereka temui. Ini juga akan mempengaruhi bagaimana mereka mengharapkan orang lain untuk berperilaku terhadap mereka. • Millar dan Gallagher (1997) berpendapat bahwa wawancara seleksi dapat dikonseptualisasikan dalam hal seperangkat aturan dan peran. • Tuller (1989), misalnya, mencatat bahwa pewawancara biasanya menawarkan pelamar kesempatan untuk mengajukan pertanyaan di akhir wawancara, dan sebagian besar pelamar mengakui bahwa menanggapi undangan semacam ini dan mengajukan beberapa pertanyaan yang terdengar cerdas mungkin bukan pilihan mereka.
  4. 4. ROLE THEORY - TEORI PERAN • Seperti yang dicatat oleh Millar dan Gallagher, potensi kesalahpahaman dan miskomunikasi dalam situasi semacam ini cukup besar dan, dalam kasus contoh ini, pelamar pekerjaan Asia dapat menciptakan kesan yang buruk dengan menolak tawaran untuk mengajukan pertanyaan (lihat Sarangi 1994). • Handy (1985) menggambarkan pentingnya peran dalam interaksi sosial dengan mengacu pada cara Charles Marlow berperilaku terhadap Mr Hardcastle di She Stoops to Conquer.
  5. 5. INTERPERSONAL NEEDS - KEBUTUHAN ANTAR PRIBADI • Schutz (1958) mengemukakan gagasan bahwa kebutuhan orang-orang yang terlibat dalam interaksi sosial dapat menjadi penentu penting kualitas hubungan. Dia memusatkan perhatian pada tiga kebutuhan interpersonal dasar: inklusi, kontrol dan kasih sayang. • Keberhasilan suatu hubungan dipengaruhi oleh sejauh mana para pihak dalam hubungan melihat potensi untuk memuaskan kebutuhan mereka (kesesuaian timbal balik). • Menyadari mengapa suatu hubungan tidak memuaskan mungkin menawarkan kemungkinan untuk mengelola hubungan dengan lebih efektif. • Jika taruhannya dinilai cukup tinggi untuk membenarkan upaya tersebut, salah satu pihak yang terlibat dapat memutuskan untuk mengubah perilaku mereka, beradaptasi dengan situasi dan, misalnya, membiarkan orang lain mengambil kendali.
  6. 6. • Schutz membuat perbedaan yang menarik antara perilaku yang diekspresikan – perilaku yang kita rasa nyaman untuk diungkapkan kepada orang lain – dan perilaku yang diinginkan – perilaku yang kita inginkan dari orang lain (yaitu perilaku yang kita ingin mereka ekspresikan terhadap kita). • Ia mengembangkan FIRO-B (Fundamental Interpersonal Relations Orientation- Behaviour), sebuah instrumen yang mengeksplorasitingkat perilaku yang membuat orang merasa nyaman dalam kaitannya dengan ketiga kebutuhan ini. Dia berpendapat bahwa orang memiliki tingkat kebutuhan yang berbeda. • Dalam hal perilaku yang diinginkan, jika mereka mengalami lebih dari kebutuhan inklusi yang mereka sukai, mereka akan merasa sesak, sedangkan jika mereka mengalami kurang dari kebutuhan yang mereka sukai, mereka akan merasa tersisih.
  7. 7. • Jika mereka mengalami lebih dari kebutuhan kontrol yang mereka sukai, mereka akan merasa terdorong, sedangkan jika mereka mengalami lebih sedikit, mereka akan merasa bahwa mereka tidak diberi arahan yang cukup. • Demikian pula, jikamereka mengalami lebih dari kebutuhan kasih sayang yang mereka sukai, mereka akan merasa terkekang, sedangkan jika mereka mengalami lebih sedikit, mereka akan merasa tidak dicintai dan ditolak.
  8. 8. 1. Inklusi mengacu pada kebutuhan untuk bersama orang-orang atau menyendiri, memiliki kontak yang cukup untuk menghindari kesepian dan kesendirian yang cukup untuk menghindari keterjeratan dan menikmati kesendirian. 2. Kontrol mengacu pada proses pengambilan keputusan antara orang-orang dan wilayah kekuasaan, pengaruh dan otoritas. Ini melibatkan kebutuhan untuk mencapai pengaruh yang cukup untuk dapat mengontrol hasil penting dan untuk dapat melepaskan kontrol yang cukup untuk dapat bersandar pada orang lain dan memungkinkan mereka untuk mengambil tanggung jawab atas hasil. 3. Kasih sayang mengacu pada perasaan emosional pribadi yang dekat seperti cinta dan benci. Ini melibatkan kebutuhan untuk menghindari terjerumus dalam keterikatan emosional dan kebutuhan untuk menghindari terlalu sedikit kasih sayang dan hidup tanpa cinta dan kehangatan.
  9. 9. • Analisis transaksional juga dapat menawarkan perspektif alternatif dan menyarankan cara-cara di mana tujuan yang diinginkan dapat dicapai dengan lebih efektif. • Misalnya, kurangnya keberhasilan manajer dalam negosiasi dapat dikaitkan dengan kecenderungan (ketika bernegosiasi dengan orang-orang yang memulai transaksi dari keadaan ego orang tua mereka) untuk memungkinkan orang lain mengaitkan manajer agar merespons dari keadaan ego anak yang patuh.
  10. 10. TAKING ACTION TO IMPROVE GROUP DECISION MAKING - MENGAMBIL TINDAKAN UNTUK MENINGKATKAN PENGAMBILAN KEPUTUSAN KELOMPOK • Mendiagnosis kesesuaian prosedur pengambilan keputusan saat ini melibatkan pengamatan bagaimana kelompok mendefinisikan masalah, menghasilkan ide dan mengevaluasi alternatif. • Ini juga melibatkan mengamati efek kegiatan ini terhadap kualitas keputusan, dan pada perasaan dan perilaku mereka yang terlibat dalam membuat dan mengimplementasikannya.
  11. 11. Di beberapa kelompok ada keengganan untuk menantang cara masalah didefinisikan, sedangkan di lain definisi selalu dibahas, diklarifikasi dan dielaborasi. Kadang-kadang itu tergantung pada siapa dalam kelompok yang menyajikan masalah.
  12. 12. TRANSACTIONAL ANALYSIS - ANALISIS TRANSAKSIONAL • Analisis transaksional memberikan model yang berguna untuk memahami sifat hubungan interpersonal. • Ini dipelopori oleh Eric Berne (1964: 72), dan menawarkan teori kepribadian yang dapat digunakan untuk menganalisis sifat hubungan interpersonal atau 'transaksi'. Kepribadian disajikan dalam tiga keadaan ego: orang tua, dewasa dan anak. • Ketika orang memulai transaksi dengan orang lain, mereka melakukannya dari salah satu keadaan ego ini. Mereka juga mengarahkan transaksi mereka ke keadaan ego tertentu dari orang lain. Dalam analisis transaksional, struktur kepribadian disajikan secara diagram sebagai tiga lingkaran
  13. 13. • Keseimbangan keadaan ego ini dapat bervariasi dari orang ke orang dan untuk orang yang sama dari waktu ke waktu. • Menurut Berne, keadaan egolah yang mendominasi yang menentukan perilaku. Pada satu kesempatan seseorang dapat berperilaku sebagai orang dewasa dan pada kesempatan lain orang yang sama mungkin berperilaku sebagai orang tua yang kritis. • Transaksi yang berasal dari ego state orang dewasa cenderung diasosiasikan dengan suara yang percaya diri, ekspresi penuh perhatian atau ketertarikan dan menyertakan kata-kata seperti dimana? Mengapa? apa? Sikap orang yang berperilaku dewasa cenderung terbuka dan/atau evaluatif.
  14. 14. • Analisis struktural kepribadian ini memberikan dasar untuk menganalisis dan memahami sifat interaksi. Menurut Berne, setiap interaksi antara orang-orang melibatkan transaksi antara keadaan ego mereka. • Penggagas transaksi menargetkan perilaku mereka pada keadaan ego tertentu pada orang lain dan mengasumsikan bahwa penerima akan merespons dari keadaan ego yang ditargetkan. Ketika ini terjadi, transaksi tersebut digambarkan sebagai transaksi paralel.
  15. 15. SEKIAN DAN TERIMAKASIH ADILA APRILIANI - 4520210067

×